2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore
Rounds 11 & 12 – Wynyard, Tasmania
The action was red hot for the series finale of the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) in Wynyard, Tasmania for Round 11, followed by Round 12.
Round 11’s enduro racing played host to the long-awaited Championship celebrations for 2022 AORC E2 Champion, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) and 2022 AORC E1 Champion, Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) as they closed out their titles.
Round 12, the following day, presented fans with official 2022 AORC E3 Champion, Andy Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna), EW Champion, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team), EJ Champion, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), as well as John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles) and Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) as the respective EM and EV Champions.
E1 Round 11
From the go, Bacon posted scorching test times. Utterly at home on familiar terrain, the Yamaha racer smoked the competition early, setting the pace with a near seven-minute lead.
With a time of 1:12:46.023, Bacon took home first place in E1 for Round 11, as well as the 2022 E1 Championship, not to mention proving the fastest overall rider of the entire day.
In second was Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia), holding off GASGAS’s Korey McMahon.
Kyron Bacon
“I’m feeling pretty pumped after today’s racing, I didn’t know what to expect – the tracks were brutal and the weather really made everything harder than it should have been. The tracks were full of mud and ruts, there was water everywhere, so it made things extra difficult. You really had to pick your lines well and stay focussed. At the end of the day, I am absolutely stoked to be the E2 Champion!”
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|1:12:30.191
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:19:06.520
|3
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:19:10.457
|4
|Blake HOLLIS
|1:19:44.913
|5
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|1:20:47.654
|6
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:22:41.802
|7
|William PRICE
|1:23:21.968
|8
|Jacob DEAGAN
|1:24:41.678
|9
|Jaidyn COX
|1:29:54.851
|10
|Jason GIBSON
|1:41:03.557
|11
|Luke NICHOLAS
|3:31:30.129
|12
|Brock HUTCHINS
|2:48:46.881
|13
|Seton BROOMHALL
|2:54:32.014
|14
|Colby MCCALL
|2:59:06.427
E1 Round 12
Bacon carried the celebrations into Round 12, setting another exceptional pace to claim the fastest overall time of the day.
With a total time of 1:22:41.896, Bacon won the final Round win for E1, ahead of Korey McMahon (GasGas Australia, Suttos Powersports).
Claiming bronze was Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team), making for a welcome return to the podium for the Yamaha racer, after injury troubles earlier in the year.
The 2022 AORC E1 Championship podium saw McMahon claim runner-up ahead of Blake Hollis (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team).
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|1:22:41.896
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:27:28.606
|3
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|1:29:34.412
|4
|Blake HOLLIS
|1:29:38.311
|5
|William PRICE
|1:34:15.169
|6
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:35:51.206
|7
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:36:52.416
|8
|Jacob DEAGAN
|1:37:03.326
|9
|Seton BROOMHALL
|1:37:57.237
|10
|Brock HUTCHINS
|1:48:32.887
|11
|Jason GIBSON
|1:51:18.144
|12
|Jaidyn COX
|3:08:12.069
E1 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kyron BACON
|250
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|208
|3
|Blake HOLLIS
|184
|4
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|180
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|142
|6
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|140
|7
|Jacob DEAGAN
|131
|8
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|108
|9
|William PRICE
|90
|10
|Nathan DALBOSCO
|66
|11
|Russell SCOBLE
|66
|12
|Joel PHILLIPS
|46
|13
|Ben NOVAK
|29
|14
|Joel JAMES
|22
|15
|Matt WATERS
|22
|16
|Lewis MARTIN
|22
|17
|Jason GIBSON
|21
|18
|Jordan SARGENT
|21
|19
|Bayley DEGOTARDI
|20
|20
|Ojai MAGUIRE
|15
|21
|Bryce ZIEBARTH
|15
|22
|Seton BROOMHALL
|12
|23
|Jaidyn COX
|12
|24
|Brock HUTCHINS
|11
E2 Round 11
Round 11 became home to Josh Green’s long-awaited and well-deserved 2022 AORC E2 Championship win.
