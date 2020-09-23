2021 GasGas Enduro Range
GasGas revealed their Enduro range for 2021 overnight and the machines are priced more competitively than their Husqvarna and KTM siblings.
Comparing the 300 cc two-strokes between the three brands sees GasGas undercut the comparable KTM by $1115 and the TE300 Husqvarna by a hefty $1720. The lowest entry point is the 250 two-stroke at $12,940, undercutting the KTM 250 EXC by $915 and the TE250 Husqvarna by $1520.
On the four-stroke side of the ledger GasGas only offers 250 and 350 cc models, the bigger 450 and 500 models are only offered by KTM and Husky. The 250 four-stroke Gas Gas undercuts the KTM 250 EXC-F by $915 and the FE250 Husqvarna by $1520. The pricing disparity grows in the 350 with the GasGas $1115 cheaper than the KTM 350 EXC-F and $1720 cheaper than the FE350 Husqvarna.
Like the other brands in the stable the Enduro machines will be available with full registration which generally adds around $1300 to the price for stamp duty and licencing.
GasGas is using Braktec braking and hydraulic clutch set-ups. This is a European brand also knows as J.Juan that is now firmly established as an OEM supplier of performance braking systems and they are widely used on the Moto2 grid. Husqvarna use Magura while KTM use Brembo.
GasGas appear to be using identical WP suspension as Husqvarna with the XPLOR 48 fork and XACT shock working via linkage although of course due to KTM using PDS rear suspension the shock on the orange bikes is different.
The GasGas Enduro machines do appear to miss out on the traction control and selectable mapping that is offered on the KTM and Husqvarna range.
A new Australian dealership network is to be announced in the coming weeks and the 2021 Enduro range is due to go on sale in Australia this December. Gas Gas will also offer a 125 cc two-stroke machine in their Motocross line-up along with two four-stroke MX models, the MC 250F and MC 450F. A range of Mini motocrossers will also be available with the battery powered MC-E5 offered alongside the two-stroke MC50, MC 65 and MC 85.
2021 GasGas Two-Stroke Enduro Price List
- 2021 GasGas EC 250 – $12,940
- 2021 GasGas EC 300 – $14,155
2021 GasGas Four-Stroke Enduro Price List
- 2021 GasGas EC 250F – $12,940
- 2021 GasGas EC 350F – $13,750
It now seems clear where the group is aiming to take GasGas after it took ownership of the Spanish brand late last year. In the 2021 model release documentation is the following statement, “We consider GasGas to be the enabler brand within the group, allowing more riders to easily access the fun of riding offroad. With products that are inviting and inclusive, we want everyone to get in on the action!”
They then expand further by announcing the following four ‘Brand Values’.
GasGas Brand Values
Daring
BEHAVIOR: The courage and enthusiasm to face whatever comes your way
Vibrant
STYLE: Distinct, loud, unmistakeable, and energetic – it is bursting with energy and excitement
Capable
GROUP ROLE: Many years of proven high-performance expertise, harnessed for your enjoyment
Inviting
PACKAGE: High-performance that’s packaged to allow more riders to join in on the action
2021 GasGas Enduro
Frame
All GasGas Enduro frames are built using lightweight, laser-cut chromium molybdenum steel, which is robot welded for complete accuracy and strength and incorporates specifically engineered flex, proven geometry, and playful handling. GasGas frames are finished in a durable, red powder coating. The hollow cast aluminum swingarms fitted to all GasGas Enduro bikes provide exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.
Forged Triple Clamps
22 mm offset forged triple clamps offer three-way handlebar adjustment, which ensures riders of all sizes can accurately set the handlebars to best suit their needs.
WP XPLOR Forks
WP XPLOR USD 48 mm forks feature a split fork design with compression damping on the left and rebound on the right. They also provide progressive damping and simple and fast clicker adjustments with a calibrated mid-valve piston.
WP XACT Shock
Matched to the linkage system fitted to all GasGas Enduro bikes, the WP XACT rear shock delivers 300 mm of rear wheel travel. Full rebound and high/low-speed compression adjustability.
