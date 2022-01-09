2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round One – Angel Stadium – Anaheim, CA

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Chase Sexton won the opening 450 Heat of season 2022, while Shane McElrath ran second for most of the bout, until being closed down by Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia as the moto progressed.

McElrath managed to hold on for second though, ahead of Eli Tomac who finished third on his Yamaha debut.

Justin Barcia was fourth ahead of Webb, Anstie, Oldenburg and Musquin, with Fred Noren scoring the final transfer spot.

The likes of Josh Hill and Justin Bogle had to contest the LCQ but also failed to make that cut and didn’t make the Main.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 8 Laps 2 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F +02.325 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +03.520 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +04.861 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F +13.918 6 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F +19.350 7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R +22.403 8 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F +33.972 9 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +37.580 10 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +46.073 11 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R +47.917 12 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +53.402 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +55.302 14 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 +1m04.044 15 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX450 +1m07.084 16 Kai Haase GASGAS MC 450F 7 Laps 17 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ450F +16.915 18 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +47.325 19 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +1m09.697 20 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC 450 2 Laps

450 Heat Two

Malcolm Stewart had already celebrated his new ride with Husqvarna by topping the qualifying sessions but he didn’t get a great start in the heat race. It was Ken Roczen that scored the holeshot while Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton and Malcolm Stewart gave chase. Plessinger was sixth ahead of Ferrandis and Savatgy.

Brayton took second place from Cianciarulo a couple of laps into the Heat. New KTM signing Aaron Plessinger then moved past Stewart to take fourth place. Stewart then also started to come under attack from Dylan Ferrandis.

Stewart eventually responded to take that fourth place back off Plessinger and then went one better, by taking third place from Adam Cianciarulo. Plessinger, Ferrandis, and Savatgy then pushed Cianciarulo all the way back to seventh.

Up front it was still all Roczen and the German was a clear victor.

Justin Brayton had a comfortable buffer over Malcolm Stewart in third place with two laps remaining but Stewart almost chased him down to steal second before eventually settling for third.

Plessinger finished fourth ahead of Ferrandis, Savatgy and Cianciarulo.

Jason Anderson fell early on and was right at the back of the field but worked his way forward to eventually break into the top nine and earn his transfer to the 450 Main.

Dean Wilson was the final rider to make the transfer cut with a ninth place finish.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R 8 Laps 2 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +05.743 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 +06.939 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +09.511 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +10.527 6 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.306 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +17.346 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +20.126 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 +20.944 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +33.163 11 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +37.974 12 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +43.889 13 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +47.306 14 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Laps 15 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +01.099 16 Vann Martin Yamaha YZ450F +03.197 17 Alexander Nagy KTM 450 SX-F +07.350 18 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F 2 Laps 19 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +06.282 20 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F DNF

450 Main

It was a Honda 1-2 from the off with Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton running through turn one side by side but Roczen maintained the advantage to lead from his team-mate. Adam Cianciarulo was third ahead of Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Shane McElrath, Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin while Justin Brayton rounded out the lap one top ten ahead of Eli Tomac.

Roczen continued to lead Sexton but could not break away from his team-mate. Sexton was right on his tail lap after lap and was looking to pounce on any mistake from the German.

Eventually though it was Sexton that made a mistake and after challenging for the lead numerous times the #23 was then relegated to third place as Adam Cianciarulo went through, before Sexton got his act back together.

Sexton then got a bit too frustrated trying to get back past Cianciarulo which saw him drop the bike again and he was then passed by Barcia, Anderson, Webb, Stewart, Musquin and Ferrandis. A massive fall from grace for Sexton.

That kerfuffle had left Roczen with a huge ten-second lead over his pursuers. The closest of which was now Justin Barcia who was closely followed by Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb.

With seven-minutes and two laps still remaining Roczen led Barcia by 11.5-seconds. Chas Sexton had worked his way back up to seventh after Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin both ended on the deck after tussling for position.

Jason Anderson started to put the pressure on Barcia in the closing stages of the race and Cooper Webb was also looking to capitalise on any mistakes from that pair. Anderson made his move but a few turns later Barcia returned fire in an aggressive way that left Anderson on the deck and the #21 Kawasaki had been shuffled back to seventh by the time he got back up and running.

The comeback story belonged to early front runner Chase Sexton who after making two falls and drifting right back in the pack, then put his head back down and passed Tomac, Musquin and Cianciarulo to promote himself back up to fourth place with three laps remaining.

At the flag Musquin stole that fourth place back at that final juncture which saw Sexton finish fifth but the Honda man was well ahead of Eli Tomac, Malcolm Stewart, Joey Savatgy and Aaron Plessinger while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten ahead of Cianciarulo, Wilson and Brayton.

As Ken Roczen got the last lap flag he backed things off which allowed Webb to get the gap back down to under ten seconds as the German just cruised home to a dominant flag to flag victory.

Cooper Webb’s second place came with a reasonable buffer over third placed Justin Barcia, who rounded out the podium.

