Troy Bayliss celebrated at the Ducati Museum

A temporary exhibition at the Ducati Museum will mark 20 years since Troy Bayliss’s first world title and will be titled: “Troy Story: The Legend of a Champion”.

The exhibition will remain open until 19 September, apart from July 1-4 when the motorcycles will be exhibited at the 2021 Motor Valley Fest in Modena Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy) before returning to the Ducati Museum.

The announcement comes alongside the Ducati Museum finally reopening to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The date of May 21, chosen for the reopening of the Ducati Museum, is not accidental.

As Ducatisti and all motorcycle racing fans will certainly remember, on 21 May 2000 a still virtually unknown Troy Bayliss accomplished a feat that turned him overnight into a motorcycling legend in the hearts and memories of all Ducati and Superbike fans: his amazing quadruple overtaking move at the Monza circuit.

That day Troy was taking part in the race as a replacement rider for Carl Fogarty who had been injured at Philip Island and, after this epic feat, Ducati decided to let him finish the championship on the factory 996R. That year he finished sixth (243 points, 2 wins and 7 podiums), but he earned his place as factory rider in the Ducati Infostrada team. He won his first WSBK title in 2001, stepping onto the podium 15 times.

All those who can visit the Museum will have the opportunity to admire the bikes with which the Australian champion has written some of the most amazing chapters in the annals of motorcycle racing, these include:

996 Factory 2000 – his Ducati World SBK debut and used at Monza in the famous quadruple overtake.

996 Factory 2001 Testastretta – his first world title with the livery used at Imola in 2001.

998 Factory Testastretta 2002 – protagonist of the breath-taking duel with Edwards at Imola.

999 Factory 2006 “Superman” – Ducati’s 250th victory in SBK, and Troy’s second title.

999 Factory 2007 – used in the photo-finish against James Toseland at Assen.

1098 R Factory 2008 – his last title won at Magny-Cours.

For all those who cannot yet come to the Ducati Museum, an in-depth study dedicated to Troy Bayliss’s career is planned during the “Ducati Museum Online Journey”, the online tours of the Ducati Museum that allow you to retrace the history of the company via a PC, tablet or Smart TV.

The temporary exhibition ‘Troy Story: The Legend of a Champion’ will remain at the Ducati Museum until 19 September 2021, with the sole exception of the days between 1-4 July, when the bikes will be exhibited in Modena at the 2021 edition of Motor Valley Fest.

The opening of the temporary show in honour of Troy Bayliss is also a way to wish to the Australian champion a speedy recovery after his bicycle accident occurred on May 14 that looks likey to see Bayliss laid up for some time while recovering. This special display is further confirmation of how Troy Bayliss is indeed true Ducati royalty.