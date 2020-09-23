2021 GasGas Enduro Range

GasGas revealed their Enduro range for 2021 overnight and the machines are priced more competitively than their Husqvarna and KTM siblings.

Comparing the 300 cc two-strokes between the three brands sees GasGas undercut the comparable KTM by $1115 and the TE300 Husqvarna by a hefty $1720. The lowest entry point is the 250 two-stroke at $12,940, undercutting the KTM 250 EXC by $915 and the TE250 Husqvarna by $1520.

On the four-stroke side of the ledger GasGas only offers 250 and 350 cc models, the bigger 450 and 500 models are only offered by KTM and Husky. The 250 four-stroke Gas Gas undercuts the KTM 250 EXC-F by $915 and the FE250 Husqvarna by $1520. The pricing disparity grows in the 350 with the GasGas $1115 cheaper than the KTM 350 EXC-F and $1720 cheaper than the FE350 Husqvarna.

Like the other brands in the stable the Enduro machines will be available with full registration which generally adds around $1300 to the price for stamp duty and licencing.

GasGas is using Braktec braking and hydraulic clutch set-ups. This is a European brand also knows as J.Juan that is now firmly established as an OEM supplier of performance braking systems and they are widely used on the Moto2 grid. Husqvarna use Magura while KTM use Brembo.

GasGas appear to be using identical WP suspension as Husqvarna with the XPLOR 48 fork and XACT shock working via linkage although of course due to KTM using PDS rear suspension the shock on the orange bikes is different.

The GasGas Enduro machines do appear to miss out on the traction control and selectable mapping that is offered on the KTM and Husqvarna range.

A new Australian dealership network is to be announced in the coming weeks and the 2021 Enduro range is due to go on sale in Australia this December. Gas Gas will also offer a 125 cc two-stroke machine in their Motocross line-up along with two four-stroke MX models, the MC 250F and MC 450F. A range of Mini motocrossers will also be available with the battery powered MC-E5 offered alongside the two-stroke MC50, MC 65 and MC 85.

2021 GasGas Two-Stroke Enduro Price List

2021 GasGas EC 250 – $12,940

2021 GasGas EC 300 – $14,155

2021 GasGas Four-Stroke Enduro Price List

2021 GasGas EC 250F – $12,940

2021 GasGas EC 350F – $13,750

It now seems clear where the group is aiming to take GasGas after it took ownership of the Spanish brand late last year. In the 2021 model release documentation is the following statement, “We consider GasGas to be the enabler brand within the group, allowing more riders to easily access the fun of riding offroad. With products that are inviting and inclusive, we want everyone to get in on the action!”

They then expand further by announcing the following four ‘Brand Values’.

GasGas Brand Values

Daring BEHAVIOR: The courage and enthusiasm to face whatever comes your way Vibrant STYLE: Distinct, loud, unmistakeable, and energetic – it is bursting with energy and excitement Capable GROUP ROLE: Many years of proven high-performance expertise, harnessed for your enjoyment Inviting PACKAGE: High-performance that’s packaged to allow more riders to join in on the action

2021 GasGas Enduro