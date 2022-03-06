2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Nine – Daytona

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Defending champion Cooper Webb won the opening 450 Heat of the night over Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen. Ferrandis ran Webb close at times but the KTM man proved quick enough to hold the Frenchman off.

Fourth place finisher Jason Anderson set the fastest lap of the race by far to underline his potential for the Main in front of what was a huge Daytona crowd.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 6 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +01.181 3 Ken Roczen Honda +02.370 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +09.828 5 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +15.342 6 Justin Brayton Honda +24.249 7 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +30.592 8 Justin Starling GASGAS +33.330 9 Brandon Scharer Yamaha +35.899 10 Tristan Lane KTM +38.304 11 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +48.767 12 Jerry Robin GASGAS +59.112 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki +1m02.313 14 Christopher Prebula KTM +1m04.076 15 Deven Raper Kawasaki +1m07.127 16 Cory Carsten Suzuki +1m14.939 17 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki +1m25.326 18 Gared Steinke Husqvarna 5 Laps 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 4 Laps 20 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 3 Laps

450 Heat Two

Malcolm Stewart got a great start and went on to dominate his 450 Heat race ahead of Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton.

Championship leader Eli Tomac claimed fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Vince Friese.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 6 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS +01.849 3 Chase Sexton Honda +03.626 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha +04.558 5 Marvin Musquin KTM +13.711 6 Vince Friese Honda +29.093 7 Shane McElrath KTM +30.446 8 Alex Martin Yamaha +34.991 9 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +38.410 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +39.791 11 Justin Bogle Suzuki +42.796 12 Kevin Moranz KTM +52.283 13 Jared Lesher Yamaha +1m00.199 14 Ronnie Stewart GASGAS +1m00.794 15 Cade Clason Honda +1m08.359 16 Brandon Ray Kawasaki +1m14.926 17 Xylian Ramella GASGAS +1m16.215 18 Preston Taylor Kawasaki +1m20.635 19 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna 5 Laps 20 Joshua Greco Kawasaki 2 Laps

450 Main

With five wins at Daytona under his belt Eli Tomac perhaps entered the Main as favourite. If successful Tomac would overtake Ricky Carmichael, who as a fourth generation native Floridian had designed the lay-out and was the equal most successful rider ever at the iconic Daytona round of the AMA Supercross Championship, the two with five wins apiece.

Cooper Webb had other ideas though and scored the holeshot despite nearly losing the front as he pivoted at the first turn. Webb had clear air but Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson tussled early on in the opening lap which put them both well back in the pack. Stewart handing out some retaliation for what happened last week, and then again at the second turn, Mookie put Anderson and himself on the ground.

Well ahead of that kerfuffle was Chase Sexton in second place, Eli Tomac third, Justin Barcia fourth, Dylan Ferrandis fifth and Ken Roczen sixth.

Stewart and Anderson were outside the top ten due to their tussles and still racing each other for position.

All the while defending champ Cooper Webb had clear air and was running his own race. With 15-minutes left on the clock Webb led Sexton by 1.5-seconds, and Tomac was equidistant in third.

Tomac took second place from Sexton with just over 11-minutes left but Webb now had three-seconds on the pair. Once past the Honda man Eli Tomac pulled away and put his head down to try and reel in Webb.

At the halfway point Barcia was fourth, Ferrandis fifth, Musquin, sixth while Roczen was seventh with a handy buffer over the Stewart versus Anderson war.

As the race progressed Justin Barcia moved forward to challenge Sexton for that final step on the rostrum.

A better run through lapped traffic helped Tomac close in on Webb but the gap kept stretching back and forth depending on how each of them got baulked by lapped riders.

With three minutes remaining Tomac was eating plenty of KTM roost from Webb through the sand sections but he was within striking distance. Then we saw wisps of smoke coming from Tomac’s YZ450F, could Tomac be robbed at the final hurdle by a mechanical failure?

Lapped traffic then allowed Tomac to jump straight past Webb as McElrath moved out of the way in response to blue flags but unintentionally moved straight into the path of Webb, and that was what decided the result.

Eli Tomac becomes the most successful rider ever at Daytona with a come from behind victory, his sixth at the venue.

Cooper Webb frustrated at losing his chance of victory by lapped traffic but still heading to Detroit with a healthy swag of points.

Chase Sexton claimed the final step on the podium ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia.

Marvin Musquin sixth, Malcolm Stewart seventh ahead of Ken Roczen.

Eli Tomac celebrated his victory with a burnout as a stream of coolant and steam poured from his Yamaha.

Tomac heads to Detroit with a 17-point buffer over Jason Anderson and a 33-point advantage over Cooper Webb.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 18 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM +05.273 3 Chase Sexton Honda +10.293 4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +15.536 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS +17.248 6 Marvin Musquin KTM +21.966 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +35.026 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +37.685 9 Ken Roczen Honda +40.360 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +1:17.151 11 Justin Bogle Suzuki 17 Laps 12 Vince Friese Honda +03.327 13 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +06.134 14 Shane McElrath KTM +14.915 15 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +24.256 16 Justin Brayton Honda +35.898 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +50.202 18 Ryan Breece Yamaha +51.763 19 Cade Clason Honda +1m03.067 20 Justin Starling GASGAS +1m11.034 21 Alex Martin Yamaha 16 Laps 22 Brandon Scharer Yamaha 15 Laps

