2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Seven – Cadwell Park

Images Dave Yeomans

British Superbike Race Two

Danny Buchan became the seventh different race winner in the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park on Monday afternoon, launching himself up the standings to move into ninth as he fights for a place in the Showdown for SYNETIQ BMW.

The race was red flagged on the penultimate lap when Josh Brookes crashed unhurt at the top of the Mountain, with the MCE Ducati stricken on the track in a sad reflection on what has been a disappointing season for the two-time BSB champ.

At the start of the race, Jason O’Halloran had got the best launch off the line, leading the pack into Coppice for the first time ahead of Buchan, Ray and Rory Skinner. However, by the time the pack reached Park, Buchan had made his move to take the lead.

Buchan was pushing to break the chasing pack, as Skinner moved into third place, but Ray fought back to regain third place on the fifth lap.

Tommy Bridewell was also on the move up the order; moving into fourth place at Coppice on the sixth lap, and hunting down the riders ahead of him.

Whilst Buchan was able to edge a slight advantage over Ray who was up to second by lap seven, the tussle for points continued with just four races now remaining before the Showdown.

Bridewell helped his Showdown aspirations by moving into third at half race distance, and continued to fend off the freight train of riders lining up behind him to try and make a move.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider maintained his edge, with his podium finish pushing him up to sixth in the standings now ahead of Tarran Mackenzie and Kyle Ryde who finished in 11th and 15th places respectively.

Leon Haslam was also carving his way up the order, when the race was red flagged he had fought his way into fourth place ahead of Skinner, with Andrew Irwin keeping Peter Hickman at bay for a top six finish.

O’Halloran would end the race in eighth place, meaning that Ray has closed to within five podium points now in the standings with Glenn Irwin and Tom Sykes completing the top ten.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Danny BUCHAN BMW 23:06.419 2 Bradley RAY Yamaha +0.815 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +3.944 4 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +1 Lap 5 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +1 Lap 6 Andrew IRWIN BMW +1 Lap 7 Peter HICKMAN BMW +1 Lap 8 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1 Lap 9 Glenn IRWIN Honda +1 Lap 10 Tom SYKES Ducati +1 Lap 11 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +1 Lap 12 Christian IDDON Suzuki +1 Lap 13 Ryan VICKERS BMW +1 Lap 14 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +1 Lap 15 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +1 Lap 16 Danny KENT Suzuki +1 Lap 17 Tom NEAVE Honda +1 Lap 18 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +1 Lap 19 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +1 Lap 20 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +1 Lap 21 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +1 Lap 22 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +1 Lap 23 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +1 Lap 24 James EAST Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Josh BROOKES Ducati 1 Lap DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Liam DELVES Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Luke HOPKINS Honda 7 Laps

British Superbike Race Three

Danny Buchan fired himself back into Bennetts British Superbike Championship Showdown contention with a double win for SYNETIQ BMW at Cadwell Park to claim the Pirelli King of the Mountain title.

Buchan out dragged his rivals into Coppice for the first time, leading the pack from Bradley Ray, Jason O’Halloran and Tommy Bridewell, but it soon became a three-way battle for the lead.

Buchan once again was trying to make a break, gradually edging out an advantage over Ray, whose podium haul has put him to within two points of O’Halloran in the podium points tally, which will prove crucial after the next races at Snetterton and the start of the Showdown.

Buchan was able to hold the edge over Ray for the second time today with Bridewell’s double podium catapulting him up to sixth in the standings and closing in on Glenn Irwin ahead of him as he strengthened his Showdown chances.

There was an intense battle for fourth in the race with a seven-way scrap for the position with Leon Haslam emerging ahead of Rory Skinner, whose top five finish cemented his place in the Showdown for the first time.

Peter Hickman was sixth on the FHO Racing BMW, dropping one place in the standings to tenth as Buchan’s double win elevated him into ninth ahead of his home round of Snetterton.

