2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Three – Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Defending Champion Cooper Webb dominated the opening 450 Heat of the night from go to whoa while KTM team-mate Marvin Musquin gave chase.

Musquin was challenged at times for second place by Ken Roczen but the Frenchman held on and the German had to settle for third.

Justin Brayton had a strong heat race, running fourth throughout and crossing the line less than five-seconds behind the race winner in his first race back since testing positive for Covid.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 9 Laps 2 Marvin Musquin KTM +00.814 3 Ken Roczen Honda +01.807 4 Justin Brayton Honda +04.873 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +13.123 6 Justin Bogle Suzuki +14.516 7 Max Anstie KTM +15.094 8 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +15.856 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +17.911 10 Josh Hill KTM +19.856 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +22.676 12 Cade Clason Honda +30.128 13 Fredrik Noren KTM +31.295 14 Justin Starling GASGAS +38.531 15 Joan Cros Kawasaki +41.678 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +44.799 17 RJ Wageman Yamaha 8 Laps 18 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki +17.606 19 Joshua Greco Kawasaki +39.553 20 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna 3 Laps

450 Heat Two

Joey Savatgy and Aaron Plessinger got hooked up together on lap one and lost a lot of time extricating themselves from each other while on the ground. Savatgy coming off worse and taking no further part in the Heat, the 27-year-old recently tore his ACL but raced Oakland and had planned to race all season but presumingly this incident may have caused further damage that saw him withdraw from the event.

A couple of minutes in Adam Cianciarulo pulled out for some reason, picking up his mechanic and heading back to the pit truck.

Shane McElrath was strong early on before stalling his machine and losing plenty of ground. He recovered well to then battle Malcolm Stewart before finishing in sixth place.

No such dramas for fastest qualifier Jason Anderson. The new Kawasaki signing dominated while Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac battled over second place.

Tomac eventually snuck past Barcia on the final lap to take that second place. Chase Sexton fourth, Malcolm Stewart fifth.

Remarkably, Aaron Plessinger recovered from that opening lap misfortune that put him way behind to claim ninth place, thus earning his automatic qualification through to the Main.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +05.775 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS +07.134 4 Chase Sexton Honda +07.878 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +16.113 6 Shane McElrath KTM +18.867 7 Alex Martin Yamaha +22.148 8 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +23.166 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM +25.530 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +27.484 11 Austin Politelli Honda +34.977 12 Adam Enticknap Suzuki +45.824 13 Deven Raper Kawasaki 8 Laps 14 Alex Ray Honda +03.594 15 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki +10.959 16 Vann Martin Yamaha +23.028 17 Bryson Gardner Honda +56.127 18 Aaron Siminoe Kawasaki 5 Laps 19 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 2 Laps 20 Joey Savatgy KTM DNS

450 Main

The riders reported that the track was very tough and the physical effort was clear on their faces after even the relatively short seven-minute Heat races. Thus it was looking likely to be somewhat of a survival of the fittest come the Main, a 20-minute plus one lap test of physical endurance.

It had already been a testing event for some with Joey Savatgy not making the Main after crashing in his Heat race, hurting himself and then not making the LCQ.

Adam Cianciarulo retired from his Heat race after hurting his knee when saving a crash in the whoops. He then decided to not race the LCQ and chose to sit the event out, so he was another fancied rider missing from the starting gates.

Everyone got away cleanly when the gates dropped but emerging from turn one with the early race lead was Marvin Musquin ahead of Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Chase Sexton made his move on Musquin three-minutes into the race and took the lead. Moments later Eli Tomac pushed the Frenchman further back to third place. Webb was looming large in fourth along with Roczen. Jason Anderson had worked his way past Dylan Ferrandis to move up into sixth place.

Roczen slipped past Webb, and a few turns later both of them moved past Musquin, relegating the #25 to fifth. Up front Sexton led Tomac by 2.4-seconds and Roczen was now starting to close on both of them.

Jason Anderson then pushed his way past Webb in the whoops to move up to fourth place. With 13-minutes remaining on the shot clock Sexton led Tomac by 4.5-seconds. Roczen was now looking to challenge Tomac but then made a mistake in the whoops which allowed Anderson to get up the inside of him and close off his line, putting Roczen on the deck, briefly, but long enough for the German to be demoted all the way back to eighth.

