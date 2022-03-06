2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Nine – Daytona
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Heat One
Defending champion Cooper Webb won the opening 450 Heat of the night over Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen. Ferrandis ran Webb close at times but the KTM man proved quick enough to hold the Frenchman off.
Fourth place finisher Jason Anderson set the fastest lap of the race by far to underline his potential for the Main in front of what was a huge Daytona crowd.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|6 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+01.181
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+02.370
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+09.828
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+15.342
|6
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+24.249
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+30.592
|8
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+33.330
|9
|Brandon Scharer
|Yamaha
|+35.899
|10
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+38.304
|11
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+48.767
|12
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|+59.112
|13
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+1m02.313
|14
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|+1m04.076
|15
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.127
|16
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|+1m14.939
|17
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|+1m25.326
|18
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna
|5 Laps
|19
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|20
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
450 Heat Two
Malcolm Stewart got a great start and went on to dominate his 450 Heat race ahead of Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton.
Championship leader Eli Tomac claimed fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Vince Friese.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|6 Laps
|2
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+01.849
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+03.626
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+04.558
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+13.711
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+29.093
|7
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+30.446
|8
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+34.991
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+38.410
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+39.791
|11
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+42.796
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+52.283
|13
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+1m00.199
|14
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS
|+1m00.794
|15
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+1m08.359
|16
|Brandon Ray
|Kawasaki
|+1m14.926
|17
|Xylian Ramella
|GASGAS
|+1m16.215
|18
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|+1m20.635
|19
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna
|5 Laps
|20
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
450 Main
With five wins at Daytona under his belt Eli Tomac perhaps entered the Main as favourite. If successful Tomac would overtake Ricky Carmichael, who as a fourth generation native Floridian had designed the lay-out and was the equal most successful rider ever at the iconic Daytona round of the AMA Supercross Championship, the two with five wins apiece.
Cooper Webb had other ideas though and scored the holeshot despite nearly losing the front as he pivoted at the first turn. Webb had clear air but Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson tussled early on in the opening lap which put them both well back in the pack. Stewart handing out some retaliation for what happened last week, and then again at the second turn, Mookie put Anderson and himself on the ground.
Well ahead of that kerfuffle was Chase Sexton in second place, Eli Tomac third, Justin Barcia fourth, Dylan Ferrandis fifth and Ken Roczen sixth.
Stewart and Anderson were outside the top ten due to their tussles and still racing each other for position.
All the while defending champ Cooper Webb had clear air and was running his own race. With 15-minutes left on the clock Webb led Sexton by 1.5-seconds, and Tomac was equidistant in third.
Tomac took second place from Sexton with just over 11-minutes left but Webb now had three-seconds on the pair. Once past the Honda man Eli Tomac pulled away and put his head down to try and reel in Webb.
At the halfway point Barcia was fourth, Ferrandis fifth, Musquin, sixth while Roczen was seventh with a handy buffer over the Stewart versus Anderson war.
As the race progressed Justin Barcia moved forward to challenge Sexton for that final step on the rostrum.
A better run through lapped traffic helped Tomac close in on Webb but the gap kept stretching back and forth depending on how each of them got baulked by lapped riders.
With three minutes remaining Tomac was eating plenty of KTM roost from Webb through the sand sections but he was within striking distance. Then we saw wisps of smoke coming from Tomac’s YZ450F, could Tomac be robbed at the final hurdle by a mechanical failure?
Lapped traffic then allowed Tomac to jump straight past Webb as McElrath moved out of the way in response to blue flags but unintentionally moved straight into the path of Webb, and that was what decided the result.
Eli Tomac becomes the most successful rider ever at Daytona with a come from behind victory, his sixth at the venue.
Cooper Webb frustrated at losing his chance of victory by lapped traffic but still heading to Detroit with a healthy swag of points.
Chase Sexton claimed the final step on the podium ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia.
Marvin Musquin sixth, Malcolm Stewart seventh ahead of Ken Roczen.
Eli Tomac celebrated his victory with a burnout as a stream of coolant and steam poured from his Yamaha.
Tomac heads to Detroit with a 17-point buffer over Jason Anderson and a 33-point advantage over Cooper Webb.
