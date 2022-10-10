2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore

Rounds 11 & 12 – Wynyard, Tasmania

The action was red hot for the series finale of the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) in Wynyard, Tasmania for Round 11, followed by Round 12.

Round 11’s enduro racing played host to the long-awaited Championship celebrations for 2022 AORC E2 Champion, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) and 2022 AORC E1 Champion, Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) as they closed out their titles.

Round 12, the following day, presented fans with official 2022 AORC E3 Champion, Andy Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna), EW Champion, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team), EJ Champion, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), as well as John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles) and Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) as the respective EM and EV Champions.

E1 Round 11

From the go, Bacon posted scorching test times. Utterly at home on familiar terrain, the Yamaha racer smoked the competition early, setting the pace with a near seven-minute lead.

With a time of 1:12:46.023, Bacon took home first place in E1 for Round 11, as well as the 2022 E1 Championship, not to mention proving the fastest overall rider of the entire day.

In second was Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia), holding off GASGAS’s Korey McMahon.

Kyron Bacon

“I’m feeling pretty pumped after today’s racing, I didn’t know what to expect – the tracks were brutal and the weather really made everything harder than it should have been. The tracks were full of mud and ruts, there was water everywhere, so it made things extra difficult. You really had to pick your lines well and stay focussed. At the end of the day, I am absolutely stoked to be the E2 Champion!”

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:12:30.191 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:19:06.520 3 Korey MCMAHON 1:19:10.457 4 Blake HOLLIS 1:19:44.913 5 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:20:47.654 6 Brock NICHOLS 1:22:41.802 7 William PRICE 1:23:21.968 8 Jacob DEAGAN 1:24:41.678 9 Jaidyn COX 1:29:54.851 10 Jason GIBSON 1:41:03.557 11 Luke NICHOLAS 3:31:30.129 12 Brock HUTCHINS 2:48:46.881 13 Seton BROOMHALL 2:54:32.014 14 Colby MCCALL 2:59:06.427

E1 Round 12

Bacon carried the celebrations into Round 12, setting another exceptional pace to claim the fastest overall time of the day.

With a total time of 1:22:41.896, Bacon won the final Round win for E1, ahead of Korey McMahon (GasGas Australia, Suttos Powersports).

Claiming bronze was Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team), making for a welcome return to the podium for the Yamaha racer, after injury troubles earlier in the year.

The 2022 AORC E1 Championship podium saw McMahon claim runner-up ahead of Blake Hollis (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team).

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:22:41.896 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:27:28.606 3 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:29:34.412 4 Blake HOLLIS 1:29:38.311 5 William PRICE 1:34:15.169 6 Brock NICHOLS 1:35:51.206 7 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:36:52.416 8 Jacob DEAGAN 1:37:03.326 9 Seton BROOMHALL 1:37:57.237 10 Brock HUTCHINS 1:48:32.887 11 Jason GIBSON 1:51:18.144 12 Jaidyn COX 3:08:12.069

E1 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kyron BACON 250 2 Korey MCMAHON 208 3 Blake HOLLIS 184 4 Cooper SHEIDOW 180 5 Brock NICHOLS 142 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 140 7 Jacob DEAGAN 131 8 Samuel PRETSCHERER 108 9 William PRICE 90 10 Nathan DALBOSCO 66 11 Russell SCOBLE 66 12 Joel PHILLIPS 46 13 Ben NOVAK 29 14 Joel JAMES 22 15 Matt WATERS 22 16 Lewis MARTIN 22 17 Jason GIBSON 21 18 Jordan SARGENT 21 19 Bayley DEGOTARDI 20 20 Ojai MAGUIRE 15 21 Bryce ZIEBARTH 15 22 Seton BROOMHALL 12 23 Jaidyn COX 12 24 Brock HUTCHINS 11

E2 Round 11

Round 11 became home to Josh Green’s long-awaited and well-deserved 2022 AORC E2 Championship win.

After a long, tough day out on the slick Tasmanian soil, the enduro household name kept Fraser Higlett (Beta) at bay. The first place result has ensured the Yamaha racer secured enough points to call the E2 Championship his own a round early.

Behind Green in second place for both Round 11 and the 2022 Championship, is Higlett. Even with the day’s unpredictable weather and challenging conditions, the Queensland native clocked in impressive times consistently, earning a well-protected second place.

