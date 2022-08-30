2022 British Superbike Championship
Round Seven – Cadwell Park
Images Dave Yeomans
British Superbike Race Two
Danny Buchan became the seventh different race winner in the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park on Monday afternoon, launching himself up the standings to move into ninth as he fights for a place in the Showdown for SYNETIQ BMW.
The race was red flagged on the penultimate lap when Josh Brookes crashed unhurt at the top of the Mountain, with the MCE Ducati stricken on the track in a sad reflection on what has been a disappointing season for the two-time BSB champ.
At the start of the race, Jason O’Halloran had got the best launch off the line, leading the pack into Coppice for the first time ahead of Buchan, Ray and Rory Skinner. However, by the time the pack reached Park, Buchan had made his move to take the lead.
Buchan was pushing to break the chasing pack, as Skinner moved into third place, but Ray fought back to regain third place on the fifth lap.
Tommy Bridewell was also on the move up the order; moving into fourth place at Coppice on the sixth lap, and hunting down the riders ahead of him.
Whilst Buchan was able to edge a slight advantage over Ray who was up to second by lap seven, the tussle for points continued with just four races now remaining before the Showdown.
Bridewell helped his Showdown aspirations by moving into third at half race distance, and continued to fend off the freight train of riders lining up behind him to try and make a move.
The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider maintained his edge, with his podium finish pushing him up to sixth in the standings now ahead of Tarran Mackenzie and Kyle Ryde who finished in 11th and 15th places respectively.
Leon Haslam was also carving his way up the order, when the race was red flagged he had fought his way into fourth place ahead of Skinner, with Andrew Irwin keeping Peter Hickman at bay for a top six finish.
O’Halloran would end the race in eighth place, meaning that Ray has closed to within five podium points now in the standings with Glenn Irwin and Tom Sykes completing the top ten.
British Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|23:06.419
|2
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|+0.815
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+3.944
|4
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|5
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|6
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|7
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|8
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|9
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|10
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|11
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|12
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|13
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|14
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|15
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|16
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|17
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|18
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|19
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|20
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|21
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|22
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|23
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|24
|James EAST
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|7 Laps
British Superbike Race Three
Danny Buchan fired himself back into Bennetts British Superbike Championship Showdown contention with a double win for SYNETIQ BMW at Cadwell Park to claim the Pirelli King of the Mountain title.
Buchan out dragged his rivals into Coppice for the first time, leading the pack from Bradley Ray, Jason O’Halloran and Tommy Bridewell, but it soon became a three-way battle for the lead.
Buchan once again was trying to make a break, gradually edging out an advantage over Ray, whose podium haul has put him to within two points of O’Halloran in the podium points tally, which will prove crucial after the next races at Snetterton and the start of the Showdown.
Buchan was able to hold the edge over Ray for the second time today with Bridewell’s double podium catapulting him up to sixth in the standings and closing in on Glenn Irwin ahead of him as he strengthened his Showdown chances.
There was an intense battle for fourth in the race with a seven-way scrap for the position with Leon Haslam emerging ahead of Rory Skinner, whose top five finish cemented his place in the Showdown for the first time.
Peter Hickman was sixth on the FHO Racing BMW, dropping one place in the standings to tenth as Buchan’s double win elevated him into ninth ahead of his home round of Snetterton.
Andrew Irwin bagged a hard-fought seventh place ahead of brother Glenn, with O’Halloran ended ninth ahead of his McAMS Yamaha teammate Tarran Mackenzie.
Lee Jackson was issued a 10 second time penalty for a jump start which resulted in him finishing in 12th place.
Bradley Ray, Jason O’Halloran and Rory Skinner are now all officially confirmed as in the Showdown, while the battle for the remaining spots will continue next time out at Snetterton.
Five places remain in the battle for the final Title Fighter positions at Snetterton next month (9/10/11 September) with Lee Jackson leading the charge in fourth place in the standings.
Glenn Irwin maintained his position in fifth place in the championship after Honda Racing UK’s home round, but a double podium has launched Tommy Bridewell into sixth and is now just 13 points adrift.
Tarran Mackenzie and Kyle Ryde leave Cadwell Park holding the final two places, but closest to the drop zone as Danny Buchan’s double win this Bank Holiday Monday moved him to within 14 points of eighth place.
Peter Hickman and Leon Haslam are the final two riders who have a mathematical chance of making the cut to be a Title Fighter in the Showdown at Snetterton. Josh Brookes is now out of the championship race, but a good finish to the season could still see him finish inside the top ten.