After a long, tough day out on the slick Tasmanian soil, the enduro household name kept Fraser Higlett (Beta) at bay. The first place result has ensured the Yamaha racer secured enough points to call the E2 Championship his own a round early.
Behind Green in second place for both Round 11 and the 2022 Championship, is Higlett. Even with the day’s unpredictable weather and challenging conditions, the Queensland native clocked in impressive times consistently, earning a well-protected second place.
Rounding out the E2 podium was Travis Silk, who finished nine tests with a total time of 1:31:09.283.
Honourable mention goes to Husqvarna’s Todd Waters, who sits third in the 2022 Championship for E2 following Round 11, even after his unfortunate season-ending injury only a few months ago.
Josh Green
“There was a lot of dog paddling today, after my hand injury, I honestly haven’t been riding much as I try to heal. So, racing – especially today – was a real struggle for me but I’m really, really pumped with how today went. I’ve come away with the E1 title! Everyone struggled today with the conditions, so the consolation was that you weren’t alone. It was a really cool track, but the weather made everything slimy. We survived and all in all it was a great day!”
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|1:16:48.510
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|1:17:11.248
|3
|Wesley KEELEY
|1:27:31.340
|4
|Travis SILK
|1:30:44.914
|5
|Lachlan MUIR
|1:31:36.344
|6
|Daniel VOS
|1:35:45.923
E2 Round 12
Josh Green made it a double by claiming the final E2 win of the year in Wynyard as well. With a total time of 1:26:47.664, Green only just held Beta’s Fraser Higlett off the top spot on the box.
Higlett seemed right at home, as he screamed across the challenging terrain to clock in a total time of 1:28:09.147. Wesley Keeley (KTM) earnt himself the final podium spot for the day, closing out Round 12 with a total time of 1:36:19.815.
The 2022 AORC E2 Championship podium saw Travis Silk (KTM) move up to third, with Todd Waters unable to compete but still fourth for the season.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|1:26:47.664
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|1:28:09.147
|3
|Wesley KEELEY
|1:36:19.815
|4
|Travis SILK
|1:47:18.853
|5
|Lachlan MUIR
|1:48:00.360
|6
|Daniel VOS
|1:53:30.654
E2 Final Standings (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|244
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|189
|3
|Travis SILK
|150
|4
|Todd WATERS
|134
|5
|Michael DRISCOLL
|84
|6
|Harrison TEED
|58
|7
|Matt MURRY
|56
|8
|Callum NORTON
|52
|9
|Lachlan MUIR
|49
|10
|Jye DICKSON
|40
|11
|Riley GRAHAM
|40
|12
|Wesley KEELEY
|40
|13
|Thomas TEED
|39
|14
|Joshua KILVINGTON
|39
|15
|Kaleb TREASURE
|37
|16
|Liam MASON
|36
|17
|Caleb WARD
|32
|18
|Benjamin KORN
|31
|19
|Sean THROUP
|30
|20
|Daniel VOS
|30
E3 Round 11
Andy Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) just couldn’t ‘reyn’ on Jonte Reynders’ (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) parade, as the Tasmanian local absolutely dominated the E3 field.
With a total time of 1:15:58.998, Reynders is breathing down Wilksch’s neck for a chance at that E3 title. Wilksch finished the day’s Enduro format with a total time of 1:18:16.949, while third went to KTM’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:21:34.150.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:15:46.426
|2
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:17:46.278
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|1:20:48.835
|4
|Baylee DAVIES
|1:23:47.953
|5
|Hayden KEELEY
|1:24:52.053
|6
|Tom WOODHOUSE
|1:25:08.997
|7
|Luke BUNNIK
|1:27:09.661
|8
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|1:28:16.760
|9
|Ben ILES
|1:29:19.719
|10
|Nathan PURTON
|1:36:54.256
|11
|Matthew VOS
|1:50:41.827
|12
|Alex HUGHES
|3:38:02.255
E3 Round 12
Everyone was waiting with bated breath to see who would come out on top for Round 12 and earn themselves the 2022 AORC E3 Championship title.
