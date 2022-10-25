Olivier Lavorel dies from injuries sustained at TT 2022

Sidecar competitor, Olivier Lavorel, from Sillingy, France has passed away as a result of the serious injuries he suffered in an incident during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races on the Saturday 4th June.

The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under 1 mile into the Course, and also claimed the life of Olivier’s team mate, César Chanel.

Olivier was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool before being transferred to a hospital in France in late June where his treatment continued.

In a tragic and embarassing mistake, Lavorel was originally reported by officials to have died at the scene, as they believed it had been believed that César Chanel had survived.

Days later it was revealed that they had misidentified the pair, and that it was Chanel that had died at the scene, while Lavorel had survivied.

But now, almost five months later, Lavorel has finally succumbed to his injuries.

Both Olivier and César were newcomers to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2022 but were an experienced pairing, taking numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

Condolences to their family and friends.