British Superbike Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|25m59.505
|2
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|+1.864
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+3.628
|4
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasak
|+11.854
|5
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+11.999
|6
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+12.362
|7
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+13.023
|8
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+13.928
|9
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+14.773
|10
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+14.962
|11
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+15.801
|12
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+23.097
|13
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|+24.443
|14
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+24.886
|15
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+25.173
|16
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+25.636
|17
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+26.774
|18
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+31.713
|19
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+38.817
|20
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+39.068
|21
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+46.322
|22
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|+50.329
|23
|James EAST
|Kawasaki
|+59.257
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|14 Laps
Rider Quotes
Danny Buchan
“It has been crazy, a double race win today was amazing for the SYNETIQ BMW team and myself and that has thrown us right in to contention again for the Showdown which is great. That plus the podium yesterday – I am just over the moon! We made some changes in the test session here on Friday evening and it improved the bike by a little bit for me and the feeling I got, so we stuck with it all weekend. We didn’t change the bike much throughout the weekend to be honest, we made a little change for the first race this afternoon and it worked really well, so to have two races where I led from the start until the finish was quite a thing for me. A personal thing to do and I am just buzzing. To get two wins today for BMW was big, it throws us right in the shop window now for the Showdown and I have lots of confidence going to Snetterton – the bike works well there so we will be coming in aggressive for that one.”
Jason O’Halloran
“It’s been a difficult weekend for us. It was bound to come at some point as we’ve had a really good run of wins and podiums and a lot of tracks we’ve been to we’ve been super strong. We came here and it’s just not gone our way, we’ll have to look at what happened as in both races today I had issues with the rear tyre and that’s not something we usually have issues with, so we’ll look into it, see what we can find and come out stronger at Snetterton where we had a good test earlier this year.”
Glenn Irwin
“In Race 3 we had a much better race, we made some changes to the chassis which helped a lot with our changes in direction, and improved one of the areas we’d be struggling with. It was one of those races, as soon as [Christian] Iddon went out, we had a gap to bridge to the group in front, but I was able to catch them and stay on their tails, which I was pleased about, as well as the battle with Jason [O’Halloran] at the end. That being said, we always want more when we go racing and especially at Honda’s home round, but to be in that enjoyable battle for fourth is encouraging. It has been a difficult weekend, but it’s the best I’ve felt physically at Cadwell, which is good as I have come a long way from my old shoulder injury. We’re now heading to Snetterton, where hopefully we can confirm a place in the Showdown before the final race of the weekend.”
Tarran Mackenzie
“I had a really positive end to the weekend. I was frustrated after the second race as I felt I had a top ten in me but couldn’t get past Sykes. I was pleased to be with the next group from fourth to tenth. Starting 16th I had to come through, but I got a good start and tried to stay with the group in front. The lap times I was doing were way more consistent, a lot of them were 1’26s whereas last year I think I only did one 1’26 so I’m leaving feeling positive. 11th, 11th and tenth isn’t really what we go racing for but I scored a lot more points than last year and I’m leaving feeling positive. We’re still in the Showdown so bring on Snetterton.”
Josh Brookes
“Again it’s difficult to put a positive spin on things. We continued to make changes to the bike in the hope of improving it but today, that compromised us getting it off the line. And whilst the set-up was better for the races, I was hampered by getting bad starts. I got stuck in a battle with Tom both times and tried to pass him but crashed on the Mountain and in the final race, it took a long time to pass him, by which time I’d no chance of catching the riders in front. It’s been a painful weekend in more ways than one but that’s the situation unfortunately.”
Tom Sykes
“I don’t really have a lot to say. It’s been another very tough weekend for us and I’m disappointed with the results after a promising start in Superpole yesterday. We’ll regroup and hope for better luck next time out at Snetterton.”
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|*Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|372
|2
|*Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|359
|3
|*Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|241
|4
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|225
|5
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|214
|6
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|201
|7
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|186
|8
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|178
|9
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|164
|10
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|144
|11
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|143
|12
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|99
|13
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|97
|14
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|94
|15
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|81
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|36
|17
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|20
|18
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|18
|19
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|18
|20
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|17
|21
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|13
|22
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|10
|23
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|24
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|3
*Showdown Confirmed
British Superstock Race
Charlie Nesbitt celebrated his maiden Superstock win as he beat Davey Todd by 2.694secs.
Todd had led initially but was passed by the VisionTrack Suzuki rider on lap eight, who then managed to build a safe gap to take victory.
Billy McConnell crossed the line third, just ahead of FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen as Richard Kerr took fifth.
Brayden Elliott crossed the stripe for eighth place while countryman Levi Day finished 12th. Elliott had led the championship early on but countryman Billy McConnell now leads the championship by 24-points over Davey Todd while Elliott has slipped to third.
British Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|22m10.898
|2
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+2.694
|3
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+4.746
|4
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+7.506
|5
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+13.472
|6
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+14.093
|7
|Lewis ROLLO
|Honda
|+15.103
|8
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|+15.176
|9
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+19.340
|10
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+20.628
|11
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|+23.443
|12
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+32.079
|13
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Aprilia
|+33.713
|14
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+34.492
|15
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+34.991
|16
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+35.543
|17
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+35.612
|18
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+39.733
|19
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+46.312
|20
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|+52.013
|21
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+1m00.964
|22
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m29.267
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki –
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Liam MARCHANT
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Luke VERWEY
|BMW
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Sam COX
|BMW
|13 Laps
British Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|170
|2
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|146
|3
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|141
|4
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|140
|5
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|117
|6
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|110
|7
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|109
|8
|Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki)
|73
|9
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|70
|10
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|69
|11
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|67
|12
|Richard COOPER (Suzuki)
|45
|13
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|44
|14
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|42
|15
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|37
|16
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|36
|17
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|25
|18
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|19
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|20
|20
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|14
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|12
|22
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|23
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|6
|25
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|4
|26
|Matthew PAULO (BMW)
|3
British Supersport Race Two / Feature
Jack Kennedy was back on the top step of the podium on Monday at Cadwell Park as he claimed his 11th victory of the year.
