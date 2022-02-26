ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island

Alpinestars Superbike Saturday Round Up #2

Alpinestars Superbike Qualifying 1

There were a few noteable names that had to contest the QP1 session here today at Phillip Island after failing to directly progress to Q2 on the back of their times from this morning.

A good crowd had built at Phillip Island throughout the day to see the combatants duel it out at 1450 on Saturday afternoon in Q1.

Troy Herfoss, Arthur Sissis and Aiden Wagner were the riders perhaps most expected to progress but Mark Chiodo was the early pacesetter at 1m33.651 and with five-minutes remaining in the 15-minute session the young Victorian remained atop the time-sheets by a handy margin and was sitting in pit-lane.

Superbike debutante Broc Pearson moved past Arthur Sissis to go P2 with two-minutes remaining.

Troy Herfoss bided his time until almost the final juncture to try and progress and put in a good first split before the lap went away from him, he would have one more chance to crack out a good time or he would be starting from the sixth row of the grid.

Broc Pearson and Arthur Sissis were both under Chiodo’s benchmark through the first split on their final lap but then they both lost time in the second split and failed to best Chiodo, as did everyone else.

Mark Chiodo tops QP1 by a significant six-tenths over Broc Pearson and Arthur Sissis goes P3 to earn his promotion through to the Q2 final qualifying session.

Alpinestars Superbike Q1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.651 286 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.265 290 3 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.329 283 4 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m34.598 286 5 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.650 283 6 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.831 274 7 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m35.042 289 8 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.179 276 9 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m35.964 285 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m36.232 281 11 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m38.149 283 12 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m39.800 280 13 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m40.094 262 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.720 270

Alpinestars Superbike Final Qualifying

A decent blustery wind was blowing across the Phillip Island circuit as 12 riders rolled out of the pits to contest the 15-minute Q2 session that would decide the grid for Sunday’s two 12-lap races.

The ambient temperature was hovering around the low-mid 20s while the track temperature was registering 37-degrees when the track went live exactly on schedule at 1515. The wind was causing riders more than a few problems and taking a little confidence away.

First out of the pits were Lachlan Epis and Broc Pearson, hot on their heels were Bryan Staring, Matt Walters and Mike Jones. The last riders to leave pit-lane were Wayne Maxwell and Daniel Falzon. The latter of that pair not joining the circuit until six-minutes into the session.

Maxwell’s first serious lap was a 1m32.415 and he now had a clear track in front of him. His next lap was a 1m32.170 with eight-minutes remaining. Second at this point was Bryan Staring, exactly a second behind Maxwell, while Lachlan Epis was third and Mike Jones fourth as the session reached its halfway point.

With five-minutes remaining all 12 riders were on track and Josh Waters had just followed Wayne Maxwell out of the pits. Lachlan Epis went down at turn four while on a decent lap but was up and unhurt.

Broc Pearson was tucked in behind the DesmoSport Ducati of Bryan Staring to try and benefit from a tow around behind a faster and much more experienced rider.

Wayne Maxwell then put his head down again to drop almost a full-second off his earlier time, setting a new ASBK qualifying lap record at 1m31.363. The defending champ then backed that up with a 1m31.600. That is Wayne’s 14th Superbike pole position here at Phillip Island.

Cru Halliday had left it until late in the session to really get wound up and leapt up the leader board to P2 with a minute remaining after recording a 1m32.803 and that was good enough to hold on to that second spot on the grid while Josh Waters rounds out the front row.

Mike Jones heads row two ahead of Bryan Staring and Daniel Falzon. The South Australian would be more than happy with that considering his lack of preparation ahead of this round and the fact that he is still struggling to move around the bike properly.

Lachlan Epis starts from P7 while starting alongside him on that third row will be Broc Pearson and Glenn Allerton. Matt Walters rounds out the top ten ahead of Arthur Sissis.

