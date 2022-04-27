727 Moto Team restructuring for remainder of ASBK season

The new 727 Moto Yamaha Team has not delivered the results on track that had been expected so far this season and this has forced Team owner Travis Schmitz to make some hard calls as they look to the remainder of season 2022.

The first change has been the removal of Paul Free from his dual role as Team Manager, and as Crew Chief for Broc Pearson.

Free has been the most successful Team Manager / Crew Chief in Australian road racing over the past 20 years. Championships with Josh Brookes, Adam Fergusson, Wayne Maxwell, Glenn Allerton and in more recent years with both Mike Jones and Troy Herfoss underlines his credibility and skills in both roles.

Paul talks highly of his current charge Broc Pearson, and Broc does the same in return. However, in the overall wider team dynamic there seems to have been some friction that has not been able to be resolved, and as a result the team owner has made the first, of what are expected to be perhaps a few hard calls, and terminated the employment of Free.

More changes are currently under consideration and Schmitz indicated to MCNews.com.au that he will have some more hard calls to make over the next couple of weeks as he seeks to do what he deems best for the team as they move forward into the second half of season 2022.

Schmitz also expressed his thanks to Paul Free in being an instrumental part of getting the team off the ground, and that they would not have got as far as they have without him.

The team are seeking to restructure and then get stuck into an extensive testing program in a quest to raise their level of competitiveness.

At this stage 727 Moto will not be contesting the Hidden Valley round of the championship in Darwin, and will instead invest in a development program that they hope will see them come out swinging on home turf at Morgan Park, and the remainder of the championship. 727 Moto also intend to compete in the MotoGP support races at Phillip Island.

2022 ASBK Calendar

Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June * With Supercars – SBK Only Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November SBK, SSPT, SS300 Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November

