2022 Australian Junior Dirt Track

With Craig Mayne; Images by Endorphin Media

Last weekend saw the Australian Junior Dirt Track Titles held at the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club in Banyo Brisbane.

There has not been a Junior Title held since 2019 and sadly some of the top riders have aged out of being able to compete in the Junior categories as a result.

North Brisbane staged the Senior Australian Dirt Track titles back in May, so the club is well practised in preparing and running large events. The track and surrounds looked picture perfect for the arrival of Australia’s top junior dirt trackers.

The program saw practice and three full rounds run on Saturday with Round four, repechage and finals on Sunday.

Riders and support crews started turning up at the track on Friday from midday, staking their claim to the best pit locations with many doing track inspections.

With inordinate amounts of rain these past months the track has stood up to the weather very well, while track prep was carried out on Friday afternoon ready for an early start on Saturday.

The weather gods finally delivered some fantastic weather for both Saturday and Sunday, particularly given the prior weekend the event was postponed due to a very unfavourable forecast.

The first three rounds were run successfully on Saturday with a few small track incidents but no significant injuries. It was clear that competition would be fierce for the finals on Sunday.

Some stand out performances over the weekend included Rory McQualter taking out two of the premium classes, waving the flag for Mike Hatchers Junior Motorcycle Club, which has produced a number of Australian Champions.

Viv Muddle and Jake Paige had some stellar battles in the 65 cc and 85 cc classes. Viv taking home the silverware in both classes with Jake running.

Jake’s brother Bodie is off in the USA racing American Flat Track at present, and Jake is willing to have a go at anything on two wheels, racing in the FIM MiniGP in Sydney a couple of months back. Viv is now a dual Australian Champion.

The event also attracted good representation from the girls with many competing in various categories.

The final event for the days was the much anticipated 200 cc to 250 cc 4/ 13-U16 yrs – Final, nervous energy was at a high with all competitors giving it their all.

It took three starts to get in a clean first lap without incident. The first two starts were red flagged.

Once again Mark Herfoss was the senior MA official as steward and Andrew Brook the Clerk of Course.

A good number of the clubs senior riders volunteered their time to help out the juniors on the start gates, assisting the riders, sweeping the gates and much more. Great to see these seniors giving back to the sport.

A great weekend was had by all, if you were there, you saw the best Junior Dirt Track racing you are likely to see in Australia.

Final race results below for each category.

50cc Auto 7-U9 yrs – FINAL

Pos Rider Total 1 George HOLMKVIST 3:07.403 2 Theo AFEAKI 3:07.632 3 Lucy HEATON-NEW 3:11.401 4 Saxon ONEILL 3:12.253 5 Kru TULLOCH 3:13.920 6 Korbyn PEARCE 3:17.386 7 Cohen TRAYNOR 3:21.005 8 Riley HOLDER 1:46.862 9 Nash LLOYD 3:31.031 10 Braxton LAYTON 4:47.715 11 Lucas GALLAGHER 3:33.295 12 Benjamin HARREX 3:28.095

65cc 2/ 9-U13 yrs – FINAL

Pos Rider Total 1 Viv MUDDLE 2:51.567 2 Jake PAIGE 2:51.810 3 Taylen HOWARD 2:53.660 4 Cooper ANTONE 2:54.349 5 Ky MITCHELL 2:56.220 6 Tyler OMORE 2:59.697 7 Levi LAYTON 3:01.924 8 Hudson LLOYD 3:04.440 9 Sidney STEPHENSON 3:05.459 10 Kai MORAN 3:05.542 11 Preston CRAFT 3:16.645 DNF Hayden DUGGAN 1:34.670

100cc to 150cc 2/ 13-U16 yrs – FINAL

Pos Rider Total 1 Rory MCQUALTER 2:36.068 2 Cody LEWIS 2:37.511 3 Jordy LOFTUS 2:38.081 4 Cooper ARCHIBALD 2:39.222 5 Lucas QUINN 2:39.312 6 Lachlan MOODY 2:42.498 7 Jayden HOLDER 2:43.409 8 Lachlan RUSSELL 2:44.232 9 Cougar ARHIPOFF 2:45.140 10 Paolo DAMATO BARBARO 2:46.677 11 Clayton POUND 2:47.382 12 Jhett CALDERWOOD 2:55.857

65cc 2/ 7-U9 yrs – FINAL

Pos Rider Total 1 Hugo HOLMES 3:02.552 2 Theo AFEAKI 3:02.798 3 George HOLMKVIST 3:03.392 4 Kru TULLOCH 3:10.731 5 Saxon ONEILL 3:11.570 6 Lucy HEATON NEW 3:11.590 7 Cohen TRAYNOR 3:15.684 8 Kayden LANTRY 3:19.416 9 Korbyn PEARCE 3:21.149 10 Nash LLOYD 3:10.569 11 Braxson JONES 3:29.863 12 Riley HOLDER 3:16.745

100cc to 150cc 2/ & 200cc to 250cc 4/ Girls 13-U16 yrs – Points Girls 250cc

Pos Rider Points 1 Anika LOFTUS 125 2 Holly Hope HODGETS 110

85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 9-U13 yrs – Final

Pos Rider Total 1 Viv MUDDLE 2:42.506 2 Jake PAIGE 2:42.527 3 Neiko DONOVAN 2:44.595 4 Hamish BIBBY 2:45.719 5 Hugh Hope-Hodgetts 2:48.864 6 Ky MITCHELL 2:49.009 7 Taylen HOWARD 2:49.520 8 Tyler OMORE 2:50.556 9 Tyson ERICH 48.557 10 Cooper ANTONE 2:53.212 11 Levi LAYTON 2:56.130 12 Aiden DIPPELSMANN 3:01.155

85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ Girls 11-U16 yrs – 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 12-U16 yrs – Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Anika LOFTUS 125 2 Aliyah GOULDING 110 3 Harley OMORE 100 4 Matilda HEATON NEW 90 5 Mia SISTERSON 48

85cc 4/ Modified 7-U12 yrs – FINAL

Pos Rider Total 1 Hugh HOPE HODGETTS 2:57.525 2 Taylen Howard 2:57.769 3 Jake PAIGE 2:58.905 4 Hugo HOLMES 2:59.976 5 Theo AFEAKI 3:06.128 6 Lockie DUGGAN 3:10.405 7 Hayden DUGGAN 3:10.518 8 Lenny DUGGAN 3:12.771 9 Henry NICOLLS 3:13.086 10 Aiden DIPPELSMANN 3:13.352 11 Koby ERICH 3:15.057

200cc to 250cc 4/ 13-U16 yrs – FINAL