For passionate ASBK fans who don’t want to miss a minute of the race-day action, Sunday kicks off with live streaming from 10 am on both the asbk.com.au website and Facebook page. At 1 pm switch over to either SBS or Stan Sport for the official race day broadcast of the major categories. At 4 pm, the livestream (on asbk.com.au and Facebook) will resume for the remainder of Sunday’s races.

Wayne Maxwell – P1

“Yesterday morning we came out of the box quite strong off a good base setting. Surprised myself yesterday morning with that pace but that was the best conditions we have had so far this weekend. Today though I had to throw caution to the wind, literally, and it all came together. There was nothing left in that as I put it all out there in those conditions but tomorrow is going to be a totally different story.”

Cru Halliday – P2

“I probably left my run a little late, I really struggled in the wind, and I have no idea how Wayne did that time in those conditions. Disappointed to be nowhere near as fast as I was on Friday but I had that little tumble at turn four which perhaps took a little bit of confidence away. I will jump on Wayne as fast as I can tomorrow but it is easier said than done, I could run with him here in 2020 but couldn’t get past him but has even more pace now.”

Josh Waters – P3

“My aim was to try and get on the front two rows so happy to achieve that with such limited time on the bike. I think I ride a bit different to the previous riders Shane has had on his bikes so I am taking the development of my bike in a slightly different direction. The wind really affected our bike today and there was some serous ‘oh my god’ moments out there. Tomorrow is going to be hard as there are a few different guys out there that have been going about the same pace as I of. There are things we can keep improving, I was all the suspension travel today so hopefully we can improve our set-up and go faster again tomorrow.”

Alpinestars Superbike Combined Qualifying / Gird

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m31.363 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.803 3 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m32.911 4 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.920 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m32.968 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.160 7 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m33.562 8 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.568 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.795 10 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR 1m34.035 11 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.173 12 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.192 13 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m34.598 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.650 15 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.831 16 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m35.042 17 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.179 18 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m35.964 19 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m36.232 20 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m38.149 21 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m39.800 22 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m40.094 23 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.720

Michelin Supersport Qualifying

The 1m35.307 set by Senna Agius in the second qualifying session proved good enough for pole after Tom Edwards went down at turn six on his fast lap but is expected to be able to race on Sunday. The fastest lap of the weekend though remains the 1m34.9 set by Edwards on Friday. Tom Bramich rounds out the front row but has some speed to find if he is going to challenge Edwards and Agius in tomorrow’s ten-lap encounters.

Michelin Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m35.307 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m35.658 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.341 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.931 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.195 6 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.365 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.410 8 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.443 9 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.750 10 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.291 11 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.733 12 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.775 13 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.383 14 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.592 15 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.649 16 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m39.869 17 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.947 18 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.082 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.237 20 Harley SIDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.712

Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying

In the Supersport 300 category it was Glenn Nelson setting the pace this afternoon with a 1m49.428 earning him pole position ahead of James Jacobs, Henry Snell and Cameron Dunker.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.428 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m49.502 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.633 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.711 5 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.849 6 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.914 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.039 8 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja 1m50.366 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.438 10 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.483 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.661 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m50.874 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.978 14 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.024 15 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.044 16 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.110 17 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1m51.410 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.620 19 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.773 20 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.788 21 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.921 22 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.211 23 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.264 24 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.393 25 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m53.873 26 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m55.732 27 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki Ninja 2m06.244

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 13m04.184 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.092 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.154 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.158 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.268 6 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.445 7 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.456 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.940 9 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.106 10 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.144 11 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +1.165 12 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.831 13 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.596 14 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +10.494 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.487 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.037 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.102 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.307 19 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.434 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.114 21 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +22.150 22 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.861 23 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 +42.928 24 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +51.065 DNF Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1 Lap

Yamaha OJC Qualifying

Levi Russo took pole in the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ahead of Teerin Fleming and Brodie Paige. Sam Drane heads row two from Ryan Larking and Harrison Watts while Hudson Thompson heads row three.

