2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 15 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee
Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton took the Round 15 win in a rare daytime Monster Energy AMA Supercross race in Nashville, Tennessee.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac led early but earned second at the checkered flag at Nissan Stadium. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen delivered another podium performance and earned third place points toward both the 17-round 2023 Supercross season as well as the inaugural 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship.
Aaron Plessinger didn’t make this round due to injury and now his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM team-mate Cooper Webb is under a cloud after crashing out of the opening heat hard enough to have to sit out the night.
In the penultimate round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class season, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was picture-perfect for the race win and the points needed to seal his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+01.606
|3
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.438
|4
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.119
|5
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+35.109
|6
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+35.109
|7
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.805
|8
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.193
|9
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
|10
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+03.160
|11
|Doc Smith
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+26.053
|12
|Deegan Hepp
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.556
|13
|Konnor Visger
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.620
|14
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+29.177
|15
|Blake Hazen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+38.047
|16
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6 Laps
|17
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4 Laps
|18
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1 Laps
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.929
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+03.045
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|8 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.093
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.404
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+15.252
|5
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.555
|6
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.671
|7
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+30.580
|8
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.163
|9
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+40.126
|10
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.448
|11
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|7 Laps
|12
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+01.935
|13
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+07.365
|14
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+09.639
|15
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.514
|16
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+30.988
|17
|Brandon Marley
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+38.826
|18
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.228
|19
|Tony Usko
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4 Laps
250 Main
When the gate dropped for the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Hunter Lawrence grabbed the Holeshot but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith quickly charged up to him. In the third corner Smith bumped his way past and into the lead ahead of Lawrence and Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin.
A minute and a half into the 15-minute plus one lap race Smith held first ahead of Lawrence, Smith, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan.
With a 49-point lead and only one Eastern Regional 250SX Class round remaining after Nashville, Lawrence could finish as low as 20 and still claim the title. But Lawrence looked like he wanted to go out with a win, and hounded Smith up front. Shimoda moved into third behind them and Deegan fought to get past Martin for fourth.
With 9:30 remaining on the race clock Smith overcooked a turn in the sand section and went off the track and into the Tuff Blox. He didn’t fall, but the mistake and correction to get back on the track cost him two positions.
Lawrence took over the lead but suddenly Shimoda was on a tear and looking like he might soon fight for the front spot. Fire Power Honda’s Max Anstie, the winner at the previous round, had made his way into sixth and reached Deegan’s rear wheel just before Deegan made his own move and passed Martin for fourth place.
Late in the race Lawrence had built a comfortable lead while Shimoda, Smith, and Deegan ran close enough that each of their positions were in jeopardy. The riders circled the final laps without major mistakes.
Lawrence brought home the race win and with it his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross title.
Shimoda earned his first podium of the season after missing most of it due to injury, and Smith took the final podium spot.
“I just want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Hunter Lawrence said on the podium after the race. “Everyone that is with me now was with me when I was at my lowest of lows, so this is incredible. I can’t say I dreamed of this as a kid, because I didn’t know this was possible. I’m choked up; this is just surreal. This weekend has been incredible—the perfect day. I just want to celebrate this with everyone I love and care about—the whole team. This means the world.”
Click Here for story on Hunter’s championship win
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+03.857
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+05.305
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.909
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.811
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+34.133
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+41.675
|8
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+47.344
|9
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|16 Laps
|10
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.586
|11
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.531
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+15.650
|13
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.311
|14
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.679
|15
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.365
|16
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+53.179
|17
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+59.613
|18
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|15 Laps
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.364
|20
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:02.935
|21
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|14 Laps
|22
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|5 Laps
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|26
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|16
|8
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|15
|9
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|10
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|11
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|12
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|11
|13
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|14
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|15
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|16
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|17
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|18
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|20
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|21
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|22
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|224
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|168
|3
|Max Anstie
|166
|4
|Jordon Smith
|141
|5
|Chris Blose
|132
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|128
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|8
|Tom Vialle
|111
|9
|Cullin Park
|109
|10
|Coty Schock
|89
|11
|Henry Miller
|86
|12
|Jace Owen
|76
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|73
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|15
|Chance Hymas
|60
|16
|Jo Shimoda
|56
|17
|Michael Hicks
|55
|18
|Caden Braswell
|52
|19
|Michael Mosiman
|51
|20
|Luke Neese
|44
|21
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|32
|23
|Brock Papi
|29
|24
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|25
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|26
|Gage Linville
|14
|27
|Devin Simonson
|12
|28
|Jack Chambers
|12
|29
|Lane Allison
|10
|30
|Tj Albright
|6
|31
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|32
|Lance Kobusch
|3
|33
|Garrett Hoffman
|3
|34
|Jace Kessler
|2
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+03.595
|3
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+07.711
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+08.726
|5
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+23.384
|6
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+27.321
|7
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+35.204
|8
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+38.541
|9
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+40.552
|10
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.811
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+54.778
|12
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+58.616
|13
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+1:03.387
|14
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7 Laps
|15
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+01.825
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.369
|17
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda CRF250R
|+18.933
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+21.824
|19
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|3 Laps
|20
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|DNS
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|8 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+01.134
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+02.231
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+23.840
|5
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+37.144
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+38.674
|7
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+45.200
|8
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+47.616
|9
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+49.177
|10
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.187
|11
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1n01.355
|12
|Cheyenne Harmon
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|13
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+17.488
|14
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|+26.535
|15
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5 Laps
|16
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNF
|17
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNF
|18
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNF
|19
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNS
|20
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNS
450 Main
Eli Tomac grabbed a clear Holeshot and sprinted early to establish some breathing room on the pack of Tank Masters Red Line Oil Next Level KTM’s Kevin Moranz, Team Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols, Chase Sexton, Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance’s Kyle Chisholm and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia.
Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsport’s Justin Hill got an incredible drive down the first rhythm lane and was into third place before the second corner. Absent was Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, second in the championship points; Webb had been taken out of the event earlier by a tough crash in his Heat Race.
Tomac distanced himself from the pack as Sexton moved past Justin Hill to take over second just three minutes into the race. Sexton sat over four seconds back but set his sights on Tomac. A minute later Tomac had a near-crash in the whoops. The challenging track had created a lot of crashes through qualifying and racing. Tomac’s scare convinced him to lower his aggression, as he reported on the podium after the race.
Just over five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race Barcia moved forward into third place. Up front, Sexton steadily cut down the lead. The next few laps shook up the race as Sexton made it to Tomac’s rear fender just as Barcia crashed hard off the Dragon’s Back. Barcia was out just as Roczen nabbed third from Justin Hill.
From there the race leaders held their spots on the slick, dry track. Sexton earned his fourth win of the season and moved into second in the championship standings. Tomac lost three points to Chase but extended his points lead to 18 due to Webb earning zero in Nashville.
Only two rounds remain in the season. The 450SX Class racers line up again inside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado next Saturday, May 6th before the 2023 Supercross Championship Final Presented by Utah Sports Commission at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13th. Two champions remain to be crowned, one in the 450SX Class and one in the Western Regional 250SX Class.
The two rounds will also pay points toward the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship which encompasses the Supercross season, the AMA Pro Motocross season, two Playoff races and a Final to determine the sport’s first SuperMotocross World Champion in September.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|23 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.513
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+29.756
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+34.374
|5
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+39.895
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+49.423
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m00.081
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|22 Laps
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+08.088
|10
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+15.470
|11
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+36.522
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+44.791
|13
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|21 Laps
|14
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+17.822
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+18.960
|16
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.336
|17
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|20 Laps
|18
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+11.360
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+25.556
|20
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|14 Laps
|21
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|8 Laps
|22
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5 Laps
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|26
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|21
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|19
|5
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|17
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|16
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|15
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|14
|10
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|11
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|12
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|13
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|10
|14
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|9
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|8
|16
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|17
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|18
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|20
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|21
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|2
|22
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|338
|2
|Chase Sexton
|320
|3
|Cooper Webb
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|280
|5
|Justin Barcia
|267
|6
|Jason Anderson
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|213
|8
|Justin Hill
|172
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|170
|10
|Dean Wilson
|165
|11
|Christian Craig
|150
|12
|Colt Nichols
|139
|13
|Shane McElrath
|117
|14
|Josh Hill
|116
|15
|Benny Bloss
|91
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|88
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|81
|19
|Justin Cooper
|76
|20
|Grant Harlan
|67
|21
|Justin Starling
|66
|22
|Fredrik Noren
|63
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|58
|24
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|25
|Cade Clason
|43
|26
|Chase Marquier
|18
|27
|Rj Hampshire
|15
|28
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|29
|Tristan Lane
|13
|30
|John Short
|12
|31
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|32
|Logan Karnow
|11
|33
|Devin Simonson
|7
|34
|Cole Seely
|7
|35
|Max Miller
|5
|36
|Jared Lesher
|3
|37
|Anthony Rodriguez
|3
|38
|Joan Cros
|2
|39
|Jeremy Hand
|2
|40
|Alex Ray
|2