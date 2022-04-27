2022 GASGAS 700 ES

2022 GASGAS 700 SM

GASGAS set to hit the road with big-bore models

Overnight GASGAS pulled the covers off the red versions of essentially what are KTM 690 Enduro/Supermoto and Husqvarna 701 Enduro/SM models dressed up in new clothes. So apart from colours and stickers just what is there to differentiate the GASGAS versions of the bikes from the KTM/Husky models we already know?

Well the point of difference forefront in most minds will be price? For reference the 2021 701 Enduro model from Husqvarna is currently priced at $17,195 +ORC and the 2022 701 Supermoto at $17,890, while the 2022 KTM 690 Enduro R and its 690 SMC R sibling are priced at $17,695 +ORC. The new GASGAS models are expected to hit Aussie streets and trails around August this year but as for where they will be pitched in comparison to their sister brand models, despite making enquiries via the official channels we are as yet not exactly sure…

Both bikes share the latest generation EURO 5 compliant 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine that musters 74 horses at 8000 rpm. In its recent incarnations (2017-on) this engine is a gem and about 1400 country miles from the teeth-rattling big-bore LC4s of two decades ago thanks to twin counter-balancers and the wonders of modern engine management systems. Complete with twin spark plugs and a ride by wire this all helps that big 105 mm slug to squish a 12.7:1 compression ratio while still retaining friendly manners.

Smooth throughout the rev range and with the 73.5 Nm of torque peaking at 6500 rpm they do love a rev also. Only right off idle can any slight trace of old school thump be felt, but from 2500 rpm they just pull smoothly.

A 13.5 litre fuel tank integrated into the polyamide sub-frame helps to keep the centre of gravity low while allowing for a large enough air-box to feed a 50 mm Keihin throttle body. That’s 8 mm larger than the big-bore 500 EXC-F enduro weapon from KTM. Another important point of differentiation between these bikes and the competition based enduro offerings from the brand is the lengthy 10,000 km service intervals and two-year warranty.

A two-way quick-shifter for the six-speed box is standard on both bikes along with an Adler slip-assist clutch that helps reduce effort at the lever of the Magura hydraulics while also allowing some mechanical slip under deceleration.

The Enduro version runs WP XPLOR suspension with 250 mm of travel while the SM runs APEX spec’ WP kit with 215 mm of front travel and 240 mm of rear travel. Ground clearance is 269 mm for the ES and 237 mm for the SM.

Like their 690/701 KTM/Husky siblings the rear suspension has a linkage and is not PDS and the suspension geometry of the enduro and supermoto models differ quite markedly in regards to triple clamp off-sets and the SM model runs a much shorter wheelbase.

The SM bikes also just as predictable runs different brakes, the tarmac warrior getting a radial four-piston Brembo caliper and 320 mm to the Enduro bikes 300 mm rotor and twin-piston caliper.

Both run Bosch cornering ABS and multi-mode traction control, both of which can also be switched off. I know from experience the latest traction control system is good enough to leave on for 99 per cent of off-road riding with plenty of scope left for slides before traction cuts in. The ABS system also has an off-road mode that works well. The rider can also select different engine maps to suit the task at hand.

The enduro model runs a 90/90-21 front and 140/80-18 rear while the SM runs a 120/70-17 and 160/60-17 combination on a black five-inch rear rim, that’s double the width of the rear rim found on the enduro bike. Of course the supermoto model also runs much longer gearing in comparison to the enduro.

Dry weight for the ES 700 is 147.5 kg while the bigger stoppers of the SM make it tip the scales 1 kilogram heavier.

2022 GASGAS 700 ES Specifications

2022 GASGAS 700 SM Specifications