2022 Honda NT1100

We knew an Africa Twin powered sports-touring machine was coming from Honda and tonight we can reveal the full details, meet the new NT1100.

We really like the 1084 cc parallel-twin here at MCNews.com.au, it might only make just a tick over 100 horsepower but, for a parallel twin, it has a heap of character and grunts along really well thanks to 104 Nm at 6250 rpm.

The dual-clutch transmission also works fantastic in its latest guises and I have no doubt the six-speed semi-auto box will work brilliantly in the new NT1100. You pay a 10 kg penalty for choosing DCT over the conventional manual, but in our experience the extra reciprocating weight of the DCT clutches, and other paraphernalia that makes the magic happen, actually adds a little more engine character into the equation, making the bike feel as though it is running a heavier crank. Kerb weight ready to ride with a full 20.4-litre fuel tank is a claimed 238 kg for the manual, 248 kg for the auto.

The 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen complete with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also makes the transition from the Africa Twin.

The backbone of the machine is the proven steel semi-double cradle frame and bolt-on sub-frame that has been well proven on the adventure machine. For dedicated road use in the NT chassis geometry is changed from the Africa Twin with rake/trail set at 26.5-degrees/108 mm but a decent 175 mm of ground clearance is retained.

We are somewhat surprised at just how large the five-stage adjustable screen and how expansive the overall weather and wind protection is on the NT1100.

It certainly looks as though it might be one of the most comfortable sports-touring machines on the market, with the emphasis on touring of course, it won’t rip your arms off like a Superduke GT or some of the other 150+ horsepower beasts that now dominate the category.

Cruise control and heated grips are standard while the expansive looking stepped seat has a quoted height of 820 mm which should make it easily manageable for most.

Expansive integrated hard panniers are also standard. They are tucked in well at the rear which makes the widest part of the rear of the bike only 901 mm. Volume is 33 litres on the left and 32 litres on the right. An optional 50-litre top-box expands storage further.

A USB socket, centre-stand and auxiliary power socket are also all standard fitment. As is LED lighting throughout.

Showa provide the suspension. Inverted 43 mm forks adjustable for pre-load and rebound damping while the rear shock has hydraulically assisted pre-load adjustment. Travel is 150 mm at both ends. No mention so far of the Showa semi-active electronic suspension that can be optioned on the Africa Twin.

Rim and rubber sizes are strictly road focussed with a 120/70-17 front and 180/55-17 rear.

310 mm discs and four-piston radial calipers take care of the stopping duties up front assisted by a 256 mm rear with both ends backed up by ABS.

Traction and wheelie control are also standard and switchable through three levels of intervention. ‘Urban’, ‘Rain’ and ‘Tour’ are the standard modes while two more user selectable modes enable the rider to set their own mix of preferences and save them as favourites.

The NT1100 is due in Australia some time in the second quarter of 2022 but pricing details are not going to be released until closer to its arrival. If it lands at somewhere around 20k ride away we reckon it will win plenty of fans. I am certainly looking forward to throwing a leg over it.

2022 Honda NT1100 Specifications