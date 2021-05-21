2022 KTM EXC
Hot on the heels of the 2022 Husqvarna enduro models recently being released, this week KTM unveiled the orange versions of the bikes.
Here we focus on the two-stroke line-up of 150 EXC, 250 EXC, 250 EXC Six Days and 300 EXC.
The primary difference between the Husqvarna and KTM ranges are that the KTM machines run KTM’s traditional PDS rear shock system with no linkage, while the Husky machines run a conventional linkage system.
The 2022 KTM Enduro range is expected to go on sale in Australian dealership this July, 2021.
2022 KTM EXC – Key Updates
- Revised WP suspension settings for a firmer & more responsive feel
- Improved oil circulation in the suspension for more consistent feedback
- New MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tyres for unmatched grip in all terrains
- New 13:52 gearing giving the KTM 250 EXC TPI added bottom end punch
- Head-turning 2022 colors inspired by the Factory bikes
- Bold design & retro colors for the revamped KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up
Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager
“It gives us great pride to know that our KTM EXC models can once again supply any offroad rider with the excitement and the performance they need. In their updated trims, these bikes are technical masterpieces and there is something to suit every rider across the globe. For 2022, with the new WP suspension settings we are offering the bikes a more firm and even more consistent feel. Matched with the new MAXXIS tyres, these are two key upgrades that elevate the overall offroad performance. Our design team have also stepped-up with their work for this year and the bikes look exactly like what they are supposed to be: winners in all conditions.”
2022 KTM EXC Range Specifications
|KTM 150 EXC TPI
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 2-stroke, Exhaust control
|Engine Management
|Continental TPI System
|Displacement
|143.99 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|58 mm x 54.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter & kick-starter system / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Dellorto throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Electronically regulated oil pump
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|12:33 15:31 17:28 19:26 21:25 20:20
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|23:73 / 13:48 (13:50)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28 / 22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 370 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 96.8 kg
|KTM 250 EXC TPI
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 2-stroke, Exhaust control
|Engine Management
|Continental TPI System
|Displacement
|249 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|66.4 mm x 72 mm
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Dellorto throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Electronically regulated oil pump
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|26:73 / 14:52 (13:52)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28 / 22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 370 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 103.4 kg
|SIX DAYS EDITION AVAILABLE
|KTM 300 EXC TPI
|Engine (Liquid Cooled)
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 2-stroke, Exhaust control
|Engine Management
|Continental TPI System
|Displacement
|293.2 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|72 mm x 72 mm
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Dellorto throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Electronically regulated oil pump
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|26:73 / 14:50 (13:50)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28 / 22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 370 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 103.4 kg
