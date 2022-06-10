2022 Isle of Man TT

Sidecar TT Race Two

By Ben McCook

The sidecar race got under way soon after the Supersports had finished but a red flag saw it halted on lap two.

A result was declared after one lap and the win awarded to the Birchall brothers with Pete Founds in 2nd and the Crowe siblings in 3rd.

Sadly, it was announced some time after that father and son team, Roger (56) and Bradley (21) Stockton, from Crewe, Cheshire, had been killed at Ago’s leap – the same place Saturday’s fatal sidecar crash happened.

Roger was an experienced TT competitor, with today’s race marking his 20th TT race start. He competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year’s event. In his career, he claimed a total of twelve top-20 finishes and four top-10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father.

2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

The Senior will now take place at 11am on Saturday. There had been some doubt over whether it could ahead due to a lack of Marshalls (many are due to leave the island tonight or in the morning) but after an appeal, enough were found and the blue riband race will close TT 2022 after all. Glenn Irwin shared the news that his brothers Andrew and Graeme were amongst those who answered the call to help out. The fastest newcomer of all time will hope to lap at 130mph during the race.

