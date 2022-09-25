2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Nine – Oulton Park

Images Dave Yeomans

British Superbike Race One

Bradley Ray continued his quest for a debut Bennetts British Superbike Championship title by claiming the opening race win of the Showdown in a dramatic eBay Sprint Race, as both McAMS Yamaha riders crashed out of contention, shaking up the title fight.

Jason O’Halloran had grabbed the lead at the start of the race from Tommy Bridewell, and Ray as the trio got the best launch from the front row.

Bridewell grasped the lead with a move down the inside at Shell Oils corner to move to the front of the pack, but Ray was on the attack. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider made a move on O’Halloran at Druids, and then launched to the lead on the brakes at Lodge.

Ray then was holding off the pack before making a break in the closing stages to claim his eighth win of the season, but Bridewell was able to return to the podium in second place and that saw him surge from eighth to fifth in the overall standings.

It was drama for McAMS Yamaha; reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie crashed out at Shell Oils corner on lap 12. His DNF now moves Glenn Irwin to within two points of the defending champion ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

On the final lap, there was contact between O’Halloran and Peter Hickman as the FHO Racing BMW rider made a move at Druids.

The contact resulted in O’Halloran crashing out of the race, which then promoted Leon Haslam into a podium finish for the VisionTrack Kawasaki team.

Hickman crossed the line in fourth place, but was disqualified from the result for the incident with O’Halloran. That promoted Irwin up to fourth place for Honda Racing UK, ahead of Danny Buchan on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Officials not only disqualified Hickman from the race, but also gave him a three-position grid penalty for race two and recorded two penalty points against his licence.

Lee Jackson battled his way back through the pack to finish sixth on the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki, with Christian Iddon in seventh for Buildbase Suzuki.

Title Fighters Rory Skinner and Kyle Ryde featured in eighth and ninth respectively with Josh Brookes promoted to tenth place ahead of tomorrow’s two Showdown races.

Josh Brookes

“Qualifying went well but the lap times we were doing were wearing out the tyre after six laps, so we softened the suspension and power for the race in order to extend the tyre life in the 14-lap race. The consequence was that we lost quite a bit of pace and it might have been better to leave the set-up as it was, lap at a strong pace in the first six laps and then hang on as best we could in the second half. The conservative option we took didn’t work out but we’re trying to adapt all the time and maybe focusing on our speed is the way forward tomorrow. They’re longer races so we’re going to have a good think overnight about what our best strategy should be.”

Jason O’Halloran – DNF

“I’m disappointed, we’ve worked all year for this and someone that’s not even in it has just absolutely cleaned me out. I didn’t see him, I didn’t hear him I just got hit really hard into Druids. Physically I’m alright, the bike is bent in half so the boys have got a big job on tonight. I’m gutted, I was lining Tommy up for a pass into the last turn, it should have been 20 points for us and now we are a pretty big chunk behind. I’ve worked my balls off all year for this and I’ve been taken out just like that. I felt like I was riding really well, we did a couple of 1’33s in the race which I was really happy about and I had the pace to match Tommy, Brad had a bit more but I definitely had enough for second so I’m sure we’ll be in the fight tomorrow.”

Tarran Mackenzie – DNF

“I got a really good start but got boxed in at turn one so I had to pick people off. I came through right to Leon and was in fifth place and was chipping away, making in roads on the guys in front. I was pushing hard and just as I got really good drive out of Island so went into Shell that little bit faster and it was just too fast, I commit a lot into Shell as we can on the Yamaha given the camber but just as I turned in the front locked and I went down. It’s unfortunate as I felt I had good pace and if I had had a better first lap I think I could have been with the podium battle. For me, I didn’t really know where my pace was at so I now have good confidence for tomorrow, starting on the second row if we can go with the guys at the front we can claw some points back.”

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 22m07.589 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +2.765 3 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +3.438 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda +4.022 5 Danny BUCHAN BMW +5.508 6 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +7.537 7 Christian IDDON Suzuki +8.015 8 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +8.533 9 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +12.699 10 Josh BROOKES Ducati +14.967 11 Tom SYKES Ducati +15.629 12 Danny KENT Suzuki +23.594 13 Tom NEAVE Honda +23.623 14 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +25.237 15 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +25.529 16 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +25.927 17 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +28.173 18 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +38.681 19 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +1m06.981 Not Classified DNF Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Andrew IRWIN BMW 3 Laps DNF Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 7 Laps DNF Ryan VICKERS BMW 8 Laps DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki 12 Laps DQ Peter HICKMAN BMW

BSB Qualifying

Bradley Ray set the fastest ever lap of Oulton Park by 0.672s to claim pole position on his Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha. Ray set his sensational flying lap towards the beginning of Q2 and then his rivals were pushing to close the deficit.

