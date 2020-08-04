2021 Fly Racing Kinetic, F-16 & Women’s F-16 Racewear

Product News Advertorial

Fly Racing’s 2021 Racewear has arrived, including the Kinetic, F-16 and Women’s F-16, which is available now in your local Fly Racing stockist. Here’s a look at the latest gear from Fly Racing, or you can also check out the full Fly Racing 2021 catalogue here (link).

2021 Fly Racing Kinetic Racewear

Respected for its track cred and solidly reliable reputation, Kinetic Racewear is a must-have in your gear bag and a go-to classic. A durable multi-panel 900D construction and comfort mesh liner keeps you comfortable and cool, while multi-directional stretch-rib panels ensure flexibility. Laser cut ventilation boosts breathability, with a full-floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material.

An internal pocket is located inside the waistband, plus brace/guard ready pre-shaped knees and leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching, as well as soft-flex protective rubber badging. An exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure, alongside a ratcheting closure and adjustable waist belt for custom fit. The 2021 Fly Racing Kinetic pants are available from $169.95 RRP, while the jersey is available from $46.95 RRP, and gloves from $34.95 RRP.

2021 Fly Racing Kinetic features

Comfort mesh liner

Multi-directional stretch-rib panels

Internal pocket located inside the waistband

Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction

Laser cut ventilation

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching

Soft-Flex protective rubber badging

Ergonomically pre-shaped knees

Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material

Exclusive zipper lock system

Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability

Adjustable waist belt for custom fit

2021 Fly Racing Kinetic Pants from $169.95

2021 Fly Racing Kinetic Jerseys from $46.95

2021 Fly Racing Kinetic Gloves from $34.95

2021 Fly Racing F-16 & Women’s F-16 Racewear

The Fly Racing F-16 gear offers clean, sleek and relaxed racewear, with material construction that’s lightweight and ready for your fun, while also coming in a Women’s F-16 range. A mesh comfort liner keeps you cool, while multi-directional stretch ribbing ensures flexibility. Soft-flex protective knee badges and low profile stretch leg cuffs are joined by ergonomically pre-shaped knee ready for knee bracers or guards.

A high quality YKK main zipper offers maximum durability, with a ratcheting fly closure and adjustable waist belt for custom fit, with the Women’s F-16 coming in a women’s-specific design and cut in two exclusive colours for 2021.

The Fly Racing F-16 & Women’s F-16 pants are available from $109.95 RRP, the jerseys from $29.95 RRP, and gloves from $29.95 RRP.

2021 Fly Racing F-16 & Women’s F-16 features

Mesh comfort liner

Multi-Directional stretch ribbing

Low profile stretch leg cuffs

YKK main zipper

Soft-flex protective knee badges

Ergonomically pre-shaped knees to accommodates most knee braces and guards

Ratcheting fly closure

Adjustable waist belt

Women’s-specific design and cut in two exclusive colours for 2021

2021 Fly Racing F-16 pants from $109.95 RRP

2021 Fly Racing F-16 jerseys from $29.95 RRP

2021 Fly Racing F-16 gloves from $29.95 RRP

McLeod Accessories are the Australian importer of Fly Racing gear and apparel, for more information or to check out the full catalogue, check out their website: https://www.mcleodaccessories.com.au/brands/fly-racing/ or visit your local Fly Racing stockist!