2022 Husqvarna 12eDrive & 16eDrive

The Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive by STACYC offer a great way for children to get up to speed with the basics of two-wheel balance and control, with a twist-action throttle ensuring those tentative first riding steps quickly lead to confidence and control.

The 12eDrive is designed for kids aged three- to five-years-old with an inside leg range of 35-51 cm. Tomorrow’s champions can start at their own pace, with a choice of three levels of power, starting at up to 8 km/h in training mode to a maximum of 14 km/h in advanced mode.

A twistgrip throttle gives linear delivery, so children learn how to operate a proper throttle and manage power output. The 12eDrive’s ultra-low seat height of just 33 cm lets young riders keep their feet firmly on the ground at standstill, and also ‘dab’ easily with a foot to maintain balance on the move.

The 12eDrive has 12” composite wheels with pneumatic tyres, and a child-friendly, manageable light weight of 7.7 kg (including battery).

The Husqvarna 16eDrive extends the concept to kids aged 4 to 8 years old up to 34 kg, and with an inside leg range of 45-61 cm. The 16eDrive has 16” composite wheels with pneumatic tyres. Three power modes allow speeds up to 21 km/h, so when children feel confident, they can go quicker with an easy turn of the twist-action throttle.

Riding skills increase quickly with confidence, and the 16eDrive is designed to build the trust of young riders. Seat height is a manageable 43 cm, and at just 9 kg including the battery the 16eDrive is easy to push around and pick up, so kids will soon be back in action after a tumble.

Both the 12eDrive and 16eDrive offer battery runtime of up to 60 minutes. The 12eDrive’s 2 Ah battery takes 30-60 minutes to recharge and the 16eDrive has a 4 Ah unit with a charge time of 45-60 minutes. Rapid charging means the action doesn’t stop for long and can keep on going with an optional second battery. With their low weight, both balance bikes are easily lifted into a car boot to take on family days out.

The Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive are available now at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. The 12e retails for $1149 and 16e for $1499.