2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce

MV Agusta have updated their 2021 Turismo Veloce line-up of sport-touring machines, incorporating the Turismo Veloce Lusso and Lusso SCS, as well as the RC SCS and Rosso editions.

For 2021 MV Agusta promise a further focus on comfort, although the engine, chassic and electronics also all get a look-in.

That starts with the now Euro5 compliant 800 triple-cylinder, which benefits from new intake trumpets to boost torque, a gearbox with new transmission ratios, reduced internal friction within the engine and less engine noise.

New tappets receive the DLC treatment, the valve guides are new materials, new injectors are capable of increased pressure – now four bar – while also providing better atomisation for combustion. A more robust clutch basket is also now fitted, which MV promise will make for more precise take-offs.

The exhaust system is also all new, lowering emissions and meeting sound limits. The EAS 3.0 electronic gearbox has reached it’s third generation as well, with a new sensor helping with precise gear changes.

The new electronics unit has refined throttle response as well as helping increase torque, with an additional 12 per cent available between 3000 and 6000 rpm.

Traction control and ABS both feature the cornering function and are more accurate and precise according to MV while a new 5.5 inch TFT adds to the upmarket appeal.

The MV Ride app allows a number of additional features when syncing with your mobile phone, including a new interface that allows customisation of engine output and electronic controls, as you would on board the bike.

The new dash can also be set to a mirroring mode, to be run as a navigation unit with turn-by-turn directions for integrated functionality.

A new joystick on the switchblock allows easier access to the various settings as well, while the Lusso versions now include an integrated satellite anti-theft system.

On the chassis side of the equation Sachs semi-active suspension has also been refined, while the updated frame brings the seat height 20 mm lower while allowing for more padding for your buns.

The Turismo Veloce is also ready to take a three-piece integrated luggage setup of panniers and top box, while maintaining the streamlined and sporty tail.

The screen on the latest Turismo Veloce has also been beefed up, offering a higher and wider level of protection from the elements, with manual adjustability. A special scratch proof treatment should also reduce the level of wear and tear, while the bike runs full LED lighting.

On the SCS variants, a Smart Clutch System incorporates a Rekluse clutch, allowing for automatic starts, without the need for the clutch. This is also found on the Turismo Veloce RC version.