Yamaha OJC Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.343 2 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.500 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.580 4 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.775 5 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.881 6 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.894 7 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.542 8 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.709 9 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.306 10 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.639 11 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.687 12 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.717 13 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.737 14 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.900 15 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.127 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.313 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.683 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.953 19 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m17.290 20 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m17.396

Yamaha R3 Cup Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.720 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.938 3 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.243 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.244 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.253 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.292 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.534 8 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.692 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.706 10 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.747 11 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.256 12 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.291 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.314 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.629 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.676 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.076 17 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.098 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.111 19 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.148 20 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.662 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m53.447 22 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m55.099 23 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m55.472

Yamaha R3 Cup Race One

The opening R3 Cup race saw Glenn Nelson get away well from pole but an incident at turn two brought out the red flag after Jamie Port went down.

After a short delay proceedings got underway again and immediately Glenn Nelson and Henry Snell were tussling and swapping positions at the head of the field but Taiyo Aksu moved into their tow down the chute which helped propel him into the lead by turn one.

Nelson moved back into the lead around the back of the circuit while Brodie Gawith, Cameron Dunker and Brandon Demmery joined that leading trio to throw things wide open.

With three laps to run the top seven were covered by less than a second and you couldn’t keep up with who was there due to the order being shuffled at every turn.

Getting to the flag first though was young Varis Fleming in a finish that was incredibly close. The top ten covered by less than three-tenths…. Glenn Nelson getting the nod for second while Jonathan Nahlous rounded out the podium.

Race Direction though docked Varis Fleming a position in the final wash-up which promoted Glenn Nelson to P1 along with the 25-points that came with it to open his championship points account in the best possible way.

Yamaha R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 13m02.759 2 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 -0.168 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.172 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.178 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.179 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.189 7 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.254 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.258 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.291 10 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.319 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.596 12 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.811 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 4.582 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 11.987 15 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 12.010 16 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 20.504 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 21.775 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 21.776 19 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 22.364 20 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 25.095 21 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 33.005 DNF Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 4 Laps

Oceania Junior Cup Race One

The opening Oceania Junior Cup race for season 2022 got underway in windy conditions at 1542 on Saturday afternoon at Phillip Island.

Teerin Fleming the early leader ahead of Ryan Larkin and Sam Drane. Levi Russo, Cameron Rende and Bodie Paige also soon joined that party.

Cameron Rende had his nose ahead at the flag to take the victory ahead of Hudson Thompson and Harrison Watts rounded out the podium.

Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 13m28.789 2 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.033 3 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.076 4 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.083 5 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.109 6 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.275 7 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.870 8 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.253 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.900 10 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.293 11 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.366 12 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.387 13 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +38.211 14 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +41.136 15 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +41.658 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +50.658 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +1m05.214 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +1m47.171 DNF Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 / DNF Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 /

Superbike Masters Race One

Scott Campbell got away well on the RC30 to lead the field around the most of lap one but by the time they crossed the stripe to start lap two Corey Forde had took the lead on the big-bore 1260 cc XR69 Suzuki. Murray Clark was third at this early juncture and that trio had already started the gap the rest of the field. Corey Forde though was given a ten-second jump-start penalty and thus his pursuers could simply follow him home and still claim the win.

That didn’t happen though as Forde rolled to a stop at turn 12 after a couple of laps handing the lead over to Scott Campbell.

Not to be outdone though Murray Clark chased down Scott Campbell for the overall win.

