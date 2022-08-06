MotoGP 2022 – Round 12 – Silverstone

Monster Energy British Grand Prix Qualifying

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) came out on top after a serious assault on the lap record in Q2 at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with the Frenchman putting in a 1:57.767 to pip Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) by 0.098.

Zarco extends his record as the rider with most premier class poles without a win, and Viñales takes his first front row with Aprilia, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing that front row just another 0.066 back. The front two rows all went under the 1:57 barrier and eight riders beat the 2019 lap record.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) will start from Row 2 after a 1:57 and a stunning salvage job. The Aprilia rider suffered a huge highside in FP4 at Turn 12 and was sent skywards, given the all clear to continue by the Medical Centre with no fractures but definitely left with a pain barrier to ride through in qualifying and on Sunday.

Quartararo will be praying for a great getaway from P4 as he faces the much-talked-about Long Lap penalty on Sunday afternoon, as three key title contenders line up on the second row: Bagnaia starts P5, Aleix Espargaro starts P6.

After coming through Q1, Bezzecchi starts seventh ahead of fellow Q1 graduate Bastianini – amazingly, both of the Ducati riders were under Marc Marquez’s (Repsol Honda Team) old lap record at Silverstone too.

Martin has to settle for P9 despite being less than half a second away from pole, as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Rins and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) round out the Q2 places in P10, P11 and P12 respectively.

16th is Remy Gardner’s highest Qualification result so far in 2022.

MotoGP Quotes

Johann Zarco – P1

“Pretty happy. I got good confidence in FP4 with the hard rear, and on the first lap on the soft rear in qualifying, I felt this 58.4 was coming with good control. So, then it was necessary to have an extra push with the second tyre, and I’m pretty happy that I could do it immediately from the first lap when the tyre has the best performance. There was nobody on track – no one slowing down and disturbing me – just a few guys in front of me. It was good enough to get this extra motivation and enjoy a good time.”

Maverick Vinales – P2

“I don’t think I have ever felt so comfortable on the Aprilia on the fast lap, but that is not by chance. We have done a lot of hard work and we’ll continue to do so, without letting up. I also felt good in terms of pace. There are a lot of fast and consistent riders, but we’ve got what it takes to be in the mix. We still don’t have a perfectly clear idea on tyre choice. There are a couple options that seem to work well. The strategy I have in mind is clear enough – push from the very first lap as if it were a qualifying session!”

Jack Miller – P3

“I’m happy with the result today in qualifying, especially because we managed to set an incredibly fast time. I tried to have fun and make the most of our potential, and I pushed hard to take pole finally, but Johann had something extra. In FP4, we showed that we have a great race pace, and now we will work on trying to make up a few tenths more, but overall we are ready to fight for the win. The only doubt remains the tyres: the choice will depend a lot on the temperatures we find tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P4

“It is what it is. I made one the best laps I did in qualifying this year. I feel I have nothing more to give. We were on the maximum. I feel happy about my pace, also in FP4. With the crash of Aleix and Nakagami I couldn’t finish the lap because of the yellow flags, but I think all of our laps were 1’59s – this is something really positive. The track is much better than last year, and the consistency is much better. I think our pace is good enough to fight for the victory, but with the long-lap penalty we don’t know where we will finish. But at least our pace is top. I feel really good on the bike.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P5

“I’m happy with today’s result in qualifying. We were very fast even though we were struggling a little this morning. For the race, we’ll have to take a few more steps forward, working especially on our pace, which at the moment is not at the level of our rivals. Now we will analyse the data and try to improve for tomorrow”.

Aleix Espargaro – P6

“The crash was the last thing we needed. I was feeling good on the bike, pushing hard, and the high side was rather violent. I’m in a lot of pain and it is getting worse, so along with the team and the docs, we decided it would be best for me to rest until tomorrow and then evaluate the situation after the warm up. I’ll obviously do everything I can to be on the track but, since we’re talking about a part of the body that is highly stressed during riding, we’ll have to see if it’s possible.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“I’m happy, a nice day and a good qualifying. From yesterday, we made a nice step forward already in the FP3 this morning and then in Q1. I was fast but in my good attempt, the second with the new tire, I found a lot of traffic. I tried it again after two laps, in the fourth with the same tire, and managed to hit the Q2. There were a lot of fast riders and the third row is not bad. The Team has worked hard, let’s fix the last details now and take advantage of the race pace held in the FP4.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“We struggled this morning, both pace and time attack wise. We came close to making it directly into Q2, but it did not happen. During the afternoon, we made quite the step forward in all areas and we were quick again. We are getting our confidence back aboard the bike and I’m very comfortable and happy with the soft tyre choice. I struggle a bit more with the harder option so making the right decision will be key.”

Luca Marini – P10

“I expected more from qualifying: I was hoping for a better lap time, but it wasn’t enough for the first two rows. For the race, we still have some work ahead of us, I have to understand exactly where I lose and the choice of tire will be crucial. In the FP4 I had some problems, I was not able to take full advantage of the session. I didn’t have time to test the hard at the rear and the new fairing. A pity, I hope that tomorrow morning the temperature is high enough to be able to work in the warm up and define the last details.”