450 Video Highlights
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|18 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+05.273
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+10.293
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+15.536
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+17.248
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+21.966
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+35.026
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+37.685
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+40.360
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+1:17.151
|11
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|17 Laps
|12
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+03.327
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+06.134
|14
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+14.915
|15
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+24.256
|16
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+35.898
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+50.202
|18
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+51.763
|19
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+1m03.067
|20
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+1m11.034
|21
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|22
|Brandon Scharer
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 9 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|203
|2
|Jason Anderson
|186
|3
|Cooper Webb
|170
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|165
|5
|Chase Sexton
|163
|6
|Justin Barcia
|163
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|145
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|137
|9
|Ken Roczen
|131
|10
|Dean Wilson
|110
|11
|Aaron Plessinger
|97
|12
|Shane McElrath
|85
|13
|Justin Brayton
|81
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|75
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|57
|16
|Max Anstie
|55
|17
|Justin Bogle
|45
|18
|Alex Martin
|38
|19
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|37
|20
|Vince Friese
|34
|21
|Joey Savatgy
|27
|22
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|23
|Justin Starling
|21
|24
|Cade Clason
|20
|25
|Ryan Breece
|17
|26
|Josh Hill
|13
|27
|Kevin Moranz
|9
|28
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|29
|Garrett Marchbanks
|8
|30
|Joan Cros
|3
|31
|Logan Karnow
|2
|32
|Adam Enticknap
|1
|33
|Brandon Scharer
|1
250 Heat One
After qualifying in second place behind Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire started out his night at Daytona on the right foot with victory in the opening 250 Heat race ahead of Jordon Smith and Arlington triple-header winner Cameron McAdoo.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.571
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+02.083
|4
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.349
|5
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+18.005
|6
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.365
|7
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.834
|8
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.315
|9
|Grant Harlan
|Honda CRF250R
|+30.773
|10
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+31.890
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+34.644
|12
|Hunter Sayles
|Kawasaki KX250
|+37.348
|13
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+37.880
|14
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.609
|15
|Tj Albright
|Kawasaki KX250
|+43.960
|16
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+44.350
|17
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+46.660
|18
|Vincent Luhovey
|Kawasaki KX250
|+47.032
|19
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+48.440
|20
|Caio Lopes
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2 Laps
250 Heat Two
Jett Lawrence completely dominated his heat race, lapping two-seconds quicker than the rest of the field on his way to a 5.4-second victory over Stilez Robertson and Pierce Brown. The gap would have been much larger if he hadn’t thought the race had already finished when he slowed right up and started cruising with a lap still to go.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|6 Laps
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+05.422
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+07.796
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+10.009
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+13.609
|6
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda
|+25.965
|7
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+26.116
|8
|Jack Chambers
|KTM
|+33.535
|9
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+34.014
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Honda
|+37.556
|11
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+38.676
|12
|Tanner Ward
|Kawasaki
|+39.468
|13
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+43.972
|14
|Josh Osby
|Honda
|+45.754
|15
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+46.312
|16
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+50.838
|17
|Kyle Bitterman
|GASGAS
|+55.165
|18
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|+57.526
|19
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS
|+58.155
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|5 Laps
250 Main
Jett Lawrence started well but Stilez Robertson had the line to claim the holeshot out of turn one. Lawrence though made short work of Robertson to move through to the race lead and immediately started to check out. Joint series leader McAdoo was back in eighth at the end of lap one.
Robertson managed to keep Lawrence in distant sight as Yamaha team-mates Lopes and Nicoletti tussled over third place a long way behind the recently turned 20-years-old Robertson.
It was not until half race distance that Lawrence had more than four-seconds on Robertson, who in turn had ten-seconds on Lopes and Nicoletti.
A little further back Pierce Brown, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire were tussling over fifth. As the race wore on though that trio moved past Nicoletti and then moved in on Lopes to then starting battling for the final step on the podium.
With three-minutes left on the shot clock Lawrence was leading Robertson by eight-seconds, but Roberston still had ten-seconds in hand over the third place battle unfolding between Brown, McAdoo and Hampshire. The latter of that trio though made a mistake in the final minute, stalling the bike and losing a number of positions before firing back into battle.
Jett Lawrence took the chequered flag more than 14-seconds ahead of Robertson while Cameron McAdoo took third place.
Pierce Brown claimed fourth ahead of Enzo Lopes and Jordon Smith while RJ Hampshire recovered from his mistake to claim seventh ahead of Phil Nicoletti and Mitch Oldenburg.
Jett celebrated his victory with a feet-up burnout in front of the fans before putting the front wheel against the wall to make more smoke.
With two wins from three starts thus far in the 250 East competition Jett takes a five-point lead over McAdoo to Detroit’s Ford Field next weekend.
Stilez Robertson’s second place moves him up to third place in the championship, a great result after coming back from some significant off-season injuries.
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|14 Laps
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+14.005
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Kawasaki
|+18.657
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+22.169
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+30.539
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+35.466
|7
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+39.306
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+40.807
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX
|Honda
|+42.784
|10
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+1:16.524
|11
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+1:25.630
|12
|John Short
|Honda
|13 Laps
|13
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+07.014
|14
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+08.466
|15
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|+22.864
|16
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda
|+25.416
|17
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki
|+28.831
|18
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+31.036
|19
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+34.668
|20
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|+1:09.857
|21
|Jack Chambers
|KTM
|12 Laps
|22
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|4 Laps
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 West Championship Standings (Round 3 of 9)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|73
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|68
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|52
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|50
|5
|Pierce Brown
|47
|6
|Jordon Smith
|45
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|42
|9
|Rj Hampshire
|41
|10
|Austin Forkner
|39
|11
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|33
|12
|Jace Owen
|32
|13
|Derek Drake
|25
|14
|Henry Miller
|25
|15
|Joshua Varize
|24
|16
|Kyle Peters
|20
|17
|John Short
|20
|18
|Levi Kitchen
|15
|19
|Cullin Park
|13
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|10
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|9
|22
|Jarrett Frye
|9
|23
|Grant Harlan
|8
|24
|Coty Schock
|8
|25
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|26
|Lance Kobusch
|7
|27
|Brock Papi
|6
|28
|Joshua Cartwright
|3
|29
|Jack Chambers
|2
|30
|Max Vohland
|1