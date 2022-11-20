2022 FIM Superbike World Championship
Round 12 – Phillip Island
WorldSSP Race Two
It was an action packed final World Supersport bout at Phillip Island on Sunday afternoon and it was the Yamaha pairing of Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri that were the leading protagonists along with Ducati rider Federico Caricasulo.
Eventually Aegerter started to pull away and assert his dominance, eventually take the win by almost two-seconds over Caricasulo and Baldassarri rounded out the podium, five-seconds ahead of fourth placed Bulega.
Oli Bayliss steadily worked his way from 14th up to eighth place and held that position for most of the latter half of the race all the way to the chequered flag to earn eight points today. Oli finishes the season 16th in the championship with 65-points.
World Supersport Champion Dominique Aegerter will step up to World Superbike next season with GRT Yamaha after winning the title by 110-points over Baldassarri.
Dominique Aegerter
“I don’t think we could have finished the season much better! It’s been an amazing two years in Supersport, back-to-back titles, team championships, pole position awards and fastest laps – so the two years were fantastic, and we’ve written some history!
“Our race today was good, and it was nice to get a race in the dry conditions and have some big battles with Balda and Caricasulo. I tried to push hard in the middle to make sure the riders behind couldn’t pass me with the slipstream, and eventually, we got a 17th win and 19th podium of the season.
“A big thank you to Yamaha, the Ten Kate team, friends, family and my sponsors who have helped me achieve everything this year. We’ve gone through the full season without any issues so huge credit to them.
“We now look forward to 2023 and showing our potential in Superbike. I want to fight with some big names and write some history in the top class. I wish Ten Kate all the best in the Supersport class and in their future.”
Lorenzo Baldassarri
“The podium is a great way to end the season, and I’m happy to have ended it in a good way. I wanted to fight for the victory, but Dominique had a little bit more than us, but a third today and a fourth in the wet conditions yesterday is a good end to the year.
“The season started very well after a tough period in my career, we put on a great show with Domi and I had a great season overall. Now we focus on 2023 where I will join the GMT94 Yamaha team in the Superbike class and I can’t wait to start growing together and enjoy the next season.
“I want to thank all my team members and everyone at Yamaha. We changed everything and we worked really hard to be in the best place possible this year, so a big thanks to them.”
WorldSSP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R6
|28m29.237
|278,4
|2
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.888
|288,8
|3
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.637
|280,5
|4
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+7.287
|283,5
|5
|Y Montella
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+7.597
|283,5
|6
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+10.707
|282,7
|7
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+11.270
|286,5
|8
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+20.480
|283,5
|9
|A. Verdoia
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+20.730
|282,7
|10
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+20.841
|279,1
|11
|J. Cluzel
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+21.316
|282,0
|12
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+25.138
|284,2
|13
|P. Sebestyen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+25.306
|280,5
|14
|S. Jespersen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+25.455
|282,7
|15
|H. Soomer
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+26.113
|282,0
|16
|L. Bernardi
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+31.537
|280,5
|17
|O. Vostatek
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+40.466
|273,4
|18
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+58.263
|279,8
|19
|L. Taccini
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+59.326
|278,4
|20
|M. Brenner
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+59.349
|275,5
|21
|U. Orradre
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1m11.559
|273,4
|Not Classified
|RET
|S. Manzi
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|12 Laps
|283,5
|RET
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|DNF
|/
Final 2022 World Supersport Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|498
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|388
|3
|Can Oncu
|264
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|242
|5
|Federico Caricasulo
|222
|6
|Stefano Manzi
|209
|7
|Yari Montella
|171
|8
|Niki Tuuli
|152
|9
|Raffaele De Rosa
|147
|10
|Jules Cluzel
|132
|11
|Glenn Van Straalen
|122
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|120
|13
|Hannes Soomer
|95
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|72
|15
|Andy Verdoia
|66
|16
|Oliver Bayliss
|65
|17
|Valentin Debise
|43
|18
|Simon Jespersen
|40
|19
|Peter Sebestyen
|40
|20
|Kyle Smith
|35
|21
|Leonardo Taccini
|35
|22
|Marcel Brenner
|32
|23
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|29
|24
|Mattia Casadei
|25
|25
|Isaac Vinales
|22
|26
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|21
|27
|Ondrej Vostatek
|20
|28
|Steven Odendaal
|16
|29
|Marcel Schroetter
|9
|30
|Unai Orradre
|9
|31
|Tom Edwards
|7
|32
|Luca Ottaviani
|5
|33
|Bradley Smith
|2
|34
|Maximilian Kofler
|2
|35
|Luca Bernardi
|1
|36
|Nicholas Spinelli
|1
|37
|Benjamin Currie
|1