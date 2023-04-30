2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 15 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee

Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton took the Round 15 win in a rare daytime Monster Energy AMA Supercross race in Nashville, Tennessee.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac led early but earned second at the checkered flag at Nissan Stadium. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen delivered another podium performance and earned third place points toward both the 17-round 2023 Supercross season as well as the inaugural 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship.

Aaron Plessinger didn’t make this round due to injury and now his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM team-mate Cooper Webb is under a cloud after crashing out of the opening heat hard enough to have to sit out the night.

In the penultimate round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class season, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was picture-perfect for the race win and the points needed to seal his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +01.606 3 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +13.438 4 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +29.119 5 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +35.109 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +35.109 7 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +40.805 8 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +45.193 9 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 10 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +03.160 11 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +26.053 12 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R +27.556 13 Konnor Visger Honda CRF250R +28.620 14 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F +29.177 15 Blake Hazen KTM 250 SX-F +38.047 16 Kyle Dillin KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 17 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps 18 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 1 Laps 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +01.929 20 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +03.045

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +02.093 3 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +08.404 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +15.252 5 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +25.555 6 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +26.671 7 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +30.580 8 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +36.163 9 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +40.126 10 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +51.448 11 Cory Carsten Suzuki RM-Z250 7 Laps 12 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F +01.935 13 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F +07.365 14 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F +09.639 15 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +25.514 16 Hayden Hefner KTM 250 SX-F +30.988 17 Brandon Marley Yamaha YZ250F +38.826 18 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +51.228 19 Tony Usko Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps 20 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 4 Laps

250 Main

When the gate dropped for the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Hunter Lawrence grabbed the Holeshot but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith quickly charged up to him. In the third corner Smith bumped his way past and into the lead ahead of Lawrence and Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin.

A minute and a half into the 15-minute plus one lap race Smith held first ahead of Lawrence, Smith, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan.

With a 49-point lead and only one Eastern Regional 250SX Class round remaining after Nashville, Lawrence could finish as low as 20 and still claim the title. But Lawrence looked like he wanted to go out with a win, and hounded Smith up front. Shimoda moved into third behind them and Deegan fought to get past Martin for fourth.

With 9:30 remaining on the race clock Smith overcooked a turn in the sand section and went off the track and into the Tuff Blox. He didn’t fall, but the mistake and correction to get back on the track cost him two positions.

Lawrence took over the lead but suddenly Shimoda was on a tear and looking like he might soon fight for the front spot. Fire Power Honda’s Max Anstie, the winner at the previous round, had made his way into sixth and reached Deegan’s rear wheel just before Deegan made his own move and passed Martin for fourth place.

Late in the race Lawrence had built a comfortable lead while Shimoda, Smith, and Deegan ran close enough that each of their positions were in jeopardy. The riders circled the final laps without major mistakes.

Lawrence brought home the race win and with it his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross title.

Shimoda earned his first podium of the season after missing most of it due to injury, and Smith took the final podium spot.

“I just want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Hunter Lawrence said on the podium after the race. “Everyone that is with me now was with me when I was at my lowest of lows, so this is incredible. I can’t say I dreamed of this as a kid, because I didn’t know this was possible. I’m choked up; this is just surreal. This weekend has been incredible—the perfect day. I just want to celebrate this with everyone I love and care about—the whole team. This means the world.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +03.857 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +05.305 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +06.909 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +24.811 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +34.133 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +41.675 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +47.344 9 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 16 Laps 10 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +04.586 11 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +13.531 12 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +15.650 13 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +16.311 14 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +40.679 15 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +42.365 16 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +53.179 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +59.613 18 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 15 Laps 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +19.364 20 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +1:02.935 21 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 14 Laps 22 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 26 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 23 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 21 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 19 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 18 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 17 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 16 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 15 9 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 14 10 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 13 11 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 12 12 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 11 13 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 10 14 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 9 15 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R 8 16 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 7 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 6 18 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 5 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 4 20 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 3 21 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 2 22 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 1

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 224 2 Haiden Deegan 168 3 Max Anstie 166 4 Jordon Smith 141 5 Chris Blose 132 6 Jeremy Martin 128 7 Nate Thrasher 120 8 Tom Vialle 111 9 Cullin Park 109 10 Coty Schock 89 11 Henry Miller 86 12 Jace Owen 76 13 Talon Hawkins 73 14 Jeremy Hand 62 15 Chance Hymas 60 16 Jo Shimoda 56 17 Michael Hicks 55 18 Caden Braswell 52 19 Michael Mosiman 51 20 Luke Neese 44 21 Marshal Weltin 42 22 Hardy Munoz 32 23 Brock Papi 29 24 A J Catanzaro 28 25 Josiah Natzke 17 26 Gage Linville 14 27 Devin Simonson 12 28 Jack Chambers 12 29 Lane Allison 10 30 Tj Albright 6 31 Luca Marsalisi 6 32 Lance Kobusch 3 33 Garrett Hoffman 3 34 Jace Kessler 2

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 8 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +03.595 3 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +07.711 4 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +08.726 5 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +23.384 6 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +27.321 7 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +35.204 8 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +38.541 9 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +40.552 10 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +49.811 11 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +54.778 12 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450SR +58.616 13 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +1:03.387 14 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps 15 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +01.825 16 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +02.369 17 Kyle Bitterman Honda CRF250R +18.933 18 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +21.824 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F 3 Laps 20 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE DNS

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike laps/Interval 1 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 8 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +01.134 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +02.231 4 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +23.840 5 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +37.144 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +38.674 7 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +45.200 8 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +47.616 9 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +49.177 10 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +49.187 11 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +1n01.355 12 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 13 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +17.488 14 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +26.535 15 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F 5 Laps 16 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR DNF 17 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR DNF 18 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 DNF 19 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F DNS 20 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F DNS

450 Main

Eli Tomac grabbed a clear Holeshot and sprinted early to establish some breathing room on the pack of Tank Masters Red Line Oil Next Level KTM’s Kevin Moranz, Team Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols, Chase Sexton, Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance’s Kyle Chisholm and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia.

Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsport’s Justin Hill got an incredible drive down the first rhythm lane and was into third place before the second corner. Absent was Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, second in the championship points; Webb had been taken out of the event earlier by a tough crash in his Heat Race.

Tomac distanced himself from the pack as Sexton moved past Justin Hill to take over second just three minutes into the race. Sexton sat over four seconds back but set his sights on Tomac. A minute later Tomac had a near-crash in the whoops. The challenging track had created a lot of crashes through qualifying and racing. Tomac’s scare convinced him to lower his aggression, as he reported on the podium after the race.

Just over five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race Barcia moved forward into third place. Up front, Sexton steadily cut down the lead. The next few laps shook up the race as Sexton made it to Tomac’s rear fender just as Barcia crashed hard off the Dragon’s Back. Barcia was out just as Roczen nabbed third from Justin Hill.

From there the race leaders held their spots on the slick, dry track. Sexton earned his fourth win of the season and moved into second in the championship standings. Tomac lost three points to Chase but extended his points lead to 18 due to Webb earning zero in Nashville.

Only two rounds remain in the season. The 450SX Class racers line up again inside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado next Saturday, May 6th before the 2023 Supercross Championship Final Presented by Utah Sports Commission at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13th. Two champions remain to be crowned, one in the 450SX Class and one in the Western Regional 250SX Class.

The two rounds will also pay points toward the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship which encompasses the Supercross season, the AMA Pro Motocross season, two Playoff races and a Final to determine the sport’s first SuperMotocross World Champion in September.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 23 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +14.513 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +29.756 4 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +34.374 5 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +39.895 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +49.423 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1m00.081 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 22 Laps 9 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +08.088 10 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +15.470 11 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +36.522 12 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +44.791 13 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 21 Laps 14 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +17.822 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +18.960 16 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +30.336 17 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 20 Laps 18 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +11.360 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +25.556 20 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 14 Laps 21 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 8 Laps 22 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 5 Laps

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 26 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 23 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 21 4 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 19 5 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 18 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 17 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 16 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 15 9 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 14 10 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 13 11 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 12 12 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 11 13 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 10 14 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 9 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 8 16 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 7 17 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 6 18 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F 5 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 4 20 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 3 21 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 2 22 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 1

450 Championship Points