Rounding out the E2 podium was Travis Silk, who finished nine tests with a total time of 1:31:09.283.

Honourable mention goes to Husqvarna’s Todd Waters, who sits third in the 2022 Championship for E2 following Round 11, even after his unfortunate season-ending injury only a few months ago.

Josh Green

“There was a lot of dog paddling today, after my hand injury, I honestly haven’t been riding much as I try to heal. So, racing – especially today – was a real struggle for me but I’m really, really pumped with how today went. I’ve come away with the E1 title! Everyone struggled today with the conditions, so the consolation was that you weren’t alone. It was a really cool track, but the weather made everything slimy. We survived and all in all it was a great day!”

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Joshua GREEN 1:16:48.510 2 Fraser HIGLETT 1:17:11.248 3 Wesley KEELEY 1:27:31.340 4 Travis SILK 1:30:44.914 5 Lachlan MUIR 1:31:36.344 6 Daniel VOS 1:35:45.923

E2 Round 12

Josh Green made it a double by claiming the final E2 win of the year in Wynyard as well. With a total time of 1:26:47.664, Green only just held Beta’s Fraser Higlett off the top spot on the box.

Higlett seemed right at home, as he screamed across the challenging terrain to clock in a total time of 1:28:09.147. Wesley Keeley (KTM) earnt himself the final podium spot for the day, closing out Round 12 with a total time of 1:36:19.815.

The 2022 AORC E2 Championship podium saw Travis Silk (KTM) move up to third, with Todd Waters unable to compete but still fourth for the season.

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Joshua GREEN 1:26:47.664 2 Fraser HIGLETT 1:28:09.147 3 Wesley KEELEY 1:36:19.815 4 Travis SILK 1:47:18.853 5 Lachlan MUIR 1:48:00.360 6 Daniel VOS 1:53:30.654

E2 Final Standings (Top 20)

Pos Rider Points 1 Joshua GREEN 244 2 Fraser HIGLETT 189 3 Travis SILK 150 4 Todd WATERS 134 5 Michael DRISCOLL 84 6 Harrison TEED 58 7 Matt MURRY 56 8 Callum NORTON 52 9 Lachlan MUIR 49 10 Jye DICKSON 40 11 Riley GRAHAM 40 12 Wesley KEELEY 40 13 Thomas TEED 39 14 Joshua KILVINGTON 39 15 Kaleb TREASURE 37 16 Liam MASON 36 17 Caleb WARD 32 18 Benjamin KORN 31 19 Sean THROUP 30 20 Daniel VOS 30

E3 Round 11

Andy Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) just couldn’t ‘reyn’ on Jonte Reynders’ (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) parade, as the Tasmanian local absolutely dominated the E3 field.

With a total time of 1:15:58.998, Reynders is breathing down Wilksch’s neck for a chance at that E3 title. Wilksch finished the day’s Enduro format with a total time of 1:18:16.949, while third went to KTM’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:21:34.150.

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 1:15:46.426 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:17:46.278 3 Jye DICKSON 1:20:48.835 4 Baylee DAVIES 1:23:47.953 5 Hayden KEELEY 1:24:52.053 6 Tom WOODHOUSE 1:25:08.997 7 Luke BUNNIK 1:27:09.661 8 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 1:28:16.760 9 Ben ILES 1:29:19.719 10 Nathan PURTON 1:36:54.256 11 Matthew VOS 1:50:41.827 12 Alex HUGHES 3:38:02.255

E3 Round 12

Everyone was waiting with bated breath to see who would come out on top for Round 12 and earn themselves the 2022 AORC E3 Championship title.

After a hard-fought race, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) took home a consecutive class win but couldn’t beat Andy Wilksch’s (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) points haul in the overall Championship.

After 10 tests, Reynders finished with a total time of 1:25:35.151, demonstrating just how fast and impressive the Sherco rider really is. Wilksch finished with a total time of 1:28:14.204, taking home a well deserved 2022 AORC E3 Championship title!

Rounding out the E3 podium today was KTM’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:32:27.007.

For the 2022 AORC E3 Championship podium, Reynders has earnt himself second place ahead of Luke Bunnik (Sherco Australia, Limestone Coast Motorcycles).

Andrew Wilksch

“It’s pretty surreal feeling that’s for sure, nervous year really. As soon as you get into the lead of a Championship you’ve got to try and put the success to the back of the mind, so it doesn’t weigh heavily on you. Overall, I’m really, really happy with how the year went. After a lot of challenging years and a lot of injuries, you do question your place here but times like this make it definitely worthwhile.”

