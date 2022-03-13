2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Ten – Ford Field – Detroit
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Heat One
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot in the opening 450 bout of the night ahead of Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin.
Sexton maintained the lead for the majority of the race, leading Tomac by 2.5-seconds at the halfway mark but in the latter half of the contest Tomac put the pressure on and closed right onto the tail of the Honda when Sexton made a small mistake. Sexton recoverd from that hiccup and pulled some ground out on Tomac again only to then make a larger mistake that allowed Tomac to cruise on past and take the victory. Sexton second, Marvin Musquin third and Justin Brayton fourth ahead of Vince Friese.
Dean Wilson was running sixth early on but a mistake with him losing the front saw him shuffled all the way back to 19th. The Husqvarna rider then clawed his way back up through the field to get back up to sixth to earn his spot in the Main.
Brandon Hartranft was running fifth with three-minutes remaining but a mistake saw him lose a lot of time and a tenth place finish left him heading for the LCQ. Hartranft won that Last Chance Qualifying Race though to earn his spot in the Main.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+06.135
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+10.387
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+16.668
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+29.426
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+37.813
|7
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+40.969
|8
|Alex Ray
|Honda
|+46.364
|9
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+49.836
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|9 Laps
|11
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+02.548
|12
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|+16.605
|13
|Xylian Ramella
|GASGAS
|+18.022
|14
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|+25.629
|15
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|+26.463
|16
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|+36.757
|17
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM
|+38.712
|18
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+11.151
|20
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|2 Laps
450 Heat Two
Malcolm Stewart shot out of the gates to an early lead and was never headed despite being chased hard by Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb. The tussle between that pair though allowed Stewart the breathing space to run his own race after also topping qualifying earlier in the day.
Jason Anderson got the better of Cooper Webb halfway through the contest and then pulled away from the defending champion to a clear second place.
Justin Barcia fourth ahead of Justin Bogle and Dylan Ferrandis after working his way past both of those riders late in the race. Ferrandis went down late in the bout but recovered to that sixth place finish.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|9 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+02.713
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+10.626
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+13.431
|5
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+19.715
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+23.923
|7
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+24.937
|8
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+25.962
|9
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+32.137
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+34.214
|11
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+47.280
|12
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+52.208
|13
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|14
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+03.125
|15
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna
|+09.286
|16
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki
|+14.995
|17
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|+26.698
|18
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki
|+40.694
|19
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|+43.883
|20
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|+55.031
450 Main
Suzuki’s Justin Bogle scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Tomac was back in ninth at the end of lap one behind Malcolm Stewart.
Barcia started to attack Bogle and challenge for the lead two-minutes into the race and coming along with him was Musquin, Webb, Anderson and Sexton. Barcia took the lead three-minutes in and it wasn’t long before Anderson and Webb then shuffled Bogle back to fourth.
Tomac and Stewart might have been outside the top ten at the start of the race but it took them less than five-minutes to work their way up to fifth and sixth respectively four-minutes into the race. They then continued their joint charge all the way to the head of the field!
Tomac picked off Barcia for second place eight-minutes in and then made short work of race leader Jason Anderson to move into the lead at the halfway point of the contest.
Chase Sexton was running fifth just behind Cooper Webb and ahead of Justin Barcia at that halfway point. Webb then cased a jump after getting his timing wrong while Sexton was right on his tail and the Honda man clipped the back of Webb’s slowed bike when coming into land which saw both of them hit the dirt pretty hard. Then Jason Anderson also went down hard while running in second place! Cooper Webb continued to circulate while riding with only one hand on the bars and his other cradled across his chest. Anderson also attempted to ride but was all over the place and had to realise his fate.
Dylan Ferrandis was running fifth before also hurting himself only a few minutes from the end.
Malcolm Stewart then took second place from the stricken Anderson and kept it all the way to the flag while Justin Barcia rounded out the podium ahead of Marvin Musquin, Justin Brayton and Vince Friese. The podium result more than Barcia could have hoped for going into this round with a messed up hand from a recent training crash in the lead up to the event.
Eli Tomac the clear victor and with so many of his championship rivals taking big hits on track and bagging only a couple of points this could be a very decisive victory in the title chase. Tomac heads to Indianapolis next week for round 11 of the 17 round series with a 42-point lead over joint second place holders Anderson and Stewart.
450 Video Highlights
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|27 Laps
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+03.556
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+05.606
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+24.992
|5
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+36.733
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+41.213
|7
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+43.331
|8
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|26 Laps
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+17.501
|10
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+24.606
|11
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+28.583
|12
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|25 Laps
|13
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+06.052
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+27.040
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|24 Laps
|16
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+13.423
|17
|Alex Ray
|Honda
|+25.743
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|23 Laps
|19
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|20
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|19 Laps
|21
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|17 Laps
|22
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|16 Laps
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 10 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|229
|2
|Jason Anderson
|187
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|187
|4
|Justin Barcia
|184
|5
|Cooper Webb
|173
|6
|Chase Sexton
|164
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|164
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|141
|9
|Ken Roczen
|133
|10
|Dean Wilson
|119
|11
|Shane McElrath
|101
|12
|Justin Brayton
|99
|13
|Aaron Plessinger
|97
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|89
|15
|Justin Bogle
|60
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|57
|17
|Max Anstie
|55
|18
|Vince Friese
|51
|19
|Alex Martin
|48
|20
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|37
|21
|Cade Clason
|33
|22
|Justin Starling
|32
|23
|Ryan Breece
|29
|24
|Joey Savatgy
|27
|25
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|26
|Kevin Moranz
|16
|27
|Josh Hill
|13
|28
|Logan Karnow
|10
|29
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|30
|Garrett Marchbanks
|8
|31
|Alex Ray
|6
|32
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|33
|Joan Cros
|3
|34
|Brandon Scharer
|1
|35
|Adam Enticknap
|1
250 Heat One
Josh Cartwright was the early leader in the opening 250 Heat but was chased down and overhauled late on the opening lap by Enzo Lopes, Jace Owen and Pierce Brown.
