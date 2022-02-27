ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two

Wayne Maxwell was out for redemption after going down the road at The Hayshed in the season opener. Bryan Staring was around a second behind Maxwell when he went down, the West Australian then went on to capitalise on Wayne’s mistake and take an emotionally charged five-second victory to put the angst of a frustrating couple of years behind him. Yamaha Racing Team’s Cru Halliday and Mike Jones rounded out the podium.

Wayne was on the grid in pole position on his second bike after wrecking his #1 bike in the opening bout. Alongside him on the back of their strong qualifying performances were Cru Halliday and Josh Waters. Mike Jones heads the second row alongside race one victor Bryan Staring while Daniel Falzon rounds that second row.

Arthur Sissis rocketed off the line from the fourth row of the grid but it was Wayne Maxwell leading Bryan Staring and Mike Jones leading the way through turn one for the first time ahead of Josh Waters and Cru Halliday. Wayne hard on the gas out of Southern Loop seeing his rear Pirelli protest letting everyone know he was not going to make things easy for them to stay in his tow.

Halliday looked to challenge his team-mate for third place on the run down to MG Hairpin but Jones covered his line, Halliday found his way past shortly thereafter though to move up to third and set about chasing those two Ducati men in front of him. Right there behind the YRT duo was Josh Waters.

It was clear that Maxwell’s rivals had found a lot more speed over the course of the weekend to close the gap and make a contest of it over a full race distance.

Cru Halliday was the fastest man on track on lap three, and Jones was quickest on lap four. The YRT duo determined to keep the Ducati men in sight. Maxwell led Staring by half-a-second at this juncture while Halliday was closing to within striking distance of Staring.

Maxwell of course on his spare bike so perhaps not quite as familiar and comfortable as his primary weapon which could be slowing him a little.

It was obviously still fast enough though as the defending champion started to pull away from Staring as the race progressed By half race distance Maxwell had more than a full-second buffer over Staring as the race one winner continued to be chased hard by two YRT bikes. Only that quarter were running 1m32s consistently while fifth placed Josh Waters and sixth placed Daniel Falzon had managed a couple early on in the race.

Cru Halliday continued to shadow Bryan Staring and with three laps to run he was all over the DesmoSport Ducati. Staring opened the door at turn four and Halliday walked through but Staring powered away again on the exit and had the entry line to Siberia. Maxwell now led them both by over 2.5-seconds.

At the last lap board Halliday trailed Staring by just over three-tenths at the stripe as that battle for second place continued. Staring tidy through turn four this time, maintained sway through the Hayshed, and had enough in hand to stay ahead of Halliday at the chequered flag to score that second place and the overall round win.

Today’s results will not only take a load of pressure off Bryan and the DesmoSport Ducati squad, but will also further fuel their fire to bridge their speed gap to Maxwell.

Wayne Maxwell the race two victor though in fairly dominant fashion and one would say still the championship favourite.

A great start to the season for Yamaha Racing Team but one I must say I did expect. I thought Cru might be even stronger, and if not for taking what looked like a backward step yesterday in set-up he may well might have been. I thought his new team-mate Mike Jones would most likely match him for one lap speed but I didn’t expect him to be so in tune with the Yamaha already to stick that close to Cru over a full race distance. Mike will only get stronger from here, as I expect will Cru.

The lead up to this round for the Maxima Racing Oils BMW squad had been a little troubled. Building bikes at the last minute, Allerton recovering from COVID along with an ear infection affecting his balance, and Josh still getting comfortable on the M 1000 RR, I think leaving here with Josh only 12-points from the championship lead, and Glenn only a further four-points behind, will have them quite happy considering their preparation, but hungry for more in three weeks time when he race at Queensland Raceway.

Daniel Falzon and his squad have done way better here this weekend than they would have dared to dream I am sure. While these results and even better would be expected with a good preparation and a fit Daniel, to bank a decent haul of points at this stage of the season, amongst their on-the-fly learning expereience with the new MoTeC control ECU, will have them smiling all the way back to South Australia. Amongst planning the next stage of their attack of course but unfortunately they will not be at the next round as a date change to the calendar has made it clash with Daniel’s wedding.

