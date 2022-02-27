2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Eight – Arlington, Texas
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Main One
Vince Friese got away well but it was Marvin Musquin that took the early lead while Jason Anderson engaged in battle with Friese. Malcolm Stewart then came through on both of them to take that second place but out front Musquin had pulled the pin. Eli Tomac was down in 15th at this early juncture.
Two-minutes in and it was Musquin leading Stewart by almost two-seconds with Anderson a further second behind in third but with a decent buffer over Justin Barcia.
Malcolm Stewart then went through to the lead after Musquin looked to have stalled the bike coming out of a turn. Musquin fired the KTM back into life quick enough but his flow had been interrupted enough for Anderson to also slip past and relegate him further back to third. Barcia and Webb then pushed the Frenchman further back to fifth.
Musquin then went down and lost many more positions. Ferrandis then also went down after hitting the back of Justin Brayton when the Honda was slow out of a berm, making it two Frenchmen on the deck. It appeared as though shortly after that a German also joined them on the deck, with Roczen going down.
Jason Anderson started to close on Malcolm Stewart as the race entered its final few laps but then they tangled and both went down! This was becoming a war of attrition. Justin Barcia inherited the lead and Cooper Webb moved into second.
Defending champ Cooper Webb got Barcia on the final lap from way behind, perhaps surprising the GASGAS man to score the opening win. Eli Tomac had come through the pack to secure third place ahead of Chase Sexton.
450 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|16 Laps
|2
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+00.735
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+09.721
|4
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+11.627
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+13.217
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+15.839
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+17.692
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+18.071
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+28.046
|10
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+28.972
|11
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+30.914
|12
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+35.443
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+51.421
|14
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+52.979
|15
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|16
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+03.449
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+11.518
|18
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+16.353
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+20.528
|20
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+38.243
|21
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+54.805
|22
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
450 Main Two
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot from Anderson and Tomac after an amazing run through turn one that saw him enter far from first but carrying enough speed through the turn to come out the other side way out in front.
Cooper Webb was quickly up to fourth ahead of Friese and Brayton, Malcolm Stewart seventh, Ferrandis eighth and Barcia ninth.
The leading trio were running fairly close but Sexton maintained sway up front ahead of Anderson and Tomac, that pair swapping positions numerous times through the mid stages of the race.
Anderson eventually managed to escape the clutches of Tomac and then once clear ran down Sexton with apparent ease before moving through to the lead just past half race distance. It took Tomac a few minutes more to get the better of the Honda man and by the time he did Anderson had built a five-second lead with three-minutes remaining.
Jason Anderson cruised home to victory ahead of Tomac while Sexton managed to hold off Webb all the way to the flag.
Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Stewart, Barcia and Friese while Roczen again failed to fire, the German coming home ninth just ahead of Justin Brayton.
450 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+02.749
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+03.919
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+04.967
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+17.243
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+19.637
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+23.392
|8
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+30.657
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+33.294
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+35.457
|11
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+37.396
|12
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+45.070
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+54.604
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+57.012
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
|16
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+05.948
|17
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+32.527
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+44.574
|19
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
|20
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+40.376
|21
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|22
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|6 Laps
450 Main Three
Eli Tomac got off to a good start this time around but it was Shane McElrath with the holeshot while Marvin Musquin went down as did Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.
Tomac made short work of McElrath to move into the lead while Jason Anderson slipped past Stewart and Brayton to move up to third. Moments later he was also past McElrath and had his head down chasing Tomac. Dylan Ferrandis was fifth and Sexton sixth with nine-minutes remaining after relegating Brayton to seventh while Webb had worked his way up to eighth.
By half race distance Anderson was on Tomac and the two engaged in battle before Anderson finally made a pass stick with five-minutes left on the shot clock and one past he pulled the pin and escaped.
Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton were third and fourth respectively until Sexton made a mistake that allowed Cooper Webb to sneak through and push the Honda man back to fifth.
Jason Anderson the clear victor in the end but Tomac the round winner despite not taking a race win. Tomac gaining the best score off the back of his 3-2-2 results just edging out Anderson’s 6-1-1, extending Tomac’s championship points lead over Tomac out to six-points. This pair now enjoying a good points buffer over the rest of the field and shaping up as the championship favourites at this now almost halfway point of the season.
