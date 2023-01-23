202,895 motorcycles and scooters sold by BMW in 2022

BMW Motorrad have celebrated a record year for 2022, recording their best sasles figures ever with 202,895 motorcycles and scooters sold, marking a 4.4 per cent increase over the 2021 year.

That was led by increased sales in Asia and the Americas, with European sales also on the up. Germany remains the manufacturer’s largest market, and the R 1250 GS is still the biggest selling BMW motorcycle.

Dr. Markus Schramm – Head of BMW Motorrad

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to our customers worldwide for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2022. The record result in 2022 clearly proves that our attractive product range and our brand are very popular with customers. I look forward to our centenary year in 2023 with great joy and confidence.”

Sales up 6.7% in Europe to 21,223

Germany saw 24,129 motorcycles and scooters sold for 2022.

21,223 vehicles were sold to the rest of Europe, marking a 6.7 per cent increase, led by growth in France.

Biggest growth in Brazil up 17.2%

Growth was marked in Asia, up 7.4 per cent in total, most notably in China and India. Sales in China increased 7.7 per cent to 15,404 units, while India saw a massive increase of 40.3 per cent, the highest ever for this market, if still off a relatively low base to reach 7,282 units in total.

The North America region saw 20,295 units in total, an 11 per cent increase, of which 17,690 was in the USA, for a slightly smaller overall increase of 10.4 per cent.

Latin America proved another strong market for BMW Motorrad, with 25,840 units sold in total for a 17.2 per cent increase, over half of which were in Brazil, marking the manufacturers largest growth market.

R 1250 GS and GS Adventure lead sales

As has come to be expected the BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure models led the BMW sales figures, with almost 60,000 sold in 2022, or almost one in three of every BMW motorcycles sold.

Over 10,000 S 1000 RR sold

The S 1000 RR sportsbike led the four-cylinder models, with over 10,000 sold, and 23,500 four-cylinder equipped models selling in total. That is broken down into the S 1000 R (nakedbike), S 1000 XR (adventure sport) and M 1000 RR models.

2023 will mark the introduction of the M 1000 R to these four-cylinder offerings.

Small capacity 310 models remain strong

BMW Motorrad’s small capacity beginner centric options also remained a strong seller, with over 24,000 sold worldwide, as the G 310 R (nakedbike) and G 310 GS (adventure) variants, mark the entry point into BMW ownership for many motorcyclists.

Almost 5000 EV sold

BMW’s CE 04 electric scooter also saw some success in 2022, with 5000 sold. It’s worth noting that the CE 04 carries a fairly hefty price tag in Australia at $23,560 ride-away, making it almost as expensive as the formidable BMW S 1000 R, or essentially double the price of BMW’s ICE scooter the C 400 X.

Onto 2023 – BMW’s 100th Anniversary

Stephan Reiff – Head of Sales and Brand

“Our customers and fans can look forward to some surprises in 2023 on the occasion of our 100th anniversary. Great events such as the BMW Motorrad Days in summer, great new products like the M 1000 R and some new model world premieres will make this year a very special one offering many highlights. A great setting for our goal of making 2023 another successful year for BMW Motorrad and underpinning our leading position in the premium segment.”