Andrew Irwin bagged a hard-fought seventh place ahead of brother Glenn, with O’Halloran ended ninth ahead of his McAMS Yamaha teammate Tarran Mackenzie.

Lee Jackson was issued a 10 second time penalty for a jump start which resulted in him finishing in 12th place.

Bradley Ray, Jason O’Halloran and Rory Skinner are now all officially confirmed as in the Showdown, while the battle for the remaining spots will continue next time out at Snetterton.

Five places remain in the battle for the final Title Fighter positions at Snetterton next month (9/10/11 September) with Lee Jackson leading the charge in fourth place in the standings.

Glenn Irwin maintained his position in fifth place in the championship after Honda Racing UK’s home round, but a double podium has launched Tommy Bridewell into sixth and is now just 13 points adrift.

Tarran Mackenzie and Kyle Ryde leave Cadwell Park holding the final two places, but closest to the drop zone as Danny Buchan’s double win this Bank Holiday Monday moved him to within 14 points of eighth place.

Peter Hickman and Leon Haslam are the final two riders who have a mathematical chance of making the cut to be a Title Fighter in the Showdown at Snetterton. Josh Brookes is now out of the championship race, but a good finish to the season could still see him finish inside the top ten.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Danny BUCHAN BMW 25m59.505 2 Bradley RAY Yamaha +1.864 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +3.628 4 Leon HASLAM Kawasak +11.854 5 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +11.999 6 Peter HICKMAN BMW +12.362 7 Andrew IRWIN BMW +13.023 8 Glenn IRWIN Honda +13.928 9 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +14.773 10 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +14.962 11 Josh BROOKES Ducati +15.801 12 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +23.097 13 Ryan VICKERS BMW +24.443 14 Danny KENT Suzuki +24.886 15 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +25.173 16 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +25.636 17 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +26.774 18 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +31.713 19 Tom NEAVE Honda +38.817 20 Tom SYKES Ducati +39.068 21 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +46.322 22 Luke HOPKINS Honda +50.329 23 James EAST Kawasaki +59.257 Not Classified DNF Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 7 Laps DNF Chrissy ROUSE BMW 8 Laps DNF Christian IDDON Suzuki 14 Laps

Rider Quotes

Danny Buchan

“It has been crazy, a double race win today was amazing for the SYNETIQ BMW team and myself and that has thrown us right in to contention again for the Showdown which is great. That plus the podium yesterday – I am just over the moon! We made some changes in the test session here on Friday evening and it improved the bike by a little bit for me and the feeling I got, so we stuck with it all weekend. We didn’t change the bike much throughout the weekend to be honest, we made a little change for the first race this afternoon and it worked really well, so to have two races where I led from the start until the finish was quite a thing for me. A personal thing to do and I am just buzzing. To get two wins today for BMW was big, it throws us right in the shop window now for the Showdown and I have lots of confidence going to Snetterton – the bike works well there so we will be coming in aggressive for that one.”

Jason O’Halloran

“It’s been a difficult weekend for us. It was bound to come at some point as we’ve had a really good run of wins and podiums and a lot of tracks we’ve been to we’ve been super strong. We came here and it’s just not gone our way, we’ll have to look at what happened as in both races today I had issues with the rear tyre and that’s not something we usually have issues with, so we’ll look into it, see what we can find and come out stronger at Snetterton where we had a good test earlier this year.”

Glenn Irwin

“In Race 3 we had a much better race, we made some changes to the chassis which helped a lot with our changes in direction, and improved one of the areas we’d be struggling with. It was one of those races, as soon as [Christian] Iddon went out, we had a gap to bridge to the group in front, but I was able to catch them and stay on their tails, which I was pleased about, as well as the battle with Jason [O’Halloran] at the end. That being said, we always want more when we go racing and especially at Honda’s home round, but to be in that enjoyable battle for fourth is encouraging. It has been a difficult weekend, but it’s the best I’ve felt physically at Cadwell, which is good as I have come a long way from my old shoulder injury. We’re now heading to Snetterton, where hopefully we can confirm a place in the Showdown before the final race of the weekend.”

Tarran Mackenzie

“I had a really positive end to the weekend. I was frustrated after the second race as I felt I had a top ten in me but couldn’t get past Sykes. I was pleased to be with the next group from fourth to tenth. Starting 16th I had to come through, but I got a good start and tried to stay with the group in front. The lap times I was doing were way more consistent, a lot of them were 1’26s whereas last year I think I only did one 1’26 so I’m leaving feeling positive. 11th, 11th and tenth isn’t really what we go racing for but I scored a lot more points than last year and I’m leaving feeling positive. We’re still in the Showdown so bring on Snetterton.”

Josh Brookes

“Again it’s difficult to put a positive spin on things. We continued to make changes to the bike in the hope of improving it but today, that compromised us getting it off the line. And whilst the set-up was better for the races, I was hampered by getting bad starts. I got stuck in a battle with Tom both times and tried to pass him but crashed on the Mountain and in the final race, it took a long time to pass him, by which time I’d no chance of catching the riders in front. It’s been a painful weekend in more ways than one but that’s the situation unfortunately.”

Tom Sykes

“I don’t really have a lot to say. It’s been another very tough weekend for us and I’m disappointed with the results after a promising start in Superpole yesterday. We’ll regroup and hope for better luck next time out at Snetterton.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 * Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 372 2 * Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 359 3 * Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 241 4 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 225 5 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 214 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 201 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 186 8 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 178 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 164 10 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 144 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 143 12 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 99 13 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 97 14 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 94 15 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 81 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 36 17 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 20 18 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 18 19 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 18 20 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 17 21 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 13 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 10 23 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 24 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3

*Showdown Confirmed

British Superstock Race

Charlie Nesbitt celebrated his maiden Superstock win as he beat Davey Todd by 2.694secs.

Todd had led initially but was passed by the VisionTrack Suzuki rider on lap eight, who then managed to build a safe gap to take victory.

Billy McConnell crossed the line third, just ahead of FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen as Richard Kerr took fifth.

Brayden Elliott crossed the stripe for eighth place while countryman Levi Day finished 12th. Elliott had led the championship early on but countryman Billy McConnell now leads the championship by 24-points over Davey Todd while Elliott has slipped to third.

British Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki 22m10.898 2 Davey TODD Honda +2.694 3 Billy McCONNELL Honda +4.746 4 Alex OLSEN BMW +7.506 5 Richard KERR Honda +13.472 6 Tom WARD Aprilia +14.093 7 Lewis ROLLO Honda +15.103 8 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +15.176 9 Ash BEECH Honda +19.340 10 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +20.628 11 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +23.443 12 Levi DAY Suzuki +32.079 13 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +33.713 14 Conor CUMMINS Honda +34.492 15 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +34.991 16 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +35.543 17 Ben LUXTON BMW +35.612 18 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +39.733 19 Brent HARRAN Honda +46.312 20 Matty WHELAN Suzuki +52.013 21 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +1m00.964 22 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m29.267 Not Classified DNF Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki – 5 Laps DNF Liam MARCHANT Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Rob McNEALY BMW 8 Laps DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF Max STAINTON BMW 13 Laps DNF Luke VERWEY BMW 13 Laps DNF Sam COX BMW 13 Laps

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 170 2 Davey TODD (Honda) 146 3 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 141 4 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 140 5 Richard KERR (Honda) 117 6 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 110 7 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 109 8 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 73 9 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 70 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 11 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 67 12 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 13 Jack NIXON (BMW) 44 14 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 42 15 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 37 16 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 36 17 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 25 18 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 19 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 20 20 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 14 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 22 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 23 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 7 24 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 25 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 4 26 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3

British Supersport Race Two / Feature

Jack Kennedy was back on the top step of the podium on Monday at Cadwell Park as he claimed his 11th victory of the year.