Superbike Masters Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Murray CLARK Suzuki GSXR 1183 8:46.874 2 Scott CAMPBELL Honda RC30 750 +0.348 3 Scott WEBSTER Harris Suzuki 1200 +16.076 4 Phillip BURKE Honda RC30 750 +25.679 5 Bradley PHELAN Suzuki Katana 1170 +29.682 6 James AGOMBAR Yamaha TZ 750 +34.379 7 Michael MOLONEY Suzuki GSX 1170 +34.400 8 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P&M Kawasaki 1200 +35.149 9 Dean CASTLETON Suzuki GSXR 1100 +37.832 10 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki GSX 1298 +41.308 11 Phillip BEVAN Honda VFRR 750 +46.096 12 Ian SHORT Suzuki CMR 1100 +49.860 13 Jason DAWSON Suzuki GSXR 1127 +1m00.932 14 Albert TEHENNEPE Harris Kawasaki 1200 +1m01.151 15 Patrick POVOLNY Suzuki GSX 1166 +1m01.508 16 Paul RIGNEY Harris Kawasaki 1075 +1m01.987 17 Gregory JAMES Honda CBR 1100 +1m02.917 18 Karen WEBB Suzuki GSX-R 750 +1m04.216 19 Mark RODDA Suzuki GS 1100 +1m17.342 20 Craig HUNTER Yamaha XV 1000 +1m27.520 21 Ross DOBSON Suzuki Katana 1290 +1m39.535 22 Darren LARK Suzuki GSX 1150 +1m55.117 DNF Corey FORDE Suzuki XR69 1260 +2 Laps DNF Damion DAVIS Suzuki TR 750 +2 Laps DNF John ALLEN Yamaha OW31 750 +3 Laps DNF Steven HARLEY Bimota YB6 1000 +4 Laps

Superbike Masters Race Two

Scott Campbell got away well in the second Superbike Masters bout of the day but the red flag came out early on in the race due to oil on the circuit after a rider rolled to a stop at turn two.

There was a length delay for the oil to be cleaned up before the action got underway again and it was Scott Campbell with the holeshot on the RC30 once again.

Murray Clark shadowed Campbell throughout the five-lap distance and closed right onto the tail of the RC30 over the course of the final lap before using his extra horsepower to pass the RC30 down the chute to take the race victory by less than a tenth. John Allen rounded out the podium almost ten-seconds behind that duo.

Superbike Masters Race Two Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Murray CLARK Suzuki GSXR 1183 8m45.142 2 Scott CAMPBELL Honda RC30 750 +0.068 3 John ALLEN Yamaha OW31 750 +9.257 4 Phillip BURKE Honda RC30 750 +21.093 5 Scott WEBSTER Harris Suzuki 1200 +23.846 6 James AGOMBAR Yamaha TZ 750 +32.980 7 Michael MOLONEY Suzuki GSX 1170 +40.053 8 Phillip BEVAN Honda VFRR 750 +40.136 9 Steven HARLEY Bimota YB6 1000 +52.120 10 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P&M Kawasaki 1200 +52.693 11 Jason DAWSON Suzuki GSXR 1127 +1m02.117 12 Patrick POVOLNY Suzuki GSX 1166 +1m02.141 13 Paul RIGNEY Harris Kawasaki 1075 +1m02.474 14 Karen WEBB Suzuki GSX-R 750 +1m12.978 15 Albert TEHENNEPE Harris Kawasaki 1200 +1m15.515 16 Gregory JAMES Honda CBR 1100 +1m15.910 17 Mark RODDA Suzuki GS 1100 +1m16.043 18 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki GSX 1298 +1m20.874 19 Craig HUNTER Yamaha XV 1000 +1m45.191 20 Darren LARK Suzuki GSX 1150 +1 Lap DNF Ian SHORT Suzuki CMR 1100 +1 Lap DNF Ross DOBSON Suzuki Katana 1290 +1 Lap

TBC

2022 ASBK Round One Schedule Sunday 27th February 9.05 9.10 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 9.15 9.20 Michelin Supersport WUP 5 mins 9.25 9.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 9.35 9.45 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 9.50 9.55 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 10.05 10.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R2 6 Laps 10.30 11.00 Michelin Supersport R1 10 Laps 11.05 11.25 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R2 7 Laps 11.30 12.05 Alpinestars Superbike R1 12 Laps 12.10 12.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 R2 7 Laps 12.30 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk – DOC Lap 60 mins 13.35 13.55 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R3 6 Laps 14.05 14.35 Michelin Supersport R2 10 Laps 14.45 15.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 R3 7 Laps 15.15 15.50 Alpinestars Superbike R2 12 Laps 16.00 16.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R3 7 Laps 16.25 16.45 Superbike Masters R3 5 Laps

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar