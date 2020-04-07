Motorcycles Sales Figures

Australia – 2020 Q1 Motorcycle Sales Data

Not all doom and gloom for the Australian motorcycle industry

Sales data released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) covering the reporting period from January 1 through March 31 has revealed some interesting numbers.

17,977 motorcycles, ATVs and scooters were sold during the first three months of 2020. This compares with 18,438 for the same period in 2019. That represents an overall 2.5 per cent decline in the market.

ATV and off-road up

The four main market categories were split, with ATV/SSV and off-road bikes showing an increase, while road bikes and scooters reported a decline.

Yamaha #1

Taking over as market leader, Yamaha recorded a 21.1 per cent share of the national market, followed by Honda with 20.3 per cent and in third place and Kawasaki with 11.3 per cent. KTM is Australia’s fourth most popular brand ahead of Harley-Davidson and sixth ranked Suzuki.

Tenere 700 Australia’s favourite motorcycle

Yamaha’s Tenere 700 and WR450F were the two biggest selling motorcycles in Australia during the first quarter of 2020.

KTM, BMW and Husky up

The most positive results in the market were recorded by European brands KTM (up 21.4%), BMW (up 22.6%) and Husqvarna (up 34.8%). Indian (up 21.8%) was also in positive territory over the first quarter.

Ducati recorded an 18.9 per cent drop in sales so far this year while Suzuki were down 10 per cent.

While Moto Guzzi was up 42.3 per cent that was from a very low base. Sister brand Aprilia was down 46.7 per cent. The two brands combined only shifted 60 units over the first quarter of 2020.

Overall volume across all sectors (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha 3795 3841 -1.2% Honda 3650 4019 -9.2% Kawasaki 2038 2176 -6.3% KTM 1756 1447 21.4% Harley Davidson 1359 1489 -8.7% Suzuki 1358 1509 -10.0% Polaris 968 1003 -3.5% Husqvarna 678 503 34.8% BMW 652 532 22.6% BRP Australia 465 453 2.6% Triumph 435 465 -6.5% Ducati 241 297 -18.9% Vespa 197 224 -12.1% Indian Motorcycle 190 156 21.8% Piaggio 136 232 -41.4% Moto Guzzi 37 26 42.3% Aprilia 22 66 -66.7% TOTAL 17977 18438 -2.5%

Road

Road bikes suffered a significant 7.8 per cent decline over the quarter.

Harley-Davidson enjoys leadership in the segment with 18.9 per cent market share after the Street 500 had a particularly strong start to the year.

Sales for Harley-Davidson did decline overall though with the American icon down 8.7 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Yamaha was second on road bike sales (17.7 per cent) and had the highest selling model in the Tenere 700.

Honda placed third (14.1 per cent) and the CB125E was Honda’s top selling road bike.

Yamaha’s road bike sales were down 10.6 per cent while Honda recorded a more significant 21.2 per cent drop in the road segment of the market.

Kawasaki were down 15.3 per cent and rank fourth on road bike sales.

BMW were up 19 per cent to move in fifth place on the road bike charts.

Suzuki slipped to rank sixth in road bike sales and are in danger of being overtaken by an improving KTM. The Austrian brand moved past Triumph on the road sales charts.

Road Motorcycle Sales (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Road YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Harley Davidson 1359 1489 -8.7% Yamaha 1269 1420 -10.6% Honda 1016 1290 -21.2% Kawasaki 944 1115 -15.3% BMW 602 506 19.0% Suzuki 487 585 -16.8% KTM 481 345 39.4% Triumph 435 465 -6.5% Ducati 241 297 -18.9% Indian Motorcycle 190 156 21.8% Husqvarna 105 63 66.7% Moto Guzzi 37 26 42.3% Aprilia 16 30 -46.7% TOTAL 7182 7787 -7.8%

Off-Road Motorcycle Sales

Off-road motorcycles were actually in positive territory with a 1.3 per cent sales increase.

Yamaha again topped the segment with 27.8 per cent share, followed by Honda with 24.3 per cent of the market and KTM in third place with a 20.7 per cent share. Yamaha were up 1.2 per cent, Honda were down 6.8 per cent, while KTM’s off-road sales were up 15.7 per cent.

Kawasaki ranked fourth on off-road sales with only a very slight decline.

Husqvarna recorded a very positive 30.2 increase in sales to move past Suzuki in the off-road sales charts.

While Yamaha topped the enduro sales figures with the WR450F it was Honda that topped motocross sales with the CRF450R.

KTM’s massive range of enduro machinery all did well with the two-stroke 300 EXC the second biggest selling enduro machine and closely followed by its four-stroke 450 and 350 EXC-F siblings ranking third and fourth respectively on the enduro charts ahead of Yamaha’s WR250F.

Suzuki’s venerable DR-Z400E topped the trail-bike category ahead of Honda’s CRF250F, CRF230F and CRF250L machines.

Off-Road Motorcycle Sales (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Off Road YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha 1710 1690 1.2% Honda 1499 1608 -6.8% KTM 1275 1102 15.7% Kawasaki 726 735 -1.2% Husqvarna 573 440 30.2% Suzuki 379 510 -25.7% TOTAL 6162 6085 1.3%

Scooter

Across the industry segments, scooters suffered the biggest fall, with a 14.1 per cent decline in sales during the first quarter.

In the scooter segment, Honda held a 33.1 per cent share with the Dio NSC110 topping the category, followed by Suzuki with 21.9 per cent and Vespa with 17 per cent.

Scooter Sales (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Scooter YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda 385 495 -22.2% Suzuki 254 200 27.0% Vespa 197 224 -12.1% Piaggio 136 232 -41.4% Yamaha 134 140 -4.3% BMW 50 26 92.3% Aprilia 6 36 -83.3% TOTAL 1162 1353 -14.1%

ATV

The ATV/SSV segment was the biggest positive for the industry with an overall increase of 8 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year.

A slight ease in drought conditions combined with the looming laws that will see ATV machinery without roll-over protection bars banned from sale.

Polaris topped the segment with a 27.9 per cent share, followed by Honda with 21.6 per cent share and then Yamaha with 19.6 per cent share.

ATV Sales (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer ATV YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Polaris 968 1003 -3.5% Honda 750 626 19.8% Yamaha 682 591 15.4% BRP Australia 465 453 2.6% Kawasaki 368 326 12.9% Suzuki 238 214 11.2% TOTAL 3471 3213 8.0%

Top Ten Selling Motorcycles in Australia (Models)

Top 10 Overall – Excludes ATVs January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha XTZ690 347 0 100% Yamaha WR450F 260 332 -21.7% Kawasaki KLX110 257 307 -16.3% Honda CRF50F 254 400 -36.5% Honda NSC110 251 270 -7.0% Kawasaki NINJA 400 224 250 -10.4% Yamaha PW50 222 234 -5.1% Suzuki ADDRESS 219 177 23.7% Honda CRF110F 215 181 18.8% Harley Davidson XG500 205 8 2,462.5%

What about the other brands….?

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.

Along with compiling motorcycle sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.