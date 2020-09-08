Product News Advertorial

Fly Racing Formula Carbon helmet

If you’re looking for the best in total head protection, check out Fly Racing’s top of the line Formula Carbon helmet. The Adaptive Impact System (AIS) features a high-performance system of structural designs and energy mitigating materials – including RHEON, a leading-edge viscoelastic material – fine-tuned to greatly improve impact management over traditional helmets.

ECE and DOT approved the Formula Carbon also features a lightweight 12K carbon fibre shell, ensuring superior penetration resistance, with Conehead EPS Technology inside the helmet offering a soft liner to absorb and manage impact force. Protection has also been fine tuned for high risk areas, with additional EPS material at these points, with an Expanded Polypropylene chin bar assisting with impact mitigation thanks to strong energy absorbing properties, as well as being damage resistant.

Minimising the risk of clavicle injuries is a clavicle shell relief zone, filled with EPS and EPP, while a comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are moisture wicking, anti-microbial and washable. The True Functional Ventilation system also allows for air to be forced through multiple intake vents, passing through channels in the EPS and exiting via rear exhaust vents for ideal cooling.

Other inclusions are molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard, titanium alloy D-rings, lightweight custom visor screws, an extra visor included as standard and a premium helmet garage, with the Fly Racing Formula Carbon helmet available in Australia for $799.95 RRP in Adult sizes and $749.95 RRP in Youth sizes.

Fly Racing Formula Carbon helmet features:

ECE / DOT approved

12K carbon fibre shell

Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON

Conehead EPS Technology

Expanded volume EPS

EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) chin bar

Clavicle shell relief zone

Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard

Lightweight custom visor screws and titanium alloy D-rings

Washable moisture wicking, anti-microbial liners

True Functional Ventilation (TFV)

Premium helmet garage included

Extra visor included

Youth $749.95 RRP

Adult $799.95 RRP

Fly Racing Formula-CC helmet

Much like the original Formula Carbon model, the Fly Racing Formula-CC helmet contains all the critical elements that make Formula helmets an ideal choice in total head protection. Also including the Adaptive Impact System (AIS), the Formula-CC is fine-tuned to greatly improve impact management over traditional helmets including with Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, and runs a Tri-weave composite shell for light weight and high levels of protection.

Naturally ECE and DOT approved, Conehead EPS technology is also found on the Formula CC, with the same benefits as found on the Formula Carbon helmet, while also featuring the EPP chin bar and clavicle shell relief zone to reduce the chance of clavicle injuries.

Molded rubber trim with an integrated nose guard is joined by lightweight visor screws and stainless steel D-rings, plus washable, moisture wicking and anti-bacterial liners and cheek pads. The True Functional Ventilation system is also found on the Formula CC, which comes with a soft fleece helmet bag for $599.95 RRP in Adult sizes, or for $549.95 RRP in Youth sizes.

Fly Racing Formula-CC helmet features:

ECE / DOT approved

Tri-weave composite shell

Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON

Conehead EPS Technology

Expanded volume EPS

EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) chin bar

Clavicle shell relief zone

Molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard

Lightweight custom visor screws and stainless-steel D-rings

Washable moisture wicking, anti-microbial liner/cheekpads

True Functional Ventilation (TFV)

Soft fleece helmet bag included

Youth $549.95 RRP

Adult $599.95 RRP

Fly Racing Kinetic helmet

If you’re looking for style, comfort and great value, check out the all-new DOT approved Kinetic helmet, featuring Fly Racing’s TFV “True Function Ventilation” using a multi-port ventilation system for maximum airflow – plus, a slimmed-down design for minimised mass for comfort on long rides.

Details like quick release cheek pads and a fully removable and washable liner keeps your helmet feeling clean and fresh for every ride, while a durable lightweight polymer shell in three sizes is matched to a dual-density EPS liner in four possible sizes. Molded rubber trim includes an integrated nose guard, with a replaceable high-flow mouthpiece. The Fly Racing Kinetic helmet is available for $179.95 RRP in Adult sizes, or for $159.95 RRP in Youth sizes, with both coming with a soft fleece helmet bag.

Fly Racing Kinetic helmet features:

DOT approved

Durable and lightweight polymer shell

Dual-density EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) liner

Molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard

Three shells and four EPS sizes provide a precise fit

Removable and washable liner/cheek pads

TFV (True Functional Ventilation)

Soft fleece helmet bag included

Youth $159.95 RRP

Adult $179.95 RRP

