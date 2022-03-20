MotoGP 2022 – Round Two

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

On a rain-soaked Sunday afternoon at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) put in an absolute masterclass in wet conditions to claim victory and bounce back in style from a tough opening round.

Reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) sliced back through to second for his first podium of the season, ahead of compatriot Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) in third.

The win for Oliveira sees KTM head the Constructors’ standings for the first time, as well as putting Red Bull KTM Factory Racing top in the teams’ title fight thanks to their Qatar podium and, now, first victory of the season.

The drama began early on Sunday, however, as Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) suffered a huge crash in Warm Up and was forced to miss the race due to concussion. Then, after Moto2, the rain came down as thunderstorms hit Lombok, but after more than an hour’s delay, at 16:15 local time, it was lights out in Indonesia for the first time in 25 years.

Mandalika MotoGP Race Report

Quartararo got an outstanding launch from pole position, comfortably collecting the holeshot, as Oliveira made a lightning start from P7 to grab second and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) shot swiftly up to P3 from sixth on the grid.

At the start of Lap 2, both Oliveira and Miller passed Quartararo as the early pacesetters started to stretch their legs, with the Australian then picking off Oliveira for the race lead too. Now down in third, Quartararo had Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), compatriot Zarco and a rapid starting Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) for company too – the 2020 Champion up from way down the grid after a nightmare Q1.

Rins and Zarco then got the better of Quartararo early on, but they faced an already substantial 2.4s gap to Miller and Oliveira… and that order was about to switch. The Portuguese rider carved his way past the Ducati of Miller at Turn 12 on Lap 6 to retake the lead, and then he got the hammer down.

Meanwhile, there was a big moment for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), the Italian somehow staying on after a snap into Turn 1. Still, he slipped down to P12 behind Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with Championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) struggling even more, dow in P20 from fifth on the grid.

Back in the top ten though, Turn 1 was about to bite again. Having just got the better of Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) for P7, Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) then became the first and only crasher of the race in the braking zone into the first corner, the 2021 Rookie of the Year down, out, but ok.

At the front, there were no such dramas. Oliveira had stretched his lead to 1.6s, Miller was second, Rins third, Zarco fourth, and Quartararo fifth with 12 laps to go. At half race distance though, Zarco was the quickest rider on track and a quality move came on Rins at Turn 12 for P3. Miller wasn’t far up the road from the Frenchman either, and he looked desperate to pass the Australian as Quartararo really started to find his groove behind them. Sure enough, El Diablo was back into P3 with five laps to go, with he and Zarco fighting it out in spectacular style.

Oliveira was 3.5s clear as the battle raged behind, but with Quartararo now the fastest rider on track and back up to second on Lap 16 of 20. Zarco also managed to follow the Yamaha man through on Miller, and with three laps to go, it suddenly started to look like Oliveira might be in the crosshairs after all. The gap was slashed by a second and the lead was down to 3.4s – was it game on?

Quartararo took a tenth more here and there as the laps ticked down, but Oliveira responded. At the start of the last lap, it remained a healthy 2.8s and the Portuguese rider just needed to bring it home, with Quartararo enjoying a 0.9s buffer to Zarco, who in turn had 2.3s in hand over Miller. The podium seemed decided, and it was.

Crossing the line for his first win of the year, Oliveira’s masterclass sees the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider take 25 points, puts KTM on top in the title and factory fights, and moves him up 16 places in the riders’ Championship to boot. After a tough start in Qatar and for much of the latter half of 2021, it was quite a statement ride by the multiple MotoGP winner.

Nevertheless, Quartararo celebrated P2 like a win as the Frenchman showed his wet weather prowess for the first time in the premier class, taking some valuable points too. Zarco completed the podium, the third place marking a return to the rostrum for the number 5 for the first time since Barcelona 2021.

Miller, always strong in the wet, takes home a hard-earned P4, with Rins putting in a solid ride to claim P5.

P6 for Mir, having started from the lower echelons of the top 20, is also a job well done for the 2020 World Champion, and he had got onto the back of his team-mate by the flag.

Morbidelli ended up a somewhat lonely P7 despite his three-place grid penalty as we witnessed an almighty battle for P8 behind the Italian. That battle for eighth was won in the end by Brad Binder, who crossed the line just ahead of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing). But the South African had to get his elbows to take that eighth place by force, and it was none other than his brother, WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team’s Darryn Binder, standing in the way.

The rookie put in a tour de force and one of the rides of the day, leading the battle for eighth onto the final lap before Brad Binder struck, then only losing out to the number 33 and Espargaro’s Aprilia. Darryn Binder claiming his first points and top ten after an absolute barnstormer, top rookie by some margin in the fraught conditions.

Bastianini retains the World Championship lead by two-points after recovering well in the latter stages, taking P11 ahead of Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Bagnaia slipped down the order after his earlier moment to a tough P15, making it one point from the opening two races for one of the pre-season title favourites.

Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) was the only other non-finisher alongside Martin after the Italian encountered an issue with his YZR-M1 and was forced to retire.

Oliveira leaves Indonesia with the race-winning trophy, Bastianini remains the title leader, and there’s only 10 points between the top nine heading to Argentina for Round 3… as well as a new manufacturer on top in the standings.

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 33m27.223 2 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +2.205 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +3.158 4 Jack MILLER DUCATI +5.663 5 Alex RINS SUZUKI +7.044 6 Joan MIR SUZUKI +7.832 7 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +21.115 8 Brad BINDER KTM +32.413 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +32.586 10 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +32.901 11 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +33.116 12 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +33.599 13 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +33.735 14 Luca MARINI DUCATI +34.991 15 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +35.763 16 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +37.397 17 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +41.975 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +47.915 19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +49.471 20 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +49.473 21 Remy GARDNER KTM +55.964

2022 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 30 2 BINDER Brad RSA 28 3 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 27 4 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 25 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 24 6 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 20 7 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 20 8 RINS Alex SPA 20 9 MIR Joan SPA 20 10 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 14 11 MILLER Jack AUS 13 12 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 11 13 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 14 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 6 15 MARINI Luca ITA 5 16 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 4 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 3 18 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 2 19 GARDNER Remy AUS 1 20 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 1 21 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 0 22 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 0

Moto2

Somkiat Chantra is the first Thai rider to win a Grand Prix race! The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider led from the first corner to the chequered flag in a Moto2 masterclass, coming home three seconds clear of Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) collecting his second podium of the season in third – and remaining the rider on Vietti’s tail in the standings.

Ahead of the race, it was announced that the new race length would be 16 laps due to track conditions, although the intermediate class had a dry race barring some drops of very light rain on the warm up lap. The race got underway on slicks though though and it was Chantra who pinched the holeshot from the second row, with polesitter Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) P2 before Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) snuck past at Turn 2.

The rain was still lingering but Chantra held onto the lead from Lowes and Dixon, with Vietti eventually getting the better of Simone Corsi (MV Agusta Forward Racing) as the Italians battled it out at the end of the opening lap. Canet was a beneficiary of the Vietti/Corsi fight too, the Spaniard into P4 and in touch with Lowes and Dixon.

On Lap 6, just after passing compatriot Lowes for second, Dixon then tucked the front at Turn 10. Just ahead, Chantra had opened the gap up to over a second, and after Dixon’s crash, Canet was left in second ahead of Lowes. Vietti then passed the Brit and with nine laps to go, two seconds split the top three. Vietti made a classy move on Canet stick at Turn 12 not long after, and the gap to bridge was 2.1s with eight laps remaining…

The response from Chantra? The fastest lap of the race. His lead over Vietti went up a tenth, and on the next lap, it was up to 2.3s. By five to go it was 2.6s, and it looked like Vietti and co. had no answer for the Thai star. With two laps to go, the gap was over three seconds and it seemed decided: all Chantra had to do was bring it home.

That’s exactly what he did. The Thai rider crossed the line to claim an outstanding victory by over three seconds, becoming the first rider from his nation to win a Grand Prix race. Vietti was able to take a valuable second and 20 points though, the Qatar winner extending his lead over Canet as the Spaniard completed the podium. For both, it’s back-to-back podiums to start the season.

Lowes was a lonely finisher in P4 as Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) held off a charge up from a tough grid position for Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) in P5 and P6, respectively. Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) took an impressive P7, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) in eighth. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claimed ninth after his Long Lap Penalty given for crashing under a yellow flag in practice, the Spaniard embroiled in a great battle with Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), who ultimately lost out.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) took P11, just ahead of compatriot Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) less than a tenth behind him. Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40), rookie Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) and near-home hero Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) completed the top 15.

And so a little history is made at Mandalika, with a new rider and nation on the list of winners. Vietti extends his title lead to nine points over Canet heading to Argentina.

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 25m40.876 2 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +3.230 3 Aron CANET KALEX +4.366 4 Sam LOWES KALEX +7.918 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +12.228 6 Ai OGURA KALEX +12.384 7 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +12.696 8 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +14.547 9 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +17.786 10 Albert ARENAS KALEX +18.327 11 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +18.509 12 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +18.566 13 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +19.711 14 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +19.960 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +20.551 16 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +23.047 17 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +23.218 18 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +24.179 19 Romano FENATI BOSCOSCURO +25.133 20 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +26.954 21 Filip SALAC KALEX +27.678 22 Gabriel RODRIGO KALEX +29.548 23 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX +31.773 24 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +32.436 25 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +33.974 Not Classified DNF 4 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX 3 laps DNF 96 Jake DIXON KALEX 4 laps DNF 81 Keminth KUBO KALEX 9 laps DNF 24 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA 12 laps

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 VIETTI Celestino 45 2 CANET Aron 36 3 LOWES Sam 29 4 CHANTRA Somkiat 25 5 FERNANDEZ Augusto 24 6 OGURA Ai 20 7 ARBOLINO Tony 19 8 ROBERTS Joe 13 9 NAVARRO Jorge 12 10 ACOSTA Pedro 11 11 BEAUBIER Cameron 11 12 ALDEGUER Fermín 9 13 ARENAS Albert 9 14 SCHROTTER Marcel 6 15 DIXON Jake 5 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 4 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 1 18 FENATI Romano 1 19 RAMIREZ Marcos 0 20 GONZALEZ Manuel 0 21 CORSI Simone 0 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo 0

Moto3

That’s about as good as it gets if your name is Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). The Italian dominated the Moto3 race at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia to claim his first victory of the season – and the World Championship lead with it. Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) picked up a hard-fought P2, with polesitter Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) brilliantly recovering from a Long Lap Penalty to earn a maiden Grand Prix podium in third.