With ten-minutes left Sexton’s lead was now six-seconds over Tomac. Jason Anderson then closed in on Tomac and made short work of the #3 Yamaha to take second place and then left Tomac in his dust. Anderson was on fire but Sexton had almost a seven-second buffer with less than nine-minutes to run.

Just after writing that he was on fire, Anderson’s Kawasaki started smoking…The KX450F was now losing power and Anderson was losing places as he tried to bring the bike home and salvage some points. His team pit-board saying ‘as long as you can’, indicating to him that he should still try to make the chequered flag.

Due to Anderson’s misfortune, Tomac was now second, Ferrandis third, Webb fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth. With four-minutes left on the shot clock Sexton had an eight-second buffer over Tomac.

Chase Sexton went on to take his maiden 450 victory in dominant fashion.

Eli Tomac came home second while Dylan Ferrandis managed to stave off a late charge from Cooper Webb to claim the final step on the rostrum.

Malcolm Stewart fifth ahead of Aaron Plessinger while Ken Roczen salvaged 16 Points for seventh after that costly earlier incident.

Justin Barcia eighth while Jason Anderson gently coasted his smoking machine home to ninth. Marvin Musquin rounded out the top ten ahead of Justin Brayton.

Three different winners in the opening three rounds, and with only 14-points covering the top ten, this is the closest AMA Supercross has ever been three rounds in.

Barcia arrived in San Diego with the red plate but leaves in fourth place. While Eli Tomac leaps from sixth into the championship lead!

Jason Anderson was second on the points table but tonight’s machine problems saw him relegated to sixth.

Chase Sexton’s victory catapulted him from ninth right up to equal second with defending champion Cooper Webb, both of them now only a single point behind new championship leader Tomac.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda 26 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +06.001 3 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +07.758 4 Cooper Webb KTM +09.133 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +12.438 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +16.124 7 Ken Roczen Honda +16.775 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +32.936 9 Justin Barcia GASGAS +32.936 10 Marvin Musquin KTM +35.727 11 Justin Brayton Honda +37.895 12 Max Anstie KTM +41.623 13 Shane McElrath KTM 25 Laps 14 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +01.453 15 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +19.592 16 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +24.461 17 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +26.008 18 Josh Hill KTM +50.167 19 Ryan Breece Yamaha 24 Laps 20 Alex Martin Yamaha +08.385 21 Fredrik Noren KTM 10 Laps 22 Justin Bogle Suzuki 22 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 3 of 17)

Pos Rider Rnd1 Rnd2 Rnd3 Points 1 Eli Tomac 6 4 2 59 2 Chase Sexton 5 9 1 58 3 Cooper Webb 2 7 4 58 4 Justin Barcia 3 3 9 56 5 Jason Anderson 10 1 8 54 6 Aaron Plessinger 9 2 6 54 7 Ken Roczen 1 13 7 52 8 Malcolm Stewart 7 5 5 52 9 Marvin Musquin 4 8 10 47 10 Dylan Ferrandis 16 6 3 45 11 Dean Wilson 12 10 14 33 12 Max Anstie 14 15 12 28 13 Joey Savatgy 8 11 27 14 Shane McElrath 18 14 13 24 15 Adam Cianciarulo 11 12 23 16 Justin Brayton 13 11 22 17 Brandon Hartranft 17 16 15 21 18 Mitchell Oldenburg 15 16 15 19 Kyle Chisholm 18 17 11 20 Alex Martin 17 20 9 21 Josh Hill 20 18 8 22 Justin Starling 21 19 6 23 Ryan Breece 22 19 5 24 Fredrik Noren 20 21 5 25 Cade Clason 19 4 26 Joan Cros 21 2 27 Justin Bogle 22 1

250 Heat One

Hunter Lawrence won his heat race from Garrett Marchbanks and Chris Blose.