After a hard-fought race, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) took home a consecutive class win but couldn’t beat Andy Wilksch’s (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) points haul in the overall Championship.
After 10 tests, Reynders finished with a total time of 1:25:35.151, demonstrating just how fast and impressive the Sherco rider really is. Wilksch finished with a total time of 1:28:14.204, taking home a well deserved 2022 AORC E3 Championship title!
Rounding out the E3 podium today was KTM’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:32:27.007.
For the 2022 AORC E3 Championship podium, Reynders has earnt himself second place ahead of Luke Bunnik (Sherco Australia, Limestone Coast Motorcycles).
Andrew Wilksch
“It’s pretty surreal feeling that’s for sure, nervous year really. As soon as you get into the lead of a Championship you’ve got to try and put the success to the back of the mind, so it doesn’t weigh heavily on you. Overall, I’m really, really happy with how the year went. After a lot of challenging years and a lot of injuries, you do question your place here but times like this make it definitely worthwhile.”
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:25:35.151
|2
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:28:14.204
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|1:32:27.007
|4
|Baylee DAVIES
|1:33:23.209
|5
|Tom WOODHOUSE
|1:35:36.570
|6
|Hayden KEELEY
|1:38:23.564
|7
|Luke BUNNIK
|1:38:53.299
|8
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|1:40:02.579
|9
|Matthew VOS
|1:40:53.771
|10
|Ben ILES
|1:42:24.587
E3 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrew WILKSCH
|241
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|227
|3
|Luke BUNNIK
|148
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|139
|5
|Hayden KEELEY
|132
|6
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|102
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|80
|8
|Baylee DAVIES
|70
|9
|Thomas MCCORMACK
|61
|10
|Thomas HENRY
|39
|11
|Broc GRABHAM
|36
|12
|Ashley NORMAN
|36
|13
|Tom WOODHOUSE
|31
|14
|Ruben CHADWICK
|29
|15
|Jack BROWN-DANIELE
|27
|16
|Riley WARD
|24
|17
|Ben ILES
|23
|18
|Matthew VOS
|22
|19
|Brodie WAUGH
|22
|20
|Adam GILES
|20
|21
|Jack WILLIAMS
|17
|22
|Reece ROWBOTTOM
|14
|23
|Jesse MCMILLAN-MOORE
|13
|24
|Damien SMITH
|13
|25
|Jonathan KRUSIC
|12
|26
|Jack CONLAN
|12
|27
|Nathan PURTON
|11
|28
|Joshua ANDERSON
|11
|29
|Jack BORGER
|7
EJ Round 11
Roughly 30 seconds is all that separated first and second in EJ today. Keeping very much on brand, the competition was utterly fierce and unforgiving as Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) and Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) battled tooth and nail for that gold.
After today’s racing though, Yamaha’s Dennett kept the best pace with a total time of 1:19:54.730. Current leader board holder, McGillivray earnt himself second place with a total time of 1:20:28.960.
Rounding out the podium was Hargy, who finished roughly one minute behind the KTM rider, with a total time of 1:21:34.406.
Just 13 points separate Dennett and McGillivray.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|1:19:31.934
|2
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:19:59.964
|3
|Billy HARGY
|1:20:43.705
|4
|Kobi WOLFF
|1:25:56.934
|5
|Luke CHELLAS
|1:26:57.553
|6
|Kodi STEPHENS
|1:28:19.734
|7
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|1:34:01.693
|8
|Campbell HALL
|1:37:38.651
|9
|Thomas FOSTER
|2:09:41.306
|10
|Dylan CLARK
|4:15:12.489
EJ Round 12
It was a fierce fight right up to the last test of the day, but claiming a hard fought Round 12 EJ win was Yamaha’s Will Dennett with a total time of 1:29:20.092.
After his massive success this weekend in Wynyard, Dennett has just missed the top spot for the Championship, which went to KTM’s Riley McGillivray.
With a total time of 1:31:22.448, McGillivray’s steady and consistent presence on the track secured him second on the day as well as the EJ Championship title.
