2022 Yamaha MT-10

A little over five years ago Yamaha introduced one of the most soul-stirring motorcycles introduced in recent times in the MT-10. I have always been a huge fan of the cross-plane crankshaft YZF-R1 engine. It’s soulful gravelly voice is more sonorous than Stevie Nicks and the wheelies on the MT-10, oh my god, the wheelies.. It’s like it was designed for them.

The looks, well, they are certainly polarising, and not all that tasty to my palate, but hey, you don’t look at the mantlepiece when you’re stoking the fire, and the MT-10 has plenty of fire. While stoking that fire though there are some visible changes from the cockpit that now includes a new 4.2-inch colour TFT.

Externally, the look of the MT-10 is tweaked for 2022 but they are lighting and minor detail changes, there is still no mistaking that it is nothing else but an MT-10.

For 2022 Yamaha has significantly updated the MT-10, the impetus is of course looming Euro 5 legislation but that’s no bad thing as generally the more precise design and tuning needed to meet those standards also produces more power and torque. And that’s the story in the case of the MT-10 too.

Exact official figures are hard to come by but it seems the increase amounts to around six ponies, bringing the stable up to 164 hp along with a modest increase in torque. Yamaha also claims that mid-range torque is boosted between 4,000 and 8,000 rpm. Yay, more wheelies…

The sound is a big part of the MT-10 experience and here Yamaha are also claiming improvements via a new air-box with three different intake ducts with different lengths and cross-sections to give the harmony more dynamic range. Yamaha have even fitted new Acoustic Amplifier Grilles that are positioned on the front left and front right of the 17-litre fuel tank. These amplifiers transmit the tuned induction sound directly to the rider, and the vibration of the grilles themselves also contributes to the ensemble, according to Yamaha.

A new titanium exhaust is used on the MT-10, and this lightweight system features a newly designed titanium downpipes and muffler. Like the new tuned intake, the exhaust has been designed to emit a deep and distinctive sound that emphasises the bike’s uneven 270-180-90-180 firing sequence at lower rpm before the intake roar takes over as the revs rise.

Yamaha claim improvements in comfort from both ergonomics and seat padding.

A new Brembo radial master-cylinder is claimed to improve braking performance and tactility while the once optional quick-shifter now becomes standard equipment.

A six-axis IMU enables the suite of electronic aids to perform at a much higher level. Lean sensitive traction and ABS are augmented with more advanced engine braking management and wheelie control. The menu system allows the parameters to be changed across all these systems independently. You can also set a speed limiter pegged to what ever rate of knots you desire.

43mm fully adjustable KYB front forks offer 120mm travel and can be set up to match personal riding preferences. At the rear a fully adjustable KYB rear shock can be easily adjusted to handle varying loads and riding styles.

What would have been really nice to see would have been a larger fuel tank. When playing silly buggers the 17-litre tank of the MT-10 is lucky to last 200 kilometres, and for runs in the Aussie countryside a little more range would be welcome.

Yamaha Australia will not know exactly what colour schemes will be coming to our shores until later this month, and the same goes for pricing. Watch this space…