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 9 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 203 2 Jason Anderson 186 3 Cooper Webb 170 4 Malcolm Stewart 165 5 Chase Sexton 163 6 Justin Barcia 163 7 Marvin Musquin 145 8 Dylan Ferrandis 137 9 Ken Roczen 131 10 Dean Wilson 110 11 Aaron Plessinger 97 12 Shane McElrath 85 13 Justin Brayton 81 14 Brandon Hartranft 75 15 Kyle Chisholm 57 16 Max Anstie 55 17 Justin Bogle 45 18 Alex Martin 38 19 Mitchell Oldenburg 37 20 Vince Friese 34 21 Joey Savatgy 27 22 Adam Cianciarulo 23 23 Justin Starling 21 24 Cade Clason 20 25 Ryan Breece 17 26 Josh Hill 13 27 Kevin Moranz 9 28 Fredrik Noren 9 29 Garrett Marchbanks 8 30 Joan Cros 3 31 Logan Karnow 2 32 Adam Enticknap 1 33 Brandon Scharer 1

250 Heat One

After qualifying in second place behind Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire started out his night at Daytona on the right foot with victory in the opening 250 Heat race ahead of Jordon Smith and Arlington triple-header winner Cameron McAdoo.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 6 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +01.571 3 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki KX250 +02.083 4 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +10.349 5 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +18.005 6 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +25.365 7 John Short Honda CRF250R +27.834 8 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +29.315 9 Grant Harlan Honda CRF250R +30.773 10 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +31.890 11 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +34.644 12 Hunter Sayles Kawasaki KX250 +37.348 13 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +37.880 14 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +42.609 15 Tj Albright Kawasaki KX250 +43.960 16 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +44.350 17 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +46.660 18 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX250 +47.032 19 Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ250F +48.440 20 Caio Lopes KTM 250 SX-F 2 Laps

250 Heat Two

Jett Lawrence completely dominated his heat race, lapping two-seconds quicker than the rest of the field on his way to a 5.4-second victory over Stilez Robertson and Pierce Brown. The gap would have been much larger if he hadn’t thought the race had already finished when he slowed right up and started cruising with a lap still to go.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 6 Laps 2 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +05.422 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS +07.796 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +10.009 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +13.609 6 Lance Kobusch Honda +25.965 7 Kyle Peters Honda +26.116 8 Jack Chambers KTM +33.535 9 Henry Miller KTM +34.014 10 Hunter Yoder Honda +37.556 11 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +38.676 12 Tanner Ward Kawasaki +39.468 13 Derek Drake Suzuki +43.972 14 Josh Osby Honda +45.754 15 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +46.312 16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +50.838 17 Kyle Bitterman GASGAS +55.165 18 Blaine Silveira Suzuki +57.526 19 Curren Thurman GASGAS +58.155 20 Jeremy Hand Honda 5 Laps

250 Main

Jett Lawrence started well but Stilez Robertson had the line to claim the holeshot out of turn one. Lawrence though made short work of Robertson to move through to the race lead and immediately started to check out. Joint series leader McAdoo was back in eighth at the end of lap one.

Robertson managed to keep Lawrence in distant sight as Yamaha team-mates Lopes and Nicoletti tussled over third place a long way behind the recently turned 20-years-old Robertson.

It was not until half race distance that Lawrence had more than four-seconds on Robertson, who in turn had ten-seconds on Lopes and Nicoletti.

A little further back Pierce Brown, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire were tussling over fifth. As the race wore on though that trio moved past Nicoletti and then moved in on Lopes to then starting battling for the final step on the podium.

With three-minutes left on the shot clock Lawrence was leading Robertson by eight-seconds, but Roberston still had ten-seconds in hand over the third place battle unfolding between Brown, McAdoo and Hampshire. The latter of that trio though made a mistake in the final minute, stalling the bike and losing a number of positions before firing back into battle.

Jett Lawrence took the chequered flag more than 14-seconds ahead of Robertson while Cameron McAdoo took third place.

Pierce Brown claimed fourth ahead of Enzo Lopes and Jordon Smith while RJ Hampshire recovered from his mistake to claim seventh ahead of Phil Nicoletti and Mitch Oldenburg.

Jett celebrated his victory with a feet-up burnout in front of the fans before putting the front wheel against the wall to make more smoke.

With two wins from three starts thus far in the 250 East competition Jett takes a five-point lead over McAdoo to Detroit’s Ford Field next weekend.

Stilez Robertson’s second place moves him up to third place in the championship, a great result after coming back from some significant off-season injuries.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 14 Laps 2 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +14.005 3 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +18.657 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +22.169 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +30.539 6 Jordon Smith Honda +35.466 7 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +39.306 8 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +40.807 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX Honda +42.784 10 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +1:16.524 11 Jace Owen Yamaha +1:25.630 12 John Short Honda 13 Laps 13 Henry Miller KTM +07.014 14 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +08.466 15 Grant Harlan Honda +22.864 16 Lance Kobusch Honda +25.416 17 Brock Papi Kawasaki +28.831 18 Cullin Park Honda +31.036 19 Derek Drake Suzuki +34.668 20 Jarrett Frye Honda +1:09.857 21 Jack Chambers KTM 12 Laps 22 Kyle Peters Honda 4 Laps

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 West Championship Standings (Round 3 of 9)