2021 ELF CIV Round 2 – Misano
The ELF CIV saw Aussies Harry Khouri competing in the Supersport 300, and Jack Mahaffy in the Supersport 600 classes over the weekend at Misano, with Khouri preparing to head to Aragon for WorldSBK Round 1 next weekend.
In the SS300, the duel for supremacy between Tom Booth Amos and Matteo Vannuci raged all weekend, with the Englishman mounted on a Kawasaki and racing as a wildcard, while the Italian was representing the Yamaha Junior Team AG PATA.
The opening race saw Booth take the win by the narrowest of margins, Vannucci just 0.057s off at the finish line.
Under a second separated third through eighth, including Harry Khouri, with Hugo De Cancellis narrowly claiming the final podium position ahead of Marc Ferrndiz. Bahattin Sofuoglu completed the top five, with Dorren Loureiro sixth and Khouri seventh.
The second race was a similar affair, the battle between Booth and Vanucci going right down to the line, with just 0.096s separating the two, but Booth once again winning.
The second pack, fighting over the final podium position was De Cancellis, Loureiro and Sofuoglu, just over six seconds off leading pace and finishing in that order. Harry Khouri was next fastest in sixth.
After Round 2 Vannucci holds the lead on 75-points, while Booth sits on 50. Completing the top three is Sofuogli on 44-points.
Harry Khouri earnt 19-points from his foray into the CIV and sits 15th in the standings.
Harry Khouri
“Had a solid weekend at Round 2 of the ELF CIV Championship at Misano World Circuit. After a tough qualifying I started both races from 22nd and work my way through the pack to get an eighth and sixth. Overall it was a great weekend and I can’t wait to start round one of WorldSBK next weekend at Motorland Aragon.”
CIV SS300 Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Booth-Amos Tom
|Kawasaki
|22’07.849
|2
|Vannucci Matteo
|Yamaha
|0.057
|3
|De Cancellis Hugo
|Kawasaki
|17.11
|4
|Garcia Ferrandiz Marc
|Kawasaki
|17.162
|5
|Sofuoglu Bahattin
|Yamaha
|17.234
|6
|Loureiro Dorren
|Kawasaki
|17.438
|7
|Khouri Harry
|Kawasaki
|17.759
|8
|Mora Giacomo
|Yamaha
|17.984
|9
|Carnevali Leonardo
|Kawasaki
|18.321
|10
|Bonoli Omar
|KTM
|18.454
|11
|Vocino Emanuele
|Kawasaki
|18.655
|12
|Bergamini Devis
|Yamaha
|18.729
|13
|Konig Oliver
|Kawasaki
|18.906
|14
|Gaggi Marco
|Yamaha
|20.095
|15
|Conte Davide
|Kawasaki
|21.649
CIV SS300 Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Booth-Amos Tom
|Kawasaki
|22’04.267
|2
|Vannucci Matteo
|Yamaha
|0.096
|3
|De Cancellis Hugo
|Kawasaki
|6.128
|4
|Loureiro Dorren
|Kawasaki
|6.189
|5
|Sofuoglu Bahattin
|Yamaha
|6.202
|6
|Khouri Harry
|Kawasaki
|17.566
|7
|Carnevali Leonardo
|Kawasaki
|17.853
|8
|Mora Giacomo
|Yamaha
|18.127
|9
|Martella Mattia
|Kawasaki
|18.195
|10
|Bergamini Devis
|Yamaha
|18.485
|11
|Garcia Ferrandiz Marc
|Kawasaki
|18.549
|12
|Gaggi Marco
|Yamaha
|18.594
|13
|Prioli Francesco
|Kawasaki
|19.461
|14
|Bonoli Omar
|KTM
|19.653
|15
|Vocino Emanuele
|Kawasaki
|19.76
CIV SS300 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Points
|1
|Vannucci Matteo
|Yamaha
|75
|2
|Booth-Amos Tom
|Kawasaki
|50
|3
|Sofuoglu Bahattin
|Yamaha
|44
|4
|Vocino Emanuele
|Kawasaki
|42
|5
|De Cancellis Hugo
|Kawasaki
|32
|6
|Carnevali Leonardo
|Kawasaki
|32
|7
|Gaggi Marco
|Yamaha
|25
|8
|Bonoli Omar
|KTM
|24
|9
|Brianti Thomas
|Kawasaki
|23
|10
|Loureiro Dorren
|Kawasaki
|23
|11
|Prioli Francesco
|Kawasaki
|22
|12
|Coppola Alfonso
|Yamaha
|20
|13
|De Gruttola Giuseppe
|Kawasaki
|20
|14
|Giannini Gabriele
|Kawasaki
|20
|15
|Khouri Harry
|Kawasaki
|19
Supersport 600
In the Supersport 600, Massimo Roccoli won the opening race from Andy Verdoia, just 0.103 separating the duo, while Marco Bussolotti was on the final podium position, with Yamaha sweeping first through fifth. Australian Jack Mahaffy finished 22nd.
