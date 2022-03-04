MotoGP 2022 – Round One – Qatar – Friday

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) topped the timesheets on the first day of 2022 as MotoGP returned at the Grand Prix of Qatar, with team-mate and 2020 Champion Joan Mir in third.

Splitting the Hamamatsu assault on the top was eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), missing out on first by just 0.035.

Alex Rins – P1

“Today was a good day, we worked hard in the pre-season and it seems to have paid off because the bike is working well – even a bit better than we expected! I was able to be fast with used tyres and new ones, so that gives me some confidence for the next days. Obviously, we need to keep working and pushing because the level is high out there, but it’s certainly a great start.”

Marc Marquez – P2

“Overall I think we are in a better position than we were expecting and I think that a good target for us tomorrow is to aim for the front two rows. We still need to understand how to improve our rhythm a bit to close the gap to the top. I feel like I am riding quite ‘clean’, I am still working to understand the front of the new bike so my riding does not yet look like ‘Marquez style’ but the lap time is coming. It’s about being patient, it’s very early in the season and this is normally a track where we struggle a bit. It’s still Friday though, the weekend has just started. Today I pushed, tomorrow I will push again.”

Joan Mir – P3

“It’s only the first day, but I’m very happy about how everything’s going, I feel great with the bike and we can really see and feel that the package has improved compared with last year. We understood what was needed to get faster and more competitive, and now everything feels a little easier, so that’s really important. I tried all the tyre options and I liked the feeling of all of them here, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Jorge Martín – P4

“A positive first day, I am very satisfied, finishing with the fourth fastest time is definitely a good start but I want to do even better. Tomorrow it will be important to have a good qualifying session to start at the front on Sunday.”

Franco Morbidelli – P5

“It was a good day for us. We‘ve been fast in FP1 and in FP2 as well. We also had a chance to try the medium tyre. I was expecting a little bit more from it. I’m not entirely happy about that run, but everything came back on the soft tyre, and I was able to make a decent lap or five. The competition is fast, so we’ve got to dig to find something. But at the same time, I’m really happy because we’re getting back to working for important things and the top spots and being with the top guys, and that’s a very nice feeling.”

Jack Miller – P6

“All in all, it was a good day. In FP2, I had some small issues, and I couldn’t ride consistently. In the end, I was able to put a good lap together and I am satisfied with it. Despite the sand surrounding the circuit, the asphalt was pretty clean today, and the conditions were excellent. I’m satisfied with these first two sessions here in Qatar, and I’m confident I can improve again tomorrow”.

Aleix Espargaró – P7

“It was a positive day. I’m pleased because we started well. The bike is proving to be better than the one last year and I had the potential to finish much closer to the top. But it’s all good. The important thing today was to finish in the top ten and we did that. I feel fast and we’ll try to do well in qualifying tomorrow because here, with such a long straight, getting out front straight away is extremely important.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“Today was a tough day. I didn’t feel so good on the bike to be honest. We need to find a way to improve. I was fast in the first two sectors, but something was missing today, and we need to understand why and solve it for tomorrow. I felt like I was riding on the limit, but we’re not on our real limit. But it’s just the first day in Qatar – normally we have a test here. We’ll check last year’s data to see what’s different and where we can improve. We are not extremely safe for the Q2, so we will see if we will do a time attack in FP3 or not.”

Pol Espargaro – P9

“It felt good today, especially at a track like here in Qatar where usually I struggle a little bit. We had a good run with our first tyre in FP2 but on the second tyre we had some problems so couldn’t push to the maximum. What’s good is that our time from the first tyre is good enough for the top ten, it’s a big improvement over last year where we had to push a lot just to achieve this – it shows the work the team has done over winter. Tomorrow will be a busy day of trying things, to be fast over one lap and also looking to be fast for the race.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P10

“I’m not completely happy with this first day because I struggled a bit, especially at the start. I was expecting to be a little faster this evening in FP2. Anyway, I am positive: my team and I have already identified the areas we need to work on to improve my feeling with the bike, so I am confident I can do well in qualifying tomorrow”.

