2021 British Superbike Championship

Round Five Donington – Support Classes

Images by David Yeomans

British Supersport/GP2 Race 1

Charlie Nesbitt continued his impressive form in the GP2 class, taking the chequered flag while it was Bradley Perie who won the Quattro Group British Supersport class. The action-packed race saw twenty laps of battling, with seven riders all vying for the front spot.

Jack Kennedy, Nesbitt, Ben Currie, Harry Truelove and Lee Johnston all took turns leading the race, but coming down to the final lap it was Nesbitt in front ahead of Kennedy and Perie, who was able to slice his way past Kennedy at the final chicane. Brandon Paasch took his best finish of the season, completing the Supersport podium in third place ahead of Currie and McGreevy.

British Supersport/GP2 Race 1 Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/GAP 1 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex 23m06.040 2 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +0.426 3 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki +0.603 4 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +1.741 5 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +1.802 6 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +3.072 7 SSP Korie McGREEVY Yamaha +3.091 8 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +3.592 9 SSP Kyle SMITH Triumph +6.272 10 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +8.684 11 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +15.454 12 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +18.040 13 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +27.474 14 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +27.726 15 SSP James HIND Yamaha +27.813 16 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +29.158 17 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +29.809 18 GP2 Conor WHEELER Harris +33.933 19 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +41.924 20 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +49.582 21 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +52.063 22 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +53.537 23 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +58.836 24 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +1m05.058 25 GP2 Aaron RIDEWOOD Yamaha +1 Lap 26 SSP Cedric BLOCH Kawasaki +1 Lap 27 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +1 Lap 28 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1 Lap 29 SSP Pete WRIGHT Kawasaki +1 Lap 30 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory 9 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha /

British Supersport/GP2 Race 2

Harry Truelove took a thrilling victory in the Quattro Group British Supersport Feature race, taking the win by just 0.041s. The 24 lap race was a thrilling affair, with Currie holding the early race lead, but Lee Johnston also held the front for a short time.

After taking the win on the track yesterday, the GP2 machine of Charlie Nesbitt sliced his way through the field. With the safety car coming out on lap 15, it was an intense battle when the race resumed, with Truelove eventually taking the win ahead of Currie.

Nesbitt secured the GP2 win, finishing third on track, while it was Brandon Paasch who completed the Supersport podium in third.

British Supersport/GP2 Race 2 Results

Pos CL Rider ENTRY Time/Gap 1 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 28m15.540 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +0.041 3 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +0.137 4 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +0.371 5 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +8.253 6 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +8.560 7 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +8.961 8 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +10.273 9 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +10.374 10 SSP Kyle SMITH Triumph +10.408 11 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +10.558 12 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +10.859 13 SSP James HIND Yamaha +10.968 14 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +15.042 15 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +20.158 16 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +20.806 17 GP2 Conor WHEELER Harris +21.104 18 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +27.528 19 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +34.450 20 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +38.827 21 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1 Lap 22 SSP Charles HARDISTY Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Korie McGREEVY Yamaha 3 Laps DNF SSP Cedric BLOCH Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 5 Laps DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 5 Laps DNF SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha 6 Laps DNF SSP Pete WRIGHT Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 12 Laps DNF GP2 Aaron RIDEWOOD TCR Yamaha 23 Laps

British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 163 2 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 162 3 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 140 4 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 133 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 117 6 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 109 7 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 91 8 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 88 9 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 56 10 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 53 11 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 53 12 James HIND (Yamaha) 48 13 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 39 14 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 35 15 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 25 16 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 17 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 16 18 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 19 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 7 20 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 21 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 22 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 23 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 24 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 25 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 240 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 190 3 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 119 4 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 114 5 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 90 6 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 83 7 Dan JONES (Spirit) 82 8 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 76 9 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 75 10 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 70 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 37 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 19

Pirelli National Superstock Race 1

The opening Pirelli National Superstock race at Donington Park proved an action-packed event, and it was Luke Mossey who took the victory after Tom Neave was demoted one position for passing under a yellow flag.

