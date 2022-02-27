2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Eight – Arlington, Texas

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main One

Vince Friese got away well but it was Marvin Musquin that took the early lead while Jason Anderson engaged in battle with Friese. Malcolm Stewart then came through on both of them to take that second place but out front Musquin had pulled the pin. Eli Tomac was down in 15th at this early juncture.

Two-minutes in and it was Musquin leading Stewart by almost two-seconds with Anderson a further second behind in third but with a decent buffer over Justin Barcia.

Malcolm Stewart then went through to the lead after Musquin looked to have stalled the bike coming out of a turn. Musquin fired the KTM back into life quick enough but his flow had been interrupted enough for Anderson to also slip past and relegate him further back to third. Barcia and Webb then pushed the Frenchman further back to fifth.

Musquin then went down and lost many more positions. Ferrandis then also went down after hitting the back of Justin Brayton when the Honda was slow out of a berm, making it two Frenchmen on the deck. It appeared as though shortly after that a German also joined them on the deck, with Roczen going down.

Jason Anderson started to close on Malcolm Stewart as the race entered its final few laps but then they tangled and both went down! This was becoming a war of attrition. Justin Barcia inherited the lead and Cooper Webb moved into second.

Defending champ Cooper Webb got Barcia on the final lap from way behind, perhaps surprising the GASGAS man to score the opening win. Eli Tomac had come through the pack to secure third place ahead of Chase Sexton.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 16 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS +00.735 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha +09.721 4 Chase Sexton Honda +11.627 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +13.217 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +15.839 7 Justin Brayton Honda +17.692 8 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +18.071 9 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +28.046 10 Shane McElrath KTM +28.972 11 Marvin Musquin KTM +30.914 12 Vince Friese Honda +35.443 13 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +51.421 14 Cade Clason Honda +52.979 15 Justin Bogle Suzuki 15 Laps 16 Ken Roczen Honda +03.449 17 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +11.518 18 Justin Starling GASGAS +16.353 19 Kevin Moranz KTM +20.528 20 Alex Martin Yamaha +38.243 21 Joan Cros Kawasaki +54.805 22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 14 Laps

450 Main Two

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot from Anderson and Tomac after an amazing run through turn one that saw him enter far from first but carrying enough speed through the turn to come out the other side way out in front.

Cooper Webb was quickly up to fourth ahead of Friese and Brayton, Malcolm Stewart seventh, Ferrandis eighth and Barcia ninth.

The leading trio were running fairly close but Sexton maintained sway up front ahead of Anderson and Tomac, that pair swapping positions numerous times through the mid stages of the race.

Anderson eventually managed to escape the clutches of Tomac and then once clear ran down Sexton with apparent ease before moving through to the lead just past half race distance. It took Tomac a few minutes more to get the better of the Honda man and by the time he did Anderson had built a five-second lead with three-minutes remaining.

Jason Anderson cruised home to victory ahead of Tomac while Sexton managed to hold off Webb all the way to the flag.

Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Stewart, Barcia and Friese while Roczen again failed to fire, the German coming home ninth just ahead of Justin Brayton.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.749 3 Chase Sexton Honda +03.919 4 Cooper Webb KTM +04.967 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +17.243 6 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +19.637 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS +23.392 8 Vince Friese Honda +30.657 9 Ken Roczen Honda +33.294 10 Justin Brayton Honda +35.457 11 Marvin Musquin KTM +37.396 12 Shane McElrath KTM +45.070 13 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +54.604 14 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +57.012 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha 15 Laps 16 Alex Martin Yamaha +05.948 17 Justin Starling GASGAS +32.527 18 Kevin Moranz KTM +44.574 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 14 Laps 20 Cade Clason Honda +40.376 21 Joan Cros Kawasaki 9 Laps 22 Justin Bogle Suzuki 6 Laps

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac got off to a good start this time around but it was Shane McElrath with the holeshot while Marvin Musquin went down as did Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Tomac made short work of McElrath to move into the lead while Jason Anderson slipped past Stewart and Brayton to move up to third. Moments later he was also past McElrath and had his head down chasing Tomac. Dylan Ferrandis was fifth and Sexton sixth with nine-minutes remaining after relegating Brayton to seventh while Webb had worked his way up to eighth.

By half race distance Anderson was on Tomac and the two engaged in battle before Anderson finally made a pass stick with five-minutes left on the shot clock and one past he pulled the pin and escaped.

Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton were third and fourth respectively until Sexton made a mistake that allowed Cooper Webb to sneak through and push the Honda man back to fifth.