Arthur Sissis didn’t quite produce the speed he did at home during the 2021 season finale but I think they expected to have a bit more of an uphill battle here with so little experience behind them on the Unitech Racing Yamaha Superbike at Phillip Island. Thus leaving here on 26-points for equal seventh in the championship with Maxwell I don’t think they will be too displeased.

There is no doubt that Matt Walters and his family run Cessnock Kawasaki outfit so regularly punch above their weight and they did it again here. Ninth places in both races bagging them 24-points ahead of plenty of well fancied opposition.

Aiden Wagner would be quite disappiointed with his speed here this weekend and along with the Addicted To Track team they will be searching for answers but they are on home soil next time out and I am sure will bring more to the table.

Anthony West finally had a machine that allowed him to bring home two results and that should encourage the squad on to bigger and better things from here.

I imagine Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda will be having some serious debreifing sessions after this weekend and formulating a plan to drill down to the root cause of their lack of competitiveness. It is not where they belong but on the upside there is a long time and a lot of racing between here and the final and eighth round of the series in nine months time so there is plenty of time to right the ship.

12th and 15th for the round for the new 727 Moto Team with Jed Metcher leading debutante Broc Pearson a reasonable start to the season for the well backed team that sports the largest team of highly experienced technicians in the field.

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 18m36.445 292 2 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +2.469 298 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.871 303 4 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.304 298 5 Josh WATERS BMW M RR +10.680 297 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +12.811 297 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +12.950 289 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +16.999 297 9 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR +23.901 303 10 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +26.921 293 11 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +26.934 298 12 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 +26.954 303 13 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +27.772 298 14 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +28.886 298 15 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 +28.963 294 16 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +30.786 299 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +51.196 293 18 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m02.953 293 19 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m37.283 277 20 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR +1m44.905 269 DNF Chandler COOPER Honda CBR +4 Laps 293 DNF Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR +5 Laps 295

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Bryan STARING 25 20 45 2 Cru HALLIDAY 20 18 38 3 Mike JONES 18 17 35 4 Josh WATERS 17 16 33 5 Daniel FALZON 16 15 31 6 Glenn ALLERTON 15 14 29 7 Wayne MAXWELL (Pole) 1 25 26 8 Arthur SISSIS 13 13 26 9 Matt WALTERS 12 12 24 10 Aiden WAGNER 14 9 23 11 Anthony WEST 11 10 21 12 Jed METCHER 9 11 20 13 Troy HERFOSS 10 8 18 14 Mark CHIODO 8 7 15 15 Broc PEARSON 7 6 13 16 Beau BEATON 6 5 11 17 Max STAUFFER 5 4 9 18 Luke JHONSTON 4 3 7 19 Michael EDWARDS 1 2 3 20 Corey FORDE 2 1 3 21 Chandler COOPER 3 3

Michelin Supersport Race Two

Tom Edwards and Senna Agius have been the stand outs in the Supersport category all weekend but a puncture put Edwards out of contention in the opening bout of the season which saw him out for redemption in the second and final race of the weekend. Tom Lytras changed an engine before this second bout after his bike developed a rattle this morning.

Tom Edwards led Senna Agius around lap one as Tom Bramich, Olly Simpson and Ty Lynch gave chase. Agius went through on Edwards for the lead late on the opening lap. That top four stayed fairly close together over the first two laps before Agius and Edwards managed to start breaking away from Bramich and Simpson, the top duo running 1m35.6s which was a pace that the rest of the field could not match.

Tom Bramich had also dipped in the 1m35s to break away from Oli Simpson but with six laps to run he trailed the leading duo by two-seconds.

Agius made a mistake under brakes for turn four which allowed Edwards to close right on his tail only for Edwards to then made a mistake which allowed Agius to pull away from him and Bramich right onto his tail-pipe. A lap later Bramich had to take evasive action at Southern Loop to avoid running into the back of Edwards which lost him a lot of time. Dallas Skeer retired to the pits as the race approached the halfway mark.

Up front and away from all that drama was Senna Agius with a 2.5-second lead over Edwards with four laps to run.

Senna Agius broke away to take victory by almost five-seconds while Tom Bramich rounded out the podium a further 3.4-seconds behind.

Further back Olly Simpson, Ty Lynch and Tom Drane had been battling for fourth but as the race progressed Simpson managed to break to make that fourth place safe.