With a wet circuit facing the riders at the start of the race, it was Fraser Rogers who took the early race lead, but Billy McConnell and Chrissy Rouse both took turns at the front. However, as the race entered the final third of the race Mossey was able to hit the front. A fast charging Tom Neave soon closed him down though and coming into the final lap the Honda rider edged his way through, not seeing the waved yellow flag resulting in him having to drop one position. Lewis Rollo completed the podium in third.

Australians Billy McConnell and Brayden Elliott finished in ninth and tenth respectively.

Pirelli National Superstock Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Luke MOSSEY Kawasak 19m18.083 2 Tom NEAVE Honda / 3 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +2.032 4 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +4.890 5 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +5.450 6 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +7.598 7 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +9.219 8 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +10.251 9 Billy McCONNELL BMW +16.667 10 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +18.530 11 David ALLINGHAM BMW +26.743 12 Richard KERR Honda +32.022 13 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +37.017 14 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +45.140 15 James EAST Aprilia +57.461 16 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +58.793 17 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +1m02.189 18 Levi DAY Suzuki +1m02.247 19 Damon REES BMW +1m03.588 20 Brent HARRAN Suzuki +1m03.896 21 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +1m04.455 22 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +1m10.150 23 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki +1m11.085 24 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +1m12.712 25 Ben LUXTON Kawasaki +1m12.786 26 Milo WARD Kawasaki +1m12.971 27 Sam HOLME Kawasaki 1 Lap 28 Alex OLSEN BMW 2 Laps Not Classified DNF Craig NEVE BMW 2 Laps DNF Luke STAPLEFORD Suzuki 6 Laps DNF Max STAINTON BMW 8 Laps DNF Nathan HARRISON Honda 8 Laps DNF Phil CROWE BMW 9 Laps DNF Dave SELLERS Suzuki 14 Laps DNF Tom WARD Suzuki / DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW / DNF TJ TOMS Kawasaki / DNF Sean NEARY Suzuki / DNF Richard WHITE BMW /

Pirelli National Superstock Race 2

Tom Neave took victory in the second Pirelli National Superstock race, beating Luke Mossey by 2.678s. Leading from the start, Neave was able to control the race from the front, holding on to secure victory. Mossey had a lonely race in second, while Fraser Rogers was able to narrowly beat Taylor Mackenzie to complete the podium in third.

It was not a good day for the Aussies with Levi Day withdrawing from the race after suffering back and rib injuries earlier in the weekend. Countryman Billy McConnell also recorded a DNF in the second race which saw him lose ground in the championship chase.

Pirelli National Superstock Race 2 Results

Tom Neave (Honda Racing) Luke Mossey (Bournemouth Kawasaki/HEL Performance Racing) +2.678s Fraser Rogers (IN Competition Aprilia) +4.428s Taylor Mackenzie (Bathams BMW Motorrad) +4.608s Ian Hutchinson (Edwards 1902 Yamaha) +9.306s

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Olsen 113 Neave 113 Mossey 112 Mackenzie 112 Rogers 107 McConnell 107

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race

Jack Nixon cruised to victory in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock victory, taking the win by two seconds. Launching off the line, the Santander Salt Yamaha rider was unchallenged on his way to the victory, with Joe Talbot completing the podium ahead of Eugene McManus, Max Cook, Franco Bourne and Asher Durham.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack NIXON Yamaha 23m30.534 2 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +2.001 3 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +6.614 4 Max COOK Kawasaki +6.669 5 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +6.847 6 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +11.757 7 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +11.779 8 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +11.976 9 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +12.619 10 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +14.420 11 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +14.996 12 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +17.078 13 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha +22.241 14 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +25.636 15 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +25.861 16 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +31.811 17 Caolan IRWIN Yamaha +33.436 18 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +44.527 19 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +47.822 20 George EDWARDS Yamaha +52.108 21 Michael OWENS Yamaha +53.096 22 James BULL MV Agusta +1m01.079 23 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +1m01.568 24 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +1m01.715 25 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +1m05.329 26 Thomas BENSTED Triumph +1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Charlie FARRER Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Harry LEIGH Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Matt BOWER Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Connor THOMSON Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Harry FOWLE Triumph 9 Laps DNF Nathan DRURY Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF George STANLEY Kawasaki 14 Laps DNF Kade VERWEY Kawasaki 14 Laps DNF Kayla BARRINGTON Kawasaki 14 Laps DNF Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki 16 Laps DNF Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 16 Laps DNF Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha 18 Laps DNF Owen JENNER Kawasaki /

