ASBK 2022 Round One

Phillip Island – Sunday Report #1

It was a glorious morning this morning at Phillip Island as pit-lane buzzed with activity and butterflies as technicians fettled their motorcycles for the busy day ahead.

The short ten-minute warm-up session this morning was vitally important for most of the grid to shake down their machines and test some final set-up ideas ahead of the opening 12-lap Superbike bout for season 2022.

Bryan Staring showed he had got out of bed on the right side by dropping his first 1m31s lap in on the DesmoSport Ducati. A 1m31.983 for Staring in the fine morning conditions, a full second quicker than he managed in Saturday’s windy qualifying session.

It was Wayne Maxwell that topped the session though with a 1m31.670. Ominously though Wayne also put in a number of quick laps, including a 1m31.753 and a string of low 32s.

Most of the field though showed significant progress in warm-up which was held in very little wind compared to the difficult blustery conditions they encountered during qualifying.

Mike Jones, Josh Waters went a few tenths quicker than they had managed in qualifying but the big improvers included Arthur Sissis and Troy Herfoss. Sissis a second quicker than his qualifying time and Herfoss dropping around 1.5-seconds after encountering some problems yesterday.

One of the most curious things thus far is Cru Halliday’s failure to replicate his stunning 1m31.9 from Friday. The YRT man was almost a second slower than that in qualifying and again in this mornings warm-up. Would they find their way back to that Friday pace by race one..? His YRT team-mate Mike Jones has put some good runs down at some points this weekend but will need to find a little more speed to challenge the two Ducati men.

Glenn Allerton is recovering from a bout of COVID that knocked him around and seems to be holding him back this weekend. He was heading into this season with his fitness the best it has been for a long time so to be held back by the drain from COVID a frustrating break for the three-time champ. His Maxima Racing Oils BMW team-mate Josh Waters has made significant steps forward as he gets used to the bike and the Shane Kinderis led crew fine tune the machine to his preferences.

Can Bryan take it up to Wayne? Cru get back his mojo from Friday? Will Jones find that little bit more? Can Waters stick with the Ducatis? Who might spring a surprise…?

Alpinestars Superbike Morning Warmup

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Wayne MAXWEL Ducati V4R 1m31.670 2 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m31.983 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.662 4 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m32.790 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.969 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.020 7 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.507 8 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m33.554 9 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m33.677 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.816 11 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.012 12 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR 1m34.093 13 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.119 14 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.249 15 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.466 16 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.945 17 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m35.446 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.500 19 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m37.388 20 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m37.751 21 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m40.445 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.680 23 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m41.240

Alpinestars Superbike Race One

While the wind was nothing like it was on Saturday, as riders formed up on the grid the breeze had stiffened and was much stronger than they had experienced in the morning warm-up.

The fence along the main straight was completely lined by the cars of spectators who had made the long trek out to Phillip Island to enjoy some sun and some great action.

Bryan Staring got an awesome launch off the second row of the grid but Wayne Maxwell had also done a perfect leave and led the field through turn one for the first time. Staring second, Waters third, Falzon fourth, Jones fifth and Allerton sixth.

Wayne Maxwell led Staring around the back of the circuit on the opening lap, Bryan had a little rear tyre nip across Lukey Heights but had the hammer down to try and stay with Maxwell. The gap at the end of lap one was four-tenths and that pair of Ducatis were already more than a second ahead of the rest of the field. Waters in third, Jones fourth, Allerton fifth.

Arthur Sissis slipped past Falzon early on lap three and then also passed Glenn Allerton for fifth. Cru Halliday followed him through to push Allerton further back to seventh and Falzon eighth.

Maxwell’s first flying lap a 1m31.756 and the Boost Mobile Ducati had started to stretch away from Staring on the DesmoSport Ducati. Maxwell backed it off a little on the next lap to a 1m32.013 which Staring almost matched to keep the gap to only a second.

Cru Halliday got the better of Arthur Sissis with nine laps to go but his much better starting YRT team-mate was 1.5-seconds in front of him.

Wayne Maxwell then went down! The race leader down at turn eight. After not putting a foot wrong in the lead up to this round during testing and throughout every session this weekend only to get caught out in the opening race of the season. Riders have reported that the smooth line through the Hayshed is now narrower than ever as more than few bumps were now in the track but as yet we are unable to ascertain if that was what caught the defending champion out.

