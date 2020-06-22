2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 / 1050XT

Suzuki’s heavily updated V-Strom 1050 is expected to arrive in Australian Suzuki dealerships this August with the V-Strom 1050 starting at $17,990 ride away, while the high-spec XT model will retail for $20,990 ride away.

The V-Strom 1050 retains the 1037cc 90-degree V-Twin DOHC powerplant, but boasts increased top-end and now meets Euro5. Performance gains are thanks to new camshaft profiles and some other tweaks, with a five-kW increase to 79 kW at 8500rpm, or 106 hp.

Styling has also been updated taking inspiration from the famous DR-BIG model and the V-Strom 1050 is the first model to boast Suzuki’s new Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S).

A ride-by-wire system has enabled cruise control to be fitted, with a right handlebar switch allowing speed to be set to between 50 and 160 km/h, while an up/down selector on the opposite switchblock adjusts speed.

Suzuki’s Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) has also been added to the V-Strom 1050, with three different modes available – A-mode offering the sharpest throttle response, B-mode softer, and C-mode softer yet and designed for tricky conditions.

Also new for Suzuki is Hill Hold, Slope Dependent and Load Dependent control systems which are found on the up-spec XT model. Hill Hold automatically applies rear brake when stopped on an upward slope to prevent the bike rolling back. This joins Suzuki’s Low RPM assist system and Suzuki Easy Start System.

Slope Dependent control takes control of brake pressure to prevent rear wheel lift while downhill braking, while the Load Dependent system optimises braking with different load-ups, such as with a pillion or luggage.

The traction control system is also updated, with Modes 1 through 3 offerings varying levels of intervention from minimal in Mode 1, through to Mode 3 with high levels for the cold and wet.

Part of the new electronics system is a Bosch IMU, which uses a three-axis gyro and three-axis accelerometer in a single unit.

The XT also adds a motion track brake system with cornering ABS. This also allows a choice of two modes of ABS with different levels of intervention for varied conditions. One designed for dirt roads, and the other for tarmac.

Also new is a combined brake system, which automatically balanced brake application to stabilise the V-Strom 1050, once braking forces reach a certain threshold.

An updated windscreen is adjustable, with fine tuning across a 50 mm range, with 11 settings.

A full LCD display offers a host of information including: the speedometer, tachometer (full pixel digital display), gear position indicator, odometer, trip meter (A, B), instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, driving range, fuel level indicator, engine coolant temperature indicator, ambient air temperature indicator, clock, voltage meter, service reminder, SDMS mode, traction control mode, cruise control indicator, ABS mode, hill hold indicator, engine rpm indicator light, frost indicator light, turn signal indicator light, high beam indicator light, traction control indicator light, ABS indicator light, and neutral indicator light. A USB port is also included in the instrument panel.

The V-Strom 1050 retains the aluminium twin-spar frame, with 43mm KYB inverted front forks and preload, compression and rebound damping, alongside a KYB rear shock with external preload adjuster.

Tokico monobloc radial calipers are matched to 310 mm rotors.

Both models feature Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41 tyres, with the XT model including wire-spoked aluminium rims, while the standard includes 10-spoke cast aluminium offerings.

Both models feature a vertically stacked LED headlight and LED rear combination light, with the XT also gaining LED indicators as standard.