450 Main Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R 22 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +07.296 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +10.381 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +15.867 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +15.881 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +20.320 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 +21.531 8 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F +26.982 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F +29.726 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +34.851 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +35.510 12 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 +38.946 13 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +41.311 14 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F +49.446 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R +1m03.848 16 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +07.746 18 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F FE +25.212 19 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +30.169 20 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +34.887 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m03.375 22 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 19 Laps

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 1 of 17)

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R WE 26 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 23 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 21 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 19 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 18 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 17 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 16 8 Joey Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE 15 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 14 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 13 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 12 12 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE 11 13 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 10 14 Max Anstie KTM 450 SX-F 9 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R 8 16 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 7 17 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 6 18 Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 19 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R 4 20 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 3 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 2 22 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 1

250 Heat One

Taking the step down from 450 to 250 this season, Vince Friese scored the holeshot in the opening 250 Heat ahead of Colt Nichols and Seth Hammaker.

Colt Nichols squeezed past Friese halfway through the heat, Hammaker then followed him through to push Friese back to third. Friese came back at him though and Mosiman benefitted from their tussle to move up to third place, pushing Hammaker back to fourth.

Colt Nichols then went down hard, handing the lead to Mosiman who led Hammaker and Friese home 1-2-3. Mosiman pulled away in the closing laps to make it a clear six-second victory.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 8 Laps 2 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +06.134 3 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +14.559 4 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +15.868 5 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +16.980 6 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +18.663 7 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +33.476 8 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +34.074 9 Ryan Surratt Yamaha YZ250F +35.144 10 Thomas Do KTM 250 SX-F +41.365 11 Chris Howell Kawasaki KX250 +52.231 12 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki KX250 +57.963 13 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 +1m00.309 14 Gared Steinke KTM 125 SX +1m01.401 15 Jack Brunell GASGAS MC 250F 7 Laps 16 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +06.587 17 KTM 250 SX-F +14.972 18 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +25.284 19 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 5 Laps 20 Colt Nichols Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps

250 Heat Two

Carson Mumford got off the line well and led the field into turn one on the RM-Z250 but Christian Craig had a better exit and quickly moved through to the lead, immediately starting to pull away from the field.

Marchbanks moved up to second place, while Hunter Lawrence recovered from getting caught up with some other riders on the opening lap to move past Thrasher and then Mumford to move up into third place.

Hunter Lawrence then made a mistake though and dropped the bike, the Australian losing a few positions before getting back up to speed.

Riders had been lapping under yellow flags since an early incident with Jalek Swoll saw him go down hard. Eventually officials brought out the red flag just before the third lap was completed thus riders headed around to the gates for a full re-start.

At the re-start it was Hunter Lawrence that got the jump through the inside line to take the early lead from Dylan Walsh but Jo Shimoda moved up to that second place on lap two. Christian Craig then made short work of both of them to move up to second place and the Yamaha man set about chasing down Hunter Lawrence.

Craig had the pace to wait and take his chance, but when he did he took Lawrence up high and the Honda man dropped the CRF250R. That left Craig to streak away to an easy win while Lawrence was relegated to fourth place by the tussle. Shimoda took second, Marchbanks third.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +08.412 3 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +14.315 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +25.642 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +28.499 6 Carson Mumford Suzuki RM-Z250 +31.947 7 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +36.582 8 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +46.607 9 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +48.982 10 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +51.102 11 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +58.311 12 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +1m01.625 13 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +1m04.571 14 Richard Taylor Yamaha YZ250F +1m06.659 15 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 16 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 +02.412 17 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +46.246 18 Carson Brown KTM 250 SX-F 4 Laps 19 Dylan Woodcock Husqvarna FC 250 2 Laps 20 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC 250 DNS

250 Main

Vince Friese got another Holeshot to lead Seth Hammaker and Christian Craig in the Main. Michael Mosiman made a mistake on the opening lap and lost a heap of ground. Hunter Lawrence was stuck back in the pack around tenth.

Craig made his way past Hammaker to move up to second place after nearly eating dirt himself through the whoops, pulled off a great save to stay on the bike and was quickly all over the back of Vince Friese.

Friese defended well but Craig eventually made his way through to take the lead. Hammaker then started to attack Friese for that second position and it didn’t take him long to push Friese back to third. A lap later Marchbanks pushed Friese further back to fourth.

Hunter Lawrence had been steadily working his way forward and was up to fifth by half race distance and shortly thereafter moved past Friese to relegate the early race leader to fifth.

Christian Craig continued to set the pace and pulled away from Hammaker who as the race progressed started to come under attack from Marchbanks. Hunter Lawrence beat him to the punch though!

Hunter took third place from Marchbanks but ran out of time before he could get Hammaker and had to settle for third despite a final corner challenge that nearly came off for the Australian.

Jo Shimoda had got stuck on the gates and was way behind the pack at the start but steadily worked his way forward to a seventh place finish to still bag good points despite that disastrous start.

Mosiman also recovered from an early stumble to finish sixth.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps 2 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +05.625 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +06.054 4 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +08.160 5 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +26.635 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +36.824 7 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +41.598 8 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +44.917 9 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +52.585 10 Carson Mumford Suzuki RM-Z250 +56.276 11 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +59.196 12 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +1m01.892 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +1m04.415 14 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 15 Laps 15 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +15.728 16 Ryan Surratt Yamaha YZ250F +17.738 17 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +22.447 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +41.774 19 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +47.024 20 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +59.962 21 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 22 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +12.333

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 West Championship Standings (Round 1 of 10)