2021 GasGas Enduro Features and Benefits
Airbox/Filter
A straightforward no-tools-needed filter mounting system features on all GasGas Enduro bikes. Air filter removal and changing takes only minutes. Designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts that ensure maximum airflow and protection of the Twin Air filter.
Brakes
GasGas uses Braktec braking systems on all Enduro bikes. The front brake features an 11 mm piston within the master cylinder and 2×25 mm pistons in the caliper, together with a waved 260 mm front disc. The rear brake has a 12.7 mm master cylinder piston and a 1×25 mm piston caliper and uses a 220 mm rear brake disc. Braktec is also known as J Juan which is a European brake manufacturer that has established itself very well as an OEM supplier and is widely used on the Moto2 race grid.
Ergonomics
Neken tapered handlebars on all GasGas Enduro bikes. With a left side ODI grip that doesn’t require gluing, on the throttle side there is a vulcanized grip that features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. With easy to adjust free- play, by changing a cam the progression of the throttle can also be altered.
Fuel
All GasGas Enduro bikes feature 8.5-litre fuel tanks made from transparent polythene that allows riders to easily see how much fuel is inside the tank, a bayonet style filler cap provides a tight, reliable seal. With a specific routing keeping the external fuel line safe, all bikes are fitted with a fuel level sensor.
Clutch
The EC model range has a super light clutch action with a Damped Diaphragm Steel (DDS) clutch and Braktec hydraulic system to create a clutch that has a light and consistent action and is almost maintenance free. With a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring, the design also incorporates a damping system, which increases both traction and durability. These bikes are also fitted with a Braktec hydraulic clutch system that provides even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in all conditions. It’s also extremely light. Free play is constantly adjusted to ensure a biting point and action that never changes.
Rims and rubber
CNC machined hubs use lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. Maxxis Maxx Enduro medium tyres are fitted.
Styling
Red plastics reflect the Spanish personality of GasGas while straightforward graphics proudly say GasGas! An ergonomically designed flat seat profile combines with a high grip seat cover.
Gears
GasGas use a forged 6-speed Pankl Racing Systems transmission across the EC Enduro range. An innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up for easy operation in all conditions.
Engine Management
Four-strokes use the Keihin EMS system controls everything to do with the electronic fuel injection system as well as featuring a gear sensor, that tailors power delivery for each gear. On two-strokes the EMS features an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions.
Leccy Leg
An electric starter is fitted to all Enduro bikes powered by a Li-Ion battery.
Cooling
All GasGas Enduro bikes feature an integrated cooling system with slim radiators for class-leading ergonomics.
Exhaust
Exhausts are designed and built to meet FIM sound regulations. Two-stroke header pipes are super strong and offer optimal geometry, performance and ground clearance, making them less susceptible to damage. The two-stroke mufflers also feature an advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping and weight saving.
The four-stroke exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver the very best performance at the lowest possible weight while a joining position allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer that doesn’t increase noise levels. The muffler shell is crafted from lightweight aluminum.
EFI
GasGas use two different sized throttle bodies on their Enduro bikes – a 42 mm Keihin unit four-strokes and a 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body on two-strokes. On the EC 250F and EC 350F immediate throttle response is provided due to the throttle cable being mounted directly, without a throttle linkage and the injector is positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. Things are a little more involved on the two-stroke bikes, where a Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU, which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine.
2021 GasGas Enduro Technical Specifications
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 2-stroke
|Displacement
|249 cc
|Bore/Stroke
|66.4/72 mm
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Starter/Battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12V 2Ah
|Transmission
|6 gears
|Fuel System
|TPI, Dellorto throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Control
|Exhaust control TVC Power Valve
|Lubrication
|Electronically regulated oil injection
|Gear Ratios
|14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20
|Primary Ratio
|26:73
|Final Drive
|14:50 (13:50)
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics
|Ignition
|Continental
|Chassis
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25 CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension Travel Front/Rear
|300/300 mm
|Front/Rear Brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm
|Front/Rear Rims
|1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18”
|Front/Rear Tires
|80/100-21”; 140/80-18”
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8×1/4″
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Offset
|22 mm
|Wheel Base
|1.487±10 mm
|Ground Clearance
|360 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Tank Capacity, Approx.
