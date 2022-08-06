MotoGP 2022 – Round 12 – Silverstone
Monster Energy British Grand Prix Qualifying
Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) came out on top after a serious assault on the lap record in Q2 at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with the Frenchman putting in a 1:57.767 to pip Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) by 0.098.
Zarco extends his record as the rider with most premier class poles without a win, and Viñales takes his first front row with Aprilia, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing that front row just another 0.066 back. The front two rows all went under the 1:57 barrier and eight riders beat the 2019 lap record.
Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) will start from Row 2 after a 1:57 and a stunning salvage job. The Aprilia rider suffered a huge highside in FP4 at Turn 12 and was sent skywards, given the all clear to continue by the Medical Centre with no fractures but definitely left with a pain barrier to ride through in qualifying and on Sunday.
Quartararo will be praying for a great getaway from P4 as he faces the much-talked-about Long Lap penalty on Sunday afternoon, as three key title contenders line up on the second row: Bagnaia starts P5, Aleix Espargaro starts P6.
After coming through Q1, Bezzecchi starts seventh ahead of fellow Q1 graduate Bastianini – amazingly, both of the Ducati riders were under Marc Marquez’s (Repsol Honda Team) old lap record at Silverstone too.
Martin has to settle for P9 despite being less than half a second away from pole, as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Rins and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) round out the Q2 places in P10, P11 and P12 respectively.
16th is Remy Gardner’s highest Qualification result so far in 2022.
MotoGP Quotes
Johann Zarco – P1
“Pretty happy. I got good confidence in FP4 with the hard rear, and on the first lap on the soft rear in qualifying, I felt this 58.4 was coming with good control. So, then it was necessary to have an extra push with the second tyre, and I’m pretty happy that I could do it immediately from the first lap when the tyre has the best performance. There was nobody on track – no one slowing down and disturbing me – just a few guys in front of me. It was good enough to get this extra motivation and enjoy a good time.”
Maverick Vinales – P2
“I don’t think I have ever felt so comfortable on the Aprilia on the fast lap, but that is not by chance. We have done a lot of hard work and we’ll continue to do so, without letting up. I also felt good in terms of pace. There are a lot of fast and consistent riders, but we’ve got what it takes to be in the mix. We still don’t have a perfectly clear idea on tyre choice. There are a couple options that seem to work well. The strategy I have in mind is clear enough – push from the very first lap as if it were a qualifying session!”
Jack Miller – P3
“I’m happy with the result today in qualifying, especially because we managed to set an incredibly fast time. I tried to have fun and make the most of our potential, and I pushed hard to take pole finally, but Johann had something extra. In FP4, we showed that we have a great race pace, and now we will work on trying to make up a few tenths more, but overall we are ready to fight for the win. The only doubt remains the tyres: the choice will depend a lot on the temperatures we find tomorrow.”
Fabio Quartararo – P4
“It is what it is. I made one the best laps I did in qualifying this year. I feel I have nothing more to give. We were on the maximum. I feel happy about my pace, also in FP4. With the crash of Aleix and Nakagami I couldn’t finish the lap because of the yellow flags, but I think all of our laps were 1’59s – this is something really positive. The track is much better than last year, and the consistency is much better. I think our pace is good enough to fight for the victory, but with the long-lap penalty we don’t know where we will finish. But at least our pace is top. I feel really good on the bike.”
Francesco Bagnaia – P5
“I’m happy with today’s result in qualifying. We were very fast even though we were struggling a little this morning. For the race, we’ll have to take a few more steps forward, working especially on our pace, which at the moment is not at the level of our rivals. Now we will analyse the data and try to improve for tomorrow”.
Aleix Espargaro – P6
“The crash was the last thing we needed. I was feeling good on the bike, pushing hard, and the high side was rather violent. I’m in a lot of pain and it is getting worse, so along with the team and the docs, we decided it would be best for me to rest until tomorrow and then evaluate the situation after the warm up. I’ll obviously do everything I can to be on the track but, since we’re talking about a part of the body that is highly stressed during riding, we’ll have to see if it’s possible.”
Marco Bezzecchi – P7
“I’m happy, a nice day and a good qualifying. From yesterday, we made a nice step forward already in the FP3 this morning and then in Q1. I was fast but in my good attempt, the second with the new tire, I found a lot of traffic. I tried it again after two laps, in the fourth with the same tire, and managed to hit the Q2. There were a lot of fast riders and the third row is not bad. The Team has worked hard, let’s fix the last details now and take advantage of the race pace held in the FP4.”
Enea Bastianini – P8
“We struggled this morning, both pace and time attack wise. We came close to making it directly into Q2, but it did not happen. During the afternoon, we made quite the step forward in all areas and we were quick again. We are getting our confidence back aboard the bike and I’m very comfortable and happy with the soft tyre choice. I struggle a bit more with the harder option so making the right decision will be key.”
Luca Marini – P10
“I expected more from qualifying: I was hoping for a better lap time, but it wasn’t enough for the first two rows. For the race, we still have some work ahead of us, I have to understand exactly where I lose and the choice of tire will be crucial. In the FP4 I had some problems, I was not able to take full advantage of the session. I didn’t have time to test the hard at the rear and the new fairing. A pity, I hope that tomorrow morning the temperature is high enough to be able to work in the warm up and define the last details.”
Remy Gardner – P16
“Good day in the office today for us. We continue to make good steps with the bike and we are progressing towards the right direction. FP4 was a positive session pace-wise, and we did our best qualifying session today. I am happy and cannot wait to race tomorrow.”
