2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Two – RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Chase Sexton set the fastest lap and won the opening 450 Heat race ahead of Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger as the second round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season got underway in California.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 7 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +01.903 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +11.934 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 +12.561 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +15.053 6 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 +19.111 7 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 +30.423 8 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +32.634 9 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F +33.740 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +35.676 11 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +3m59.330 12 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +4m05.377 13 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 +4m09.502 14 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +4m13.220 15 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +4m23.354 16 Vann Martin Yamaha YZ450F +4m28.229 17 Alexander Nagy KTM 450 SX-F 6 Laps 18 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ450F +06.308 19 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +18.920 20 Kyle Greeson KTM 350 SX-F +20.880

450 Heat Two

Red plate holder Ken Roczen went down hard in a qualifying session that saw Eli Tomac on top from fellow Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis.

Roczen though bounced back from that heavy hit to finish second in his Heat race, crossing the line three-seconds behind winner Eli Tomac, and four-seconds ahead of Justin Barcia.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R +03.309 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +07.064 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +09.179 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F +10.809 6 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F +13.390 7 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F +17.501 8 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F +25.086 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +26.070 10 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +27.657 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +52.100 12 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +57.362 13 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 14 Joshua Greco Kawasaki KX250 +25.946 15 JB Buller Husqvarna FC 450 +32.039 16 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX450 2 Laps 17 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC 450 +13.110 18 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R 1 Laps 19 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +28.108 20 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC 450 +1m34.449

450 Main

Adam Cianciarulo scored the holeshot ahead of Shane McElrath and Ken Roczen when the gates dropped for the 450 Main. Roczen though lost position to Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia early on the opening lap.

Jason Anderson moved up to second place to make it a Kawasaki 1-2 as he chased Cianicarulo. Aaron Plessinger then moved past fellow KTM rider McElrath to take third place with 18-minutes still left on the shot clock. Barcia then split the KTM men to move up to fourth place while Roczen was sixth ahead of team-mate Sexton and new Yamaha signing Tomac.

With just under 17-minutes remaining Roczen ended up in the tough blocks and his CRF450R on the deck. By the time he was back up and running he was outside the top ten, all the way down in 14th place. The German only managed to improve on that by one place at the flag, a disappointing 13th place finish for the Factory Honda rider.

Meanwhile Jason Anderson had moved past Cianciarulo to take the race lead. Two laps later Plessinger then pushed Cianciarulo further back to third place. Two more laps and Cianciarulo was down to fourth after being passed by Barcia, a lap later Tomac also went through to push Cianciarulo further back to sixth. The Kawasaki man clearly struggling as the race progressed with his recovering shoulder and continued to lose places before eventually finishing 12th.

With seven-minutes left on the shot clock Plessinger was chasing Anderson hard, the gap was 1.8-seconds. Barcia was a further four-seconds back in third, and Tomac equidistant in fourth.

Anderson responded to the challenge though and with three-minutes left his lead was back out to over four-seconds while Barcia was closing on Plessinger to try and challenge the KTM man for second place. Tomac was fourth, Malcolm Stewart fifth and Ferrandis sixth.

At the last lap flag Anderson was maintaining his four-second buffer over Plessinger, who in turn now had more breathing room over Barcia. And that was how they finished, Anderson a clear winner over Plessinger and Barcia.

Eli Tomac set the fastest lap of the race on his way to fourth ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin.

Chase Sexton was the first Honda home in ninth ahead of Dean Wilson and Joey Savatgy.

Justin Barcia will take a three-point lead over Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb to San Diego next weekend.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 21 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F +03.366 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +06.165 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +09.919 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 +13.951 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +14.779 7 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F +16.649 8 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F +34.013 9 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +37.714 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 +48.582 11 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +51.534 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +55.407 13 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R +58.137 14 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F +1m01.784 15 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F 20 Laps 16 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +09.419 17 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +20.014 18 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F 19 Laps 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +11.983 20 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +21.849 21 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +32.577 22 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 8 Laps

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 2 of 17)

