MV Agusta F3 Rosso

In a welcome change from releasing ‘special’ or ‘limited-edition’ models one after the other on an almost fortnightly basis, MV Agusta has recently announced the new F3 Rosso as the newest member of their mainstream Rosso line, offering what they are calling an ‘accessible’ sportsbike including an all-in-one fairing, clip-on handlebars and iconic MV Agusta styling.

The F3 receives a number of updates for 2021, including redesigned frame plates and swingarm connection points, for better torsional and longitudinal stiffness.

Peak power is an impressive 147 horsepower from the 798 cc triple-cylinder, now Euro5 compliant, and with new DLC coated buckets and updated valve guides. Torque peaks at 88 Nm, at 10,100 rpm, power peaks at 13,000 rpm.

Valves are titanium, while the main bearings, rods and countershaft are all new, reducing friction while increasing reliability.

The exhaust system is completely overhauled as part of the Euro5 update, offering an iconically MV Agusta look and sound but helping lower emissions.

Injectors are also new, now capable of an extra 0.5 bar of pressure for greater fuel delivery.

The clutch has a reinforced basket, while the Quick-Shift EAS 3.0 bi-directional system is standard fitment and improves feel and shifting compared to the previous generation.

The ECU firmware has also been updated, with new engine management logics and control algorithms, aimed at further refining throttle control and precision.

Also new is the IMU intertial platform by e-Novia, specifically for MV Agusta, with the Continental ABS and the TC (Traction Control) system being able to intervene taking into account lean angle.

Also updates is the Front Lift Control (FLC) system, which manages wheelies, including controlling them instead of outright preventing them. New handlebar controls also allow easy access of the launch control system, alongside the cruise control settings.

A 5.5 inch TFT display is also featured and syncs with the MV Ride App on Andriod or IOS, allowing trip recording and sharing on social media, as well as customisation of the various settings via a smartphone. This includes phone mirroring for turn-by-turn navigation.

A new bi-directional flow radiator is also featured, which boosts effeciency by five per cent.

The F3 Rosso bears the telltale red colour scheme alongside blacked out engine, frame and wheels.

Suspension is a 43 mm Marzocchi USD fork, with rebound, compression and preload adjustment, while a Sachs rear shock offers rebound, compression and preload adjustability as well.

Brakes are Brembo radial four-piston calipers, on 320 mm rotors, while a single 220 mm rear rotor is mated to a Brembo two-piston caliper. Wheels are aluminium alloy 17 inch units.

The seat height is 830 mm, with a 173 kg dry weight and 16.5 litre fuel capacity.

The F3 Rosso joins the Dragster Rosso, Brutale Rosso and Turismo Veloce Rosso.

MV Agusta F3 Rosso Specifications