Enea Bastianini – P11

“The first day was positive, we were quick in both sessions despite some small feeling issues on the front end. We lost plenty of time in the last sector during the time attack and I couldn’t get on the gas the perfect way at turn 15. We lost at least four tenths in that area: without that I would be in Q2. Tomorrow in FP3 it will be hard, but we will try our best.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P12

“Finishing P2 in FP1 was a great way to start. It was a really good feeling this morning. In FP2, we went from day-time to night and the conditions were completely different, but I was only one tenth outside the top-10 lap time. The feeling (with the bike) was good, but we still have a lot of margin to improve and that’s really important. I’m quite happy about how the day went. We’ll keep pushing and working hard with my team. I’m looking forward to the second day here in Qatar.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P14

“I’m happy because I’m closer and closer in terms of pace and also my lap time got faster and faster, meaning that I was getting closer to the top. At the same time my overall feeling was improving. It’s very nice to feel the turning of the bike, but everybody is incredibly fast. Even if you do a good lap time, it’s not even enough for the top 10. This is a bit tricky, as we know it’s impossible in FP3 tomorrow to improve the lap time again. Therefore, it’s going to be difficult, but we are ready to work on it.”

Álex Márquez – P16

“FP1 was really good and I felt confident with the bike and then for FP2, the first run was really good, but for the second one we put on the soft rear tyre with the new front and I made two mistakes, which I apologise to the team for. But, at least, we were able to put on another tyre and be fast again, but not enough to be in Q2 directly. We’ll try tomorrow to have a good FP3, regain our confidence, be fast in FP4 and, hopefully, Q1 as well. I’ll try my best and we’ll look to be as competitive as we can.”

Maverick Viñales – P17

“I would have liked to have been farther forward but I’m not worried. It’s just that adapting to a new circuit for this new bike was complicated. The references on the track changed completely and obviously we have not had time here to test many solutions like we were able to do during the winter tests. We tried going in a direction which wasn’t the right one, but now it seems clear where we need to make changes. We need to keep working and improve in every session, beginning already tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P18

“A difficult day, I was hoping to finish in the top ten because it will be difficult to get into Q2 but we’ll try anyway. Tomorrow we’ll stay focused, it’s a track I really like and where we can do well, so we’ll give our best.”

Raul Fernandez – P19

“Today was a difficult day, I believe for all the rookies as well. The Losail International Circuit is a difficult layout, and even more so with a MotoGP engine. Here, you only have one free practice with a decent track temperature, so we did not do too many kilometres in the end. I am happy at the end of the day, as the gap with the top rider is not so big, and I believe that I can get even closer to them.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P20

“It was a good day: fun and exciting. It was the first day I expected, even on lap times. The level is very high in this category and you have to take care of every detail. Tomorrow we will continue to work, today we did well with the Team and we can make a step forward in terms of electronics for the qualifying.”

Remy Gardner – P21

“Today was my first day as a MotoGP rider and I had a lot of fun out on track. This track feels so different on a MotoGP bike for sure, the corners come much faster and I need to get used to this. We still have some things to improve on my bike set-up, but I believe that we are in the right direction. I enjoyed today a lot and I already look forward to getting back on track tomorrow.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P22

“Today’s emotions were incredible and I can finally say this new adventure has finally started. We worked well even though I’m only half happy: I’m coming from Moto2 where the goal was to win the race and seeing myself so far back makes things a bit more complicated, but it’s fair as I have a lot to learn. I need to understand how I can be faster. Unfortunately I crashed this morning at turn three and if there wasn’t a rider on the line in the afternoon I would have been a little closer to the top.”