Any crash at the Hayshed is big but we are glad to report that Wayne should be ready to go for race two this afternoon. His bike, not so much…

Inheriting the lead was Bryan Staring who now had more than four-seconds on the rest of the field. In second and third was Mike Jones and Cru Halliday, the YRT duo ahead of Josh Waters and Arthur Sissis.

With five laps to run Cru Halliday moved into second place but that YRT duo were five-seconds behind Staring. Lachlan Epis went down at turn three after running just outside the top ten.

As the race progressed Daniel Falzon managed to chase down fellow South Aussie Arthur Sissis to move up to fifth place. Glenn Allerton was running seventh while being chased by Aiden Wagner and Matt Walters. Anthony West was tenth with two laps to go while Herfoss was 11th.

Jones closed right back up onto the tail of Halliday on the penultimate lap, not content to let his team-mate have an easy run to that second place. Halliday held on though to take that second place.

Bryan Staring cruised home to a 5.5-second victory over that YRT duo. The emotion in parc ferme palpable… A difficult couple of years for Bryan Staring and all that angst was let out of him with a flood of tears as he celebrated the win with DesmoSport Ducati team owner Ben Henry. Staring struggled for words through the weight of the emotion but finally managed to be able to speak.

Bryan Staring – P1

“I have got to get it together as I have got to race again this afternoon… I certainly hope Wayne is okay but I couldn’t be happier and I can’t thank my team enough.”

Cru Halliday – P2

“I need to sort my starts out, so far back by turn one, panicked a little but then got my head down and was finding I was very fast through sector three. I wish I had got away better so I was up with Bryan to really capitalise on Wayne’s mistake.”

Mike Jones – P3

“A really good race, quite excited about that one to be honest. Got a bit boxed in early on, but was able to muster the pace to get past them and put in some good laps.”

Josh Waters bagging some great early points with fourth ahead of Daniel Falzon and Glenn Allerton.

Well, what a start to the season. The defending champ looked unbeatable but his first mistake came at the moment that mattered most… He will be out for redemption in round two but will not be on his most preferred bike… This is the opening his rivals had been hoping for…

Wayne Maxwell – DNF

“I was still riding very conservatively so it was a bit of a strange one, feel really bad for the team to throw away the potential victory, we will move to the other bike and redeem ourselves and try and get out of here on a positive.”

Alpinestars Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bke Time/Gap Speed 1 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R / 292 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 5.498 290 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 5.614 298 4 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 11.596 284 5 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 15.213 291 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 17.667 286 7 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 18.432 296 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 19.024 288 9 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR 22.120 292 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 22.664 281 11 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 27.358 300 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 28.512 282 13 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 29.279 296 14 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 29.345 293 15 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 29.899 298 16 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 49.976 282 17 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.942 284 18 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m13.861 284 19 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m34.822 263 20 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.374 274 21 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR Stop-T3 298 22 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R Crash-T8 294

Michelin Supersport Race One

Tom Edwards had a big off on Saturday but was on the grid. While Edwards had set the fastest Supersport lap of the weekend earlier in the weekend it was Senna Agius that had taken pole position with a 1m35.307 in qualifying. Tom Bramich rounded out the front row but had not quite managed to match the speed of the leading pair over the course of the qualifying and practice sessions.

Tom Edwards scored the holeshot ahead of Tom Bramich after pole-sitter Senna Agius got a bit out of shape on the run down to turn one and was shuffled back down to around tenth. Jack Passfield had got away well in third place ahead of Olly Simpson.

By the end of lap one Agius had already made a number of passes and was up to fourth. Jack Passfield had a major moment out of Southern Loop but managed to stay on track only to then go down at MG Hairpin later on in the lap when trying to get up the inside of Tom Bramich.

That brought out the red flag which was a somewhat cruel blow for Tom Edwards who had made a perfect start and after only two laps had a two-second lead. A cruel blow for Passfield too of course, clutching at what looked like a damaged wrist and rolling around in pain.

Riders waited on the grid for a long time, long enough for crews to fit tyre warmers, before they were sent out for another warm-up lap ahead of a full re-start over a shortened eight-lap race distance.