450 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+02.566
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+16.806
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+17.963
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+21.191
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+30.100
|7
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+38.234
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+39.650
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+40.386
|10
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+42.581
|11
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+52.456
|12
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+06.731
|14
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+08.877
|15
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+17.271
|16
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+18.553
|17
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+32.613
|18
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|14 Laps
|19
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+05.382
|20
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+28.480
|21
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|4 Laps
|22
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|DNF
450 Video Highlights
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|3
|2
|2
|26
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|6
|1
|1
|23
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|1
|4
|4
|21
|4
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|4
|3
|5
|19
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|5
|6
|3
|18
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|2
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|9
|5
|8
|16
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|7
|10
|11
|15
|9
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|10
|12
|7
|14
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|8
|13
|9
|13
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|12
|8
|10
|12
|12
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|13
|14
|12
|11
|13
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|16
|9
|16
|10
|14
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|11
|11
|22
|9
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|17
|15
|13
|8
|16
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|20
|16
|14
|7
|17
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|19
|18
|15
|6
|18
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|18
|17
|17
|5
|19
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|15
|22
|18
|4
|20
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|14
|20
|21
|3
|21
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|22
|19
|19
|2
|22
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|21
|21
|20
|1
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 8 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|177
|2
|Jason Anderson
|171
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|149
|4
|Cooper Webb
|147
|5
|Justin Barcia
|145
|6
|Chase Sexton
|142
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|128
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|118
|9
|Ken Roczen
|117
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|97
|11
|Dean Wilson
|97
|12
|Shane McElrath
|76
|13
|Justin Brayton
|74
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|69
|15
|Max Anstie
|55
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|47
|17
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|37
|18
|Alex Martin
|36
|19
|Justin Bogle
|33
|20
|Joey Savatgy
|27
|21
|Vince Friese
|23
|22
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|23
|Justin Starling
|18
|24
|Cade Clason
|16
|25
|Josh Hill
|13
|26
|Ryan Breece
|12
|27
|Kevin Moranz
|9
|28
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|29
|Joan Cros
|3
|30
|Logan Karnow
|2
|31
|Adam Enticknap
|1
250 Main One
Jett Lawrence was on fire in the qualifying session, his time not only topped the 250 ranks but was also quick enough to have placed him third in the 450 class.
The young Aussie scored the holeshot in the first of the three mains in the first triple-header round of the season for the 250 East competitors but then went down after losing the rear which allowed Stilez Robertson, Cameron McAdoo and Austin Forkner through to the front while Jett had been shuffled all the way back to 19th before he was back up and running.
By half race distance Forkner was leading and McAdoo following him in a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of RJ Hampshire after Roberston had also been past by Oldenburg and Smith. Lawrence had just got into the top ten with five-minutes remaining. Young rookie Levi Kitchen went down and looked as though he may have picked up an injury.
Jett Lawrence continued to storm through the field but could only get up to fourth before the chequered flag. Jett set the fastest lap of the race a full eight-tenths quicker than race winner Forkner despite having to pass riders constantly and almost pushed Hampshire off the podium on the line.
Forkner taking the win ahead of McAdoo while RJ Hampshire rounded out the podium.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+01.045
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+02.800
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+03.083
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+11.934
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+19.497
|7
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+26.670
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+28.180
|9
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+28.780
|10
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+31.162
|11
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+45.708
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+48.690
|13
|John Short
|Honda
|+50.445
|14
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+52.141
|15
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+52.545
|16
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+53.245
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+54.407
|18
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|12 Laps
|19
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+02.363
|20
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+05.875
|21
|Kawasaki
|+28.986
|22
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
250 Main Two
Jett Lawrence and Stilez Roberston both got away well but Robertson had the exit line and Jett did not push the point and settled for second. Lawrence almost clipped the rear of Robertson at the end of the next section but somehow managed to avoid it and stay on the bike and in the contest. Jeremy Martin was third ahead of Forkner and McAdoo at this early stage of the bout.
Jett Lawrence moved past Robertson and left him for dead. Martin relegated Roberston further back to third place and shortly after that McAdoo pushed him further back to fifth.