Carson Mumford had led early on before slipping to fourth as the race progressed.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 9 Laps 2 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +02.233 3 Chris Blose GASGAS +07.794 4 Carson Mumford Suzuki +11.127 5 Carson Brown KTM +15.853 6 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +17.315 7 Kaeden Amerine KTM +23.037 8 Derek Kelley KTM +25.309 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha +29.381 10 Ryan Surratt Yamaha +29.934 11 Richard Taylor Yamaha +33.043 12 Jerry Robin GASGAS +34.980 13 Brandon Ray Kawasaki +36.451 14 Mcclellan Hile Honda +37.788 15 Gared Steinke KTM +45.266 16 Preston Taylor Kawasaki +45.326 17 Chris Howell Kawasaki +50.549 18 Nicholas Nisbet Honda +55.206 19 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +1m12.773 20 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki 8 Laps

250 Heat Two

Christian Craig took out the second Heat in a race that was significantly faster than what we witnessed in the opening Heat. Both Craig and second placed finisher Michael Mosiman recorded mid-high 48s, a second quicker than what the first and second place finishers had recorded in the opening Heat.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha 9 Laps 2 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +01.212 3 Vince Friese Honda +12.423 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +15.461 5 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki +23.727 6 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +26.705 7 Jalek Swoll Husqvarnar +29.330 8 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +33.945 9 Dylan Woodcock Husqvarna +38.896 10 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS +40.967 11 Dominique Thury Yamaha +47.184 12 Cheyenne Harmon Honda +48.736 13 Colby Copp GASGAS +52.724 14 Maxwell Sanford Honda +1m11.890 15 Geran Stapleton GASGAS 8 Laps 16 Tre Fierro Kawasaki +01.396 17 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha 7 Laps 18 David Pulley Yamaha +08.507 19 Devin Harriman KTM 4 Laps 20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki DNF

250 Main

A huge melee at turn one saw championship leader Christian Craig get tangled up with Jo Shimoda which also brought down Ryan Surratt, Garrett Marchbanks, Chris Blose and Robbie Wageman.

No such drama for Michael Mosiman though who took the holeshot and immediately started to pull away with a clean track in front of him.

Hunter Lawrence was quickly up into to second, Carson Mumford third and Nate Thrasher fourth.

Thrasher moved past Mumford to take third place five laps into the race while Craig was scything his way up the field after that turn one incident, already up to tenth place at that juncture.

By half-race distance Craig was up to sixth. A couple of minutes later he was fourth…

Up front Hunter Lawrence was keeping the pressure on Mosiman but the GASGAS rider was holding on. The gap was rarely any more than a second, despite plenty of lapped traffic.

Both Mosiman and Lawrence then made a mistake in the whoops, Mosiman baulked by a lapper, and then Lawrence got crossed up and hit the back of Mosiman, both of them almost going down but Mosiman remained upright to come out the other side of the incident with a 3.5-second advantage over Lawrence with a minute plus one lap remaining in the race.

That essentially looked to have decided the race, Mosiman had the breathing space to cruise home but then lapped riders came into the picture once again! Mosiman got tripped up by a lapper once again but Hunter did not have quite enough left in the bag to get the better of Mosiman before the chequered flag.

Christian Craig pushed Friese off the podium on the penultimate lap in what was a spectacular recovery from the back of the field. Crossing the line only 25-seconds behind the race winner.

Jo Shimoda also did a great job of damage control to finish fifth place.

And that winner was Mosiman, the 22-year-old taking a historic first win after leading the entire race from holeshot to chequered flag.

In the championship chase Christian Craig retains the lead in the 250 West ranks, Hunter Lawrence only gaining two-points over the Star Yamaha rider to now trail by six-points.

The win promoted Mosiman up to third in the standings, five-points behind Lawrence, and eight-points ahead of Friese.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Michael Mosiman GASGAS 20 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda +01.361 3 Christian Craig Yamaha +25.109 4 Vince Friese Honda +27.058 5 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +44.178 6 Carson Mumford Suzuki +52.302 7 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna 19 Laps 8 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +02.854 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha +05.416 10 Carson Brown KTM +08.076 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +10.631 12 Derek Kelley KTM +12.083 13 Chris Blose GASGAS +13.880 14 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +19.018 15 Ryan Surratt Yamaha +38.540 16 Devin Harriman KTM 18 Laps 17 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki +12.378 18 Dylan Woodcock Husqvarna +35.211 19 Brandon Ray Kawasaki +46.603 20 Kaeden Amerine KTM 17 Laps 21 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +44.762 22 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 10 Laps

250 West Championship Standings (Round 3 of 10)