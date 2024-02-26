2024 GASGAS United in Dirt Australia Tour

Get on the GAS in 2024 with the GASGAS United in Dirt Australia Tour, offering your chance to swing a leg over the latest off-road models, spanning four states across the country including Western Australia, Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales.

The GASGAS United in Dirt Australia Tour 2024 will give participants a real flavour of the GASGAS brand – with fun on two wheels the ultimate name of the game. GASGAS aren’t just bringing Motocross, Enduro and Cross Country models, you’ll also have the opportunity to test ride the new E-Bikes!

Headlining the Motocross range will be the 2024 GASGAS MC 450F, MC 350F and MC 250F four-strokes, alongside the ever-popular, latest MC 250 and MC 125 two-stroke models.

There will be the new for 2024 GASGAS EC 500F, in addition to the EC 350F, EC 250F, EC 300 and EC 250 Enduro models.

Cross Country riders will be met with the EX 350F and EX 250 variants!

2024 United in Dirt Australia Tour dates

24 March 2024 – Noble Falls MX Circuit, WA

21 April 2024 – Queensland Moto Park, QLD

28 April 2024 – Monza Park Ballarat, VIC

5 May 2024 – Nowra Motoplex, NSW

There will be three time slots that you can register for – Morning (9 am-11 am), Midday (11:30 am-1:30 pm) and Afternoon (2 pm-4 pm) – but get in quick, spots are expected to fill up. Every rider will have the chance to test ride a maximum of four bikes, inclusive of Motocross, Enduro or even the new E-Bikes, all alongside fellow GASGAS thrill-seekers. GASGAS experts and special guests will also be on location.

For complete information and to register for your spot on the 2024 United in Dirt Australia Tour head to the GASGAS website (link).