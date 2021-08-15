2021 British Superbike Championship
Round Five Donington – Support Classes
Images by David Yeomans
British Supersport/GP2 Race 1
Charlie Nesbitt continued his impressive form in the GP2 class, taking the chequered flag while it was Bradley Perie who won the Quattro Group British Supersport class. The action-packed race saw twenty laps of battling, with seven riders all vying for the front spot.
Jack Kennedy, Nesbitt, Ben Currie, Harry Truelove and Lee Johnston all took turns leading the race, but coming down to the final lap it was Nesbitt in front ahead of Kennedy and Perie, who was able to slice his way past Kennedy at the final chicane. Brandon Paasch took his best finish of the season, completing the Supersport podium in third place ahead of Currie and McGreevy.
British Supersport/GP2 Race 1 Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/GAP
|1
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|23m06.040
|2
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+0.426
|3
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|+0.603
|4
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+1.741
|5
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+1.802
|6
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+3.072
|7
|SSP
|Korie McGREEVY
|Yamaha
|+3.091
|8
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+3.592
|9
|SSP
|Kyle SMITH
|Triumph
|+6.272
|10
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+8.684
|11
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+15.454
|12
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+18.040
|13
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+27.474
|14
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+27.726
|15
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|+27.813
|16
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+29.158
|17
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+29.809
|18
|GP2
|Conor WHEELER
|Harris
|+33.933
|19
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+41.924
|20
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+49.582
|21
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+52.063
|22
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+53.537
|23
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+58.836
|24
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|+1m05.058
|25
|GP2
|Aaron RIDEWOOD
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|26
|SSP
|Cedric BLOCH
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|27
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|28
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|29
|SSP
|Pete WRIGHT
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|30
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|9 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|/
British Supersport/GP2 Race 2
Harry Truelove took a thrilling victory in the Quattro Group British Supersport Feature race, taking the win by just 0.041s. The 24 lap race was a thrilling affair, with Currie holding the early race lead, but Lee Johnston also held the front for a short time.
After taking the win on the track yesterday, the GP2 machine of Charlie Nesbitt sliced his way through the field. With the safety car coming out on lap 15, it was an intense battle when the race resumed, with Truelove eventually taking the win ahead of Currie.
Nesbitt secured the GP2 win, finishing third on track, while it was Brandon Paasch who completed the Supersport podium in third.
British Supersport/GP2 Race 2 Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|ENTRY
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|28m15.540
|2
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+0.041
|3
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+0.137
|4
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+0.371
|5
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+8.253
|6
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+8.560
|7
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+8.961
|8
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+10.273
|9
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+10.374
|10
|SSP
|Kyle SMITH
|Triumph
|+10.408
|11
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+10.558
|12
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+10.859
|13
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|+10.968
|14
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+15.042
|15
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+20.158
|16
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+20.806
|17
|GP2
|Conor WHEELER
|Harris
|+21.104
|18
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+27.528
|19
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+34.450
|20
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|+38.827
|21
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|22
|SSP
|Charles HARDISTY
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Korie McGREEVY
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Cedric BLOCH
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Pete WRIGHT
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|12 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Aaron RIDEWOOD
|TCR Yamaha
|23 Laps
British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|163
|2
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|162
|3
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|140
|4
|Kyle SMITH (Triumph)
|133
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|117
|6
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|109
|7
|Brandon PAASCH (Triumph)
|91
|8
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|88
|9
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|56
|10
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|53
|11
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|53
|12
|James HIND (Yamaha)
|48
|13
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|39
|14
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|35
|15
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|25
|16
|Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|20
|17
|Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki)
|16
|18
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha)
|9
|19
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|7
|20
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|6
|21
|Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|22
|David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha)
|4
|23
|Jody LEES (Kawasaki)
|4
|24
|Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha)
|4
|25
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|1
British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Charlie NESBITT (Kalex)
|240
|2
|Mason LAW (Spirit)
|190
|3
|Jack SCOTT (Harris)
|119
|4
|Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory)
|114
|5
|Jamie PERRIN (Spirit)
|90
|6
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|83
|7
|Dan JONES (Spirit)
|82
|8
|Jake ARCHER (Kalex)
|76
|9
|Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo)
|75
|10
|Conor WHEELER (Harris)
|70
|11
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|37
|12
|Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha)
|19
Pirelli National Superstock Race 1
The opening Pirelli National Superstock race at Donington Park proved an action-packed event, and it was Luke Mossey who took the victory after Tom Neave was demoted one position for passing under a yellow flag.