Claiming the final podium spot both for the round and the Championship was Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team). Hargy has fought tooth and nail all season long, tackling injury after injury, making his overall success in this class that bit sweeter.
Riley McGillivray
“Today was better than yesterday with conditions, so it just got better and better. This year has been unreal. The EJ class is definitely coming up through the ranks. Our times are putting the heat on the big guys, so it’s pretty exciting to see. EJ has some stars, so it’s a class everyone should keep an eye on.”
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|1:29:20.092
|2
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:31:22.448
|3
|Billy HARGY
|1:35:18.738
|4
|Kobi WOLFF
|1:39:34.856
|5
|Luke CHELLAS
|1:40:14.036
|6
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|1:49:20.257
|7
|Thomas FOSTER
|2:01:21.863
|8
|Campbell HALL
|2:11:19.472
|9
|Dylan CLARK
|2:41:41.118
|10
|Kodi STEPHENS
|2:23:37.593
EJ Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|223
|2
|William DENNETT
|216
|3
|Billy HARGY
|195
|4
|Kobi WOLFF
|172
|5
|Luke CHELLAS
|161
|6
|Campbell HALL
|153
|7
|Kodi STEPHENS
|144
|8
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|103
|9
|Thomas FOSTER
|101
|10
|Jackson GAIERO
|61
|11
|Jack SHEARER
|49
|12
|Lachlan MIDDLETON
|43
|13
|Jock HULLAND
|40
|14
|Travis OLANDER
|29
|15
|Chad SPARROW
|27
|16
|Justin HARROW
|26
|17
|Benjamin LYNCH
|25
|18
|Max PHILLIPS
|25
|19
|William COOPER
|22
|20
|Damon KUPISZ
|22
EW Round 11
With a total time of 1:37:04.649, KTM’s Emelie Karlsson finished more than one minute ahead of current leader board holder, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team).
Gardiner finished with a total time of 1:38:39.717. With addition of Round 11’s points and the assumption Gardiner remains steady and consistent tomorrow, Wynyard could be home to her seventh AORC EW Championship title.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:36:29.218
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:37:50.408
EW Round 12
Wynyard officially became home to Gardiner’s seventh EW Championship title on Sunday.
After a slog of a day tackling another Enduro format, Gardiner pushed ahead of Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) to claim first place for the round as well as securing the title.
Karlsson settled for second place for the round and in the standings, crossing the finish line with a total time of 1:51:25.360.
Taylor Thompson rounds out the championship podium with third place.
Jess Gardiner
“It’s been a long few years! It’s definitely been a tough weekend, I made it hard for myself yesterday but I think I proved a point today. I’m really happy to have gone back out there, had a bit of fun and come away with the win!”
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:46:08.755
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:51:25.360
EW Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|244
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|217
|3
|Taylor THOMPSON
|83
|4
|Ebony NIELSEN
|82
|5
|Julie DENYER
|67
|6
|Zoe BOCCARI
|66
|7
|Charlotte GAMBLE
|63
|8
|Ivy CROSS
|56
|9
|Emily BIELENBERG
|56
|10
|Elsie CROSS
|51
|11
|Monique SIMIONI
|36
|12
|Courtney RUBIE
|34
|13
|Chloe BARTON
|31
|14
|Emma HAYLOCK
|31
|15
|Meg PITCHFORD
|28
|16
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|22
|17
|Alix DRAY
|14
|18
|Naomi FINDLAY
|13
|19
|Theresa LIERSCH
|12
Masters
Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) jumped back up to first place again in EM, finishing a gruelling day of Enduro racing with a total time of 1:43:30.109. Behind Rudd in second place was John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles), who crossed the finish line with a total time of 1:45:13.645.
Crossing the finish line with a total time of 2:05:51.981 on Sunday, Baker returned to the top spot for Round 12 as well as securing enough points to claim the 2022 AORC EM Championship.
Andrew Moncrieff (Honda) pushed onward and upward throughout the day’s tough racing, finishing ten tests with a total time of 2:15:42.160.
For the 2022 AORC EM Championship podium, Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) earnt second place and Ian Jenner (KTM) was third.
