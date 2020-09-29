Triumph Trident

The drip feed of teasers surrounding the new entry level model from Triumph is starting to turn into a trickle with official images being released today of an almost production ready Trident being used for final road testing ahead of the release of the model in the first quarter of 2021.

The images showing the camouflaged Triumph Trident mark the completion of a four-year programme, with an original British design developed at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley.

Specifications are expected to follow soon but so far Triumph has kept their cards close to their chest.

We know it is a triple and that the model will form a new lower cost entry point to the Triumph brand but as yet there is no word on capacity. We know there will be a learner legal version for the Australian market, but we don’t know if it will utilise the full 660cc allowed under the Australian LAMS framework. It is unclear if there will also be a full power version brought into the Australian market. There could be in fact a learner model displacing even much less than 660 and another version displacing quite a bit more than 660…

A new steel frame forms the backbone of the minimalist but muscular looking machine.

All-new five-spoke rims and a nicely executed swing-arm that offers a facility whereby a number plate can be mounted on the swingarm to keep the rear of the machine looking clean.

Triumph also claim that a class leading technology suite will feature on the Trident despite its role as a more affordable entry point to the range.

Navigation also looks to be featured on the new machine presumably integrated via a mobile phone app.’

The new Trident will be manufactured in Thailand but will be under the sole control of Triumph Motorcycles in their own plant.

We expect the full details and images of the product machine to be revealed in the coming weeks.