With a wet circuit facing the riders at the start of the race, it was Fraser Rogers who took the early race lead, but Billy McConnell and Chrissy Rouse both took turns at the front. However, as the race entered the final third of the race Mossey was able to hit the front. A fast charging Tom Neave soon closed him down though and coming into the final lap the Honda rider edged his way through, not seeing the waved yellow flag resulting in him having to drop one position. Lewis Rollo completed the podium in third.
Australians Billy McConnell and Brayden Elliott finished in ninth and tenth respectively.
Pirelli National Superstock Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasak
|19m18.083
|2
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|/
|3
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|+2.032
|4
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+4.890
|5
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+5.450
|6
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+7.598
|7
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+9.219
|8
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|+10.251
|9
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+16.667
|10
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+18.530
|11
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+26.743
|12
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+32.022
|13
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+37.017
|14
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+45.140
|15
|James EAST
|Aprilia
|+57.461
|16
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+58.793
|17
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+1m02.189
|18
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+1m02.247
|19
|Damon REES
|BMW
|+1m03.588
|20
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|+1m03.896
|21
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+1m04.455
|22
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|Yamaha
|+1m10.150
|23
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Suzuki
|+1m11.085
|24
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+1m12.712
|25
|Ben LUXTON
|Kawasaki
|+1m12.786
|26
|Milo WARD
|Kawasaki
|+1m12.971
|27
|Sam HOLME
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|28
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Suzuki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Phil CROWE
|BMW
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|/
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|/
|DNF
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Sean NEARY
|Suzuki
|/
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|/
Pirelli National Superstock Race 2
Tom Neave took victory in the second Pirelli National Superstock race, beating Luke Mossey by 2.678s. Leading from the start, Neave was able to control the race from the front, holding on to secure victory. Mossey had a lonely race in second, while Fraser Rogers was able to narrowly beat Taylor Mackenzie to complete the podium in third.
It was not a good day for the Aussies with Levi Day withdrawing from the race after suffering back and rib injuries earlier in the weekend. Countryman Billy McConnell also recorded a DNF in the second race which saw him lose ground in the championship chase.
Pirelli National Superstock Race 2 Results
- Tom Neave (Honda Racing)
- Luke Mossey (Bournemouth Kawasaki/HEL Performance Racing) +2.678s
- Fraser Rogers (IN Competition Aprilia) +4.428s
- Taylor Mackenzie (Bathams BMW Motorrad) +4.608s
- Ian Hutchinson (Edwards 1902 Yamaha) +9.306s
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings
- Olsen 113
- Neave 113
- Mossey 112
- Mackenzie 112
- Rogers 107
- McConnell 107
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race
Jack Nixon cruised to victory in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock victory, taking the win by two seconds. Launching off the line, the Santander Salt Yamaha rider was unchallenged on his way to the victory, with Joe Talbot completing the podium ahead of Eugene McManus, Max Cook, Franco Bourne and Asher Durham.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|23m30.534
|2
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+2.001
|3
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+6.614
|4
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+6.669
|5
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|+6.847
|6
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+11.757
|7
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+11.779
|8
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+11.976
|9
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+12.619
|10
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+14.420
|11
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+14.996
|12
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+17.078
|13
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|+22.241
|14
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+25.636
|15
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+25.861
|16
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+31.811
|17
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+33.436
|18
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+44.527
|19
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+47.822
|20
|George EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|+52.108
|21
|Michael OWENS
|Yamaha
|+53.096
|22
|James BULL
|MV Agusta
|+1m01.079
|23
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+1m01.568
|24
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.715
|25
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+1m05.329
|26
|Thomas BENSTED
|Triumph
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Matt BOWER
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Connor THOMSON
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|DNF
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Kayla BARRINGTON
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|18 Laps
|DNF
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|/
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|152
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|129
|3
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|115
|4
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|102
|5
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|72
|6
|Liam DELVES (Kawasaki)
|71
|7
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|55
|8
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|41
|9
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|37
|10
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|35
|11
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|35
|12
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|35
|13
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|34
|14
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|33
|15
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|28
|16
|Charlie FARRER (Yamaha)
|27
|17
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|25
|18
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|25
|19
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|19
|20
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|13
|21
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|10
|22
|Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha)
|9
|23
|Matt BOWER (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|4
British Junior Supersport Race One
Yamaha’s Ash Barnes took first blood in the British Junior Supersport ranks with a narrow victory over Cameron Dawson on a Kawasaki.
British Junior Supersport Donington Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|15m33.954
|2
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+0.052
|3
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+8.674
|4
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+9.067
|5
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|+9.490
|6
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|+10.818
|7
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+15.897
|8
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+19.836
|9
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+28.195
|10
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+28.453
|11
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|+31.412
|12
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+37.823
|13
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+38.114
|14
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+38.192
|15
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki
|+38.327
|16
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|+38.780
|17
|Chris MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|+39.815
|18
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+39.905
|19
|Jack FERRIS
|Kawasaki
|+49.153
|20
|Reece COYNE
|Yamaha
|+49.676
|21
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+50.132
|22
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+52.118
|23
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+52.206
|24
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+52.324
|25
|Luke GILBY
|Yamaha
|+1m04.307
|26
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|+1m04.551
|27
|Brian MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.336
|28
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha
|+1m06.672
|29
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Lissy WHITMORE
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Connor SELLORS
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Max SILVESTER
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
British Junior Supersport Race Two
Cameron Dawson took victory in the second Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race, taking the win by 1.6s. Launching off the line, it was an action-packed opening few laps, with the leading riders trading places throughout, but Dawson was soon able to start edging away to eventually take the win. James McManus took second, with Ash Barnes completing the podium in third.
British Junior Supersport Donington Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|19:36.602
|2
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|1.662
|3
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|1.953
|4
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|2.042
|5
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|12.365
|6
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|12.680
|7
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|14.452
|8
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|26.151
|9
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasak
|35.265
|10
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|35.656
|11
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki
|35.850
|12
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|35.947
|13
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|36.575
|14
|Chris MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|38.990
|15
|Connor SELLORS
|Kawasaki
|43.282
|16
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|43.883
|17
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|44.396
|18
|Reece COYNE
|Yamaha
|48.102
|19
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|48.589
|20
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|48.807
|21
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Kawasaki
|48.928
|22
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|48.949
|23
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|49.178
|24
|Luke GILBY
|Yamaha
|1:02.669
|25
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha
|1:06.706
|26
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|1:06.852
|27
|Brian MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|1:06.973
|28
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|29
|Lissy WHITMORE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Max SILVESTER
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jack FERRIS
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|/
British Junior Supersport Donington Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|145
|2
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|116
|3
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|108
|4
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|95
|5
|Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha)
|82
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki)
|80
|7
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|62
|8
|Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|61
|9
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|59
|10
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|44
|11
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|37
|12
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|35
|13
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|30
|14
|Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki)
|21
|15
|Chloe JONES (Yamaha)
|21
|16
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|17
|17
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|16
|18
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|14
|19
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|13
|20
|Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki)
|10
|21
|Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|9
|22
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|8
|23
|Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|6
|26
|Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki)
|5
|27
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|5
|28
|Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|29
|Alessandro VALENTE (KTM)
|2
|30
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|1
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1
Josh Day continued his dominance in the Ducati TriOptions Cup class, taking victory in the opening race by 3.099s. Elliot Pinson had a lonely race in second, finishing three seconds ahead of Elliott Pinson, who completed the podium in third with Chris Walker fourth.
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|14m06.870
|2
|Elliott PINSON
|Ducati
|+3.099
|3
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+6.256
|4
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+12.263
|5
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|+12.412
|6
|Edmund BEST
|Ducati
|+17.150
|7
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+22.410
|8
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+27.230
|9
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+38.173
|10
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+38.429
|11
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+38.828
|12
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|+48.350
|13
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+49.449
|14
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|+54.265
|15
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+54.831
|16
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+57.831
|17
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|+59.245
|18
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1m09.712
|19
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|+1m12.050
|20
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|21
|Simon BASTABLE
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|22
|Lee McLAUGHLIN
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|23
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|24
|Illiam QUAYLE
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|25
|James BUCHANAN
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Sam COX
|Ducati
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET
|Ducati
|/
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2
TBC
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2 Results
Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Standings
British Talent Cup Race 1
Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) is now a race winner in 2021, the number 57 shooting away from pole in Race 1 at Donington to chip away at a gap and cross the line in some clear air. The fight for second went down to the wire, with the returning Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Creswell Racing) just pipping James Cook (Wilson Racing) at the line.
Garness took the holeshot from pole, and the number 57 barely had to look back. By half distance he had a good gap but that came down again a few laps later as O’Gorman made his way to the front of the chasing group and hunted down the race leader.
When just about in striking distance, however, O’Gorman came under attack – and Garness was able to put the hammer down again. This time it was for keeps, with the number 57 crossing the line 2.022 clear for his first victory of the year.