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 1:25:35.151 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:28:14.204 3 Jye DICKSON 1:32:27.007 4 Baylee DAVIES 1:33:23.209 5 Tom WOODHOUSE 1:35:36.570 6 Hayden KEELEY 1:38:23.564 7 Luke BUNNIK 1:38:53.299 8 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 1:40:02.579 9 Matthew VOS 1:40:53.771 10 Ben ILES 1:42:24.587

E3 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrew WILKSCH 241 2 Jonte REYNDERS 227 3 Luke BUNNIK 148 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 139 5 Hayden KEELEY 132 6 Stefan GRANQUIST 102 7 Jye DICKSON 80 8 Baylee DAVIES 70 9 Thomas MCCORMACK 61 10 Thomas HENRY 39 11 Broc GRABHAM 36 12 Ashley NORMAN 36 13 Tom WOODHOUSE 31 14 Ruben CHADWICK 29 15 Jack BROWN-DANIELE 27 16 Riley WARD 24 17 Ben ILES 23 18 Matthew VOS 22 19 Brodie WAUGH 22 20 Adam GILES 20 21 Jack WILLIAMS 17 22 Reece ROWBOTTOM 14 23 Jesse MCMILLAN-MOORE 13 24 Damien SMITH 13 25 Jonathan KRUSIC 12 26 Jack CONLAN 12 27 Nathan PURTON 11 28 Joshua ANDERSON 11 29 Jack BORGER 7

EJ Round 11

Roughly 30 seconds is all that separated first and second in EJ today. Keeping very much on brand, the competition was utterly fierce and unforgiving as Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) and Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) battled tooth and nail for that gold.

After today’s racing though, Yamaha’s Dennett kept the best pace with a total time of 1:19:54.730. Current leader board holder, McGillivray earnt himself second place with a total time of 1:20:28.960.

Rounding out the podium was Hargy, who finished roughly one minute behind the KTM rider, with a total time of 1:21:34.406.

Just 13 points separate Dennett and McGillivray.

Pos Rider Total Time 1 William DENNETT 1:19:31.934 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:19:59.964 3 Billy HARGY 1:20:43.705 4 Kobi WOLFF 1:25:56.934 5 Luke CHELLAS 1:26:57.553 6 Kodi STEPHENS 1:28:19.734 7 Ethan BONGIORNO 1:34:01.693 8 Campbell HALL 1:37:38.651 9 Thomas FOSTER 2:09:41.306 10 Dylan CLARK 4:15:12.489

EJ Round 12

It was a fierce fight right up to the last test of the day, but claiming a hard fought Round 12 EJ win was Yamaha’s Will Dennett with a total time of 1:29:20.092.

After his massive success this weekend in Wynyard, Dennett has just missed the top spot for the Championship, which went to KTM’s Riley McGillivray.

With a total time of 1:31:22.448, McGillivray’s steady and consistent presence on the track secured him second on the day as well as the EJ Championship title.

Claiming the final podium spot both for the round and the Championship was Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team). Hargy has fought tooth and nail all season long, tackling injury after injury, making his overall success in this class that bit sweeter.

Riley McGillivray

“Today was better than yesterday with conditions, so it just got better and better. This year has been unreal. The EJ class is definitely coming up through the ranks. Our times are putting the heat on the big guys, so it’s pretty exciting to see. EJ has some stars, so it’s a class everyone should keep an eye on.”

Pos Rider Total Time 1 William DENNETT 1:29:20.092 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:31:22.448 3 Billy HARGY 1:35:18.738 4 Kobi WOLFF 1:39:34.856 5 Luke CHELLAS 1:40:14.036 6 Ethan BONGIORNO 1:49:20.257 7 Thomas FOSTER 2:01:21.863 8 Campbell HALL 2:11:19.472 9 Dylan CLARK 2:41:41.118 10 Kodi STEPHENS 2:23:37.593

EJ Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 223 2 William DENNETT 216 3 Billy HARGY 195 4 Kobi WOLFF 172 5 Luke CHELLAS 161 6 Campbell HALL 153 7 Kodi STEPHENS 144 8 Ethan BONGIORNO 103 9 Thomas FOSTER 101 10 Jackson GAIERO 61 11 Jack SHEARER 49 12 Lachlan MIDDLETON 43 13 Jock HULLAND 40 14 Travis OLANDER 29 15 Chad SPARROW 27 16 Justin HARROW 26 17 Benjamin LYNCH 25 18 Max PHILLIPS 25 19 William COOPER 22 20 Damon KUPISZ 22

EW Round 11

With a total time of 1:37:04.649, KTM’s Emelie Karlsson finished more than one minute ahead of current leader board holder, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team).