Luca Marini – P23

“A difficult start for this Championship, lots of things today and now it is important to reset and get back on track tomorrow. In terms of riding, I can say that the grip on the front is very difficult, completely different feelings than in Indonesia. With the crash in FP2, I was not able to do a lot of laps, but tomorrow we have two session from improving. We will not change to much he bike, we will continue to analyse my feelings and work on the electronics. There we can make a step forward.”

Darryn Binder – P24

“There’s a big difference from the test to the first official weekend. Just arriving this morning and you know that you have to be on time and you start when the green light goes green. It just gives everybody a different feeling. The whole vibe is different, it’s race weekend, which is super cool. I was feeling a bit strange going into FP1, as this is the beginning of the first official weekend. We started with some difficulties. I went out of the pits and unfortunately my belly pan broke, I had to come in after one lap and change it, which disrupted our plan a bit. I just wanted to be out there to learn, because we haven’t got that much time. At the end of FP1, I felt quite alright, did as many laps as I could and was just waiting for FP2 tonight to have better conditions. It started off quite good, I improved quite a lot, but later we had a bit of a technical issue, at the end I managed to improve again. I was looking for a lot more with the soft tyres. It’s been a difficult first day, though saying that, I feel I’m not too far from the other guys. Tomorrow, we’ll sort everything out and just do our best.”

FP1

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder pipped Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) to the first MotoGP P1 of the season, lunging to the top with a 1:54.851. It was close, however, with 0.056 between the two. Rins rounded out the top three.

Pol Espargaro and Repsol Honda Team teammate Marc Marquez made it three Hondas in the top five to kick off the season too, with just 0.2s splitting the fastest quintet.

Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) encountered an early issue when his YZR-M1’s belly pan was loose, but nothing came of it for the South African rookie. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) crashed unhurt with just over 15 minutes to go at Turn 3.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), the runner-up in 2021, then crashed at Turn 6 with five minutes to go – rider ok. The front of the Italian’s GP22 washed away early in the braking zone in an early mistake for Pecco in 2022 as he ended FP1 in P18.

FP2

FP2 saw the floodlights at Lusail International Circuit beaming and the premier class got straight to work. The lap times soon fell, and Marc Marquez sat top before Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) took over.

The riders got some valuable laps under their belts at the same time the race is going to be at on Sunday, but with 20 minutes to go, the time attacks started. Pol Espargaro climbed to the summit, then went even faster on his second flying lap on the soft tyres, the gap up to 0.4. A whole heap of rapid laps were about to appear, however.

The first 1:53 came in from Mir with 13 minutes to go. That was swiftly beaten by Marc Marquez, the new benchmark a 1:53.711, but that didn’t stand as the fastest for long either – and it was Rins who struck back to go 0.174 clear. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) then closed the gap with two minutes to go, before Mir made it a Suzuki 1-2. It still wasn’t done, however, as Marc Marquez returned to P1 with a minute left on the clock.

Again, though, Rins struck back and at the end of play, the Suzuki man is the rider to beat heading into Day 2.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) crashed unhurt at Turn 1, and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) crashed twice in quick succession in FP2, once at Turn 6 and then on the next lap at Turn 10 – rider ok.

Provisional Q2 places

Behind Rins, Marc Marquez and Mir, Martin ends the day in P4 and as both top Independent Team rider and Ducati. For the most part, it had been a quiet day for the Borgo Panigale factory before the 2021 Rookie of the Year struck.

The fastest Yamaha was Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) as a late time saw the Italian leap up the timesheets, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) sixth ahead of qualifying day in the desert. Aleix Espargaro grabbed P7 overall, despite nearly getting in a bit of a tangle with teammate Maverick Viñales on his final flying effort.

Reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is four-tenths off the pace in P8, just ahead of Pol Espargaro in ninth and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) in tenth – the Italian sneaking into the top 10 after a crash at Turn 6 in FP1 dampened his first session.

0.8s splits the top 15 right down to FP1 pacesetter Brad Binder, and the riders outside the top 10 now face an uphill battle to try and earn an automatic Q2 place in the warmer, daytime conditions…

MotoGP Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Rins SUZUKI 1m53.432 2 M.Marquez HONDA +0.035 3 J.Mir SUZUKI +0.147 4 J.Martin DUCATI +0.220 5 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.413 6 J.Miller DUCATI +0.438 7 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.454 8 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.474 9 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.531 10 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.539 11 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.581 12 T.Nakagami HONDA +0.606 13 M.Oliveira KTM +0.621 14 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +0.721 15 B.Binder KTM +0.815 16 A.Marquez HONDA +1.043 17 M.Viñales APRILIA +1.092 18 J.Zarco DUCATI +1.133 19 R.Fernandez KTM +1.452 20 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +1.468 21 R.Gardner KTM +1.497 22 F.Di Giannanto Ita DUCATI +1.939 23 L.Marini DUCATI +2.343 24 D.Binder YAMAHA +2.483

MotoGP Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 42 Alex RINS SUZUKI 355.2 12 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 354.0 23 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 354.0 36 Joan MIR SUZUKI 354.0 44 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 354.0 5 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 352.9 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 352.9 89 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 352.9 93 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 352.9 41 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 351.7 43 Jack MILLER DUCATI 351.7 73 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA 351.7 10 Luca MARINI DUCATI 350.6 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 350.6 21 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 348.3 33 Brad BINDER KTM 348.3 63 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 348.3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 348.3 87 Remy GARDNER KTM 347.2 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 347.2 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA 346.1 25 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 346.1 40 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 345.0 20 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 343.9

Moto2

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ended the first day of 2022 Moto2 at the top of the timesheets, setting a 1:59.112 as his best lap but fastest in both sessions. The number 37 denied new teammate and rookie sensation Pedro Acosta by just over a tenth and a half, but the now number 51 still made it a Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2 on Day 1. Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) – recovering from a broken hand – landed P3 late on.

FP1

Fernandez kicked off 2022 in perfect fashion, with 0.138 in hand in FP1. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) was second quickest, with Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) picking up P3 on his final flying lap.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) was P4 and 0.393s away from Fernandez’s 2:00.290, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) rounding out the top five ahead of reigning Moto3™ World Champion Acosta.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) suffered an issue with his machine with just over 15 minutes left of the session, rider ok.

FP2

The opening exchanges of FP2 were busy as track conditions allowed the riders to immediately improve their times. Dixon rose to the top on his fifth flying lap, before Canet moved the goalposts with just under 10 minutes to go. Acosta and Fernandez then exchanged P1 and Dixon crashed – unhurt – as he chased a time to go back to the summit. In the end, Fernandez held P1 from Acosta, with Schrötter rising to P3 on his last lap.

Dalla Porta crashed too, as did Simone Corsi (MV Agusta Forward Racing), riders ok.

Provisional Q2 places

Behind Fernandez, Acosta and Schrötter at the top, Vietti edged out Canet by 0.004 as the pair finished P4 and P5 respectively.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is sixth going into Saturday’s action, with rookie Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2™) going well in FP2 to finish seventh. Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) were P8 and P9 respectively, as Dixon slipped to P10 after his crash.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) pipped teammate Sam Lowes to P11, ahead of Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team). Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) impressed on his debut day in P14, the rookie moving over from WorldSSP and making a splash on Friday.

Moto2 Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Fernandez KALEX 1m59.112 2 P.Acosta KALEX +0.160 3 M.Schrotter KALEX +0.164 4 C.Vietti KALEX +0.437 5 A.Canet KALEX +0.444 6 A.Ogura KALEX +0.547 7 F.Salac KALEX +0.554 8 S.Chantra KALEX +0.590 9 C.Beaubier KALEX +0.593 10 J.Dixon KALEX +0.650 11 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.708 12 S.Lowes KALEX +0.770 13 A.Arenas KALEX +1.051 14 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.052 15 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +1.074 16 J.Navarro KALEX +1.129 17 J.Roberts KALEX +1.159 18 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.343 19 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.612 20 B.Baltus KALEX +1.760 21 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.769 22 G.Rodrigo KALEX +1.807 23 R.Fenati BOSCOSCURO +1.808 24 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +1.846 25 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.929 26 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +2.379 27 K.Kubo KALEX +2.635 28 N.Antonelli KALEX +2.918 29 S.Kelly KALEX +2.966 30 Z.Van Den Goo KALEX +3.301

