2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Ten – Ford Field – Detroit

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot in the opening 450 bout of the night ahead of Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin.

Sexton maintained the lead for the majority of the race, leading Tomac by 2.5-seconds at the halfway mark but in the latter half of the contest Tomac put the pressure on and closed right onto the tail of the Honda when Sexton made a small mistake. Sexton recoverd from that hiccup and pulled some ground out on Tomac again only to then make a larger mistake that allowed Tomac to cruise on past and take the victory. Sexton second, Marvin Musquin third and Justin Brayton fourth ahead of Vince Friese.

Dean Wilson was running sixth early on but a mistake with him losing the front saw him shuffled all the way back to 19th. The Husqvarna rider then clawed his way back up through the field to get back up to sixth to earn his spot in the Main.

Brandon Hartranft was running fifth with three-minutes remaining but a mistake saw him lose a lot of time and a tenth place finish left him heading for the LCQ. Hartranft won that Last Chance Qualifying Race though to earn his spot in the Main.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 10 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda +06.135 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +10.387 4 Justin Brayton Honda +16.668 5 Vince Friese Honda +29.426 6 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +37.813 7 Justin Starling GASGAS +40.969 8 Alex Ray Honda +46.364 9 Kevin Moranz KTM +49.836 10 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 9 Laps 11 Tristan Lane KTM +02.548 12 Cheyenne Harmon Honda +16.605 13 Xylian Ramella GASGAS +18.022 14 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM +25.629 15 Mason Kerr Kawasaki +26.463 16 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki +36.757 17 Alexander Nagy KTM +38.712 18 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki 8 Laps 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +11.151 20 Jerry Robin GASGAS 2 Laps

450 Heat Two

Malcolm Stewart shot out of the gates to an early lead and was never headed despite being chased hard by Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb. The tussle between that pair though allowed Stewart the breathing space to run his own race after also topping qualifying earlier in the day.

Jason Anderson got the better of Cooper Webb halfway through the contest and then pulled away from the defending champion to a clear second place.

Justin Barcia fourth ahead of Justin Bogle and Dylan Ferrandis after working his way past both of those riders late in the race. Ferrandis went down late in the bout but recovered to that sixth place finish.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 9 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +02.713 3 Cooper Webb KTM +10.626 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS +13.431 5 Justin Bogle Suzuki +19.715 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +23.923 7 Alex Martin Yamaha +24.937 8 Shane McElrath KTM +25.962 9 Cade Clason Honda +32.137 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +34.214 11 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +47.280 12 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +52.208 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki 8 Laps 14 Jared Lesher Yamaha +03.125 15 Scott Meshey Husqvarna +09.286 16 Deven Raper Kawasaki +14.995 17 Christopher Prebula KTM +26.698 18 Joshua Greco Kawasaki +40.694 19 Preston Taylor Kawasaki +43.883 20 Austin Cozadd Yamaha +55.031

450 Main

Suzuki’s Justin Bogle scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Tomac was back in ninth at the end of lap one behind Malcolm Stewart.

Barcia started to attack Bogle and challenge for the lead two-minutes into the race and coming along with him was Musquin, Webb, Anderson and Sexton. Barcia took the lead three-minutes in and it wasn’t long before Anderson and Webb then shuffled Bogle back to fourth.

Tomac and Stewart might have been outside the top ten at the start of the race but it took them less than five-minutes to work their way up to fifth and sixth respectively four-minutes into the race. They then continued their joint charge all the way to the head of the field!

Tomac picked off Barcia for second place eight-minutes in and then made short work of race leader Jason Anderson to move into the lead at the halfway point of the contest.

Chase Sexton was running fifth just behind Cooper Webb and ahead of Justin Barcia at that halfway point. Webb then cased a jump after getting his timing wrong while Sexton was right on his tail and the Honda man clipped the back of Webb’s slowed bike when coming into land which saw both of them hit the dirt pretty hard. Then Jason Anderson also went down hard while running in second place! Cooper Webb continued to circulate while riding with only one hand on the bars and his other cradled across his chest. Anderson also attempted to ride but was all over the place and had to realise his fate.

Dylan Ferrandis was running fifth before also hurting himself only a few minutes from the end.

Malcolm Stewart then took second place from the stricken Anderson and kept it all the way to the flag while Justin Barcia rounded out the podium ahead of Marvin Musquin, Justin Brayton and Vince Friese. The podium result more than Barcia could have hoped for going into this round with a messed up hand from a recent training crash in the lead up to the event.

Eli Tomac the clear victor and with so many of his championship rivals taking big hits on track and bagging only a couple of points this could be a very decisive victory in the title chase. Tomac heads to Indianapolis next week for round 11 of the 17 round series with a 42-point lead over joint second place holders Anderson and Stewart.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 27 Laps 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +03.556 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS +05.606 4 Marvin Musquin KTM +24.992 5 Justin Brayton Honda +36.733 6 Vince Friese Honda +41.213 7 Shane McElrath KTM +43.331 8 Justin Bogle Suzuki 26 Laps 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +17.501 10 Cade Clason Honda +24.606 11 Ryan Breece Yamaha +28.583 12 Justin Starling GASGAS 25 Laps 13 Alex Martin Yamaha +06.052 14 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +27.040 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 24 Laps 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +13.423 17 Alex Ray Honda +25.743 18 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki 23 Laps 19 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha 20 Laps 20 Cooper Webb KTM 19 Laps 21 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 17 Laps 22 Chase Sexton Honda 16 Laps