The Mar-Train Racing rider beat Appleyard Macadam Racing’s Bradley Perie by 1.225s to spray the winners Champagne once again after a defeat yesterday.
It was a big 15-second gap back to Jamie van Sikkelerus, the Dutchman claiming his first ever class podium, as Kiwi Damon Rees finished fourth with Jamie Perrin fifth.
Tom Toparis carded an encouraging top ten result in his return to competition after a long time out of the game following major surgery.
Toparis took the flag 30-seconds behind the race winner, his fastest lap of 1m31.517 was 2.5-seconds slower than the race winner’s best of the 16-lap journey. A gap the Goulburn based youngster will be working hard to reduce next time out at Snetterton.
In GP2, Jack Scott’s hopes of another win were dashed when he had a coming together with Harry Truelove on the final lap, knocking them both out of the results.
Instead, the class win went to Cameron Fraser with Harry Rowlings second and Jake Archer third.
British Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|24m43.411
|2
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+1.225
|3
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+15.814
|4
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+16.471
|5
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Yamaha
|+16.977
|6
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|+17.982
|7
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+20.958
|8
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+21.331
|9
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+21.441
|10
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Triumph
|+29.387
|11
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+32.309
|12
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+34.253
|13
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|+35.031
|14
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+39.116
|15
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+40.464
|16
|SSP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+41.551
|17
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+42.013
|18
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+53.343
|19
|SSP
|Caiden WILKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+56.028
|20
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+58.053
|21
|SSP
|Lee WELLS
|Yamaha
|+59.673
|22
|GP2
|Charlie MORRIS
|Ariane
|+1m29.175
|23
|SSP
|Peter WRIGHT
|Yamaha
|+1m30.027
|24
|GP2
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE
|Ariane
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Lukas WIMMER
|Kramer
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Kawasaki
|15 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|/
|DNF
|SSP
|Tommy FIELDING
|Yamaha
|/
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|335
|2
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|214
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|199
|4
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|165
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|127
|6
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|108
|7
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|97
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|91
|9
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|82
|10
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|79
|11
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|74
|12
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|46
|13
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|46
|14
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|37
|15
|Mason LAW (Triumph)
|34
|16
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|34
|17
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|32
|18
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|19
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|20
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|21
|Scott SWANN (Kawasaki)
|16
|22
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|11
|23
|Tom TOPARIS (Triumph)
|11
|24
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|10
|25
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|26
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|7
|27
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|7
|28
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|6
|29
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|30
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|32
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|33
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
|34
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|270
|2
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|212
|3
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|196
|4
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|166
|5
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|127
|6
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|120
|7
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|119
|8
|Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory)
|110
|9
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|54
|10
|Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory)
|27
|11
|Charlie MORRIS (Ariane)
|18
|12
|Lukas WIMMER (Kramer)
|11
British Junior Superstock Race
Max Cook took his fifth win of the year to extend his championship points lead as he beat Sam Laffins by 3.340secs.
Cook led from the start as title rival Louis Valleley crashed out on lap two, one of many riders who were caught out on the damp track.
Third was Dan Brooks with Kiwi Zak Fuller fourth and Cameron Hall fifth.
The first of the Aussies home was young Jacob Hatch, 20-seconds behind the victor. Seth Crump took 11th, a further 15-seconds back.
British Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Max COOK
|Yamaha
|15m27.469
|2
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+3.340
|3
|Dan BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+6.095
|4
|Zak FULLER
|Kawasaki
|+9.583
|5
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+9.702
|6
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+17.221
|7
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+17.429
|8
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+20.303
|9
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+28.815
|10
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+33.296
|11
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+35.925
|12
|Callum BEY
|Yamaha
|+36.948
|13
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+39.019
|14
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+40.962
|15
|Harry FOWLE
|Kawasaki
|+44.261
|16
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+45.256
|17
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+45.552
|18
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+45.738
|19
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+47.987
|20
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+51.922
|21
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.028
|22
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.727
|23
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+1m09.968
|24
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|+1m32.819
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|/
British Junior Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max COOK (Yamaha)
|165
|2
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|122
|3
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|109
|4
|Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|107
|5
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|100
|6
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|88
|7
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|79
|8
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|70
|9
|Zak FULLER (Kawasaki)
|49
|10
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|42
|11
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|41
|12
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|36
|13
|Edmund BEST (Kawasaki)
|29
|14
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|29
|15
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|29
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|26
|17
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|26
|18
|Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki)
|23
|19
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|21
|20
|Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki)
|18
|21
|Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki)
|9
|22
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|9
|23
|Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki)
|9
|24
|Callum BEY (Yamaha)
|9
|25
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|7
|26
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|1
|29
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|1