Masters Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|John BAKER
|223
|2
|Peter RUDD
|194
|3
|Ian JENNER
|135
|4
|Joe ONDRUS
|114
|5
|Craig TREASURE
|84
|6
|Matthew EVANS
|56
|7
|Neil PAROZ
|56
|8
|Simon BETTS
|55
|9
|Trent BROWN
|54
|10
|Kenneth HICKS
|52
|11
|Damian SMITH
|50
|12
|Craig RAYNER
|44
|13
|Darren HART
|43
|14
|Jason PEARCE
|42
|15
|Michael WIDDISON
|40
|16
|Andrew MONCRIEFF
|38
|17
|Peter SCHAPER
|34
|18
|Craig VISOCCHI
|31
|19
|David SHEARING
|30
|20
|Simon TWARTZ
|29
Veterans
It was pure gold glory for Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) as he claimed an utterly undisputed first-place win for Round 11 in the Veterans class. Thomas finished the day’s racing with a total time of 1:32:06.523.
Thomas carried his Round 11 success into Sunday, to take home another first place finish in EV. With a total time of 1:51:03.763, Thomas earnt himself the title of 2022 AORC EV Champion, jumping ahead of former leader board holder, Lee Stephens.
Behind Thomas in second place today was Evan Streets (Yamaha), with a total time of 2:05:57.684.
On the 2022 AORC EV Championship podium, Stephens earnt himself second ahead of Jason Dwyer in third.
Veterans Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Christopher THOMAS
|229
|2
|Lee STEPHENS
|184
|3
|Jason DWYER
|86
|4
|Sean MORRIS
|79
|5
|Ian O’BRIEN
|72
|6
|Josh MURPHY
|57
|7
|Rowan PUMPA
|45
|8
|Jason HACKETT
|42
|9
|Mark PERRY
|39
|10
|Neale SHERIDAN
|38
|11
|Darren LLOYD
|36
|12
|Leigh BENTLEY
|36
|13
|Brett IVEY
|36
|14
|Tim NEWMAN
|35
|15
|Paul CHADWICK
|32
|16
|Daniel KENT
|32
|17
|Brett HAYDON
|31
|18
|Brady PASCOE
|31
|19
|Alan GRAHAM
|31
|20
|Brett MCDONNELL
|30
J1
Nothing could stop Yamaha’s Harley Hutton from his top spot on the box, and with a total time of 1:01:59.640, the J1 Round 11 victor became the official 2022 AORC J1 Champion.
Rounding out the J1 Round 11 podium was Jacob Brewer and Phoenix O’Brien, with respective total times of 1:09:36.433 and 1:12:40.482.
J1’s Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) started off Round 12’s racing in fantastic form! After eight laps across the WR450F test, the pocket rocket earnt himself the cherry on top of his Championship title, a Round 12 win.
Behind Hutton and filling out the remaining podium positions was Phoenix O’Brien (INIX Group, Montdami) and Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus), with respective total times of 26:18.746 and 32:19.394.
For the 2022 AORC J1 Championship podium, Weston was second and O’Brien third.
J1 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Harley HUTTON
|247
|2
|Chase WESTON
|198
|3
|Phoenix O’BRIEN
|161
|4
|Drake HUTTON
|150
|5
|Hayden ROCHE
|113
|6
|Flynn MAHER
|86
|7
|Noah MICKELBOROUGH
|67
|8
|Levi ROSSI
|65
|9
|Samuel SCOTT
|55
|10
|Tyler PEARCE
|47
|11
|Nate Munro
|42
|12
|Riley DELANY
|42
|13
|Asher MURPHY
|37
|14
|Malakai MIDDLETON
|34
|15
|Clancy O’CONNOR
|34
|16
|Darcy BURKE
|33
|17
|Caleb CHURCHETT
|28
|18
|Reuben MORSE
|28
|19
|Mason OGDEN
|24
|20
|Riley TONGUE
|23
J2
Marcus Nowland had a fantastic day of racing in Wynyard for Round 11, as he screamed across the WR450F test to win first place, with a total time of 56:27.605, ahead of Mason Phillips by nearly 30 seconds.