Jason Anderson the clear victor in the end but Tomac the round winner despite not taking a race win. Tomac gaining the best score off the back of his 3-2-2 results just edging out Anderson’s 6-1-1, extending Tomac’s championship points lead over Tomac out to six-points. This pair now enjoying a good points buffer over the rest of the field and shaping up as the championship favourites at this now almost halfway point of the season.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.566 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +16.806 4 Cooper Webb KTM +17.963 5 Chase Sexton Honda +21.191 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +30.100 7 Shane McElrath KTM +38.234 8 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +39.650 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +40.386 10 Vince Friese Honda +42.581 11 Justin Brayton Honda +52.456 12 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 15 Laps 13 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +06.731 14 Alex Martin Yamaha +08.877 15 Kevin Moranz KTM +17.271 16 Ken Roczen Honda +18.553 17 Justin Starling GASGAS +32.613 18 Justin Bogle Suzuki 14 Laps 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +05.382 20 Joan Cros Kawasaki +28.480 21 Cade Clason Honda 4 Laps 22 Marvin Musquin KTM DNF

450 Video Highlights

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 3 2 2 26 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 6 1 1 23 3 Cooper Webb KTM 1 4 4 21 4 Chase Sexton Honda 4 3 5 19 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 5 6 3 18 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS 2 7 6 17 7 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha 9 5 8 16 8 Justin Brayton Honda 7 10 11 15 9 Shane McElrath KTM 10 12 7 14 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 8 13 9 13 11 Vince Friese Honda 12 8 10 12 12 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 13 14 12 11 13 Ken Roczen Honda 16 9 16 10 14 Marvin Musquin KTM 11 11 22 9 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha 17 15 13 8 16 Alex Martin Yamaha 20 16 14 7 17 Kevin Moranz KTM 19 18 15 6 18 Justin Starling GASGAS 18 17 17 5 19 Justin Bogle Suzuki 15 22 18 4 20 Cade Clason Honda 14 20 21 3 21 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 22 19 19 2 22 Joan Cros Kawasaki 21 21 20 1

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 8 of 17)

Pos Rider Total 1 Eli Tomac 177 2 Jason Anderson 171 3 Malcolm Stewart 149 4 Cooper Webb 147 5 Justin Barcia 145 6 Chase Sexton 142 7 Marvin Musquin 128 8 Dylan Ferrandis 118 9 Ken Roczen 117 10 Aaron Plessinger 97 11 Dean Wilson 97 12 Shane McElrath 76 13 Justin Brayton 74 14 Brandon Hartranft 69 15 Max Anstie 55 16 Kyle Chisholm 47 17 Mitchell Oldenburg 37 18 Alex Martin 36 19 Justin Bogle 33 20 Joey Savatgy 27 21 Vince Friese 23 22 Adam Cianciarulo 23 23 Justin Starling 18 24 Cade Clason 16 25 Josh Hill 13 26 Ryan Breece 12 27 Kevin Moranz 9 28 Fredrik Noren 9 29 Joan Cros 3 30 Logan Karnow 2 31 Adam Enticknap 1

250 Main One

Jett Lawrence was on fire in the qualifying session, his time not only topped the 250 ranks but was also quick enough to have placed him third in the 450 class.

The young Aussie scored the holeshot in the first of the three mains in the first triple-header round of the season for the 250 East competitors but then went down after losing the rear which allowed Stilez Robertson, Cameron McAdoo and Austin Forkner through to the front while Jett had been shuffled all the way back to 19th before he was back up and running.

By half race distance Forkner was leading and McAdoo following him in a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of RJ Hampshire after Roberston had also been past by Oldenburg and Smith. Lawrence had just got into the top ten with five-minutes remaining. Young rookie Levi Kitchen went down and looked as though he may have picked up an injury.

Jett Lawrence continued to storm through the field but could only get up to fourth before the chequered flag. Jett set the fastest lap of the race a full eight-tenths quicker than race winner Forkner despite having to pass riders constantly and almost pushed Hampshire off the podium on the line.

Forkner taking the win ahead of McAdoo while RJ Hampshire rounded out the podium.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 13 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +01.045 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +02.800 4 Jett Lawrence Honda +03.083 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +11.934 6 Jordon Smith Honda +19.497 7 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +26.670 8 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +28.180 9 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +28.780 10 Kyle Peters Honda +31.162 11 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +45.708 12 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +48.690 13 John Short Honda +50.445 14 Jace Owen Yamaha +52.141 15 Pierce Brown GASGAS +52.545 16 Derek Drake Suzuki +53.245 17 Henry Miller KTM +54.407 18 Jarrett Frye Honda 12 Laps 19 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +02.363 20 Coty Schock Honda +05.875 21 Kawasaki +28.986 22 Levi Kitchen Yamaha 10 Laps

250 Main Two

Jett Lawrence and Stilez Roberston both got away well but Robertson had the exit line and Jett did not push the point and settled for second. Lawrence almost clipped the rear of Robertson at the end of the next section but somehow managed to avoid it and stay on the bike and in the contest. Jeremy Martin was third ahead of Forkner and McAdoo at this early stage of the bout.

