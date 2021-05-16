2021 ELF CIV Round 2 – Misano

The ELF CIV saw Aussies Harry Khouri competing in the Supersport 300, and Jack Mahaffy in the Supersport 600 classes over the weekend at Misano, with Khouri preparing to head to Aragon for WorldSBK Round 1 next weekend.

In the SS300, the duel for supremacy between Tom Booth Amos and Matteo Vannuci raged all weekend, with the Englishman mounted on a Kawasaki and racing as a wildcard, while the Italian was representing the Yamaha Junior Team AG PATA.

The opening race saw Booth take the win by the narrowest of margins, Vannucci just 0.057s off at the finish line.

Under a second separated third through eighth, including Harry Khouri, with Hugo De Cancellis narrowly claiming the final podium position ahead of Marc Ferrndiz. Bahattin Sofuoglu completed the top five, with Dorren Loureiro sixth and Khouri seventh.

The second race was a similar affair, the battle between Booth and Vanucci going right down to the line, with just 0.096s separating the two, but Booth once again winning.

The second pack, fighting over the final podium position was De Cancellis, Loureiro and Sofuoglu, just over six seconds off leading pace and finishing in that order. Harry Khouri was next fastest in sixth.

After Round 2 Vannucci holds the lead on 75-points, while Booth sits on 50. Completing the top three is Sofuogli on 44-points.

Harry Khouri earnt 19-points from his foray into the CIV and sits 15th in the standings.

Harry Khouri

“Had a solid weekend at Round 2 of the ELF CIV Championship at Misano World Circuit. After a tough qualifying I started both races from 22nd and work my way through the pack to get an eighth and sixth. Overall it was a great weekend and I can’t wait to start round one of WorldSBK next weekend at Motorland Aragon.”