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 10 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 229 2 Jason Anderson 187 3 Malcolm Stewart 187 4 Justin Barcia 184 5 Cooper Webb 173 6 Chase Sexton 164 7 Marvin Musquin 164 8 Dylan Ferrandis 141 9 Ken Roczen 133 10 Dean Wilson 119 11 Shane McElrath 101 12 Justin Brayton 99 13 Aaron Plessinger 97 14 Brandon Hartranft 89 15 Justin Bogle 60 16 Kyle Chisholm 57 17 Max Anstie 55 18 Vince Friese 51 19 Alex Martin 48 20 Mitchell Oldenburg 37 21 Cade Clason 33 22 Justin Starling 32 23 Ryan Breece 29 24 Joey Savatgy 27 25 Adam Cianciarulo 23 26 Kevin Moranz 16 27 Josh Hill 13 28 Logan Karnow 10 29 Fredrik Noren 9 30 Garrett Marchbanks 8 31 Alex Ray 6 32 Justin Rodbell 5 33 Joan Cros 3 34 Brandon Scharer 1 35 Adam Enticknap 1

250 Heat One

Josh Cartwright was the early leader in the opening 250 Heat but was chased down and overhauled late on the opening lap by Enzo Lopes, Jace Owen and Pierce Brown.

19-year-old Pierce Brown then quickly worked his way past Owen to take the lead from Lopes while Stilez Robertson was working his way through the field after a poor start and managed to claw his way up to second by the chequered flag. Brown the clear winner though and Jace Owen completed the top three ahead of Cullin Park and early race leader Josh Cartwright.

Enzo Lopes had been in a strong second place right up until there was only a minute remaining but then he lost the front, presumably after the fire went out on his Yamaha and he could not get the machine going again and could only watch as the entire field filed past him.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Pierce Brown GASGAS 9 Laps 2 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +13.140 3 Jace Owen Yamaha +17.049 4 Cullin Park Honda +23.215 5 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +25.224 6 John Short Honda +25.614 7 Jeremy Hand Honda +26.421 8 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +32.454 9 Devin Simonson Yamaha +33.112 10 Jordon Smith Honda +33.696 11 Tanner Ward Kawasaki +36.194 12 Hunter Yoder Honda +38.745 13 Aj Catanzaro Honda +45.744 14 Brock Papi Kawasaki +47.832 15 Lance Kobusch Honda +50.105 16 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha +51.511 17 Joe Clayton KTM 8 Laps 18 Kyle Greeson KTM +02.352 19 Jarrett Frye Honda +37.927 20 Enzo Lopes Yamaha 5 Laps

250 Heat Two

Jett Lawrence had topped qualifying and got off the gates well in his Heat race to second place behind RJ Hampshire. The Husqvarna rider retained the lead until late in the opening lap when Jett passed him at the end of a rhythm section.

Jett then went on to take victory with Cameron McAdoo second after he worked his way past Hampshire when the Husky rider made a mistake halfway through the race. That mistake cost Hampshire a couple more places with Mitch Oldenburg and Kyle Chisholm pushing him back to fifth by the flag.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 9 Laps 2 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +03.367 3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +09.326 4 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +13.733 5 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +15.792 6 Derek Drake Suzuki +19.636 7 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +20.848 8 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +32.470 9 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +36.467 10 Henry Miller KTM +37.006 11 Grant Harlan Honda +44.473 12 Michael Hicks KTM +47.654 13 Jack Chambers KTM +48.100 14 Lane Shaw KTM 8 Laps 15 Blaine Silveira Suzuki +02.267 16 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +08.138 17 Zack Williams GASGAS +11.637 18 Luke Neese Honda +15.940 19 Tj Albright Kawasaki +45.154 20 Kyle Bitterman GASGAS 7 Laps

250 Main

Stilez Robertson scored the holeshot ahead of Jett Lawrence but the Aussie teenager wasted little time in working his way through to the lead. Pierce Brown then pushed Robertson back to third and at this early stage Cameron McAdoo was running fifth.

McAdoo worked his way up to second after getting the better of Pierce Brown 11-minutes into the race. At that juncture he was 3.5-seconds behind Lawrence but failed to claw any ground back on the Aussie youngster and eventually took the flag 6.5-seconds behind Lawrence while Pierce Brown rounded out the podium. RJ Hampshire was a further ten-seconds behind in fourth.

After having to contest the LCQ Jordon Smith bagged 18-points for fifth ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Phil Nicoletti.

With three victories in four starts one would imagine that Jett Lawrence would have a handy points lead but Cameron McAdoo is still right on his tail. The Kawasaki rider is only eight-points behind and with five rounds still to go anything could happen.

Supercross reconvenes next weekend at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium for the fifth round of the 250 East Championship.

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 21 Laps 2 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +06.459 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS +10.151 4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +20.879 5 Jordon Smith Honda +24.121 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +32.570 7 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +40.255 8 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +47.055 9 Enzo Lopes Yamaha 20 Laps 10 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +07.159 11 Derek Drake Suzuki +10.370 12 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +13.812 13 John Short Honda +16.650 14 Jace Owen Yamaha +18.079 15 Henry Miller KTM +29.013 16 Jeremy Hand Honda +29.832 17 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +37.480 18 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +39.676 19 Cullin Park Honda +40.288 20 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 19 Laps 21 Devin Simonson Yamaha +03.720 22 Michael Hicks KTM 18 Laps

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 West Championship Standings (Round 4 of 9)