Michelin Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Ride Bike Time/Gap 1 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 16m03.405 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.852 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +9.232 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +20.062 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.889 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.240 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +38.560 8 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +40.888 9 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +43.026 10 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +43.055 11 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +43.137 12 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +44.352 13 Harley SIDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +44.360 14 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R +44.436 15 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m19.306 16 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap DNF Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3 Laps DNF Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps DNF Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +8 Laps

Michelin Supersport Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Senna AGIUS 1 25 25 51 2 Tom BRAMICH 20 18 38 3 Olly SIMPSON 17 17 34 4 Ty LYNCH 14 16 30 5 Tom DRANE 13 15 28 6 Mitch KUHNE 12 14 26 7 John LYTRAS 16 5 21 8 Tom EDWARDS 20 20 9 John QUINN 10 10 20 10 Luke SANDERS 8 11 19 11 Rhys BELLING 6 12 18 12 Noel MAHON 9 9 18 13 Jack HYDE 18 18 14 Dallas SKEER 15 15 15 Tarbon WALKER 7 7 14 16 Brendan WILSON 13 13 17 Scott NICHOLSON 5 6 11 18 Timothy LARGE 11 11 19 Harley SIDE 8 8

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three

A crazy close final Supersport 300 encounter for the weekend with the top 15 covered by less than two-seconds as they got the last lap board.

At turn four on the final lap it was a continuous run of bikes from entry to exit all running nose-to-tail. Varis Fleming and James Jacobs led them onto the main straight for the final time and finished in that order with Joseph Marinello getting the nod for the final step on the podium ahead of Henry Snell and Brodie Gawith.

Henry Snell might have got fourth in the final race but he leaves Phillip Island with the lead in the championship on 67-points ahead of Taiyo Aksu on 49-points and James Jacobs on 47.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 12m59.998 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +0.028 3 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +0.059 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.074 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.079 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.125 7 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.137 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.168 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.503 10 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.513 11 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.544 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.587 13 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.140 14 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.937 15 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.980 16 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.356 17 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +16.702 18 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.950 19 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.027 20 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.059 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.426 DNF Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1 Lap DNF Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Lap DNF Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 5 Laps DNF Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 6 Laps

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Henry SNELL 25 25 17 67 2 Taiyo AKSU 17 18 14 49 3 James JACOBS 7 20 20 47 4 Cameron DUNKER 18 15 13 46 5 Brodie GAWITH 16 13 16 45 6 Varis FLEMING 14 25 39 7 Joseph MARINIELLO 10 10 18 38 8 Glenn NELSON 1 20 17 38 9 Brandon DEMMERY 13 9 12 34 10 Jai RUSSO 11 12 9 32 11 Liam WATERS 15 8 8 31 12 Sam PEZZETTA 9 16 5 30 13 Laura BROWN 12 6 11 29 14 Hayden NELSON 11 15 26 15 Mitchell SIMPSON 8 7 6 21 16 Lincoln KNIGHT 3 5 10 18 17 Clay CLEGG 5 4 7 16 18 Jonathan NAHLOUS 14 14 19 Jordan SIMPSON 6 3 9 20 Peter NERLICH 3 4 7 21 Jack FAVELLE 4 1 1 6 22 Cooper ROWNTREE 1 2 2 5 23 Jake SENIOR 2 2

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race Three

The final R3 Cup bout was another ridiculously close contest but geese on track curtailed their fun and saw the race declared after five laps.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 9m21.834 2 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.001 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.026 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.058 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.062 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.084 7 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.182 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.252 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.650 10 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.063 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.572 12 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.604 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.474 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.830 15 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.351 16 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.861 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.614 18 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.054 NC Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 4 Laps NC Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +4 Laps

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Varis FLEMING 20 25 25 70 2 Glenn NELSON 1 25 17 17 60 3 Taiyo AKSU 17 18 18 53 4 Henry SNELL 13 20 16 49 5 Liam WATERS 14 16 14 44 6 Brandon DEMMERY 16 14 12 42 7 Jai RUSSO 10 10 20 40 8 Cameron DUNKER 15 11 13 39 9 Hayden NELSON 9 15 11 35 10 Sam PEZZETTA 8 13 9 30 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS 18 12 30 12 Brodie GAWITH 12 15 27 13 Mitchell SIMPSON 5 9 10 24 14 Laura BROWN 11 8 19 15 Jack FAVELLE 4 6 6 16 16 Clay CLEGG 6 5 4 15 17 Cooper ROWNTREE 3 4 7 14 18 Lincoln KNIGHT 7 7 14 19 Jordan SIMPSON 3 8 11 20 Jayden MARTIN 1 1 5 7 21 Marcus HAMOD 2 2 3 7

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

The action was coming thick and fast in the final OJC encounter for the weekend as even halfway through the race the top ten were covered by less than a second with the order of that top ten constantly shuffling at a rate that made it almost impossible to tell who was running where a lot of the time.