There was drama before the race started for second on the grid Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), with the Brazilian rookie suffering an issue with his machine and forced to start from the back of the grid. Back at the front, Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) grabbed an impressive holeshot from seventh on the grid, with Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Foggia making their own great starts from the second row.

Foggia made it to the front and was joined by Migno, Garcia and Guevara, with the quartet able to pull a gap in the opening five laps. Foggia then decided to put the hammer down and the Italian was 1.5s clear on Lap 7 of 23, as Championship leader Migno had a front-end scare at the final corner. By Lap 9, Foggia’s lead was up to 3.2s, with Guevera opening up a 0.5s gap in second place.

Garcia had slipped back into the clutches of Migno, Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), but the Spaniard suddenly turned up the wick to reel in Guevara with 10 laps to go. By this stage at the front though, Foggia had checked out – his lead up to 5.1s.

With Foggia producing a flawless race, it was all eyes on the battle for second. Guevara, Migno, Öncü, Garcia, Masia, Holgado and Sasaki were now joined by Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team), Tatay and Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing).

Heading onto the final lap, Guevera was 0.9s ahead of the charging Tatay and Garcia. Foggia was four seconds up the road and cruising to victory, and Tatay was then wide at Turn 10 to allow Garcia into the final podium position. But at the penultimate corner the number 99 struck back, keeping it over the line and coming home behind Guevara.

At the front though, no one had an answer for Foggia as he popped a wheelie over the line to confirm his dominant victory, still more than two seconds clear at the flag. Guevara’s second is his first podium of the season, and for Tatay the incredible charge to the podium marks his first visit to the rostrum, as well as the first for CFMoto.

Garcia took fourth but some solid points, just two behind Foggia and in second, with Öncü completing the top five. Artigas took P6 ahead of Masia after the number 5 escaped a tangle with Öncü late on, with Bartolini, Holgado and Suzuki completing the top ten.

Sasaki and Migno crashed on the final lap – the Japanese rider tagging the back of Migno at Turn 10. The number 71 has been given a Long Lap penalty for the Moto3 race in Argentina.

Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) beat Kaito Toba (CIP – Green Power) to 11th, with a trio of rookies completing the points. The first was Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) as the Brit finished close to the Japanese veterans just ahead, impressing with his first Grand Prix points.

Then came the home hero: Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia). The Indonesian took an incredible front row on Saturday and backed it up with his first points on Sunday despite a Long Lap, taking a big step forward on home turf. Matteo Bertelle (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) took the final point in P15, the Italian rookie crossing the line a couple of tenths behind Aji but after having taking two Long Lap penalties – the first for a shortcut, and the second for failing to take the first.

Aussie youngster Joel Kelso looked as though he would bag good points but ultimately slipped to 18th.

Joel Kelso

“It was a great weekend, one of the best in the World Championship for me. I was strong right from the start and alone. We finished third in the warm-up with a good feeling going into the race. Unfortunately, qualifying didn’t go well and I had to start from 22nd. But in the first laps we moved up to 10th and we stayed there for the whole race until the last corner. I made a rookie mistake by going on the throttle too early on the corner and crashed with another rider. It’s unfortunate, but we’re taking the positives out of this weekend. I’m sorry for the rider and the team, but we will keep working.”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 7 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA 38m51.668 2 28 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +2.612 3 99 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +3.639 4 11 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +3.759 5 53 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +3.870 6 43 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +4.962 7 5 Jaume MASIA KTM +5.289 8 23 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +5.405 9 96 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +5.533 10 24 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +5.687 11 6 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +16.286 12 27 Kaito TOBA KTM +16.921 13 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA +17.257 14 64 Mario AJI HONDA +24.626 15 18 Matteo BERTELLE KTM +24.809 16 20 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +31.522 17 54 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +31.628 18 66 Joel KELSO KTM +32.204 19 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +41.202 20 70 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +48.013 21 87 Gerard RIU MALE KTM +48.090 Not Classified DNF 71 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 1 lap DNF 16 Andrea MIGNO HONDA 1 lap DNF 82 Stefano NEPA KTM 1 lap DNF 67 Alberto SURRA HONDA 6 laps DNF 31 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM 13 laps DNF 10 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 15 laps DNF 48 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 16 laps

Moto3 Championship Standings