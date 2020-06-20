2020 WorldSBK Calendar

March 1 – Phillip Island, Australia August 2 – Jerez, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) August 9 – Portimao, Portugal (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) Aguust 30 – Aragon, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) September 6 – Aragon, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) September 18 – Catalunya, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) October 4 – Magny-Cours, France (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) October 11 – Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina (TBC) (WSBK-WSSP) November 8 – Misano, Italy (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300)

TBD – Donington Park, UK (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300)

TBD – Assen, Netherlands (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300)

TBD – Losail, Qatar (WSBK-WSSP)

TBD = To be determined

TBC = To be confirmed

New weekend race schedule

After the forced stop in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is now scheduled to finally restart in Spain on the first weekend in August alongside the supporting FIM Supersport (WorldSSP) and FIM Supersport 300 World Championships (WorldSSP300).

Both WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 will feature revised weekend schedules starting in Europe, composing of an additional race for each class on Saturday after their respective Tissot Superpole sessions have been completed.

WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole will happen directly before the class’ Last Chance Race, whilst WorldSBK Race 1, WorldSSP Race 1 and then WorldSSP300 Race 1 will follow. The overall event schedule changes mean that now, racing action will begin for all classes on Saturday, with full Championship points awarded in all races.

The Championship’s return will initially be held without public and with a limited media presence, although the situation is subject to specific government mass gathering guidelines and will be updated in due course.

Gregorio Lavilla, Executive Director, WorldSBK Sporting and Organisation

“Firstly, it is a great satisfaction that we can announce a safe return to racing for all three classes. The history of both WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 enriches the atmosphere of the WorldSBK paddock, often providing some of the closest racing all season, as well as allowing the stars of the future to flourish on the world stage. 2020 has provided its obstacles but thanks to the hard work, tenacity and determination of all parties involved, we will return to the world’s circuits with all three classes. We now look forward hugely to the recommencement of racing at Jerez, whilst welcoming back all corners of the racing paddock.”

Revised WorldSBK race weekend schedule

2020 WorldSBK Championship Standings

Alex Lowes – Kawasaki 51 Scott Redding – Ducati 39 Toprak Razgatlioglu – Yamaha 34 Jonathan Rea – Kawasaki 32 Michael van der Mark – Yamaha 31 Alvaro Bautista – Honda 20 Loris Baz – Yamaha 20 Chaz Davies – Ducati 19 Leon Haslam – Honda 17 Tom Sykes – BMW 17

2020 WorldSSP Championship Standings