Tommy Bridewell was the closest as the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider posted the second fastest time of the session, 0.796s adrift of Ray ahead of him.

Jason O’Halloran had a last lap flier that put him up the order into third to complete the front row for McAMS Yamaha, with Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW splitting the teammates to head the second row.

Tarran Mackenzie had a surge into fifth in the closing stages of Q2, just ahead of Leon Haslam who completes the second row of the grid for the eBay Sprint Race.

Andrew Irwin was seventh quickest just 0.007s ahead of his SYNETIQ BMW team-mate Danny Buchan with Title Fighters Glenn Irwin and Rory Skinner completing the top ten.

Lee Jackson and Kyle Ryde completed row four of the grid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s opening race of the Showdown while Josh Brookes headed row five.

British Superbike Race Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 1m32.948 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m33.744 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m33.867 4 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m34.002 5 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 1m34.003 6 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 1m34.011 7 Andrew IRWIN BMW 1m34.528 1m34.059 8 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m34.066 9 Glenn IRWIN Honda 1m34.084 10 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki 1m34.126 11 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m34.395 1m34.167 12 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m34.171 13 Josh BROOKES Ducati 1m34.291 1m34.175 14 Ryan VICKERS BMW 1m34.540 1m34.214 15 Christian IDDON Suzukii 1m34.225 16 Tom SYKES Ducati 1m34.304 17 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m34.750 1m34.755 18 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 1m34.955 1m34.809 19 Danny KENT Suzuki 1m35.061 20 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m35.130 21 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 1m35.241 22 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m35.381 23 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 1m35.629 24 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 1m35.670 25 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1m36.188 26 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m37.462

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 1086 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1048 3 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1031 4 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1029 5 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1028 6 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 1024 7 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 1020 8 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 1017 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 184 10 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 183 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 180 12 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 119 13 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 117 14 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 101 15 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 101 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 36 17 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 32 18 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 30 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 22 20 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 18 21 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 16 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 15 24 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 23 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3 25 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 3

British Superstock Race One

Davey Todd boosted his championship lead as he beat Charlie Nesbitt to the opening win by 0.187.

Polesitter Alex Olsen crossed the line third on his FHO Racing with Kobelco BMW after losing two places on the last lap as Billy McConnell took fourth and Tom Ward fifth.

Next home was Dan Linfoot in sixth by a couple of bike lengths over Brayden Elliott who crossed the line in seventh.

British Superstock One Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Davey TODD Honda 17m53.096 2 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +0.187 3 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.448 4 Billy McCONNELL Honda +1.169 5 Tom WARD Aprilia +1.723 6 Dan LINFOOT Honda +5.015 7 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +5.385 8 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +7.789 9 Luke HEDGER Suzuki +7.870 10 Richard KERR Honda +11.422 11 Lewis ROLLO Honda +11.531 12 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +12.710 13 Ash BEECH Honda +14.014 14 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +18.678 15 Jack NIXON BMW +20.199 16 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +21.999 17 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +23.541 18 Conor CUMMINS Honda +24.085 19 Tom OLIVER Aprilia +24.743 20 Craig NEVE BMW +26.400 21 Brent HARRAN Honda +27.618 22 Max STAINTON BMW +31.235 23 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +31.782 24 Ben LUXTON BMW +32.958 25 Rob McNEALY BMW +33.854 26 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +41.258 27 Kade VERWEY BMW +45.068 28 Nathan HARRISON Honda +45.138 29 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +54.807 30 David BROOK Honda +55.193 31 Sam COX BMW +55.438 32 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +55.629 33 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m00.279 34 Zac OULTRAM Suzuki +1m07.523

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (Honda) 216 2 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 199 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 189 4 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 158 5 Richard KERR (Honda) 147 6 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 139 7 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 137 8 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 118 9 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 84 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 11 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 67 12 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 56 13 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 53 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 50 15 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 16 Jack NIXON (BMW) 45 17 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 32 18 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 28 19 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 26 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 22 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 12 23 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 11 24 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 25 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 10 26 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 7 27 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 28 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 5 29 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3 30 Ben LUXTON (BMW) 2 31 Mark CHIODO (Yamaha) 1

British Supersport Race One / Sprint

Bradley Perie took the Sprint race win by 3.423secs over team-mate Harry Truelove as newly re-crowned champ Jack Kennedy crashed out from the lead on the last lap.

Mar-Train Racing’s Kennedy had looked on course for yet another win until his crash, and instead it was the Appleyard

Macadam team-mates who took the top two spots as Lee Johnston was third. Jamie Perrin finished fourth with Scott Swann fifth.