Remy Gardner – P16

“Good day in the office today for us. We continue to make good steps with the bike and we are progressing towards the right direction. FP4 was a positive session pace-wise, and we did our best qualifying session today. I am happy and cannot wait to race tomorrow.”

MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 1m57.767 335.4 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.098 334.3 3 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.164 336.4 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.171 330.2 5 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.194 336.4 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.199 333.3 7 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.334 336.4 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q2 +0.339 340.6 9 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.407 337.5 10 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.550 335.4 11 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.551 331.2 12 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.776 331.2 13 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.244 332.3 14 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.323 334.3 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.339 336.4 16 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.511 332.3 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.679 332.3 18 Stefan BRADL HONDA Q1 (*) 0.730 333.3 19 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.758 336.4 20 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.781 329.2 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.005 332.3 22 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.311 330.2 23 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.322 330.2 24 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.623 330.2

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 172 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 151 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 114 4 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 106 5 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 105 6 BINDER Brad RSA 93 7 MILLER Jack AUS 91 8 MIR Joan SPA 77 9 RINS Alex SPA 75 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 71 11 MARTIN Jorge SPA 70 12 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 62 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 55 15 MARINI Luca ITA 52 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 42 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 27 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 25 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 18 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 22 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 10

Moto2

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took his second career pole position at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, just holding off Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) by 0.034 after a close Q2 on Saturday. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who trails Fernandez by a single point in the standings, lines up third for what promises to be a classic intermediate class race at Silverstone.

Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 2m04.103 278.3 2 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.034 272.0 3 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.177 276.9 4 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.283 276.2 5 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.395 278.3 6 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.402 274.8 7 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.457 275.5 8 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.594 272.0 9 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +0.784 276.9 10 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.788 275.5 11 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.796 278.3 12 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q2 +0.806 276.2 13 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.831 277.6 14 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.955 276.9 15 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.987 275.5 16 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.094 276.2 17 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +1.239 277.6 18 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q2 +1.346 274.1 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.505 281.9 20 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 0.557 271.3 21 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.815 275.5 22 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX Q1 (*) 1.021 276.2 23 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.093 274.1 24 Rory SKINNER KALEX Q1 (*) 1.267 276.9 25 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.468 274.1 26 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.550 276.2 27 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.771 274.1 28 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 1.873 274.8 29 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI KALEX Q1 (*) 2.600 270.6

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 146 2 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 146 3 OGURA Ai JPN 145 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 104 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 97 7 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 88 8 DIXON Jake GBR 76 9 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 75 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 69 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 62 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 55 13 LOWES Sam GBR 51 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 45 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 40 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 39 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 37 18 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 35 19 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 21 SALAC Filip CZE 14 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Moto3

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) became the first Brazilian rider to take pole position in the lightweight class on Saturday at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, the rookie riding the venue for the very first time and getting the better of Championship challenger Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) by just 0.068. Ryusei Yamanaka made it both MT Helmets – MSI riders on the front row as he took third, and the Japanese rider was still within 0.078 of pole as the margins proved small despite the expanse of Silverstone Circuit.

Aussie Moto3 competitor Joel Kelso is missing this round as he recuperates from injury.

Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 2m10.951 235.8 2 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 +0.068 232.7 3 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q2 +0.078 234.7 4 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.108 236.8 5 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +0.180 233.2 6 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.229 236.3 7 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.255 236.3 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.294 238.4 9 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.506 235.2 10 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.609 234.2 11 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +0.619 231.7 12 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.672 235.2 13 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 +0.677 233.2 14 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +0.695 234.2 15 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +0.876 232.7 16 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q2 +1.204 235.2 17 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q2 +1.304 233.7 18 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +1.748 232.7 19 David MUÑOZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.274 232.7 20 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.292 230.7 21 Jaume MASIA KTM Q1 (*) 0.329 230.7 22 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q1 (*) 0.369 227.8 23 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 0.603 229.7 24 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q1 (*) 0.831 232.7 25 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM Q1 (*) 0.882 234.2 26 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 1.173 231.7 27 Alberto SURRA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.193 228.3 28 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 2.360 227.8 29 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.634 233.2 30 Marc GARCIA KTM Q1 (*) 3.144 229.2

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 182 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 179 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 115 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 113 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 107 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 98 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 94 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 77 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 64 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 57 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 52 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 51 13 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 48 14 TOBA Kaito JPN 44 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 16 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 33 17 MUÑOZ David SPA 32 18 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 28 19 MCPHEE John GBR 24 20 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 21 KELSO Joel AUS 22 22 NEPA Stefano ITA 18

Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule

Sunday

Time Class Event 1820 Moto3 WUP 1840 MotoGP WUP 1910 Moto2 WUP 2020 Moto3 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 Moto2 Race

2022 MotoGP Calendar