The Mar-Train Racing rider beat Appleyard Macadam Racing’s Bradley Perie by 1.225s to spray the winners Champagne once again after a defeat yesterday.

It was a big 15-second gap back to Jamie van Sikkelerus, the Dutchman claiming his first ever class podium, as Kiwi Damon Rees finished fourth with Jamie Perrin fifth.

Tom Toparis carded an encouraging top ten result in his return to competition after a long time out of the game following major surgery.

Toparis took the flag 30-seconds behind the race winner, his fastest lap of 1m31.517 was 2.5-seconds slower than the race winner’s best of the 16-lap journey. A gap the Goulburn based youngster will be working hard to reduce next time out at Snetterton.

In GP2, Jack Scott’s hopes of another win were dashed when he had a coming together with Harry Truelove on the final lap, knocking them both out of the results.

Instead, the class win went to Cameron Fraser with Harry Rowlings second and Jake Archer third.

British Supersport Race Two Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 24m43.411 2 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +1.225 3 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +15.814 4 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +16.471 5 SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha +16.977 6 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +17.982 7 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +20.958 8 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +21.331 9 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +21.441 10 SSP Tom TOPARIS Triumph +29.387 11 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +32.309 12 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +34.253 13 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +35.031 14 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +39.116 15 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +40.464 16 SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha +41.551 17 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +42.013 18 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +53.343 19 SSP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki +56.028 20 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +58.053 21 SSP Lee WELLS Yamaha +59.673 22 GP2 Charlie MORRIS Ariane +1m29.175 23 SSP Peter WRIGHT Yamaha +1m30.027 24 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1 Lap Not Classifed DNF SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 1 Lap DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT One 1 Lap DNF SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF GP2 Lukas WIMMER Kramer 13 Laps DNF SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki 15 Laps DNF GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer / DNF SSP Tommy FIELDING Yamaha /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 335 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 214 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 199 4 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 165 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 127 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 108 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 97 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 91 9 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 82 10 Damon REES (Yamaha) 79 11 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 74 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 46 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 46 14 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 15 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 16 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 34 17 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 32 18 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 19 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 20 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 21 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 16 22 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 23 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 11 24 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 10 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 26 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 27 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 28 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 29 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 30 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 31 David JONES (Ducati) 2 32 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 33 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 34 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 270 2 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 212 3 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 196 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 166 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 127 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 120 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 54 10 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 11 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 18 12 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 11

British Junior Superstock Race

Max Cook took his fifth win of the year to extend his championship points lead as he beat Sam Laffins by 3.340secs.

Cook led from the start as title rival Louis Valleley crashed out on lap two, one of many riders who were caught out on the damp track.

Third was Dan Brooks with Kiwi Zak Fuller fourth and Cameron Hall fifth.

The first of the Aussies home was young Jacob Hatch, 20-seconds behind the victor. Seth Crump took 11th, a further 15-seconds back.

British Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Max COOK Yamaha 15m27.469 2 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +3.340 3 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki +6.095 4 Zak FULLER Kawasaki +9.583 5 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +9.702 6 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +17.221 7 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +17.429 8 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +20.303 9 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +28.815 10 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +33.296 11 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +35.925 12 Callum BEY Yamaha +36.948 13 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +39.019 14 Edmund BEST Yamaha +40.962 15 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +44.261 16 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +45.256 17 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +45.552 18 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +45.738 19 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +47.987 20 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +51.922 21 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +1m01.028 22 Oisin MAHER Kawasaki +1m03.727 23 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +1m09.968 24 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha +1m32.819 Not Classified DNF Owen JENNER Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Chloe JONES Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Louis VALLELEY Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Joe HOWARD Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Kam DIXON Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Osian JONES Yamaha / DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha / DNF Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki / DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki /

British Junior Superstock Championship Points