Behind him, a three-way battle saw O’Gorman vs Cook vs Belford, and the number 67 held onto second despite a late lunge from Cook. The two were split by just 0.066 over the line… and Belford ran into trouble.
The number 52 headed over the gravel and lost out, able rejoin just before the flag but down in P6 as both Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) and Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) got past, the latter despite his own earlier run off when duelling Belford.
Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Creswell Racing) had a great race in P7 and he started well, fought at the front and managed to hold off Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) to the flag to boot. A bigger gap behind the two saw Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Llord & Jones) take ninth, ahead of another duel to the flag as Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) held off Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) to complete the top ten.
British Talent Cup Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|25m21.813
|2
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|+2.022
|3
|James COOK
|Honda
|+2.088
|4
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|+6.783
|5
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+6.808
|6
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+7.164
|7
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+7.870
|8
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+7.976
|9
|Sullivan MOUNSEY
|Honda
|+32.529
|10
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+33.115
|11
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|+33.284
|12
|Troy JEFFREY
|Honda
|+35.994
|13
|Mason JOHNSON
|Honda
|+51.379
|14
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda
|+51.638
|15
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+52.312
|16
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|+54.128
|17
|Ross MOORE
|Honda
|+54.184
|18
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|+54.794
|19
|Evann PENDRILL
|Honda
|+1m03.663
|20
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|+1m09.311
|21
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|+1m09.381
|22
|Rhys COATES
|Honda
|+1m10.586
|23
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|24
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|25
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|26
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL
|Honda
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|/
British Talent Cup Race 2
Casey O’Gorman struck back in Race 2, the number 67 on fine form once again to get back to winning ways. He beat Race 1 winner Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) by two tenths on take two, with James Cook (Wilson Racing) on the podium again making for close company in third. But the shuffle over the line wasn’t quite so simple, with a few given time penalties for cutting the chicane, including points leader Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing).
Garness took the holeshot again, this time from Row 2, with O’Gorman slotting into second, and they began to pull away after a handful of laps. But as O’Gorman struck for the lead that gap came down again, and the number 57 hit back on Lap 6. By Lap 10, O’Gorman sliced back through… but it wasn’t quite a duel, the two only just ahead of a huge freight train at the front.
The freight train went all the way to the wire but there was plenty of drama. First Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Creswell Racing) accidentally passed under yellow flags, incurring a two-second time penalty equivalent to a Long Lap, and Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) got the same for cutting the chicane. Then, in the real latter stages, points leader Belford did the very same, and got the very same two seconds added to his race.
O’Gorman pounded on at the front, and as the group shuffled and shuffled again, it all came down to the chicane – and there was a backmarker to negotiate too. O’Gorman did that and swept past on the exit for his first win since his double to open the season, with Garness and Cook coming out on top to complete the podium as the penalties applied to those around them and shuffled the shuffled even further.
Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) is classified fourth after that key drama, with Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing) and Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) completing the top six ahead of the first finisher with a penalty: Brown. He’d been ahead of Veijer, who nevertheless still impressed with a step forward in eighth place and a race running right at the front. Belford was shuffled down to an expensive ninth in the standings, and he’ll be looking for more on Sunday.
Troy Jeffrey (Stiggymotorsport) held off Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) to complete the top ten.
After a bumper day of races and a few dramatic penalties shuffling the field, Belford now leads the way by just 22 points at the halfway point of the season. What will Sunday bring? Race 3 begins at 13:50 (GMT +1) and there’s plenty in play so make sure to tune in for more from Donington.
British Talent Cup Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|25m27.589
|2
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|+0.246
|3
|James COOK
|Honda
|+0.407
|4
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+0.598
|5
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL
|Honda
|+0.628
|6
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|+0.835
|7
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+2.059
|8
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+2.289
|9
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+3.759
|10
|Troy JEFFREY
|Honda
|+25.513
|11
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+25.591
|12
|Sullivan MOUNSEY
|Honda
|+31.412
|13
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|+33.738
|14
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|+37.182
|15
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|+37.242
|16
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|+39.857
|17
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|+40.080
|18
|Evann PENDRILL
|Honda
|+40.179
|19
|Ross MOORE
|Honda
|+40.623
|20
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+40.891
|21
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda
|+41.306
|22
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|+1m04.104
|23
|Rhys COATES
|Honda
|+1m04.152
|24
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|+1:04.276
|25
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|+1m04.338
|26
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+1m14.229
|27
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|28
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|29
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Mason JOHNSON
|Honda
|9 Laps
British Talent Cup Race 3
Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) is definitely back to his best, the number 67 impressing once again in Race 3 at Donington to take a second win in three on his return from injury. It was rookie teammate Kiyano Veijer he denied to do it, but the Dutchman nevertheless impressed to convert his Saturday form into a debut rostrum. Johnny Garness (City Liftin by RS Racing) took third, making up more ground in the standings as he gets to within 13 of the top.
