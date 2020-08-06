2021 Honda CBR600RR

Yamaha have had it pretty much all their own way in the battle for 600cc supremacy for some time now and obviously Honda must have got mighty sick about that as they have just announced that they are set to release an all-new CBR600RR.

This is perhaps the biggest news in the middleweight category for Honda since the original CBR600RR broke new ground upon its first release back in 2003. A fairly significant update in 2007 with a higher compression ratio and improved fuel injection system saw the bike pick up a couple more ponies on the 118 horsepower of the original but then apart from some ECU tweaks and suspension improvements in 2013, the CBR600RR remained largely unchanged until the model disappeared entirely from Honda’s line-up in 2017.

While full details on the new CBR600RR will not be released until August 21, we do have a sneak preview of the machine to share with you ahead of the full details being revealed.

What we can tell you is that the formula is largely the same as the original with a 599 cc in-line four-cylinder engine providing the motivation.

The CBR600RR looks to have gained some of the high-end electronics that grace the latest Fireblade along with an aerodynamics package that is reminiscent of the $50,000 Fireblade.

The numbers will be interesting when we get to see them in a couple of weeks time but we suspect that it will, like the 2020 Fireblade, be a fairly high-end machine with a price tag to match.

Game on in the Supersport class come 2021!