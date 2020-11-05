2021 SUZUKI V-STROM 650XT – NOW AVAILABLE

2021 V-Strom 650 XT models are now available in Australian Suzuki dealerships.

The V-Strom 650XT is an adventure bike that truly is greater than the sum of its parts, offering versatility and reliability like no other bike in its class.

The flexible well proven 645 cc DOHC V-twin pumps out 70 horsepower at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm.

A Learner Approved version is also available in the Metallic Oort Grey colour scheme with its maximum output restricted to 47 horsepower to meet the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements.

Equipped with a switchable multi-mode traction control system that continuously monitors the front and rear wheel speeds, throttle position, crank position, and gear position with various sensors, and controls the engine output by managing the ignition timing and air delivery. The modes differ in terms of sensitivity. Mode one allows modest rear wheel spin for more advanced, exhilarating riding, while mode two activates traction control at the slightest loss of rear-wheel grip to give greater confidence on slippery surfaces or in the rain.

A lightweight aluminium twin spar frame offers great rigidity and balance providing steady handling and manoeuvrability whilst keeping the chassis slim enabling the rider to reach the ground easily.

An ever important feature on an adventure touring motorcycle is a comfortable seat, the V-Strom 650XT’s seat design works in unison with the front cowling and will continue living up to its reputation for being an ultra-comfortable touring machine.

For controllable and dependable stopping performance the 650XT is equipped with 310 mm twin discs with twin-piston calipers up front and a 260 mm single disc with a single piston caliper on the rear backed up by ABS.

Wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims as standard on the V-Strom 650XT absorb shock effectively at low speeds to promote friendly handling character and are shod with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres.

Genuine Suzuki hand guards and protective engine under cowling are fitted as standard equipment to support harsh riding conditions.

The instrument cluster incorporates a large analogue tachometer and digital readouts for the gear position and speedometer. The digital section below displays the odometer, twin-trip meter, clock, fuel level, coolant temperature, ambient temperature, battery voltage, range on remaining fuel, average and instantaneous fuel consumption, and traction control modes. The remaining fuel range continues to display after the fuel gauge shows empty, offering the rider with accurate and comforting information.

For user convenience a 12V DC outlet is positioned directly below the instruments as standard equipment.

The Suzuki Low RPM assist system reduces the chances of an unexpected engine stall by automatically raising the idle speed when releasing the clutch or when riding at very low rpms. Proving particularity helpful in frequent clutch work situations such as navigating through congested city traffic.

The Suzuki Easy Start System fires the thumping V-Twin to life at one touch of the starter button.

The MY21 V-Strom 650XT and V-Strom 650XT Learner Approved are available now for a Manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $13,490 Ride Away.

Coinciding with the MY21 release is the addition of two new Genuine Accessory luggage kits.

The ‘Voyager Pack’ comprises a full set of Genuine Suzuki aluminium luggage; consisting of an extremely tough 38L top box, constructed from 1.5mm aluminium, further strengthened by featuring lid and side wall ribbed contours. The lid also features four large tie-down points integrated into the design.

The top case is accompanied by a set of tough 37L quick-release, waterproof aluminium side cases. As a matching system, many features are shared across all three pieces including construction material, stainless steel latches, glass-fibre reinforced plastic corner covers for additional protection and integrated tie-down points. The side case lids are also completely removable via a quick release fastener system for superior access and easy cleaning.

Combined, the luggage set offers users 112 litres of usable storage. All three pieces and mounting points are lockable by key, lock sets and all required mounting bracketry are included in the kit.

Available now in both powder-coated black and anodised silver finishes for $2,599 plus fitting.

Interested customers are encouraged to build their own dream V-Strom 650XT by visiting suzukimotorcycles.com.au and experiencing the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature.