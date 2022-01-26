Maxima Racing Oils BMW Superbike Team

NextGen Motorsports have now officially confirmed the 2022 rider line-up for their Maxima Racing Oils BMW Superbike Team.

Josh Waters had been putting in some appearance wit the team at the St. George Motorcycle Club’s SMSP night races as the team had been hoping to secure enough funding to run the Mildura based champ as part of their ASBK assault in 2022.

They have now locked down their plans and have officially announced that Josh Waters is joining Glenn Allerton in the team for the full Australian Superbike Championship season.

Josh brings a wealth of experience with him and he and Glenn have already been working strongly together to help push bike development forward.

Shane Kinderis

“I’m really excited for 2022 and whilst it will push our small family team for resources, I think we have the team and the bike in the M 1000 RR to be at the front week in week out, and that’s how you win championships.”

Glenn Allerton

“It’s great to have Josh joining the team He brings a lot of experience with him which helps us push forward, and I’m excited about the year ahead.”

Josh Waters

“I’m really excited to be joining team Next Gen Motorsports for the 2022 ASBK season on board the BMW M1000RR. I’ve been lucky enough to have ridden the bike, straight away my feelings were positive and I can’t wait to get to work with it and the team. A huge thank you to Megan and Shane for the opportunity and everyone who has supported me with this project.”

Both Glenn and Josh will be taking part in the Official ASBK Test this week at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. Round one of the Championship will be staged at Phillip Island just a few weeks later 26 – 27 February, 2022.

