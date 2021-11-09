2022 Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition

The Street Twin received the limited edition Gold Line version in 2021, and 2022 will deliver a new special edition, this time the EC1, which Triumph claim is inspired by the custom-classic motorcycle culture of London’s East End.

The 2022 Triumph Street Twin EC1 is expected to arrive in Australian dealers from January, 2022, with pricing to start from $17,150 ride-away.

The Street Twin EC1 will feature a contemporary custom-inspired Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver Ice paint scheme, including EC1 graphics across the tank and side panels. An optional accessory fly screen in matching Matt Silver Ice will also be available to further that look. Both front and rear mudguards are Matt Aluminium Silver.

The Street Twin EC1 is based on the latest Euro5 compliant Street Twin, featuring the High Torque 900 cc Bonneville twin, and producing 65 hp and 80 Nm of torque from just 3800 rpm. For a traditional look is a set of twin up-swept mufflers.

Two ride modes offer differing throttle maps and traction control settings, with ABS also fitted, as well as a torque-assist clutch for a lighter lever pull.

A handlebar mounted scroll button allows easy control, with an analogue speedometer joined by digital rev-counter, incorporating the menu system. An under-seat USB is also ready to charge mobile devices, with an immobiliser standard fitment.

Suspension is 41 mm cartridge forks up front while the dual rear shocks offer pre-load adjustability. A Brembo four-piston front calliper clamps a single 310 mm rotor up front. Pirelli Phantom Sport Comp tyres are factory fitted to the cast aluminium wheels, with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear. Nissin provides the rear two-piston caliper on a 255 mm rotor.

The bench style seat is at a very manageable 765 mm. Fuel capacity is 12 litres, with a wet weight of 216 kg. Service intervals are a generous 16,000 km, helping keep long term ownership affordable.