|8.5l
|Competition Weight: (Without Fuel)
|106.2 kg
|RRP
|$12,490
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke
|Displacement
|293.2 Cc
|Bore/Stroke
|72/72 Mm
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Starter/Battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12V 2Ah
|Transmission
|6 Gears
|Fuel System
|Tpi, Dellorto Throttle Body Ø 39 Mm
|Control
|Exhaust Control Tvc Power Valve
|Lubrication
|Electronically Regulated Oil Injection
|Gear Ratios
|14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20
|Primary Ratio
|26:73
|Final Drive
|14:50 (13:50)
|Cooling
|Liquid Cooling
|Clutch
|Dds Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Braktec Hydraulics
|Ignition
|Continental
|Chassis
|Frame
|Central Double-Cradle-Type 25 crmo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 Mm
|Front Suspension
|Wp Xplor-Usd, Ø 48 Mm
|Rear Suspension
|Wp Xact Monoshock With Linkage
|Suspension Travel Front/Rear
|300/300 Mm
|Front/Rear Brakes
|Disc Brake Ø 260/220 Mm
|Front/Rear Rims
|1.60 X 21”; 2.15 X 18”
|Front/Rear Tires
|80/100-21”; 140/80-18”
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8×1/4″
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Offset
|22 Mm
|Wheel Base
|1.487±10 Mm
|Ground Clearance
|360 Mm
|Seat Height
|950 Mm
|Tank Capacity, Approx.
|8.5l
|Competition Weight: (Without Fuel)
|106.2 Kg
|RRP
|$14,155
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke
|Displacement
|249.9 Cc
|Bore/Stroke
|78/52.3 Mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.8:1
|Starter/Battery
|Electric Starter / Lithium Ion 12v 2ah
|Transmission
|6 Gears
|Fuel System
|Keihin Efi, Throttle Body 42 Mm
|Control
|4 V / Dohc With Finger Followers
|Lubrication
|Pressure Lubrication With 2 Oil Pumps
|Gear Ratios
|13:32 16:30 16:24 23:28 23:23 26:20
|Primary Ratio
|24:73
|Final Drive
|14:52 (13:52)
|Cooling
|Liquid Cooling
|Clutch
|Dds Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Braktec Hydraulics
|Ignition
|Keihin Ems
|Chassis
|Frame
|Central Double-Cradle-Type 25crmo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 Mm
|Front Suspension
|Wp Xplor-Usd, Ø 48 Mm
|Rear Suspension
|Wp Xact Monoshock With Linkage
|Suspension Travel Front/Rear
|300/300 Mm
|Front/Rear Brakes
|Disc Brake Ø 260/220 Mm
|Front/Rear Rims
|1.60 X 21”; 2.15 X 18”
|Front/Rear Tires
|80/100-21”; 140/80-18”
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8×1/4″
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Offset
|22 Mm
|Wheel Base
|1.487±10 Mm
|Ground Clearance
|360 Mm
|Seat Height
|950 Mm
|Tank Capacity, Approx.
|8.5l
|Competition Weight: (Without Fuel)
|106.6 Kg
|RRP
|$12,940
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|349.7 cc
|Bore/Stroke
|88/57.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Starter/Battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12V 2Ah
|Transmission
|6 gears
|Fuel System
|Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm
|Control
|4 V / DOHC with finger followers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear Ratios
|14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20
|Primary Ratio
|24:73
|Final Drive
|14:52 (13:52)
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics
|Ignition
|Keihin EMS
|Chassis
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25 CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension Travel Front/Rear
|300/300 mm
|Front/Rear Brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm
|Front/Rear Rims
|1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18”
|Front/Rear Tires
|80/100-21”; 140/80-18”
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8×1/4″
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Offset
|22 mm
|Wheel Base
|1.487±10 mm
|Ground Clearance
|360 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Tank Capacity, Approx.
|8.5l
|Competition Weight: (Without Fuel)
|106.8 kg
|RRP
|$13,750