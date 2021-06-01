2021 Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph’s modern generation Speed Twin brought a more muscular and purposeful roadster style stance than the majority of the Triumph Modern Classics line and has been quite a hit.

Since its introduction in 2018, Triumph have put over 11,000 new Speed Twins on the road. The Brits are not resting on those laurels though and are bringing a comprehensively updated Speed Twin to market this year.

The 1200 cc parallel-twin has been heavily revised to meet Euro5 requirements and along the way picks up a few ponies and more mid-range grunt.

The peak torque figure of 112 Nm now arrives 500 rpm earlier, 4250 rpm to be exact.

Peak pony is 98.6 horsepower at 7250 rpm.

Triumph claim that engine inertia has been reduced by 17 per cent which sees the mill spin up faster and go on to a red-line 500 rpm higher than before thanks to valve spring and cam-chain tensioner changes. It will be interesting to see if in the real world the reduced inertia is a positive or negative as I really do like the beat of the heavier cranked 1200 twins and feel it adds greatly to the character of the mill. The engine is claimed to be much more responsive though so hopefully the trade-off proves worthwhile.

Triumph’s well proven slip-assist clutch helps shuffling up and down the six-speed box to be amenable but no quick-shifter is available.

Higher-spec 43 mm Marzocchi cartridge forks grace the front end of the machine with uprated radial Brembo M5 calipers and 320 mm floating discs. The rear shock valving has been tweaked to match the new settings up front.

The rolling stock has also been updated with new 12-spoke cast alloy rims shod with Metzeler Racetec RR rubber.

Brushed stainless-steel upswept megaphone silencers present the classic look while the headlight mounts are now anodised and the graphics on the 14.5-litre tank tweaked.

Riding modes have also been tweaked with Rain, Road and Sport modes all featuring their own dedicated traction control settings and throttle maps. Traction control can also be turned off, coz, wheelies!

The Speed Twin offers a slightly more relaxed riding position than the Thruxton with pegs positioned 38 mm further forward and 4 mm lower that the sportier option in the Triumph Classics range.

Seat height remains Daffy and Daphne Duck friendly 809 mm with the pillion pad almost as low the rider.

Tyre pressure monitoring and heated grips remain optional extras but a USB charging socket is standard as are LED lights all round.

There is no disputing the Speed Twin is a very handsome motorcycle and it is clear that in this update Triumph have gone much further than just adding Euro5 certification.

We know the engines are strong and with 16,000 kilometre service intervals long-term ownership costs will be minimal. I look forward to riding it.

2021 Triumph Speed Twin Specifications