Moto3

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) claimed the first Friday Moto3 honours of the season thanks to a late 2:04.920 in FP2 at the Grand Prix of Qatar, pulling an impressive 0.4 seconds clear of the pack. That pack was led by John McPhee (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), with FP1 pacesetter and 2021 runner up Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) ending Day 1 in P3 thanks to his morning best.

FP1

Foggia put in a commanding performance in the first session of the season, heading the timesheets by a whopping 0.9 seconds. Second was compatriot Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), with Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) third quickest but 1.1 seconds off the top. Tatsuki Suzuki made it two Leopard Racing machines in the top five as the Japanese rider claimed P4, with P5 going the way of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Track conditions were better than expected, and there were no crashers in FP1.

FP2

Most of the action came in the final five minutes of FP2, but ahead of the final flurry of fast laps, Guevera had to pull up at the end of the front straight with a broken chain. Luckily, the Aspar Team mechanics were able to sort the issue as the Spanish sophomore then went out to slam home the only 2:04 of the day. McPhee briefly sat top with his final fast lap before being deposed, with Suzuki third fastest in FP2.

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) suffered a technical problem.

Provisional Q2 places

Behind Guevara and McPhee from their FP2 bests, Foggia slots into third thanks to his FP1 stunner – and the Italian rode alone in the closing stages while others went in search of a tow. Suzuki ends the day in fourth, and Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the top five, 0.5s off Guevara.

Migno slots into sixth ahead of 2021 Qatar GP winner Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP in formation in P8 and P9; Tatay pipping teammate Xavier Artigas. Rossi was 10th.

The final four riders set to move straight through to Q2 as it stands are previous Qatar winner Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), compatriot Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), rookie Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

Joel Kelso – P13

“I am super happy with my progress for today. For me, it was all about learning the new circuit. So, it was a great outcome to get through to Q2 today. I am hopeful that we can stay there for tomorrow! As a team, we keep working, but I am super happy with the results and progress we have made so far. It was a good day!”

Moto3 Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I.Guevara GASGAS 2m04.920 2 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +0.424 3 D.Foggia HONDA +0.494 4 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.525 5 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.583 6 A.Migno HONDA +0.587 7 J.Masia KTM +0.654 8 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.692 9 X.Artigas CFMOTO +0.861 10 R.Rossi HONDA +0.910 11 K.Toba KTM +1.075 12 R.Yamanaka KTM +1.137 13 J.Kelso KTM +1.235 14 D.Öncü KTM +1.279 15 D.Holgado KTM +1.280 16 A.Fernandez KTM +1.350 17 L.Fellon HONDA +1.371 18 S.Nepa KTM +1.706 19 A.Surra HONDA +1.731 20 S.Ogden HONDA +1.777 21 I.Ortolá KTM +1.778 22 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +2.192 23 M.Aji HONDA +2.229 24 D.Moreira KTM +2.335 25 M.Bertelle KTM +2.479 26 E.Bartolini KTM +2.566 27 G.Riu Male KTM +3.695 28 A.Carrasco KTM +3.929 29 J.Whatley HONDA +4.003

2022 MotoGP Round One

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Session 1925 Moto3 FP3 2020 Moto2 FP3 2115 MotoGP FP3 2330 Moto3 Q1 2355 Moto3 Q2 0025 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0050 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0120 (Sun) MotoGP FP4 0200 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0225 (Sun) MotoGP Q2

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 2100 Moto3 WUP 2120 Moto2 WUP 2140 MotoGP WUP 2300 Moto3 Race 0020 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0200 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