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 152 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 129 3 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 115 4 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 102 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 72 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 71 7 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 55 8 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 41 9 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 37 10 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 11 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 35 12 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 35 13 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 34 14 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 33 15 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 28 16 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 27 17 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 25 18 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 19 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 19 20 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 13 21 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 22 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 9 23 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 24 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 7 25 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4

British Junior Supersport Race One

Yamaha’s Ash Barnes took first blood in the British Junior Supersport ranks with a narrow victory over Cameron Dawson on a Kawasaki.

British Junior Supersport Donington Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ash BARNES Yamaha 15m33.954 2 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +0.052 3 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +8.674 4 James McMANUS Kawasaki +9.067 5 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +9.490 6 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +10.818 7 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +15.897 8 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +19.836 9 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +28.195 10 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +28.453 11 Harry COOK Yamaha +31.412 12 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +37.823 13 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +38.114 14 Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki +38.192 15 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +38.327 16 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +38.780 17 Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki +39.815 18 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +39.905 19 Jack FERRIS Kawasaki +49.153 20 Reece COYNE Yamaha +49.676 21 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +50.132 22 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +52.118 23 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +52.206 24 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +52.324 25 Luke GILBY Yamaha +1m04.307 26 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +1m04.551 27 Brian MOFFITT Kawasaki +1m06.336 28 Katie HAND Yamaha +1m06.672 29 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Lissy WHITMORE Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Connor SELLORS Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Max SILVESTER Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Kieran KENT Kawasaki 11 Laps

British Junior Supersport Race Two

Cameron Dawson took victory in the second Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race, taking the win by 1.6s. Launching off the line, it was an action-packed opening few laps, with the leading riders trading places throughout, but Dawson was soon able to start edging away to eventually take the win. James McManus took second, with Ash Barnes completing the podium in third.

British Junior Supersport Donington Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 19:36.602 2 James McMANUS Kawasaki 1.662 3 Ash BARNES Yamaha 1.953 4 Kam DIXON Kawasaki 2.042 5 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 12.365 6 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 12.680 7 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha 14.452 8 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki 26.151 9 Annabel THOMAS Kawasak 35.265 10 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha 35.656 11 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki 35.850 12 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 35.947 13 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki 36.575 14 Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki 38.990 15 Connor SELLORS Kawasaki 43.282 16 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki 43.883 17 Calum BEACH Kawasaki 44.396 18 Reece COYNE Yamaha 48.102 19 Christian SMITH Kawasaki 48.589 20 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki 48.807 21 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki 48.928 22 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki 48.949 23 Kieran KENT Kawasaki 49.178 24 Luke GILBY Yamaha 1:02.669 25 Katie HAND Yamaha 1:06.706 26 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki 1:06.852 27 Brian MOFFITT Kawasaki 1:06.973 28 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 29 Lissy WHITMORE Yamaha 1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Max SILVESTER Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Jack FERRIS Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Adon DAVIE Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Kieran SMITH Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF Harry COOK Yamaha 12 Laps DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki / DNF Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki /

