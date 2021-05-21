2022 KTM EXC

Hot on the heels of the 2022 Husqvarna enduro models recently being released, this week KTM unveiled the orange versions of the bikes.

Here we focus on the two-stroke line-up of 150 EXC, 250 EXC, 250 EXC Six Days and 300 EXC.

The primary difference between the Husqvarna and KTM ranges are that the KTM machines run KTM’s traditional PDS rear shock system with no linkage, while the Husky machines run a conventional linkage system.

The 2022 KTM Enduro range is expected to go on sale in Australian dealership this July, 2021.

2022 KTM EXC – Key Updates

Revised WP suspension settings for a firmer & more responsive feel

Improved oil circulation in the suspension for more consistent feedback

New MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tyres for unmatched grip in all terrains

New 13:52 gearing giving the KTM 250 EXC TPI added bottom end punch

Head-turning 2022 colors inspired by the Factory bikes

Bold design & retro colors for the revamped KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager

“It gives us great pride to know that our KTM EXC models can once again supply any offroad rider with the excitement and the performance they need. In their updated trims, these bikes are technical masterpieces and there is something to suit every rider across the globe. For 2022, with the new WP suspension settings we are offering the bikes a more firm and even more consistent feel. Matched with the new MAXXIS tyres, these are two key upgrades that elevate the overall offroad performance. Our design team have also stepped-up with their work for this year and the bikes look exactly like what they are supposed to be: winners in all conditions.”

2022 KTM EXC Range Specifications