2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT

Yamaha has announced the release of the 2020 plated Tracer 900 GT sport-touring machine, now available in two colours with a choice of Icon Black or the new Tech Black. Ride away pricing is unchanged at $20,349 from 2019.

2020 Tracer 900 GT in Tech Black

The Tracer 900 GT sold out within weeks when launched in 2018. Since then, the Tracer 900GT has cemented itself as a favourite among sports-touring riders due to its high build quality, range of standard accessories and excellent value for money.

2020 Tracer 900 GT in Icon Black

The extensive list of standard-fitment upgrades over the base model Tracer 900 include 20-litre hard-shell panniers, cruise control, TFT dash, heated grips, quick-shifter, premium adjustable suspension with fork legs that can be dialled in for compression and rebound, and a remote preload adjuster for the upgraded rear monoshock.

The Tracer 900 GT boasts TFT display, heated grips, quickshifter, luggage and more…

At its heart is the compact and powerful 847cc triple-cylinder CP3 engine from the MT-09, housed in a lightweight aluminium chassis, with a lengthened swingarm for increased stability and comfort.

The renowned MT-09 powerplant is also found in the Tracer 900 GT, with ride modes and traction control

With the grin-inducing performance and riding satisfaction delivered by Yamaha’s popular MT-09 naked bike, the Tracer 900 GT is a sports touring package of the same pedigree.

2020 Tracer 900 GT in Tech Black

2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT key features

  • Compact and powerful 847cc triple-cylinder CP3 engine
  • Lightweight aluminium chassis
  • Long swingarm for increased stability and comfort
  • Yamaha’s D-MODE system with a choice of three engine maps
  • Two-level traction control system that can also be disengaged
  • Bright TFT colour dash display
  • Large adjustable touring screen
  • Long-range 18-litre fuel tank
  • Ergonomic passenger footpegs and grab rail

