2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Two – RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Heat One
Chase Sexton set the fastest lap and won the opening 450 Heat race ahead of Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger as the second round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season got underway in California.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+01.903
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+11.934
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+12.561
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+15.053
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+19.111
|7
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+30.423
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+32.634
|9
|Max Anstie
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+33.740
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+35.676
|11
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+3m59.330
|12
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+4m05.377
|13
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+4m09.502
|14
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+4m13.220
|15
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+4m23.354
|16
|Vann Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+4m28.229
|17
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6 Laps
|18
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+06.308
|19
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+18.920
|20
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+20.880
450 Heat Two
Red plate holder Ken Roczen went down hard in a qualifying session that saw Eli Tomac on top from fellow Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis.
Roczen though bounced back from that heavy hit to finish second in his Heat race, crossing the line three-seconds behind winner Eli Tomac, and four-seconds ahead of Justin Barcia.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.309
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+07.064
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+09.179
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+10.809
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+13.390
|7
|Shane McElrath
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+17.501
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+25.086
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+26.070
|10
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+27.657
|11
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+52.100
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+57.362
|13
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|14
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki KX250
|+25.946
|15
|JB Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+32.039
|16
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX450
|2 Laps
|17
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+13.110
|18
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|1 Laps
|19
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+28.108
|20
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+1m34.449
450 Main
Adam Cianciarulo scored the holeshot ahead of Shane McElrath and Ken Roczen when the gates dropped for the 450 Main. Roczen though lost position to Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia early on the opening lap.
Jason Anderson moved up to second place to make it a Kawasaki 1-2 as he chased Cianicarulo. Aaron Plessinger then moved past fellow KTM rider McElrath to take third place with 18-minutes still left on the shot clock. Barcia then split the KTM men to move up to fourth place while Roczen was sixth ahead of team-mate Sexton and new Yamaha signing Tomac.
With just under 17-minutes remaining Roczen ended up in the tough blocks and his CRF450R on the deck. By the time he was back up and running he was outside the top ten, all the way down in 14th place. The German only managed to improve on that by one place at the flag, a disappointing 13th place finish for the Factory Honda rider.
Meanwhile Jason Anderson had moved past Cianciarulo to take the race lead. Two laps later Plessinger then pushed Cianciarulo further back to third place. Two more laps and Cianciarulo was down to fourth after being passed by Barcia, a lap later Tomac also went through to push Cianciarulo further back to sixth. The Kawasaki man clearly struggling as the race progressed with his recovering shoulder and continued to lose places before eventually finishing 12th.
With seven-minutes left on the shot clock Plessinger was chasing Anderson hard, the gap was 1.8-seconds. Barcia was a further four-seconds back in third, and Tomac equidistant in fourth.
Anderson responded to the challenge though and with three-minutes left his lead was back out to over four-seconds while Barcia was closing on Plessinger to try and challenge the KTM man for second place. Tomac was fourth, Malcolm Stewart fifth and Ferrandis sixth.
At the last lap flag Anderson was maintaining his four-second buffer over Plessinger, who in turn now had more breathing room over Barcia. And that was how they finished, Anderson a clear winner over Plessinger and Barcia.
Eli Tomac set the fastest lap of the race on his way to fourth ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin.
Chase Sexton was the first Honda home in ninth ahead of Dean Wilson and Joey Savatgy.
Justin Barcia will take a three-point lead over Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb to San Diego next weekend.