British Junior Supersport Donington Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 145 2 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 116 3 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 108 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 95 5 Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha) 82 6 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 80 7 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 62 8 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 61 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 59 10 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 44 11 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 37 12 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 35 13 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 30 14 Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki) 21 15 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 21 16 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 17 17 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 16 18 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 14 19 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 13 20 Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki) 10 21 Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki) 9 22 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 8 23 Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki) 7 24 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 7 25 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 6 26 Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki) 5 27 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 5 28 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 4 29 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 2 30 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 1

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1

Josh Day continued his dominance in the Ducati TriOptions Cup class, taking victory in the opening race by 3.099s. Elliot Pinson had a lonely race in second, finishing three seconds ahead of Elliott Pinson, who completed the podium in third with Chris Walker fourth.

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 14m06.870 2 Elliott PINSON Ducati +3.099 3 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +6.256 4 Chris WALKER Ducati +12.263 5 Craig NEVE Ducati +12.412 6 Edmund BEST Ducati +17.150 7 John McGUINNESS Ducati +22.410 8 Carl STEVENS Ducati +27.230 9 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +38.173 10 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +38.429 11 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +38.828 12 Jacque FOLEY Ducati +48.350 13 Ewan POTTER Ducati +49.449 14 Ben FALLA Ducati +54.265 15 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +54.831 16 David JONES Ducati +57.831 17 Andre COMPTON Ducati +59.245 18 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1m09.712 19 Matthew JONES Ducati +1m12.050 20 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1 Lap 21 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +1 Lap 22 Lee McLAUGHLIN Ducati +1 Lap 23 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1 Lap 24 Illiam QUAYLE Ducati +1 Lap 25 James BUCHANAN Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Craig KENNELLY Ducati 2 Laps DNF Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati 3 Laps DNF Matt STEVENS Ducati 5 Laps DNF Matt VENN Ducati 6 Laps DNF Lee DEVONPORT Ducati 6 Laps DNF Peter HASLER Ducati 7 Laps DNF Mike LONG Ducati 10 Laps DNF Sam COX Ducati 11 Laps DNF Richard SPENCER-FLEET Ducati /

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2 Results

Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Standings

British Talent Cup Race 1

Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) is now a race winner in 2021, the number 57 shooting away from pole in Race 1 at Donington to chip away at a gap and cross the line in some clear air. The fight for second went down to the wire, with the returning Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Creswell Racing) just pipping James Cook (Wilson Racing) at the line.

Garness took the holeshot from pole, and the number 57 barely had to look back. By half distance he had a good gap but that came down again a few laps later as O’Gorman made his way to the front of the chasing group and hunted down the race leader.

When just about in striking distance, however, O’Gorman came under attack – and Garness was able to put the hammer down again. This time it was for keeps, with the number 57 crossing the line 2.022 clear for his first victory of the year.

Behind him, a three-way battle saw O’Gorman vs Cook vs Belford, and the number 67 held onto second despite a late lunge from Cook. The two were split by just 0.066 over the line… and Belford ran into trouble.

The number 52 headed over the gravel and lost out, able rejoin just before the flag but down in P6 as both Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) and Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) got past, the latter despite his own earlier run off when duelling Belford.

Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Creswell Racing) had a great race in P7 and he started well, fought at the front and managed to hold off Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) to the flag to boot. A bigger gap behind the two saw Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Llord & Jones) take ninth, ahead of another duel to the flag as Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) held off Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) to complete the top ten.

