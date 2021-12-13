2022 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Guardia d’Onore

2022 will see Moto Guzzi introduce a special edition V85 TT to commemorate the brand’s long history of providing motorcycles to the honour guard of the Italian head of state.

In fact, 2021 saw two Moto Guzzi V85 TT motorcycles join the Cuirassiers’ California 1400 Touring bike fleet, in a presentation ceremony to President of the Republic – Sergio Mattarella in May.

Just 1946 units of the V85 TT Guardia d’Onore will be produced, to celebrate 75-years of partnership between the Mandello Eagle and the Cuirassiers’ Regiment, as well as the year the Italian Republic was established. The models will be numbered with an engraving on the handlebar riser, making their status unquestionable.

Pricing is yet to be announced for Australia, however they expected to arrive in showrooms in September 2022.

Included with each Guardia d’Onore edition purchased will be a celebratory case including a brochure with the history of the Moto Guzzi motorcycles used by the Cuirassiers and the stamp collector’s folder containing the postmarked stamp issued on the occasion of the Moto Guzzi Centennial.

The V85 TT Guardia d’Onore features the typical black livery with white graphics that characterise the Cuirassiers’ Moto Guzzi machines. The white decorations run along the front mudguard, continuing onto the fuel tank and the side panels and they are also picked up on the oversized Touring windscreen.

The latter is part of the standard equipment package, along with the centre stand, the engine guard bars and the supplementary LED lights. A pair of side panniers dedicated to this model are available on request.

The adoption of Moto Guzzi motorcycles stems back to transition from horse power to modern cars and motorcycles, with the royal carriages replaced and the escort unit of elite Carabinieri needing a new more suitable form of transport.

Moto Guzzi had existing ties in providing motorcycles to the armed forces, and a strong history in racing and over four years the Cuirassiers would adopt the Alce, Superalce, Astore and eventually Falcone Sport into the fleet.

The Cuirassiers had a strict height requirement to join or 190 cm, meaning bikes were needed to suit larger riders, with the Astore being specifically outfitted for the job.

By 1960 the Falcone Sport was the bike of choice for escorting the President of the Republic and Heads of State visiting Italy.

In 1968 the V7 Special would surplant the Falcone Sport as Moto Guzzi moved to the transverse V-twin, the manufacturer’s calling card to this day. In 1975 would then see the V1000 I-Convert adopted.

By the ’80s the Moto Guzzi California models were the Cuirassiers’s motorcycle of choice, starting with the 948 cc California II of 1985, through to the 1380 cc version equipping the California 1400 Touring today.

As mentioned arrival of the 2022 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Guardia d’Onore is expected in September 2022, with pricing to be released closer to the release date.