450 Video Highlights
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|21 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+03.366
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+06.165
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+09.919
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+13.951
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.779
|7
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+16.649
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+34.013
|9
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+37.714
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+48.582
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+51.534
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+55.407
|13
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R
|+58.137
|14
|Shane McElrath
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m01.784
|15
|Max Anstie
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20 Laps
|16
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+09.419
|17
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.014
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|19 Laps
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+11.983
|20
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+21.849
|21
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+32.577
|22
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8 Laps
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 2 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|21
|21
|42
|2
|Jason Anderson
|13
|26
|39
|3
|Cooper Webb
|23
|16
|39
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|14
|23
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|26
|10
|36
|6
|Eli Tomac
|17
|19
|36
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|19
|15
|34
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|16
|18
|34
|9
|Chase Sexton
|18
|14
|32
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|15
|12
|27
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|17
|24
|12
|Dean Wilson
|11
|13
|24
|13
|Adam Cianciarulo
|12
|11
|23
|14
|Max Anstie
|9
|8
|17
|15
|Shane McElrath
|5
|9
|14
|16
|Brandon Hartranft
|6
|7
|13
|17
|Justin Brayton
|10
|10
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|8
|19
|Alex Martin
|6
|6
|20
|Justin Starling
|2
|4
|6
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|5
|5
|22
|Cade Clason
|4
|4
|23
|Josh Hill
|0
|3
|3
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|3
|3
|25
|Joan Cros
|0
|2
|2
|26
|Ryan Breece
|1
|0
|1
|27
|Justin Bogle
|0
|1
|1
250 Heat One
Michael Mosiman won the opening 250 Heat from Jo Shimoda but it was third placed Seth Hammaker that set the fastest lap of the Heat.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|7 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+01.572
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki KX250
|+02.710
|4
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+15.728
|5
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.561
|6
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+29.619
|7
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+38.250
|8
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+39.487
|9
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.052
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+43.768
|11
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+47.465
|12
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.159
|13
|Dylan Woodcock
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+50.902
|14
|Chris Howell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+56.341
|15
|Brandon Ray
|Kawasaki KX250
|+59.675
|16
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m01.014
|17
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|18
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+09.476
|19
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+11.650
|20
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|+33.025
250 Heat Two
Christian Craig was the only 250 rider to put in a sub-minute lap in qualifying to top the combined sessions and the Yamaha rider carried that form into his Heat race where he lapped faster again to take a clear victory over Hunter Lawrence.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+08.188
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+12.989
|4
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF250R
|+14.773
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.398
|6
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+36.571
|7
|Carson Brown
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.035
|8
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.570
|9
|Gared Steinke
|KTM 125 SX
|+53.579
|10
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.945
|11
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+58.940
|12
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+59.073
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m07.891
|14
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
|15
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+01.982
|16
|Richard Taylor
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.606
|17
|Chance Blackburn
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+06.367
|18
|David Pulley
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|19
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|2 Laps
|20
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1 Laps
250 Main
Jo Shimoda scored the holeshot on the Pro Circuit Kawasaki to take the early lead from Christian Craig, Vince Friese, Seth Hammaker and Michael Mosiman. Hunter Lawrence was sixth at the end of lap one but already had his work cut out for him in his quest for a podium.
Shimoda stalled the KX250F late on the second lap which allowed Craig to sweep through to the lead and push the Japanese rider back to second place. Shimoda recovered to fend off Friese who then made a mistake and fell back to sixth place as Hammaker moved up to take third, Mosiman fourth and Lawrence fifth.
Shimoda then made a mistake in the whoops two laps later and went down. By the time he got going again he had been relegated all the way down to ninth.
Michael Mosiman then made a mistake and lost a number of positions, allowing Hunter Lawrence to capitalise and move up to third place.
Meanwhile Christian Craig was unflustered up front and led by six-seconds with nine-minutes still remaining. Hammaker second, and Lawrence a further three-seconds behind in third place but with four-seconds over fourth place Nate Thrasher.
Lawrence chased Hammaker hard and was in position to capitalise when the Kawasaki man made a small mistake in the whoops with just over two-minutes left on the shot clock. Once past, Hunter pulled away to take a strong second place.
Christian Craig the dominant victor, the Yamaha man backed things off in the final laps but his winning margin was still more than five-seconds to make it two from two so far in AMA Supercross 2022.
Michael Mosiman fourth ahead of Nate Thrasher and Vince Friese while Jo Shimoda recovered from his early mistakes to claim seventh place.
AMA Supercross will reconvene next weekend in San Diego.
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+05.698
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.954
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+14.809
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+23.244
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.386
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.493
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+52.899
|9
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+54.645
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+58.012
|11
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|15 Laps
|12
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+03.761
|13
|Carson Brown
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+20.645
|14
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+23.596
|15
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+26.602
|16
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+55.756
|17
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|14 Laps
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+18.514
|19
|Dylan Woodcock
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+26.502
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10 Laps
|21
|Gared Steinke
|KTM 125 SX
|7 Laps
|22
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|5 Laps
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 West Championship Standings (Round 2 of 10)
|Pos
|RIder
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|26
|26
|52
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21
|23
|44
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|23
|21
|44
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|19
|36
|5
|Vince Friese
|18
|17
|35
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|19
|15
|34
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|16
|32
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|11
|18
|29
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|15
|13
|28
|10
|Chris Blose
|12
|14
|26
|11
|Carson Mumford
|13
|9
|22
|12
|Dilan Schwartz
|8
|12
|20
|13
|Cole Thompson
|9
|11
|20
|14
|Dominique Thury
|14
|3
|17
|15
|Ryan Surratt
|7
|7
|14
|16
|Logan Karnow
|5
|6
|11
|17
|Carson Brown
|10
|10
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|10
|10
|19
|Devin Harriman
|1
|8
|9
|20
|Hunter Schlosser
|4
|5
|9
|21
|Dylan Walsh
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Dylan Woodcock
|4
|4
|23
|Kaeden Amerine
|3
|0
|3
|24
|Derek Kelley
|2
|2
|25
|Gared Steinke
|0
|2
|2
|26
|Jerry Robin
|1
|1