Jesse Ryan was quick on Phillips’ heels, settling for third place today with a total time of 59:08.073.
Mason Phillips (Trademark Signs, Kilkivan Hotel) knocked Marcus Nowland (McDonalds Racing) off first place on Sunday in J2, clocking in a fantastic time of 1:03:13.089.
Jesse Ryan (Guts Racing Aus, Tunetech Suspension) sneaked ahead of Nowland as well, stealing second place with a total time of 1:06:11.429.
Nowland capped off the weekend with the J2 Championship title, leaving Phillips in second and Ryan in third.
J2 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Marcus NOWLAND
|218
|2
|Mason PHILLIPS
|215
|3
|Jesse RYAN
|196
|4
|Oscar HARRIS
|171
|5
|Lachlan ROCHE
|118
|6
|Kai AUSTIN
|101
|7
|Rueben BAKER
|82
|8
|Lincoln SCHIRMER
|67
|9
|Harry HUBBARD
|53
|10
|Rylan EUSTACE
|50
|11
|James CHAILLE
|42
|12
|Nate SCHOFIELD
|38
|13
|Luke HAMILTON
|35
|14
|Harry GILBERTSON
|34
|15
|Mitch FORD
|34
|16
|Mitchell DOLBEY
|31
|17
|Cruiz RIKYS
|28
|18
|Jack BURTON
|28
|19
|Keetah DIPROSE
|27
|20
|Malachi FAHY
|27
J3
After a winning streak back in Kingston SE for Rounds 9 & 10, Ollie Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte, Limestone Coast Newcastle) fell to second-place in Wynyard, trailing Ryan Jordan.
With a total time of 52:15.962, Jordan set a cracking pace for seven tests, producing nearly a two-minute lead ahead of Gear.
Levi Stephens returned to the podium, claiming third for Round 11 thanks to a total time of 54:32.848.
Jordan kept Gear at bay but only just for Round 12, with less than 30 seconds separating the two after eight tests. Stephens took home third place, with a total time of 1:00:52.275.
Gear’s consistency on the podium this weekend saw him claim an undisputed 2022 AORC J3 Championship title, Stephens securing second place in the overall Championship. Lachlan Metcalf earnt third place overall in the Championship.
J3 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ollie GEAR
|224
|2
|Levi STEPHENS
|213
|3
|Lachlan METCALF
|177
|4
|Dylan MCDONALD
|164
|5
|Chad WILLIAMS
|125
|6
|Beau TRIPCONY
|117
|7
|Jye LAWRIE
|108
|8
|Charlie CONNOLLY
|85
|9
|Ryan JORDAN
|50
|10
|Zane BURCHELL
|46
|11
|Will MCINNES
|42
|12
|Mason BOUCHER
|38
|13
|Noah TUCKWELL
|38
|14
|Eli ENGLEBRECHT
|36
|15
|Cooper BOYD
|36
|16
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|32
|17
|Riley CRIMMINS
|32
|18
|Zachary SHIPARD
|30
|19
|Jackson WALSH
|29
|20
|Eddie BARBER
|27
J4
After seven laps across the WR450F test for Sprints, Jett Yarnold (Supermoto New England, Yamaha Australia) finished in first for Round 11 in J4 with a total time of 47:41.864.
Eli Tripcony claimed a hard-fought second place, a minute and ahalf clear of Angus Pearce, with a total time of 50:39.656.
Returning for Round 12, Jett Yarnold just couldn’t be beat in J4, setting a cracking pace right from test one. The Yamaha-boarded racer kept well ahead of the pack, crossing the finish line with a total time of 53:41.712.
Behind Yarnold in second was Angus Pearce (Yamaha Junior Development Team), jumping up in the ranks and earning the runner up position thanks to a total time of 58:44.312.
Rounding out the J4 Round 12 podium was the Eli Tripcony (GASGAS), claiming third with a total time of 58:54.770.