Gardiner finished with a total time of 1:38:39.717. With addition of Round 11’s points and the assumption Gardiner remains steady and consistent tomorrow, Wynyard could be home to her seventh AORC EW Championship title.

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Emelie KARLSSON 1:36:29.218 2 Jessica GARDINER 1:37:50.408

EW Round 12

Wynyard officially became home to Gardiner’s seventh EW Championship title on Sunday.

After a slog of a day tackling another Enduro format, Gardiner pushed ahead of Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) to claim first place for the round as well as securing the title.

Karlsson settled for second place for the round and in the standings, crossing the finish line with a total time of 1:51:25.360.

Taylor Thompson rounds out the championship podium with third place.

Jess Gardiner

“It’s been a long few years! It’s definitely been a tough weekend, I made it hard for myself yesterday but I think I proved a point today. I’m really happy to have gone back out there, had a bit of fun and come away with the win!”

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 1:46:08.755 2 Emelie KARLSSON 1:51:25.360

EW Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jessica GARDINER 244 2 Emelie KARLSSON 217 3 Taylor THOMPSON 83 4 Ebony NIELSEN 82 5 Julie DENYER 67 6 Zoe BOCCARI 66 7 Charlotte GAMBLE 63 8 Ivy CROSS 56 9 Emily BIELENBERG 56 10 Elsie CROSS 51 11 Monique SIMIONI 36 12 Courtney RUBIE 34 13 Chloe BARTON 31 14 Emma HAYLOCK 31 15 Meg PITCHFORD 28 16 Meghan RUTLEDGE 22 17 Alix DRAY 14 18 Naomi FINDLAY 13 19 Theresa LIERSCH 12

Masters

Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) jumped back up to first place again in EM, finishing a gruelling day of Enduro racing with a total time of 1:43:30.109. Behind Rudd in second place was John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles), who crossed the finish line with a total time of 1:45:13.645.

Crossing the finish line with a total time of 2:05:51.981 on Sunday, Baker returned to the top spot for Round 12 as well as securing enough points to claim the 2022 AORC EM Championship.

Andrew Moncrieff (Honda) pushed onward and upward throughout the day’s tough racing, finishing ten tests with a total time of 2:15:42.160.

For the 2022 AORC EM Championship podium, Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) earnt second place and Ian Jenner (KTM) was third.

Masters Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 John BAKER 223 2 Peter RUDD 194 3 Ian JENNER 135 4 Joe ONDRUS 114 5 Craig TREASURE 84 6 Matthew EVANS 56 7 Neil PAROZ 56 8 Simon BETTS 55 9 Trent BROWN 54 10 Kenneth HICKS 52 11 Damian SMITH 50 12 Craig RAYNER 44 13 Darren HART 43 14 Jason PEARCE 42 15 Michael WIDDISON 40 16 Andrew MONCRIEFF 38 17 Peter SCHAPER 34 18 Craig VISOCCHI 31 19 David SHEARING 30 20 Simon TWARTZ 29

Veterans

It was pure gold glory for Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) as he claimed an utterly undisputed first-place win for Round 11 in the Veterans class. Thomas finished the day’s racing with a total time of 1:32:06.523.

Thomas carried his Round 11 success into Sunday, to take home another first place finish in EV. With a total time of 1:51:03.763, Thomas earnt himself the title of 2022 AORC EV Champion, jumping ahead of former leader board holder, Lee Stephens.

Behind Thomas in second place today was Evan Streets (Yamaha), with a total time of 2:05:57.684.

On the 2022 AORC EV Championship podium, Stephens earnt himself second ahead of Jason Dwyer in third.