19-year-old Pierce Brown then quickly worked his way past Owen to take the lead from Lopes while Stilez Robertson was working his way through the field after a poor start and managed to claw his way up to second by the chequered flag. Brown the clear winner though and Jace Owen completed the top three ahead of Cullin Park and early race leader Josh Cartwright.
Enzo Lopes had been in a strong second place right up until there was only a minute remaining but then he lost the front, presumably after the fire went out on his Yamaha and he could not get the machine going again and could only watch as the entire field filed past him.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|9 Laps
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+13.140
|3
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+17.049
|4
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+23.215
|5
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+25.224
|6
|John Short
|Honda
|+25.614
|7
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+26.421
|8
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+32.454
|9
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+33.112
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+33.696
|11
|Tanner Ward
|Kawasaki
|+36.194
|12
|Hunter Yoder
|Honda
|+38.745
|13
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda
|+45.744
|14
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki
|+47.832
|15
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda
|+50.105
|16
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha
|+51.511
|17
|Joe Clayton
|KTM
|8 Laps
|18
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM
|+02.352
|19
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|+37.927
|20
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
250 Heat Two
Jett Lawrence had topped qualifying and got off the gates well in his Heat race to second place behind RJ Hampshire. The Husqvarna rider retained the lead until late in the opening lap when Jett passed him at the end of a rhythm section.
Jett then went on to take victory with Cameron McAdoo second after he worked his way past Hampshire when the Husky rider made a mistake halfway through the race. That mistake cost Hampshire a couple more places with Mitch Oldenburg and Kyle Chisholm pushing him back to fifth by the flag.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|9 Laps
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Kawasaki
|+03.367
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+09.326
|4
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+13.733
|5
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+15.792
|6
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+19.636
|7
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+20.848
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+32.470
|9
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+36.467
|10
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+37.006
|11
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|+44.473
|12
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|+47.654
|13
|Jack Chambers
|KTM
|+48.100
|14
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|8 Laps
|15
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|+02.267
|16
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+08.138
|17
|Zack Williams
|GASGAS
|+11.637
|18
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|+15.940
|19
|Tj Albright
|Kawasaki
|+45.154
|20
|Kyle Bitterman
|GASGAS
|7 Laps
250 Main
Stilez Robertson scored the holeshot ahead of Jett Lawrence but the Aussie teenager wasted little time in working his way through to the lead. Pierce Brown then pushed Robertson back to third and at this early stage Cameron McAdoo was running fifth.
McAdoo worked his way up to second after getting the better of Pierce Brown 11-minutes into the race. At that juncture he was 3.5-seconds behind Lawrence but failed to claw any ground back on the Aussie youngster and eventually took the flag 6.5-seconds behind Lawrence while Pierce Brown rounded out the podium. RJ Hampshire was a further ten-seconds behind in fourth.
After having to contest the LCQ Jordon Smith bagged 18-points for fifth ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Phil Nicoletti.
With three victories in four starts one would imagine that Jett Lawrence would have a handy points lead but Cameron McAdoo is still right on his tail. The Kawasaki rider is only eight-points behind and with five rounds still to go anything could happen.
Supercross reconvenes next weekend at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium for the fifth round of the 250 East Championship.
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|21 Laps
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Kawasaki
|+06.459
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+10.151
|4
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+20.879
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+24.121
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+32.570
|7
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+40.255
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+47.055
|9
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|10
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+07.159
|11
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+10.370
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+13.812
|13
|John Short
|Honda
|+16.650
|14
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+18.079
|15
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+29.013
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+29.832
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+37.480
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+39.676
|19
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+40.288
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|19 Laps
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+03.720
|22
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|18 Laps
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 West Championship Standings (Round 4 of 9)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|99
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|91
|3
|Pierce Brown
|68
|4
|Stilez Robertson
|67
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|64
|6
|Jordon Smith
|63
|7
|Rj Hampshire
|60
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|58
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|50
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|11
|Jace Owen
|41
|12
|Austin Forkner
|39
|13
|Joshua Varize
|37
|14
|Derek Drake
|37
|15
|Henry Miller
|33
|16
|John Short
|30
|17
|Kyle Peters
|20
|18
|Cullin Park
|17
|19
|Levi Kitchen
|15
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|15
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|14
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|12
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|11
|24
|Joshua Cartwright
|9
|25
|Jarrett Frye
|9
|26
|Grant Harlan
|8
|27
|Coty Schock
|8
|28
|Lance Kobusch
|7
|29
|Brock Papi
|6
|30
|Jack Chambers
|2
|31
|Devin Simonson
|2
|32
|Max Vohland
|1
|33
|Michael Hicks
|1