Senna Agius got away much better in this one to enter turn one in second place behind Tom Edwards and it was on…

Edwards laying lines of Dunlop around the back of the circuit on lap one to try and hold the Michelin shod Honda of Senna Agius. This pair had been the pacesetters all weekend and it was going to be a battle royale for victory. Tom Bramich and Olly Simpson were tussing over third place but quite a few bike lengths behind that leading duo by the end of lap one.

Agius looked content to sit and watch Tom Edwards lay rubber over the course of lap two and three before making his move at turn ten and putting the hammer down to try and break away… Tom Bramich had managed to break away from Olly Simpson but was three-seconds behind the leading duo with five laps to run. Jack Hyde was fifth while Dallas Skeer, Ty Lynch and John Lytras were engaged in close-quarters combat tussling over sixth as the race broached half race distance.

Tom Edwards chased Senna Agius for the next few laps before having a massive moment out of turn 12 which he saved through some absolutely mind boggling bike control. A chill went down my spine as the bike came on to the chute sideways to then see the rear tyre deflated and Tom then put his hand up and roll down the straight on the white line before pulling onto the grass. While annoyed, Tom still looked cool as a cucumber sat on the tyre wall, while all of us that watched what had unfolded were still shaking… What an escape, and what a display of lightning reflexes and bike control.

Completely unaware of what had unfolded behind him Senna Agius raced on unperturbed to a great and dominant victory.

Tom Bramich home in second place ahead of Jack Hyde.

Michelin Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 12m49.833 2 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +9.248 3 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +14.594 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.318 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +19.520 6 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +19.573 7 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +20.114 8 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +29.076 9 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +29.278 10 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +29.492 11 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +32.858 12 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +33.045 13 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +36.285 14 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R +42.418 15 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m10.461 16 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap DNF Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2 Laps

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two

Report TBC

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Henry SNELL / / 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +0.064 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.146 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.162 5 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.722 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.867 7 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +5.969 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.137 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.205 10 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.259 11 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +6.442 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.716 13 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.929 14 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.269 15 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.892 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.060 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.181 18 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +18.542 19 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.545 20 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.668 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.610 22 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +36.647 23 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 Crash-T4 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 Crsh-T11 25 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 /

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race Two

The Sunday morning Yamaha Finance R3 Cup race was held under a reduced distance of six laps due to red flag delays encountered in both the earlier Oceania Junior Cup and Supersport races.

It was a ten-way battle for the lead being fought between Glenn Nelson, Liam Waters, Brodie Gawith, Henry Snell, Varis Fleming, Sam Pezzetta, Jonathan Nahlous and Cameron Dunker. In fact almost the entire field were nose to tail when not side by side over the opening laps. Brodie Gawith’s early promise didn’t last the distance with the youngster going down at turn nine on lap three.

Varis Fleming the winner in a photo finish with Henry Snell while Taiyo Aksu rounded out the podium ahead of Glenn Nelson and Liam Waters while Hayden Nelson came from way behind on the final lap to scythe his way up to sixth ahead of class veteran Brandon Demmery.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 11m08.581 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.012 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.094 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.104 5 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.158 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.055 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.072 8 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.081 9 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.120 10 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.156 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.173 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.249 13 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.460 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.962 15 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.051 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.526 17 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.961 18 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.657 19 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.061 20 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.090 21 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.059 DNF Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +3 Laps

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

A crazy bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup race kicked off proceedings on Sunday morning with the top 15 riders separated by nothing and the lead changing consistently, but unfortunately geese on track caused the red flag to come and put a halt to proceedings. A delay already this morning not what organisers need when they have full race schedule to work through while meeting live television slot commitments.

Race action got underway again after a fair delay and it was Bodie Paige up front early on with Marcus Hamod and Cameron Rende in close company early on in the shortened three-lap encounter.

It was a hectic race but it was Marcus Hamod that had his nose in front at the flag to take the victory ahead of Sam Drane whle Teering Fleming rounded out the podium ahead of Saturday’s race one winner Cameron Rende.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos RIder Bike Time/Gap 1 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 6m42.926 2 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.082 3 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.122 4 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.168 5 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.177 6 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.204 7 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.387 8 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.391 9 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.578 10 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.849 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.896 12 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.967 13 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.024 14 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.205 15 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.733 16 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.902 17 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.949 18 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +15.410 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.153