Jett Lawrence moved past Robertson and left him for dead. Martin relegated Roberston further back to third place and shortly after that McAdoo pushed him further back to fifth.

Jeremy Martin was showing some great pace, almost as fast as Lawrence but with five-minutes to run the 18-year-old had a four-second advantage and maintained that lead all the way to the flag. Cameron McAdoo scored third ahead of Austin Forker and Phil Nicoletti.

RJ Hampshire was running strong in sixth until a mistake on the final lap when he brushed the back of Nicoletti, the medical flags came out to protect an injured Hampshire and the Husqvarna man would take no further part in the nights proceedings.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 14 Laps 2 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +04.571 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +09.475 4 Austin Forkner Kawasaki +12.897 5 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +27.087 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +29.304 7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +37.680 8 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +41.053 9 Kyle Peters Honda +48.215 10 Jordon Smith Honda +58.435 11 Joshua Varize Husqvarna 13 Laps 12 Derek Drake Suzuki +01.327 13 Jace Owen Yamaha +03.055 14 Henry Miller KTM +06.887 15 John Short Honda +10.523 16 Jarrett Frye Honda +16.231 17 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +43.194 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +47.043 19 Pierce Brown GASGAS 12 Laps 20 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna 11 Laps 21 Coty Schock Honda DNF 22 Levi Kitchen Yamaha DNS

250 Main Three

Jett Lawrence went down at turn one and thus commenced the final bout of the day from dead last. Up front Cameron McAdoo had clear air and was the early leader ahead of Jace Owen and Pierce Brown.

Austin Forkner was running seventh behind Nicoletti and Robertson. That was until Nicoletti went down with Robertson which saw the pair lose a number of positions, promoting Forkner up to fourth and Martin fifth. Martin then collected the back of another rider which put him on the deck and he was back to ninth before he was up and running again.

Jett Lawrence had come from dead last up through the field, setting outright fastest lap of the race again and again, working his way up to fourth place and onto the back of Forkner with three-minutes left on the shot clock. Lawrence then made a pass, but didn’t get as good a run out of the next turn which meant Forkner hit the next up-ramp with more speed, while Jett changed lines in the air after clipping a tough block on launch which led to the two colliding in the air after Forkner collected his rear wheel. Both went down pretty hard and for a moment it looked as though neither might play any further part in proceedings but Lawrence did manage to get going again in tenth position, Forkner though did not and was left clutching his shoulder.

Oblivious to all this drama was Cameron McAdoo who was way out in front with an eight-second advantage over Pierce Brown. That pair came home in that order while Jeremy Martin claimed third ahead of Jace Owen.

Jett Lawrence salvaged tenth place to finish third for the round.

McAdoo the round winner to join Lawrence at the top of the championship table with 47-points apiece.

Jeremy Martin second for the round which promotes him into third in the championship five-points behind that pair.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 13 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GASGAS +06.450 3 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +10.918 4 Jace Owen Yamaha +14.104 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +15.415 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +16.100 7 Jordon Smith Honda +25.279 8 Kyle Peters Honda +32.059 9 Derek Drake Suzuki +35.311 10 Jett Lawrence Honda +37.457 11 John Short Honda +40.664 12 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +42.012 13 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +42.813 14 Henry Miller KTM +42.978 15 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +47.523 16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +48.181 17 Jarrett Frye Honda +49.670 18 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +59.092 19 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 8 Laps 20 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna DNS 21 Coty Schock Honda DNS 22 Levi Kitchen Yamaha DNS

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 2 3 1 26 2 Jeremy Martin Yamaha 9 2 3 23 3 Jett Lawrence Honda 4 1 10 21 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 5 6 5 19 5 Jordon Smith Honda 6 10 7 18 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha 11 7 6 17 7 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 1 4 19 16 8 Kyle Peters Honda 10 9 8 15 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 7 5 15 14 10 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna 8 8 12 13 11 Jace Owen Yamaha 14 13 4 12 12 Pierce Brown GASGAS 15 19 2 11 13 Derek Drake Suzuki 16 12 9 10 14 John Short Honda 13 15 11 9 15 Joshua Varize Husqvarna 19 11 13 8 16 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna 3 20 20 7 17 Henry Miller KTM 17 14 14 6 18 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 12 17 18 5 19 Jarrett Frye Honda 18 16 17 4 20 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki 21 18 16 3 21 Coty Schock Honda 20 21 21 2 22 Levi Kitchen Yamaha 22 22 22 1

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 EastChampionship Standings (Round 2 of 9)