Veterans Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Christopher THOMAS 229 2 Lee STEPHENS 184 3 Jason DWYER 86 4 Sean MORRIS 79 5 Ian O’BRIEN 72 6 Josh MURPHY 57 7 Rowan PUMPA 45 8 Jason HACKETT 42 9 Mark PERRY 39 10 Neale SHERIDAN 38 11 Darren LLOYD 36 12 Leigh BENTLEY 36 13 Brett IVEY 36 14 Tim NEWMAN 35 15 Paul CHADWICK 32 16 Daniel KENT 32 17 Brett HAYDON 31 18 Brady PASCOE 31 19 Alan GRAHAM 31 20 Brett MCDONNELL 30

J1

Nothing could stop Yamaha’s Harley Hutton from his top spot on the box, and with a total time of 1:01:59.640, the J1 Round 11 victor became the official 2022 AORC J1 Champion.

Rounding out the J1 Round 11 podium was Jacob Brewer and Phoenix O’Brien, with respective total times of 1:09:36.433 and 1:12:40.482.

J1’s Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) started off Round 12’s racing in fantastic form! After eight laps across the WR450F test, the pocket rocket earnt himself the cherry on top of his Championship title, a Round 12 win.

Behind Hutton and filling out the remaining podium positions was Phoenix O’Brien (INIX Group, Montdami) and Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus), with respective total times of 26:18.746 and 32:19.394.

For the 2022 AORC J1 Championship podium, Weston was second and O’Brien third.

J1 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Harley HUTTON 247 2 Chase WESTON 198 3 Phoenix O’BRIEN 161 4 Drake HUTTON 150 5 Hayden ROCHE 113 6 Flynn MAHER 86 7 Noah MICKELBOROUGH 67 8 Levi ROSSI 65 9 Samuel SCOTT 55 10 Tyler PEARCE 47 11 Nate Munro 42 12 Riley DELANY 42 13 Asher MURPHY 37 14 Malakai MIDDLETON 34 15 Clancy O’CONNOR 34 16 Darcy BURKE 33 17 Caleb CHURCHETT 28 18 Reuben MORSE 28 19 Mason OGDEN 24 20 Riley TONGUE 23

J2

Marcus Nowland had a fantastic day of racing in Wynyard for Round 11, as he screamed across the WR450F test to win first place, with a total time of 56:27.605, ahead of Mason Phillips by nearly 30 seconds.

Jesse Ryan was quick on Phillips’ heels, settling for third place today with a total time of 59:08.073.

Mason Phillips (Trademark Signs, Kilkivan Hotel) knocked Marcus Nowland (McDonalds Racing) off first place on Sunday in J2, clocking in a fantastic time of 1:03:13.089.

Jesse Ryan (Guts Racing Aus, Tunetech Suspension) sneaked ahead of Nowland as well, stealing second place with a total time of 1:06:11.429.

Nowland capped off the weekend with the J2 Championship title, leaving Phillips in second and Ryan in third.

J2 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marcus NOWLAND 218 2 Mason PHILLIPS 215 3 Jesse RYAN 196 4 Oscar HARRIS 171 5 Lachlan ROCHE 118 6 Kai AUSTIN 101 7 Rueben BAKER 82 8 Lincoln SCHIRMER 67 9 Harry HUBBARD 53 10 Rylan EUSTACE 50 11 James CHAILLE 42 12 Nate SCHOFIELD 38 13 Luke HAMILTON 35 14 Harry GILBERTSON 34 15 Mitch FORD 34 16 Mitchell DOLBEY 31 17 Cruiz RIKYS 28 18 Jack BURTON 28 19 Keetah DIPROSE 27 20 Malachi FAHY 27

J3

After a winning streak back in Kingston SE for Rounds 9 & 10, Ollie Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte, Limestone Coast Newcastle) fell to second-place in Wynyard, trailing Ryan Jordan.

With a total time of 52:15.962, Jordan set a cracking pace for seven tests, producing nearly a two-minute lead ahead of Gear.

Levi Stephens returned to the podium, claiming third for Round 11 thanks to a total time of 54:32.848.

Jordan kept Gear at bay but only just for Round 12, with less than 30 seconds separating the two after eight tests. Stephens took home third place, with a total time of 1:00:52.275.

Gear’s consistency on the podium this weekend saw him claim an undisputed 2022 AORC J3 Championship title, Stephens securing second place in the overall Championship. Lachlan Metcalf earnt third place overall in the Championship.