The second race witnessed Federico Caricasulo put his Moto2 and WSBK experience to good effect, claiming the win by over a second from Bussolotti, with Filippo Fuligni completing the top three. Yamaha claimed the top eight positions, with Jack Mahaffy finishing 17th.
Massimo Roccoli now holds the standings lead on 74-points from Marco Bussolotti, with Roberto Mercandelli third overall. Mahaffy holds five championship points to his name in 20th.
CIV SS600 Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Roccoli Massimo
|Yamaha
|25’06.225
|2
|Verdoia Andy
|Yamaha
|0.103
|3
|Bussolotti Marco
|Yamaha
|0.391
|4
|Valtulini Stefano
|Yamaha
|0.574
|5
|Mercandelli Roberto
|Yamaha
|0.831
|6
|Sintoni Edoardo
|Kawasaki
|1.818
|7
|Fuligni Filippo
|Yamaha
|2.235
|8
|Manfredi Kevin
|Yamaha
|6.254
|9
|Patacca Matteo
|Yamaha
|10.642
|10
|Ottaviani Luca
|Kawasaki
|13.129
|11
|Pusceddu Emanuele
|Honda
|15.828
|12
|Loi Livio
|Kawasaki
|20.32
|13
|Rocca Manuel
|Yamaha
|20.965
|14
|Stirpe Davide
|MV Agusta
|21.015
|15
|Farinelli Roberto
|Yamaha
|32.666
|16
|Tucci Andrea
|Yamaha
|32.683
|17
|Facco Jacopo
|Yamaha
|33.992
|18
|Sconza Gianluca
|Yamaha
|36.409
|19
|Porretta Matteo
|Yamaha
|44.362
|20
|Generali Eugenio
|Yamaha
|48.865
|21
|Luzzi Nicholas
|Yamaha
|51.69
|22
|Mahaffy Jack Michael
|Yamaha
|58.73
|23
|Rovelli Filippo
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
CIV SS600 Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Caricasulo Federico
|Yamaha
|27’25.625
|2
|Bussolotti Marco
|Yamaha
|1.009
|3
|Fuligni Filippo
|Yamaha
|2.675
|4
|Verdoia Andy
|Yamaha
|5.347
|5
|Patacca Matteo
|Yamaha
|7.174
|6
|Valtulini Stefano
|Yamaha
|8.443
|7
|Roccoli Massimo
|Yamaha
|9.209
|8
|Farinelli Roberto
|Yamaha
|9.789
|9
|Loi Livio
|Kawasaki
|11.654
|10
|Generali Eugenio
|Yamaha
|12.799
|11
|Stirpe Davide
|MV Agusta
|13.398
|12
|Mercandelli Roberto
|Yamaha
|33.47
|13
|Tucci Andrea
|Yamaha
|40.605
|14
|Rocca Manuel
|Yamaha
|42.536
|15
|Luzzi Nicholas
|Yamaha
|45.341
|16
|Sconza Gianluca
|Yamaha
|47.073
|17
|Mahaffy Jack Michael
|Yamaha
|+1’05.329
|18
|Bernabè Nicola
|Yamaha
|+1’25.524
|19
|Porretta Matteo
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|20
|Manfredi Kevin
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|21
|Pusceddu Emanuele
|Honda
|2 Laps
|22
|Ottaviani Luca
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
CIV SS600 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Total
|1
|Roccoli Massimo
|Yamaha
|74
|2
|Bussolotti Marco
|Yamaha
|59
|3
|Mercandelli Roberto
|Yamaha
|56
|4
|Stirpe Davide
|MV Agusta
|43
|5
|Verdoia Andy
|Yamaha
|42
|6
|Fuligni Filippo
|Yamaha
|37
|7
|Valtulini Stefano
|Yamaha
|34
|8
|Gonzalez Manuel
|Yamaha
|29
|9
|Patacca Matteo
|Yamaha
|27
|10
|Sintoni Edoardo
|Kawasaki
|27
|11
|Caricasulo Federico
|Yamaha
|25
|12
|Loi Livio
|Kawasaki
|19
|13
|Tucci Andrea
|Yamaha
|18
|14
|Manfredi Kevin
|Yamaha
|17
|15
|Ottaviani Luca
|Kawasaki
|15
|16
|Generali Eugenio
|Yamaha
|11
|17
|Farinelli Roberto
|Yamaha
|9
|18
|Pusceddu Emanuele
|Honda
|5
|19
|Rocca Manuel
|Yamaha
|5
|20
|Mahaffy Jack Michael
|Yamaha
|5
|21
|Facco Jacopo
|Yamaha
|2
|22
|Luzzi Nicholas
|Yamaha
|1