British Talent Cup Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Johnny GARNESS Honda 25m21.813 2 Casey O’GORMAN Honda +2.022 3 James COOK Honda +2.088 4 Ollie WALKER Honda +6.783 5 Carter BROWN Honda +6.808 6 Evan BELFORD Honda +7.164 7 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +7.870 8 Jamie LYONS Honda +7.976 9 Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda +32.529 10 Harrison CROSBY Honda +33.115 11 Rossi BANHAM Honda +33.284 12 Troy JEFFREY Honda +35.994 13 Mason JOHNSON Honda +51.379 14 Rossi DOBSON Honda +51.638 15 Josh BANNISTER Honda +52.312 16 Luca HOPKINS Honda +54.128 17 Ross MOORE Honda +54.184 18 Lucas BROWN Honda +54.794 19 Evann PENDRILL Honda +1m03.663 20 JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda +1m09.311 21 Lucas HILL Honda +1m09.381 22 Rhys COATES Honda +1m10.586 23 Peter WILLIS Honda +1 Lap 24 Alexander ROWAN Honda +1 Lap 25 Anthony EAGLE Honda +1 Lap 26 Holly HARRIS Honda +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL Honda 4 Laps DNF Corey TINKER Honda 5 Laps DNF Harrison MACKAY Honda 11 Laps DNF Rhys STEPHENSON Honda /

British Talent Cup Race 2

Casey O’Gorman struck back in Race 2, the number 67 on fine form once again to get back to winning ways. He beat Race 1 winner Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) by two tenths on take two, with James Cook (Wilson Racing) on the podium again making for close company in third. But the shuffle over the line wasn’t quite so simple, with a few given time penalties for cutting the chicane, including points leader Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing).

Garness took the holeshot again, this time from Row 2, with O’Gorman slotting into second, and they began to pull away after a handful of laps. But as O’Gorman struck for the lead that gap came down again, and the number 57 hit back on Lap 6. By Lap 10, O’Gorman sliced back through… but it wasn’t quite a duel, the two only just ahead of a huge freight train at the front.

The freight train went all the way to the wire but there was plenty of drama. First Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Creswell Racing) accidentally passed under yellow flags, incurring a two-second time penalty equivalent to a Long Lap, and Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) got the same for cutting the chicane. Then, in the real latter stages, points leader Belford did the very same, and got the very same two seconds added to his race.

O’Gorman pounded on at the front, and as the group shuffled and shuffled again, it all came down to the chicane – and there was a backmarker to negotiate too. O’Gorman did that and swept past on the exit for his first win since his double to open the season, with Garness and Cook coming out on top to complete the podium as the penalties applied to those around them and shuffled the shuffled even further.

Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) is classified fourth after that key drama, with Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing) and Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) completing the top six ahead of the first finisher with a penalty: Brown. He’d been ahead of Veijer, who nevertheless still impressed with a step forward in eighth place and a race running right at the front. Belford was shuffled down to an expensive ninth in the standings, and he’ll be looking for more on Sunday.

Troy Jeffrey (Stiggymotorsport) held off Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) to complete the top ten.

After a bumper day of races and a few dramatic penalties shuffling the field, Belford now leads the way by just 22 points at the halfway point of the season. What will Sunday bring? Race 3 begins at 13:50 (GMT +1) and there’s plenty in play so make sure to tune in for more from Donington.

British Talent Cup Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN Honda 25m27.589 2 Johnny GARNESS Honda +0.246 3 James COOK Honda +0.407 4 Jamie LYONS Honda +0.598 5 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL Honda +0.628 6 Ollie WALKER Honda +0.835 7 Carter BROWN Honda +2.059 8 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +2.289 9 Evan BELFORD Honda +3.759 10 Troy JEFFREY Honda +25.513 11 Harrison CROSBY Honda +25.591 12 Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda +31.412 13 Rossi BANHAM Honda +33.738 14 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +37.182 15 Corey TINKER Honda +37.242 16 Lucas BROWN Honda +39.857 17 Luca HOPKINS Honda +40.080 18 Evann PENDRILL Honda +40.179 19 Ross MOORE Honda +40.623 20 Josh BANNISTER Honda +40.891 21 Rossi DOBSON Honda +41.306 22 JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda +1m04.104 23 Rhys COATES Honda +1m04.152 24 Lucas HILL Honda +1:04.276 25 Harrison MACKAY Honda +1m04.338 26 Peter WILLIS Honda +1m14.229 27 Alexander ROWAN Honda +1 Lap 28 Anthony EAGLE Honda +1 Lap 29 Holly HARRIS Honda +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Mason JOHNSON Honda 9 Laps

British Talent Cup Race 3

Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) is definitely back to his best, the number 67 impressing once again in Race 3 at Donington to take a second win in three on his return from injury. It was rookie teammate Kiyano Veijer he denied to do it, but the Dutchman nevertheless impressed to convert his Saturday form into a debut rostrum. Johnny Garness (City Liftin by RS Racing) took third, making up more ground in the standings as he gets to within 13 of the top.

Garness took the holeshot as the number 57 does so often, with teammate and points leader Evan Belford initially into second ahead of James Cook (Wilson Racing). But this race would remain a freight train and a ten-rider battle broke out from the off, with nothing to separate them. Veijer and O’Gorman weren’t right in the fight for the lead initially, but the two Microlise Cresswell Racing riders chipped away.

At half distance Garness threatened to pull away but the group reeled him back in, and the squabble continued once again. Veijer took his first turn at leading too, the number 53 hitting the front and holding it over the line to start Lap 19, with both he and O’Gorman gaining momentum.

Not long after, the train became split. With backmarkers to negotiate, a gap opened up just behind the top five, and it was Cook fighting to reel them back in. On Lap 21 though the race came undone for the number 34 as he got crossed up and then headed into the gravel, unable to keep it upright and out of the race.

Up ahead, O’Gorman was back in command and remained so onto the final lap. More blue flags were there to contend with but the number 67 was able to just stay out of the clutches of his teammate, crossing the line for his fourth win of the season in style. Veijer was close, but took second and his first podium after a weekend of impressive steps forward.

Forward was also the word for Garness as he completed the podium and made some key gains in the standings once again. It’s now just 13 points he trails teammate Belford, with plenty to play for as we’re just over the halfway point of 2021.

Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing) just lost out on the podium but took a good fourth, with good points and from pole, the final rider of the fantastic four who crossed the line first.

Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) headed the second gaggle as they couldn’t quite close the gap left by Cook, with Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) a few more tenths back in P6. Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) got back to fighting it out near the front again in Race 3 and was P7 at the flag, ahead of Carter Brown and City Lifting by RS Racing teammate Evan Belford – aka the rider at the top of the standings. It was a tougher weekend for Belford and he’ll be looking to hit back next time out, as will Brown.

Corey Tinker (CT Racing) completed was 10th, the final rider in an incredibly close top ten.

That’s a wrap on Donington Park, at least for the first visit. An intriguing weekend sees O’Gorman back with a bang and Belford lose some ground… so what will we see at Silverstone? Next time out, it’s the British GP and the biggest stage of the season. Come back for more in two weeks!

British Talent Cup Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN Honda 28m00.468 2 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +0.379 3 Johnny GARNESS Honda +0.545 4 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL Honda +0.677 5 Ollie WALKER Honda +1.030 6 Jamie LYONS Honda +1.849 7 Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda +2.101 8 Carter BROWN Honda +2.218 9 Evan BELFORD Honda +2.527 10 Corey TINKER Honda +2.765 11 Harrison CROSBY Honda +22.600 12 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +22.694 13 Lucas BROWN Honda +32.138 14 Troy JEFFREY Honda +32.272 15 Mason JOHNSON Honda +44.026 16 Luca HOPKINS Honda +44.300 17 Rossi BANHAM Honda +44.936 18 Josh BANNISTER Honda +44.986 19 Harrison MACKAY Honda +1m08.717 20 Peter WILLIS Honda +1m08.831 21 JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda +1m09.198 22 Rhys COATES Honda +1m09.790 23 Lucas HILL Honda +1m10.116 24 Alexander ROWAN Honda 1 Lap 25 Holly HARRIS Honda 1 Lap 26 Anthony EAGLE Honda 1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF James COOK Honda 2 Laps DNF Ross MOORE Honda 9 Laps DNF Evann PENDRILL Honda 14 Laps DNF Rossi DOBSON Honda 18 Laps

British Talent Cup Championship Standings