For the 2022 AORC J4 Championship, Davey Gear’s (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Snip Clip & Chip Tree Services) consistency all weekend secured him the Championship title, while Yarnold and Tripcony earnt second and third, respectively.
J4 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Davey GEAR
|212
|2
|Jett YARNOLD
|210
|3
|Eli TRIPCONY
|179
|4
|Tate YOUNG
|179
|5
|Joshua COATES
|156
|6
|Jet BRIEN
|143
|7
|Jay HARRIS-WALCH
|117
|8
|Lachlan L’OSTE-BROWN
|51
|9
|Seth BURCHELL
|50
|10
|Angus PEARCE
|42
|11
|Max LOCOCK
|40
|12
|Joshua PAMENTER
|35
|13
|Sam BELL
|31
|14
|Glen BROTHERTON
|31
|15
|Henry BLENKIRON
|29
|16
|Kyle SANDSTROM
|27
|17
|Elias BUCHANAN
|27
|18
|Nate MARSH
|24
|19
|Callum PENNEY
|23
|20
|Nate ADAMSON
|23
JG
The Round 11 JG victor Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) also claimed the 2022 AORC JG Championship.
With a total time of 58:03.343, McDonald finished seven hard laps across the WR450F test ahead of second place holder, Madi Simpson (Toowoomba MPE). Completing out the podium was Fynleh Duncombe.
McDonald returned and set a red hot speed in JG for the final Round, finishing eight tests with a total time of 1:08:52.312.
Madi Simpson (Toowoomba MPE) earnt herself a consecutive second place, which also earnt second in the overall 2022 JG Championship. Behind Simpson in third for the day was Audrey Moller (Alltac Marriotts), with a total time of 1:23:45.503.
For the 2022 AORC J4 Championship podium, Jade Chellas (Northbound Driver Training) claimed third place behind McDonald and Simpson.
JG Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|250
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|220
|3
|Jade CHELLAS
|180
|4
|Audrey MOLLER
|165
|5
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|161
|6
|Sinead MAHER
|79
|7
|Amity CORK
|61
|8
|Carina ROBB
|59
|9
|Kirra PAMENTER
|51
|10
|Emi KEOGH
|45
|11
|Mia TONGUE
|40
|12
|Bella BURKE
|38
|13
|Charlize WALDHUTER
|29
|14
|Jaimee BIELENBERG
|26
|15
|Tabitha NEWCOMB
|25
|16
|Krystall HALL
|25
|17
|Jessie HARRIS
|22
|18
|Lucia TRIM
|21
|19
|Ellie HORTON
|19
|20
|Sienna BUCHANAN
|17
JJ
The WR450F test presented plenty of fun and challenges for the JJ class at Round 11. After seven laps, Angus Summers came out on top with a total time of 1:23:17.641. Austin Schulz claimed second, crossing the finish line with a 1:24:05.838.
Returning for Round 12, it was a tough day on the bike as Wynyard presented a tricky track to navigate. After eight laps, Braith Lunn (Yamaha) earnt first place in JJ, with a total time of 1:39:07.786.
Behind Lunn in second today was Angus Summers, clocking in a total time of 1:42:12.126.
For the 2022 AORC J1 championship, Cooper Clarke brought home first place, ahead of Alex Burow and Leo Tripcony.
JJ Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper CLARKE
|133
|2
|Alex BUROW
|78
|3
|Leo TRIPCONY
|76
|4
|Kruz KEEGAN
|56
|5
|Hudson WILSON
|50
|6
|Braith LUNN
|47
|7
|Angus SUMMERS
|47
|8
|Clayton WALSH
|47
|9
|Kye KINSELA
|45
|10
|Austin SCHULZ
|44
|11
|Riley AKERS
|44
|12
|Jack Travis KEARNEY
|40
|13
|Tao LETTON
|40
|14
|Casey SCHMIDT
|37
|15
|Dylan DIETE
|36
|16
|Jamie MADAFIGLIO
|36
|17
|Frank FATCHEN
|34
|18
|Reid HAYDON
|32
|19
|Ollie BROMBAL
|31
|20
|Zaidyn MESZAROS
|31