Unfortunately they didn’t get to complete the full race distance after a crash at turn 12 saw officials put out the red flag after new lap record holder Valentino Knezovic went down at turn 12.

Marcus Hamod declared the winner from Ryan Larkin and Cameron Rende.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Ride Bike Time/Gap 1 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 8m56.799 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.067 3 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.114 4 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.134 5 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.155 6 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.242 7 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.331 8 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.760 9 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.771 10 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.443 11 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.137 12 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.344 13 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.375 14 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.454 15 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.530 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.625 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.645 18 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.654 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.747

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Harrison WATTS 18 14 25 57 2 Cameron RENDE 25 17 14 56 3 Teerin FLEMING 17 18 18 53 4 Hudson THOMPSON 20 15 17 52 5 Sam DRANE 15 20 16 51 6 Marcus HAMOD 25 20 45 7 Ryan LARKIN 12 16 15 43 8 Levi RUSSO 16 12 11 39 9 William HUNT 10 11 12 33 10 James WEAVER 14 9 7 30 11 Bodie PAIGE 13 13 26 12 John PELGRAVE 11 8 6 25 13 Hunter CORNEY 6 7 10 23 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC 13 10 23 15 Alexander CODEY 9 9 18 16 Abbie CAMERON 3 6 8 17 17 Lachlan MOODY 7 4 3 14 18 Elijah ANDREW 5 3 5 13 19 Toby JAMES 4 5 4 13 20 Nixon FROST 8 2 2 12

Superbike Masters Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Scott CAMPBELL Honda RC30 750 8m41.260 2 Murray CLARK Suzuki GSXR 1183 +0.476 3 Scott WEBSTER Harris Suzuki 1200 +23.250 4 Phillip BURKE Honda RC30 750 +23.359 5 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki GSX 1298 +37.938 6 Michael MOLONEY Suzuki GSX 1170 +45.711 7 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P&M Kawasaki 1200 +45.790 8 Ian SHORT Suzuki CMR 1100 +47.320 9 Steven HARLEY Bimota YB6 1000 +47.552 10 Phillip BEVAN Honda VFRR 750 +49.140 11 James AGOMBAR Yamaha TZ 750 +52.904 12 Patrick POVOLNY Suzuki GSX 1166 +1m11.010 13 Paul RIGNEY Harris Kawasaki 1075 +1m11.106 14 Gregory JAMES Honda CBR 1100 +1m11.628 15 Karen WEBB Suzuki GSX-R 750 +1m11.995 16 Mark RODDA Suzuki GS 1100 +1m12.599 17 Craig HUNTER Yamaha XV 1000 +1m48.472 18 Darren LARK Suzuki GSX 1150 +1m55.924

Superbike Masters Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Murray CLARK 25 25 20 70 2 Scott CAMPBELL 20 20 25 65 3 Scott WEBSTER 18 16 18 52 4 Phillip BURKE 17 17 17 51 5 Michael MOLONEY 14 14 15 43 6 James AGOMBAR 15 15 10 40 7 Glenn CRUTCHLEY 13 11 14 38 8 Phillip BEVAN 10 13 11 34 9 Aaron BENNETT 11 3 16 30 10 Steven HARLEY 12 12 24 11 Patrick POVOLNY 6 9 9 24 12 Ian SHORT 9 13 22 13 Paul RIGNEY 5 8 8 21 14 John ALLEN 18 18 15 Jason DAWSON 8 10 18 16 Gregory JAMES 4 5 7 16 17 Karen WEBB 3 7 6 16 18 Bradley PHELAN 16 16 19 Albert TEHENNEPE 7 6 13 20 Dean CASTLETON 12 12 21 Mark RODDA 2 4 5 11 22 Craig HUNTER 1 2 4 7 23 Darren LARK 1 3 4

