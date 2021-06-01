CFMOTO 800MT range reveal in Beijing

CFMOTO has unveiled its all-new 800MT adventure family at the 2021 Beijing motorcycle show. The new platform will launch with two models, the 800MT Sport and the up-spec 800MT Touring.

Both machines took centre stage on the huge CFMOTO stand in Beijing, with full specifications also released for the KTM-powered duo as the technical and operational joint venture between the two companies goes to the next level.

At the heart of the matter is KTM’s potent 799cc parallel twin, which produces 70 kW (95 hp) at 8000 rpm and 88 Nm at 6600 rpm.

The 800MTs also have a slipper clutch, Bosch electronic fuel injection and a ride-by-wire throttle with three riding modes: rain, off-road and road.

The 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring share the same 19-litre fuel capacity, expansive rider and pillion seats, tubular steel frame, fully adjustable KYB suspension, crash bars, 825 mm seat height, adjustable screen and Spanish J.Juan brakes with ABS.

The major point of differentiation between the two is in the rolling stock: cast wheels on the Sport as opposed to spoked tubeless wheels on the Touring. Rim sizes are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear – the usual compromise for road and off-road riding.

Standard features across the 800MT range include

• A seven-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation function (as well as complementary App);

• Cruise control;

• Adjustable screen;

• Fog lights;

• Crash bars;

• USB and 12-volt charging; and

• LED lights and turn signals.

The 800MT Touring then adds a number of safety, convenience and performance features

• Tyre pressure monitoring;

• A two-way quickshifter;

• Handguards;

• Alloy bashplate;

• Steering damper; and

• Keyless start.

“The official launch of the 800MTs in China last weekend was a huge moment,” said CFMOTO Australia director, Michael Poynton. “It not only adds a new and exciting chapter to the CFMOTO and KTM technical and operational alliance, but continues CFMOTO’s push into new and exciting markets.

“We’re already seeing that with the upcoming 700CL-X middleweight full-powered range, and now the adventure segments beckons – and we are confident the 800MTs will make a huge impression with their technical flair and impressive styling.”

Price on the 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring will be announced soon, with availability in Australia by the end of 2021 complete with CFMOTO’s new ‘2 plus 1’ three-year warranty.

2022 CFMOTO 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring

Engine – 799 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC parallel twin

Bore x stroke – 88 mm x 65.7 mm

Engine management – Bosch electronic fuel injection

Throttle – Ride-by-wire

Riding modes – Rain, off-road and road

Claimed maximum power – 70 kW (95 hp) at 8000 rpm

Claimed maximum torque – 88 Nm at 6600 rpm

Transmission – Six-speed, slipper clutch

Final Drive – Chain

Frame – Tubular steel

Front suspension – 43 mm KYB upside-down fork, fully adjustable

Rear suspension – KYB monoshock, fully adjustable

Front brakes – Twin 320 mm discs with J.Juan four-piston radial calipers, ABS

Rear brake – 260 mm disc with J.Juan twin-piston caliper, ABS

Rims – Sport – cast alloy; Touring – spoked

Tyres – Maxxis tubeless, 110/80-19 front, 150/70-17 rear

Claimed wet weight – 225 kg

Seat height – 825 mm

Ground clearance – 190 mm

Fuel capacity – 19 litres

Cruise control

Fog lights

USB and 12-volt charging

Intrumentation – Seven-inch TFT with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation function; complementary App

LED lights and turn signals

Warranty – Three years, unlimited kilometres on CFMOTO ‘2 plus 1’ deal

Rpcie – TBA

Availability – Late 2021

Additional features fitted as standard on 800MT Touring