Garness took the holeshot as the number 57 does so often, with teammate and points leader Evan Belford initially into second ahead of James Cook (Wilson Racing). But this race would remain a freight train and a ten-rider battle broke out from the off, with nothing to separate them. Veijer and O’Gorman weren’t right in the fight for the lead initially, but the two Microlise Cresswell Racing riders chipped away.
At half distance Garness threatened to pull away but the group reeled him back in, and the squabble continued once again. Veijer took his first turn at leading too, the number 53 hitting the front and holding it over the line to start Lap 19, with both he and O’Gorman gaining momentum.
Not long after, the train became split. With backmarkers to negotiate, a gap opened up just behind the top five, and it was Cook fighting to reel them back in. On Lap 21 though the race came undone for the number 34 as he got crossed up and then headed into the gravel, unable to keep it upright and out of the race.
Up ahead, O’Gorman was back in command and remained so onto the final lap. More blue flags were there to contend with but the number 67 was able to just stay out of the clutches of his teammate, crossing the line for his fourth win of the season in style. Veijer was close, but took second and his first podium after a weekend of impressive steps forward.
Forward was also the word for Garness as he completed the podium and made some key gains in the standings once again. It’s now just 13 points he trails teammate Belford, with plenty to play for as we’re just over the halfway point of 2021.
Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing) just lost out on the podium but took a good fourth, with good points and from pole, the final rider of the fantastic four who crossed the line first.
Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) headed the second gaggle as they couldn’t quite close the gap left by Cook, with Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) a few more tenths back in P6. Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) got back to fighting it out near the front again in Race 3 and was P7 at the flag, ahead of Carter Brown and City Lifting by RS Racing teammate Evan Belford – aka the rider at the top of the standings. It was a tougher weekend for Belford and he’ll be looking to hit back next time out, as will Brown.
Corey Tinker (CT Racing) completed was 10th, the final rider in an incredibly close top ten.
That’s a wrap on Donington Park, at least for the first visit. An intriguing weekend sees O’Gorman back with a bang and Belford lose some ground… so what will we see at Silverstone? Next time out, it’s the British GP and the biggest stage of the season. Come back for more in two weeks!
British Talent Cup Race 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|28m00.468
|2
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+0.379
|3
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|+0.545
|4
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL
|Honda
|+0.677
|5
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|+1.030
|6
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+1.849
|7
|Sullivan MOUNSEY
|Honda
|+2.101
|8
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+2.218
|9
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+2.527
|10
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|+2.765
|11
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+22.600
|12
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|+22.694
|13
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|+32.138
|14
|Troy JEFFREY
|Honda
|+32.272
|15
|Mason JOHNSON
|Honda
|+44.026
|16
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|+44.300
|17
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|+44.936
|18
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+44.986
|19
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|+1m08.717
|20
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+1m08.831
|21
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|+1m09.198
|22
|Rhys COATES
|Honda
|+1m09.790
|23
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|+1m10.116
|24
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|1 Lap
|25
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|1 Lap
|26
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|James COOK
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Ross MOORE
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Evann PENDRILL
|Honda
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda
|18 Laps
British Talent Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Evan BELFORD (Honda)
|165
|2
|Johnny GARNESS (Honda)
|152
|3
|Carter BROWN (Honda)
|138
|4
|Casey O’GORMAN (Honda)
|120
|5
|James COOK (Honda)
|108
|6
|Jamie LYONS (Honda)
|97
|7
|Ollie WALKER (Honda)
|92
|8
|Kiyano VEIJER (Honda)
|67
|9
|Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda)
|66
|10
|Harrison CROSBY (Honda)
|62
|11
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda)
|58
|12
|Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda)
|51
|13
|Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda)
|44
|14
|Troy JEFFREY (Honda)
|42
|15
|Rossi BANHAM (Honda)
|30
|16
|Mason JOHNSON (Honda)
|21
|17
|Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda)
|20
|18
|Lucas BROWN (Honda)
|15
|19
|Rossi DOBSON (Honda)
|15
|20
|Luca HOPKINS (Honda)
|13
|21
|Corey TINKER (Honda)
|7
|22
|Harrison MACKAY (Honda)
|7
|21
|Harley McCABE (Honda)
|5
|22
|Lucas HILL (Honda)
|4
|23
|Josh BANNISTER (Honda)
|1