Jeremy Martin was showing some great pace, almost as fast as Lawrence but with five-minutes to run the 18-year-old had a four-second advantage and maintained that lead all the way to the flag. Cameron McAdoo scored third ahead of Austin Forker and Phil Nicoletti.
RJ Hampshire was running strong in sixth until a mistake on the final lap when he brushed the back of Nicoletti, the medical flags came out to protect an injured Hampshire and the Husqvarna man would take no further part in the nights proceedings.
250 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|14 Laps
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+04.571
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+09.475
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|+12.897
|5
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+27.087
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+29.304
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+37.680
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+41.053
|9
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+48.215
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+58.435
|11
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|13 Laps
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+01.327
|13
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+03.055
|14
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+06.887
|15
|John Short
|Honda
|+10.523
|16
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|+16.231
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+43.194
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+47.043
|19
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|12 Laps
|20
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|11 Laps
|21
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|DNF
|22
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|DNS
250 Main Three
Jett Lawrence went down at turn one and thus commenced the final bout of the day from dead last. Up front Cameron McAdoo had clear air and was the early leader ahead of Jace Owen and Pierce Brown.
Austin Forkner was running seventh behind Nicoletti and Robertson. That was until Nicoletti went down with Robertson which saw the pair lose a number of positions, promoting Forkner up to fourth and Martin fifth. Martin then collected the back of another rider which put him on the deck and he was back to ninth before he was up and running again.
Jett Lawrence had come from dead last up through the field, setting outright fastest lap of the race again and again, working his way up to fourth place and onto the back of Forkner with three-minutes left on the shot clock. Lawrence then made a pass, but didn’t get as good a run out of the next turn which meant Forkner hit the next up-ramp with more speed, while Jett changed lines in the air after clipping a tough block on launch which led to the two colliding in the air after Forkner collected his rear wheel. Both went down pretty hard and for a moment it looked as though neither might play any further part in proceedings but Lawrence did manage to get going again in tenth position, Forkner though did not and was left clutching his shoulder.
Oblivious to all this drama was Cameron McAdoo who was way out in front with an eight-second advantage over Pierce Brown. That pair came home in that order while Jeremy Martin claimed third ahead of Jace Owen.
Jett Lawrence salvaged tenth place to finish third for the round.
McAdoo the round winner to join Lawrence at the top of the championship table with 47-points apiece.
Jeremy Martin second for the round which promotes him into third in the championship five-points behind that pair.
250 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|2
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+06.450
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+10.918
|4
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+14.104
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+15.415
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+16.100
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+25.279
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+32.059
|9
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+35.311
|10
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+37.457
|11
|John Short
|Honda
|+40.664
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+42.012
|13
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+42.813
|14
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+42.978
|15
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+47.523
|16
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+48.181
|17
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|+49.670
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+59.092
|19
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|20
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|DNS
|21
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|DNS
|22
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|DNS
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|2
|3
|1
|26
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|9
|2
|3
|23
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|4
|1
|10
|21
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|5
|6
|5
|19
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|6
|10
|7
|18
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|11
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|1
|4
|19
|16
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|10
|9
|8
|15
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|7
|5
|15
|14
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|8
|8
|12
|13
|11
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|14
|13
|4
|12
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|15
|19
|2
|11
|13
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|16
|12
|9
|10
|14
|John Short
|Honda
|13
|15
|11
|9
|15
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|19
|11
|13
|8
|16
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|3
|20
|20
|7
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|17
|14
|14
|6
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|12
|17
|18
|5
|19
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|18
|16
|17
|4
|20
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|21
|18
|16
|3
|21
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|20
|21
|21
|2
|22
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|22
|1
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 EastChampionship Standings (Round 2 of 9)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|47
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|47
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|4
|Austin Forkner
|39
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|32
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|29
|7
|Jordon Smith
|28
|8
|Pierce Brown
|28
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|27
|10
|Rj Hampshire
|25
|11
|Derek Drake
|21
|12
|Jace Owen
|20
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|14
|Kyle Peters
|19
|15
|Levi Kitchen
|15
|16
|Henry Miller
|15
|17
|Joshua Varize
|11
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|10
|19
|John Short
|9
|20
|Cullin Park
|8
|21
|Coty Schock
|8
|22
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|23
|Jarrett Frye
|6
|24
|Joshua Cartwright
|3
|25
|Max Vohland
|1