MotoGP Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|Q2
|1m57.767
|335.4
|2
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|Q2
|+0.098
|334.3
|3
|Jack MILLER
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.164
|336.4
|4
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|+0.171
|330.2
|5
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.194
|336.4
|6
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|Q2
|+0.199
|333.3
|7
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.334
|336.4
|8
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.339
|340.6
|9
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.407
|337.5
|10
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.550
|335.4
|11
|Alex RINS
|SUZUKI
|Q2
|+0.551
|331.2
|12
|Joan MIR
|SUZUKI
|Q2
|+0.776
|331.2
|13
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.244
|332.3
|14
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.323
|334.3
|15
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.339
|336.4
|16
|Remy GARDNER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.511
|332.3
|17
|Alex MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.679
|332.3
|18
|Stefan BRADL
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.730
|333.3
|19
|Pol ESPARGARO
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.758
|336.4
|20
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 0.781
|329.2
|21
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.005
|332.3
|22
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 1.311
|330.2
|23
|Darryn BINDER
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 1.322
|330.2
|24
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 1.623
|330.2
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|172
|2
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|151
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|114
|4
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|106
|5
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|105
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|93
|7
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|91
|8
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|9
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|75
|10
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|71
|11
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|70
|12
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|62
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|60
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|55
|15
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|52
|16
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|42
|17
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|40
|18
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|27
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|25
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|18
|21
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
|22
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|10
Moto2
Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took his second career pole position at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, just holding off Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) by 0.034 after a close Q2 on Saturday. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who trails Fernandez by a single point in the standings, lines up third for what promises to be a classic intermediate class race at Silverstone.
Moto2 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|Q2
|2m04.103
|278.3
|2
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.034
|272.0
|3
|Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.177
|276.9
|4
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.283
|276.2
|5
|Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.395
|278.3
|6
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.402
|274.8
|7
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.457
|275.5
|8
|Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|Q2
|+0.594
|272.0
|9
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.784
|276.9
|10
|Aron CANET
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.788
|275.5
|11
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.796
|278.3
|12
|Jorge NAVARRO
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.806
|276.2
|13
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.831
|277.6
|14
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.955
|276.9
|15
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.987
|275.5
|16
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.094
|276.2
|17
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.239
|277.6
|18
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.346
|274.1
|19
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.505
|281.9
|20
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|Q1
|(*) 0.557
|271.3
|21
|Barry BALTUS
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.815
|275.5
|22
|Zonta VAN DEN GOORB
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.021
|276.2
|23
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 1.093
|274.1
|24
|Rory SKINNER
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.267
|276.9
|25
|Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 1.468
|274.1
|26
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.550
|276.2
|27
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.771
|274.1
|28
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.873
|274.8
|29
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 2.600
|270.6
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|146
|2
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|146
|3
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|145
|4
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|116
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|104
|6
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|97
|7
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|88
|8
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|76
|9
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|75
|10
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|69
|11
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|62
|12
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|55
|13
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|45
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|40
|16
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|39
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|37
|18
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|35
|19
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|33
|20
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|16
|21
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|14
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|10
Moto3
Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) became the first Brazilian rider to take pole position in the lightweight class on Saturday at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, the rookie riding the venue for the very first time and getting the better of Championship challenger Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) by just 0.068. Ryusei Yamanaka made it both MT Helmets – MSI riders on the front row as he took third, and the Japanese rider was still within 0.078 of pole as the margins proved small despite the expanse of Silverstone Circuit.
Aussie Moto3 competitor Joel Kelso is missing this round as he recuperates from injury.
Moto3 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|Q2
|2m10.951
|235.8
|2
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|Q2
|+0.068
|232.7
|3
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.078
|234.7
|4
|Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.108
|236.8
|5
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.180
|233.2
|6
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.229
|236.3
|7
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.255
|236.3
|8
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.294
|238.4
|9
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|Q2
|+0.506
|235.2
|10
|John MCPHEE
|HUSQVARNA
|Q2
|+0.609
|234.2
|11
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|Q2
|+0.619
|231.7
|12
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.672
|235.2
|13
|Andrea MIGNO
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.677
|233.2
|14
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.695
|234.2
|15
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|Q2
|+0.876
|232.7
|16
|Lorenzo FELLON
|HONDA
|Q2
|+1.204
|235.2
|17
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|Q2
|+1.304
|233.7
|18
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|Q2
|+1.748
|232.7
|19
|David MUÑOZ
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.274
|232.7
|20
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.292
|230.7
|21
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.329
|230.7
|22
|Carlos TATAY
|CFMOTO
|Q1
|(*) 0.369
|227.8
|23
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.603
|229.7
|24
|Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.831
|232.7
|25
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.882
|234.2
|26
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.173
|231.7
|27
|Alberto SURRA
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.193
|228.3
|28
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 2.360
|227.8
|29
|Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 2.634
|233.2
|30
|Marc GARCIA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 3.144
|229.2
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|182
|2
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|179
|3
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|115
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|113
|5
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|107
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|98
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|94
|8
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|77
|9
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|64
|10
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|57
|11
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|52
|12
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|51
|13
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|48
|14
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|44
|15
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|34
|16
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|33
|17
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|32
|18
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|28
|19
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|24
|20
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|23
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|22
|22
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|18
Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule
Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1820
|Moto3
|WUP
|1840
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1910
|Moto2
|WUP
|2020
|Moto3
|Race
|2200
|MotoGP
|Race
|2330
|Moto2
|Race
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo