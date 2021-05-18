2021 CFMOTO 650GT

The latest version of CFMOTO’s learner legal 650GT has now arrived in Australia in two colour options for 2021, Nebula White and Midnight Black, priced at just $8,490 ride-away.

The 650GT shares the same 180-degree free-revving powerplant as the NK naked models and the 650MT, producing 41.5 kW (55.7 hp) at 9500 rpm and 62 Nm at 7000 rpm and fed by Bosch fuel injection. Thanks to a gear-driven counterbalancer, the 650GT is vibe-free all the way up to the 10,500 rpm rev limiter.

In keeping the GT (Gran Turismo or grand touring) virtues, the machine has protective bodywork, a spacious cockpit, 19-litre fuel tank (for a range of well over 300 km), power sockets (12V and USB) and an adjustable screen (which allows for 50 mm of movement), while there’s a dual-mode TFT dash and optional 32-litre hard panniers.

The 650GT’s curves and distinctive headlight design are from KISKA, the same European-based styling house used by KTM, while other componentry includes KYB suspension, a tubular steel frame, six-speed transmission, chain final drive and cast-alloy wheels with quality Metzeler Roadtec rubber.

The 650GT’s dry weight is 213 kg, while stopping power comes courtesy of Spanish J.Juan calipers integrated with twin-channel Continental ABS.

The seat height is a low 795 mm and the bike has a compact 1415 mm wheelbase ensuring sporty handling. Like all CFMOTO road bikes, the 650GT now comes with a three-year factory unlimited-kilometre warranty.

For more information on the 650GT, check out the CFMoto website (link) or visit your local CFMOTO dealer.

2021 CFMOTO 650GT Specifications

2021 CFMoto 650GT Specifications Engine Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, DOHC parallel twin with counterbalancer Displacement 649.3 cc Bore x stroke 83 mm x 60 mm Fuel system Bosch electronic fuel injection Transmission Six-speed Final drive Chain Maximum power 41.5 kW (55.7 hp) at 9500 rpm Maximum torque 62 Nm at 7000 rpm Frame Tubular steel with engine as stressed member Front suspension: 38 mm KYB telescopic fork, 120 mm travel Rear suspension KYB cantilever monoshock, preload-adjustable, 45 mm travel Front brakes Twin 300 mm discs with J.Juan twin-piston calipers, Continental ABS Rear brakes 240 mm disc with J.Juan single-piston caliper, Continental ABS Wheels 17 x 3.5 alloy, 17 x 4.5 alloy Tyres Metzeler Roadtec, 120-70-17, 160/60-17 L x W x H 2100 mm x 784 mm x 1340 mm Wheelbase 1415 mm Seat height 795 mm Ground clearance 150 mm Fuel capacity 19 litres Dry weight 213 kg Colours Nebula White and Midnight Black Price $8,490 ride-away Warranty Three-year unlimited kiloemetres