J3 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Ollie GEAR 224 2 Levi STEPHENS 213 3 Lachlan METCALF 177 4 Dylan MCDONALD 164 5 Chad WILLIAMS 125 6 Beau TRIPCONY 117 7 Jye LAWRIE 108 8 Charlie CONNOLLY 85 9 Ryan JORDAN 50 10 Zane BURCHELL 46 11 Will MCINNES 42 12 Mason BOUCHER 38 13 Noah TUCKWELL 38 14 Eli ENGLEBRECHT 36 15 Cooper BOYD 36 16 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 32 17 Riley CRIMMINS 32 18 Zachary SHIPARD 30 19 Jackson WALSH 29 20 Eddie BARBER 27

J4

After seven laps across the WR450F test for Sprints, Jett Yarnold (Supermoto New England, Yamaha Australia) finished in first for Round 11 in J4 with a total time of 47:41.864.

Eli Tripcony claimed a hard-fought second place, a minute and ahalf clear of Angus Pearce, with a total time of 50:39.656.

Returning for Round 12, Jett Yarnold just couldn’t be beat in J4, setting a cracking pace right from test one. The Yamaha-boarded racer kept well ahead of the pack, crossing the finish line with a total time of 53:41.712.

Behind Yarnold in second was Angus Pearce (Yamaha Junior Development Team), jumping up in the ranks and earning the runner up position thanks to a total time of 58:44.312.

Rounding out the J4 Round 12 podium was the Eli Tripcony (GASGAS), claiming third with a total time of 58:54.770.

For the 2022 AORC J4 Championship, Davey Gear’s (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Snip Clip & Chip Tree Services) consistency all weekend secured him the Championship title, while Yarnold and Tripcony earnt second and third, respectively.

J4 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey GEAR 212 2 Jett YARNOLD 210 3 Eli TRIPCONY 179 4 Tate YOUNG 179 5 Joshua COATES 156 6 Jet BRIEN 143 7 Jay HARRIS-WALCH 117 8 Lachlan L’OSTE-BROWN 51 9 Seth BURCHELL 50 10 Angus PEARCE 42 11 Max LOCOCK 40 12 Joshua PAMENTER 35 13 Sam BELL 31 14 Glen BROTHERTON 31 15 Henry BLENKIRON 29 16 Kyle SANDSTROM 27 17 Elias BUCHANAN 27 18 Nate MARSH 24 19 Callum PENNEY 23 20 Nate ADAMSON 23

JG

The Round 11 JG victor Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) also claimed the 2022 AORC JG Championship.

With a total time of 58:03.343, McDonald finished seven hard laps across the WR450F test ahead of second place holder, Madi Simpson (Toowoomba MPE). Completing out the podium was Fynleh Duncombe.

McDonald returned and set a red hot speed in JG for the final Round, finishing eight tests with a total time of 1:08:52.312.

Madi Simpson (Toowoomba MPE) earnt herself a consecutive second place, which also earnt second in the overall 2022 JG Championship. Behind Simpson in third for the day was Audrey Moller (Alltac Marriotts), with a total time of 1:23:45.503.

For the 2022 AORC J4 Championship podium, Jade Chellas (Northbound Driver Training) claimed third place behind McDonald and Simpson.

JG Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Danielle MCDONALD 250 2 Madi SIMPSON 220 3 Jade CHELLAS 180 4 Audrey MOLLER 165 5 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 161 6 Sinead MAHER 79 7 Amity CORK 61 8 Carina ROBB 59 9 Kirra PAMENTER 51 10 Emi KEOGH 45 11 Mia TONGUE 40 12 Bella BURKE 38 13 Charlize WALDHUTER 29 14 Jaimee BIELENBERG 26 15 Tabitha NEWCOMB 25 16 Krystall HALL 25 17 Jessie HARRIS 22 18 Lucia TRIM 21 19 Ellie HORTON 19 20 Sienna BUCHANAN 17

JJ

The WR450F test presented plenty of fun and challenges for the JJ class at Round 11. After seven laps, Angus Summers came out on top with a total time of 1:23:17.641. Austin Schulz claimed second, crossing the finish line with a 1:24:05.838.

Returning for Round 12, it was a tough day on the bike as Wynyard presented a tricky track to navigate. After eight laps, Braith Lunn (Yamaha) earnt first place in JJ, with a total time of 1:39:07.786.

Behind Lunn in second today was Angus Summers, clocking in a total time of 1:42:12.126.

For the 2022 AORC J1 championship, Cooper Clarke brought home first place, ahead of Alex Burow and Leo Tripcony.

JJ Final Standings