Pos Rider Rnd1 Rnd2 Points 1 Justin Barcia 21 21 42 2 Jason Anderson 13 26 39 3 Cooper Webb 23 16 39 4 Aaron Plessinger 14 23 37 5 Ken Roczen 26 10 36 6 Eli Tomac 17 19 36 7 Marvin Musquin 19 15 34 8 Malcolm Stewart 16 18 34 9 Chase Sexton 18 14 32 10 Joey Savatgy 15 12 27 11 Dylan Ferrandis 7 17 24 12 Dean Wilson 11 13 24 13 Adam Cianciarulo 12 11 23 14 Max Anstie 9 8 17 15 Shane McElrath 5 9 14 16 Brandon Hartranft 6 7 13 17 Justin Brayton 10 10 18 Mitchell Oldenburg 8 8 19 Alex Martin 6 6 20 Justin Starling 2 4 6 21 Kyle Chisholm 5 5 22 Cade Clason 4 4 23 Josh Hill 0 3 3 24 Fredrik Noren 3 3 25 Joan Cros 0 2 2 26 Ryan Breece 1 0 1 27 Justin Bogle 0 1 1

250 Heat One

Michael Mosiman won the opening 250 Heat from Jo Shimoda but it was third placed Seth Hammaker that set the fastest lap of the Heat.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 7 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +01.572 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +02.710 4 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +15.728 5 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +25.561 6 Carson Mumford Suzuki RM-Z250 +29.619 7 Ryan Surratt Yamaha YZ250F +38.250 8 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +39.487 9 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +41.052 10 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +43.768 11 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +47.465 12 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki KX250 +49.159 13 Dylan Woodcock Husqvarna FC 250 +50.902 14 Chris Howell Kawasaki KX250 +56.341 15 Brandon Ray Kawasaki KX250 +59.675 16 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R +1m01.014 17 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps 18 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +09.476 19 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +11.650 20 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 +33.025

250 Heat Two

Christian Craig was the only 250 rider to put in a sub-minute lap in qualifying to top the combined sessions and the Yamaha rider carried that form into his Heat race where he lapped faster again to take a clear victory over Hunter Lawrence.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +08.188 3 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +12.989 4 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +14.773 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +15.398 6 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +36.571 7 Carson Brown KTM 250 SX-F +41.035 8 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +46.570 9 Gared Steinke KTM 125 SX +53.579 10 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +54.945 11 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +58.940 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +59.073 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +1m07.891 14 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps 15 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +01.982 16 Richard Taylor Yamaha YZ250F +02.606 17 Chance Blackburn GASGAS MC 250F +06.367 18 David Pulley Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 19 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 2 Laps 20 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 1 Laps

250 Main

Jo Shimoda scored the holeshot on the Pro Circuit Kawasaki to take the early lead from Christian Craig, Vince Friese, Seth Hammaker and Michael Mosiman. Hunter Lawrence was sixth at the end of lap one but already had his work cut out for him in his quest for a podium.

Shimoda stalled the KX250F late on the second lap which allowed Craig to sweep through to the lead and push the Japanese rider back to second place. Shimoda recovered to fend off Friese who then made a mistake and fell back to sixth place as Hammaker moved up to take third, Mosiman fourth and Lawrence fifth.

Shimoda then made a mistake in the whoops two laps later and went down. By the time he got going again he had been relegated all the way down to ninth.

Michael Mosiman then made a mistake and lost a number of positions, allowing Hunter Lawrence to capitalise and move up to third place.

Meanwhile Christian Craig was unflustered up front and led by six-seconds with nine-minutes still remaining. Hammaker second, and Lawrence a further three-seconds behind in third place but with four-seconds over fourth place Nate Thrasher.

Lawrence chased Hammaker hard and was in position to capitalise when the Kawasaki man made a small mistake in the whoops with just over two-minutes left on the shot clock. Once past, Hunter pulled away to take a strong second place.

Christian Craig the dominant victor, the Yamaha man backed things off in the final laps but his winning margin was still more than five-seconds to make it two from two so far in AMA Supercross 2022.

Michael Mosiman fourth ahead of Nate Thrasher and Vince Friese while Jo Shimoda recovered from his early mistakes to claim seventh place.

AMA Supercross will reconvene next weekend in San Diego.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +05.698 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +09.954 4 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +14.809 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +23.244 6 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +40.386 7 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +49.493 8 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +52.899 9 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +54.645 10 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +58.012 11 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 15 Laps 12 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +03.761 13 Carson Brown KTM 250 SX-F +20.645 14 Carson Mumford Suzuki RM-Z250 +23.596 15 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +26.602 16 Ryan Surratt Yamaha YZ250F +55.756 17 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 14 Laps 18 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +18.514 19 Dylan Woodcock Husqvarna FC 250 +26.502 20 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F 10 Laps 21 Gared Steinke KTM 125 SX 7 Laps 22 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 5 Laps

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 West Championship Standings (Round 2 of 10)