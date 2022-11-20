2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 12 – Phillip Island

WorldSSP Race Two

It was an action packed final World Supersport bout at Phillip Island on Sunday afternoon and it was the Yamaha pairing of Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri that were the leading protagonists along with Ducati rider Federico Caricasulo.

Eventually Aegerter started to pull away and assert his dominance, eventually take the win by almost two-seconds over Caricasulo and Baldassarri rounded out the podium, five-seconds ahead of fourth placed Bulega.

Oli Bayliss steadily worked his way from 14th up to eighth place and held that position for most of the latter half of the race all the way to the chequered flag to earn eight points today. Oli finishes the season 16th in the championship with 65-points.

World Supersport Champion Dominique Aegerter will step up to World Superbike next season with GRT Yamaha after winning the title by 110-points over Baldassarri.

Dominique Aegerter

“I don’t think we could have finished the season much better! It’s been an amazing two years in Supersport, back-to-back titles, team championships, pole position awards and fastest laps – so the two years were fantastic, and we’ve written some history!

“Our race today was good, and it was nice to get a race in the dry conditions and have some big battles with Balda and Caricasulo. I tried to push hard in the middle to make sure the riders behind couldn’t pass me with the slipstream, and eventually, we got a 17th win and 19th podium of the season.

“A big thank you to Yamaha, the Ten Kate team, friends, family and my sponsors who have helped me achieve everything this year. We’ve gone through the full season without any issues so huge credit to them.

“We now look forward to 2023 and showing our potential in Superbike. I want to fight with some big names and write some history in the top class. I wish Ten Kate all the best in the Supersport class and in their future.”

Lorenzo Baldassarri

“The podium is a great way to end the season, and I’m happy to have ended it in a good way. I wanted to fight for the victory, but Dominique had a little bit more than us, but a third today and a fourth in the wet conditions yesterday is a good end to the year.

“The season started very well after a tough period in my career, we put on a great show with Domi and I had a great season overall. Now we focus on 2023 where I will join the GMT94 Yamaha team in the Superbike class and I can’t wait to start growing together and enjoy the next season.

“I want to thank all my team members and everyone at Yamaha. We changed everything and we worked really hard to be in the best place possible this year, so a big thanks to them.”

WorldSSP Race Two Results

P os Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 28m29.237 278,4 2 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +1.888 288,8 3 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +2.637 280,5 4 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +7.287 283,5 5 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +7.597 283,5 6 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +10.707 282,7 7 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +11.270 286,5 8 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +20.480 283,5 9 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +20.730 282,7 10 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +20.841 279,1 11 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +21.316 282,0 12 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +25.138 284,2 13 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +25.306 280,5 14 S. Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +25.455 282,7 15 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +26.113 282,0 16 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V2 +31.537 280,5 17 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +40.466 273,4 18 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +58.263 279,8 19 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +59.326 278,4 20 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +59.349 275,5 21 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +1m11.559 273,4 Not Classified RET S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS 12 Laps 283,5 RET C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R DNF /

Final 2022 World Supersport Championship Points Standings