Kiwis Damon Rees and Shane Richardson finished P6 and P9 respectively.

The GP2 battle took a different turn as Jack Scott – who had been challenging for the lead early on – crashed out several laps in and the class win went to Harvey Claridge.

Jake Archer was the second GP2 rider home, just ahead of Jake Archer.

British Supersport Race One/Sprint Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 19m44.642 2 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +3.423 3 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +6.606 4 SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha +8.230 5 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +16.991 6 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +17.255 7 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +17.468 8 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +17.873 9 SSP Shane RICHARDSON Triumph +22.462 10 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +23.676 11 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +25.982 12 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +26.308 13 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +37.540 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +37.828 15 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +39.263 16 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +39.442 17 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +43.118 18 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +43.548 19 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +43.749 20 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +58.281 21 GP2 Lukas WIMMER Kramer +1m09.570 22 SSP Paul JORDAN Yamaha +1m11.769 23 SSP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki +1m22.732 24 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1 Lap 25 SSP David JONES Ducati +2 Laps Not Classified DNF SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT One – Kovara 6 Laps DNF SSP Luke JONES Ducati 10 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 385 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 259 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 232 4 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 185 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 172 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 152 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 118 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 109 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 103 10 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 103 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 95 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 60 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 49 14 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 43 15 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 16 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 36 17 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 35 18 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 19 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 20 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 25 21 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 22 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 23 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 16 24 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 13 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 26 Shane RICHARDSON (Triumph) 7 27 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 28 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 29 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 30 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 31 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 32 David JONES (Ducati) 2 33 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 34 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 320 2 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 257 3 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 248 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 210 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 169 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 141 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 63 10 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 11 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 21 12 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 18 13 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 11

British Junior Superstock Race One

Max Cook moved a step closer to the title as he beat Franco Bourne to the win in the opening race.

Despite dropping back to second behind Bourne at the start, the polesitter was back in front by the end of lap two and was never challenged again as he powered to the win.

Third was Seth Crump, ahead of Dan Brooks as Aaron Silvester took fifth.

British Junior Superstock One Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Max COOK Yamaha 18m30.829 2 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +0.874 3 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +5.665 4 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki +5.756 5 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +5.941 6 Owen JENNER Yamaha +7.185 7 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +15.044 8 Callum BEY Yamaha +15.115 9 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +17.298 10 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +19.607 11 Zak FULLER Kawasaki +19.699 12 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +20.038 13 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +20.946 14 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +21.562 15 Edmund BEST Yamaha +22.800 16 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +26.558 17 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +27.059 18 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 28.821 19 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +29.026 20 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +33.755 21 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +37.273 22 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +37.358 23 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +38.377 24 Chloe JONES Yamaha +38.619 25 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +43.454 26 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +1m12.547 27 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +1m24.625 28 Alessio GUARNIERI Honda +1m30.792 Not Classified DNF Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Max SILVESTER Yamaha 10 Laps

British Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Max COOK (Yamaha) 215 2 Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki) 140 3 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 129 4 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 122 5 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 122 6 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 111 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 86 8 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 79 9 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 64 10 Zak FULLER (Kawasaki) 54 11 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 45 12 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 44 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 43 14 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 40 15 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 40 16 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 35 17 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 26 18 Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki) 23 19 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 21 20 Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki) 18 21 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 17 22 Callum BEY (Yamaha) 17 23 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 13 24 Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki) 11 25 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 11 26 Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki) 10 27 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 2 28 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 1 29 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 1

British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki 17m05.191 2 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +0.086 3 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +0.614 4 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +1.733 5 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +1.950 6 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +2.046 7 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +5.127 8 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +6.140 9 Harry COOK Yamaha +6.236 10 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +6.311 11 Jack SMITH Kawasaki +6.599 12 Jack KIRSCH Kawasaki +13.967 13 Keo WALKER Kawasaki +14.063 14 Lennon DOCHERTY Kawasaki +16.371 15 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +16.489 16 Abbz THOMAS Kawasaki +17.770 17 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki +20.277 18 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +26.429 19 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +26.869 20 Fred McMULLAN Yamaha +29.089 21 Denise DAL ZOTTO Kawasaki +31.159 22 Katie HAND Yamaha +32.201 23 Jack KNIGHTS Kawasaki +34.316 24 Aaron LILLY Kawasaki +54.574 25 Charlie BARNES Kawasaki +54.614 26 Lissy WHITMORE Yamaha +54.789 27 Freddy OAKLEY Yamaha +54.892 28 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +55.178 Not Classified DNF Kieran SMITH Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki DNF DNF Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki DNF

British Junior Supersport Championship Points