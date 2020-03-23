2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT

Yamaha has announced the release of the 2020 plated Tracer 900 GT sport-touring machine, now available in two colours with a choice of Icon Black or the new Tech Black. Ride away pricing is unchanged at $20,349 from 2019.

The Tracer 900 GT sold out within weeks when launched in 2018. Since then, the Tracer 900GT has cemented itself as a favourite among sports-touring riders due to its high build quality, range of standard accessories and excellent value for money.

The extensive list of standard-fitment upgrades over the base model Tracer 900 include 20-litre hard-shell panniers, cruise control, TFT dash, heated grips, quick-shifter, premium adjustable suspension with fork legs that can be dialled in for compression and rebound, and a remote preload adjuster for the upgraded rear monoshock.

At its heart is the compact and powerful 847cc triple-cylinder CP3 engine from the MT-09, housed in a lightweight aluminium chassis, with a lengthened swingarm for increased stability and comfort.

With the grin-inducing performance and riding satisfaction delivered by Yamaha’s popular MT-09 naked bike, the Tracer 900 GT is a sports touring package of the same pedigree.

2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT key features

Compact and powerful 847cc triple-cylinder CP3 engine

Lightweight aluminium chassis

Long swingarm for increased stability and comfort

Yamaha’s D-MODE system with a choice of three engine maps

Two-level traction control system that can also be disengaged

Bright TFT colour dash display

Large adjustable touring screen

Long-range 18-litre fuel tank

Ergonomic passenger footpegs and grab rail

For more information see the Yamaha Motor Australia website at https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/