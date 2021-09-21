2022 MV Agusta F3 RR

There is no doubt that MV Agusta’s F3 is one of the most evocative sportsbikes of the modern era and is a choice for a rider who chooses their mount for its soul.

MV Agusta have revealed a new and much improved F3 RR that now pumps out 155 horsepower (with accessory exhaust) from its now Euro5 spec’ 798 cc triple while tipping the scales at only 173 kg, or an even more svelte 165 kg with the optional Race Kit.

It now has wings and vastly improved aerodynamics, lighter rims, updated two-way Quick-Shift EAS 3.0, new six-axis IMU and Continental ABS system while for longevity the cooling system has also been improved.

2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Specifications

Engine Type Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Total displacement 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.) Compression ratio 13.3:1 Starting Electric Bore x stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Power 108 kW (147 hp) at 13.000 r.p.m. 114 kW (155 hp) at 13.250 r.p.m.** Torque 88 Nm (8.98 kgm) at 10.100 r.p.m. Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators Engine management system Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors. Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.1, throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion- sensing technology, misfire. Torque control with four maps. control of detonation and Traction Control with eight levels of intervention Electronic quick shift MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Primary drive 22/41 First gear 13/37 Second gear 16/34 Third gear 18/32 Fourth gear 19/30 Fifth gear 21/30 Sixth gear 22/29 Final drive ratio 17/43 Electrical Equipment Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Dimensions and Weights Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Overall length 2.030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Saddle height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Min. ground clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Dry weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.)** Fuel Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) Frame Type ALS Steel tubular trellis Rear swing arm pivot plates material Aluminium alloy Suspension Type Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Fork dia. 43 mm (1.69 in.) Fork travel 125 mm (4.92 in.) Type Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Single sided swing arm material Aluminium alloy Wheel travel 130 mm (5.12 in.) Brakes Front brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Front brake caliper Brembo radial-type monobloc, with 4 pistons Ø 34 mm (Ø 1.34 in.) Rear brake Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Rear brake caliper Brembo with 2 pistons – Ø 34 mm (Ø 1.34 in.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Wheels Front: Material/size Alluminium alloy 3.50” x 17” Rear: Material/size Alluminium alloy 5.50” x 17” TYRES Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fairing Material Thermoplastic – Carbon fiber Aluminium belly-pan Contents Titanium components Intake and exhaust valves Exclusive content Dashboard TFT 5.5”color display – Cruise control, Launch control – Bluetooth – GPS – MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app-controlled engine, rider aids setup – Mobisat tracker Additional CNC rider footpegs (supplied) F3 RR_RACING KIT** CNC fuel tank cap – CNC brake and clutch lever – Fiberglass Passenger seat cover Akrapovic exaust system – Carbon fiber silencer cover – ECU with racing map OPTIONAL The full Special Parts range is available on the MV Agusta website Emissions Environmental Standard Euro 5 Combined fuel consumption 6.1 l/100 km CO2 Emissions 139 g/km Performance Top Speed 240.0 km/h (149.1 mph)

2022 MV Agusta F3 800 RR Image Gallery

2022 MV Agusta F3 800 RR Race Kit Image Gallery